Photo by Andrii Sedykh/iStock via Getty Images

The article was coproduced with Dividend Sensei.

Over the last decade, the S&P 500 has delivered 14% annual total returns. That's almost twice the market's historical return.

So it's not surprising today that the market is 33% overvalued. And it shouldn't be surprising when future returns are depressed, comparatively speaking.

Probably by quite a bit.

Over the next five years, analysts expect about a 5% compound annual growth rate from the S&P 500. And from the respected dividend aristocrats' list, 6%.

But as Dividend Sensei always is saying, there's always something great on sale. You just have to know where to look.

Today, we're looking at Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD), which does use a K-1 tax form. You can check out the details of that tax-altering structure on page 58 and 59 of its filing.

With that established, Enterprise is a notably safe 7.4%-yielding MLP. And its recently reported earnings that show it's a Buffett-style anti-bubble "fat pitch" blue-chip bargain.

One that could keep delivering market- and aristocrat-smashing returns for decades to come.

So let's examine the three reasons why Enterprise might be just what your retirement portfolio needs.

Reason 1: The Highest-Quality Midstream on Wall Street

Here's how we rate Enterprise Products Partners, starting with its dividend safety:

That's up from 86%, incidentally.

Its long-term dependability, meanwhile, looks like this:

That's down from 87%, admittedly. But it's still obviously well within the exceptional zone.

And here's its overall quality levels, up from 85%:

That quality score means its right up there with companies such as:

Altria (MO)

Walmart (WMT)

Mastercard (MA)

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A BRK.B)

Its 86% quality level and 89% safety levels also mean it easily sets Enterprise as the king of midstream. Its next three competitors in this regard are:

Enbridge (ENB) - 84% quality, 86% safety

TC Energy (TRP) - 81% quality, 82% safety

Magellan Midstream (MMP) - 81% quality, 80% safety

Enterprise Products Partners is an extremely dependable source of ultra-high yield on Wall Street. Its fortress balance sheet is well recognized by ratings agencies.

S&P and Fitch both give it a stable BBB+. And Moody's agrees with the equivalent (stable) rating of Baa1.

EPD's debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) was 3.54 last year. It's 3.4 this year.

That's expected to go up to 3.44 in 2022 and 3.62 in 2023, where five or less is safe. Net debt to EBITDA was 3.49, is 3.25, and should be 3.24 and then 3.48. And interest coverage was 3.91, is 4.85, and should be 3.87 and 4.78, where two or more is a safe number.

EPD finished Q1 with 3.3x debt/EBITDA. And analysts expect its balance sheet to remain one of the safest in the industry.

Management plans to keep the leverage to about 3.5x over time, which could jeopardize it being upgraded any time soon. But rest assured that the team knows how to manage safe debt very well.

It will be issuing a total of $32.1 billion in notes between 2010 and 2020. And as it stands now, the MLP has a 98.8% fixed rate debt to help it extend existing maturities without taking on additional cost burdens.

Eighty-three percent of EPD's debt matures in over 10 years. And its weighted maturities are 21 years, locking in investment profitability for decades.

And speaking of profitability, consider these numbers…

(Source: Gurufocus Premium)

EPD's historical returns on invested capital are 12%, which is among the best in the industry. And over the past year, its relevant profitability metrics put in the 84th industry percentile - confirming its wide and stable moat.

Stable cash flow too.

Its 50,000 miles of natural gas, natural gas liquid, crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products pipelines are crucial to keeping this country running. The same goes for its:

25 fractionators

21 natural gas processing facilities

19 deep-water docks

11 condensate distillation facilities

On average, EPD processes oil and gas six times between the well and the end user. And it takes a cut of contacted cash flow each and every time.

That business model shouldn't come under any actual attack any time soon either. Not when EPD's industry-leading petrochemical assets literally permit life as we know.

Even renewable energy wouldn't be possible without NGLs and the petrochemicals made from them.

Meanwhile, from a commodity price-risk angle, 75% of the company's cash flow has zero exposure to any such thing. And 81% of cash flow is under long-term, volume-committed contracts with investment-grade companies. Either that or backed up by letters of credit.

This is why, during the worst oil crash in all of human history - when crude actually traded at -$38 - EPD's cash flow fell just 8%. It comes with utility-like dependability in that regard.

Oh, and for the record, management owns 32% of the stock. So no one else has more incentive to keep EPD's distributions safe and growing.

So it should come as no surprise that the MLP has a 22-year payout growth streak, including through four oil crashes and the two worst recessions of the past 75 years.

Plus, it has maintained a safe payout ratio in 14 of the last 15 years. Check out its consensus distribution payout ratio/retained cash flow forecast:

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

That growth streak is expected to hit 25 years by 2024, making EPD a dividend champion.

Eighty-three percent payout ratios are safe in this industry, and Enterprise Products is expected to remain well below that. Almost $15 billion in post-distribution retained cash flow by 2026 could pay off more than half of its debt or buy back 6% of its stock every year at current valuations.

In short, EPD's organic growth potential is very strong. If management can't find profitable investments to make, it buys back the stock - which could drive 6% payout and cash flow growth over time.

But since it is, it's investing in a disciplined manner to maximize long-term cash flow and distributions for investors.

Reason 2: A Decades-Long Growth Runway

Let's next look at long-term growth potential for Enterprise Products Partners. The median consensus from all 26 analysts who cover it is for 3% growth over time.

The full range of opinions is for 2%-8.4% CAGR.

Now, outside of a reasonable margin of error, EPD never misses growth forecasts. They're based on management guidance after all, and management knows its business very well.

It's 73% focused on petrochemicals - an asset that the international Energy Agency estimates will drive 60% of future oil demand growth. And since that's based on oil, let's talk about oil.

As long as it's above $55, the consensus is that U.S. oil production will return to record highs by 2025. As should U.S. oil exports.

And guess what midstream has the No. 1 market share in the latter? EPD.

Oil is currently at $69, and Goldman Sachs thinks it will hit $77 in a few months, driven by the strongest economy in nearly 40 years.

Admittedly, many energy investors are worried about activists like Engine One, which just won three board seats at Exxon Mobil (XOM). The former entity wants to see the latter start reducing oil production in an effort to fight climate change.

But that would mean a hike in oil prices going up as long as global demand remained stable. Which would mean the U.S. economy would get harmed both in the energy patch and from higher energy costs.

Meanwhile, higher emission countries would pick up the slack, causing global emissions to ultimately go up, not down.

The world is a far more complex place than politicians, activists, or the media would have you believe. Not just about that either. Consider how almost every fossil fuel is far less carbon intensive than coal.

The shale fracking revolution has allowed the U.S. to replace most of its coal-power plants with much cleaner natural gas. As a result, U.S. CO2 emission per capita have fallen about 20%.

That's more than France and Germany.

Besides, civilization literally can't handle a complete transition to green energy for at least a decade. There's too much that depends on "non-green" sources with too much time required to change that without crashing economies and - also literally - killing millions and reducing most survivors to abject poverty.

That's why, by 2040, the IEA believes oil and gas will still account for 55% of total global energy usage.

Eventually, we'll go all or mostly green in a sustainable and responsible fashion. EPD has been preparing for an eventual post-oil economy for years.

It's even now leading an initiative to "research and analyze where" it "might go next in" utilizing hydrogen "for things like transportation and storage." That's what CEO Jim Teague said on the company's Q1 conference call.

Hydrogen has potentially game-changing implications for industrial uses such as steel, cement, and marine and jet transportation. And EPD is one of America's leading industrial hydrogen providers.

So its existing infrastructure can be used to become an integral part of any future hydrogen economy. Or a number of new initiatives it's looking into as well.

Reason 3: Anti-Bubble Valuations Mean Incredible Long-Term Return Potential

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

EPD is trading at 7.4x forward cash flow - which prices in -2.2% CAGR growth according to the Graham/Dodd fair value formula. It's an anti-bubble, Buffett-style blue-chip bargain hiding in plain sight.

Metric Historical (9-year) Fair Value Multiple 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 5-year average yield 6.35% $28.19 $28.35 $28.98 $29.61 $30.39 operating cash flow 11.31 $31.23 $35.40 $35.23 $37.78 NA EBITDA 10.01 $32.22 $37.96 $37.63 $38.56 $40.14 EBIT 14.45 $32.66 $40.83 $40.30 $40.88 NA average $30.97 $34.98 $35.00 $36.15 $34.59 current price $24.30 discount to fair value 21.54% 30.53% 30.57% 32.78% 29.76% upside to fair value (not including distribution) 27.46% 43.94% 44.03% 48.77% 42.36%

Rating Margin of Safety for 12/12 Ultra SWAN Quality Companies Calendar 2020 Price Calendar 2021 Price Calendar 2022 Price potentially reasonable buy 0% $30.97 $34.98 $35.00 potentially good buy 5% $29.42 $33.23 $33.25 potentially strong buy 15% $26.33 $29.73 $29.75 potentially very strong buy 25% $22.07 $26.23 $26.25 potentially ultra-value buy 35% $20.13 $22.73 $22.75 currently $24.30 21.54% 30.53% 30.57% upside to fair value (not including dividends) 27.46% 43.94% 44.03%

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

EPD's 31% margin of safety makes it a potentially very strong buy. It's very safe 7.4% yield - not counting 2% annual growth - will likely be enough to outperform the market and aristocrats all on its own.

If it grows as expected through 2023 and returns to mid-range historical fair value, it would deliver 25% CAGR total returns… literally Buffett-like returns. And over the next five years, EPD offers about 15% CAGR total return potential.

That's on par with the greatest investors in history.

Better yet, the 31% undervalued EPD is likely to outperform the 30% overvalued aristocrats for many decades.

Risk Profile: Why EPD Isn't Right for Everyone

Enterprise's major risk is a decline in natural gas liquids demand since NGL business makes up over 50% of the partnership's gross operating margin today. However, its petrochemicals business looks to be the most important near- to medium-term earnings driver.

Thus, any delays or reduced demand would have a materially negative effect on Enterprise's earnings. And that could easily come from further COVID issues.

Morningstar notes that:

"Even as much of the downside risk is mitigated by sufficiently contracted capacity, failure of NGL or petrochemical demand to materialize would cap Enterprise's earnings upside." It also lists environmental, social, and governance - ESG - risks. "Its petrochemicals business offers growth opportunities," for one. But it simultaneously "introduces additional health and safety concerns, and new potential chemicals-related legal liabilities."

Moreover:

"Risks tend to include environmental damage from chemical waste that typically occurs around a manufacturing site. This typically results in remediation and litigation expenses that can range from the tens of millions of dollars to over $1 billion, depending on the extent of the damage. "Enterprise has yet to share any specific targets related to carbon emissions or other ESG risks. The partnership's main ESG-related target at the moment is to obtain 25% of its internal power needs from renewable sources by 2025. This is not particularly aggressive, as Enterprise was already at 17% in 2019. "As with many yield-oriented investments, if interest rates increase faster than expected, Enterprise units could underperform. A steepening yield curve increases the expected yield for competing assets."

Then again, it calls Enterprise Products Partners' management "chess masters while others are players checkers." So we need to take that into consideration too.

The company has grown its business in a safe and conservative manner - delivering $40 billion in tax-deferred distributions - through all economic, market, and industry conditions.

We're monitoring this stock closely. So if its thesis weakens, we'll know about it and change our recommendations accordingly.

But for now, this company's past, present, and prospects continue to look very strong.

In Conclusion…

Today, the market is highly overvalued and full of dangerous and speculative bubbles. Meme stocks, non-profitable IPOs, SPACs, NFTs, crypto…

There are many ways to gamble your hard-earned savings into oblivion these days.

Enterprise Products Partners, however, offers the safest 7.4% yield on Wall Street that we can see. Its fortress balance sheet, billions in retained cash flow, and over $5 billion in liquidity all commend it.

And with a leadership team that knows how to work with and keep those pluses.

While there are no guarantees on Wall Street, the consensus among management, analysts, rating agencies, and bond investors is that EPD has a bright future for at least the next 60 years.

And given management's track record the last 22, we're confident in that assessment.

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.