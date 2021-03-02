Photo by Juanmonino/E+ via Getty Images

A very common mistake that many retail investors do is to judge whether a stock represents a nice long opportunity based solely on its trading multiples. However, they forget that most of the time such valuations happen for a reason. Whether it is some pending court decision or stagnant revenue growth, there is usually something behind the scenes that is worth our attention. In this article, I will be presenting my views on Big Lots (NYSE:BIG), and I will explain why I think it is more like a hold but not necessarily a short candidate at this moment.

Wow, what a cheap stock!

If you were looking for a low valuation party, I'm sorry but you missed it. About one year ago, the share price was trading for $10 per share and P/E ratio was in the sub-4 area. A simple look at the stock's chart is everything one needs to witness the tremendous rise in share price since then. As the first outbreak of COVID-19 was at its top, the company was facing supply chain issues which, combined with the overall uncertainty induced by the pandemic, made the share price lose a lot of its value. After a share price rebound like that, one would expect that this stock would be a no-go for value investors. However, as I write this article, the stock is trading at $65.08, which can be translated in a 9.33x forward P/E ratio, which is not exactly the definition of an overvalued stock. Moving a step further, the share is trading at an even lower multiple if we allow for its available cash. At the end of Q1 2021, the company had a total of $613 million in cash and cash equivalents. At the same date, the company had approximately 36 million of common shares outstanding, which at the present share price, equal to a 3.8x P/E contribution. In other words, excluding available cash, the company is trading at a 5.5x P/E ratio.

Data by YCharts

Taking a look at the graph above helps illustrate my argument better. As we can see, Big Lots is the only company, among its peers, that is trading at a single-digit forward P/E ratio. Perhaps the company's total market cap has something to do with it, as Big Lots, with its $2.25 billion of market capitalization, is a dwarf compared to Costco's (NASDAQ:COST) $168 billion market cap. Even the smaller company among BIG's peers, Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), has 10 times the market cap of Big Lots.

Revenue Growth? Yeah, funny

Continuing from the previous paragraph, the low P/E multiple is possibly explained by the low historical revenue growth shown by the company. More specifically, during the last 5 years, Big Lots has posted a revenue CAGR figure of 4.1%, being the lowest among its peers. The higher revenue growth rates presented by Costco and Dollar General (NYSE:DG) seem to explain the higher P/E multiples.

However, if we narrow down the analysis time frame to a YoY basis, we observe that the company shows a revenue growth figure of 16%, being second only to that of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT). A crucial question, therefore, would be if this growth rate can be sustained.

One possible way to try to answer this question is to look at the company's Q1 2021 earnings report. As we can see, comparable sales rose by 11.3%, beating estimates of 4.6% by far, while at the same time, gross margins rose by 50 basis points. In addition, the e-commerce segment saw a 30% growth, which was expected due to the shift in consumer behavior caused by the pandemic. At the company's earnings call, it was stated that EPS is expected to be in the $1-$1.15 range for the second quarter of 2021. Note, however, that this quarter, the company reported EPS of $2.62. In addition, EPS for Q1 2020 was landed at $2.75. To what it's worth, the company refrained from posting a full-year guidance, which I believe is understandable, as we head out of the pandemic. However, the lack of guidance doesn't help identifying any future revenue trends.

Data by YCharts

Another way to assess if the market is expecting revenue growth to continue is to examine the P/FCF ratio. As we can see in the graph presented above, the company is trading at a very low P/FCF of 5.4, the lowest among its peers. Usually, such low P/FCF ratios mean that the market doesn't believe that the company will be able to sustain high growth rates in the future. But, again, is this the case?

Hoping that e-commerce will come to the rescue

It is true that revenue estimates for fiscal years 2022 and 2023, point to mid-single-digit revenue growth. This leads me to look at the company's e-commerce segment in a search of a growth gem. I have written in a previous article that the shift in consumers' behavioral patterns is here to stay. This means that any investments in the e-commerce segment aren't going to be short-lived, as demand for internet orders will remain much higher than the pre-COVID-19 era. Within this context, the company's CEO, Bruce Thorn, when asked about the e-commerce segment, in the company's earnings call, gave the following answer:

Our e-commerce team has just done a fabulous job, 95 million of sales in Q1 plus 30% as we mentioned, that's 5 times what we did in Q1 of 2019. And more sales in Q1 than we did in all of 2019. So in terms of profitability, we remain about two-thirds of that e-commerce business being buy online, pickup in store, curbside service, which is quite profitable, pretty much has no shipping expenses, is on par with our store margin, if you will, our profitability. The same day service at Instacart and Pickup is our next profitable. We do pay a fee for that which decreases the profitability slightly, but it's still quite profitable. And then, as we go to our delivery from store, which is a two-day delivering is -- and you heard us talk about this from 47 ship from stores for delivery from stores is 55 now, in second quarter. That is still profitable but a less rate than the same day Instacart and Pickup deliveries. We're seeing nice growth there. Our key focus as we grow our e-com business and really making it simple, and easy for our customers, shoppers was to do it in a productive profitable manner. We see that continuing. Our focus right now is on removing more friction in the transactions that comes with the Apple and Google Pay and there is more than that, that will come later. Now moving to online chat, SMS text messages. All these things are helping us achieve the highest ever conversion rate we've ever had, which is just shy of 1% now.

So, we can realize that assessing the growth rate of the e-commerce segment is of great importance in order to evaluate the growth prospects of this company. Unfortunately, the company doesn't break down its revenues by business segments, so I'll have to follow an alternative route. Hopefully, starting from the one-day delivery service providers, we can get an idea. As shown here, Instacart (ICART) shoppers increased by 100 times since 2014. Consequently, the company has now at least 600 partners, when in 2014, it had only 165. As one would expect, Instacart's revenue increased by 50% between 2019 and 2020, reaching $1.5 billion, while its users almost doubled during the same period, jumping from 5.5 million to 9.6 million. These numbers show a clear and strong trend towards e-commerce, although the rate of growth may be smoothened temporarily.

In addition, taking a look at the company's competitors should provide some insights as to how much growth can we expect from the e-commerce segment. For instance, Target Corporation's sales attributed to its e-commerce segment rose by more than 100% in Q1 2021 and on a QoQ basis. More specifically, the company's e-commerce sales accounted for 18% of its total sales, while the related figures in 2018 and 2019 were 7% and 9%, respectively. In BIG's case, from the $1.6 billion of Q1 2021 net sales, only $95 million was generated by the e-commerce segment. This percentage represents a 5.8% contribution, meaning that it has plenty of room to grow. Given a 5% annual total revenue growth and 20% e-commerce revenue growth on a "per quarter" basis, in four quarters, the e-commerce contribution would have reached around 9% of total revenues. As profit margins are much wider in this segment, such a scenario would benefit the company's overall profitability.

Technical Considerations

Based on what was described above, opting for a long position wasn't a very probable scenario. The odds became even worse when I looked at the technical picture of the stock. As we can see, the stock has entered a downward channel since mid-May, and the next significant support is at the $57.5 area. This represents a potential 12% decrease from today's price.

Source: Tradingview

Conclusions

It is one of those times when you see that a stock is trading at a low P/E multiple, but this happens for a reason. The market is anticipating low revenue growth from Big Lots, while a lifeboat may be the e-commerce segment. The increased profit margins of it and its continuous growth will benefit the profitability of the company. That's why I don't believe that this is a short candidate. In my opinion, investors should give the company one more chance and see what the e-commerce contribution to the overall sales becomes in the next quarter. Also, it is definitely not a long opportunity, both fundamentally and technically. Thus, I would remain on the sidelines on this one, possibly until the technical support is confirmed or until additional news is released.