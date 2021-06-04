T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) UBS Future of 5G Event Conference Call June 4, 2021 11:30 AM ET

We're here with our next speaker, President of Technology at T-Mobile, Neville Ray. Neville, thanks for being here.

Yeah. Good morning. How are we? Good to see you, John, Batya.

Good to see you as well. And we got about 45 minutes for our Q&A. Batya and I put together, a list of questions, obviously, very timely, given the close of the C-Band auction, and the rapid deployment of the 2.5 spectrum that you guys have been working on. So why don't we just sort of level set, just give us if you can an update on where we are with the 2.5 deployment? I think you guys have said, you've reached 140 million pops at the end of the first quarter, and on track for 200 million by year-end. Any chance to go faster? And could you talk a little bit about the capabilities that you're seeing within the network in those areas where it's been deployed?

You're asking me about 2.5 gigahertz. You guys hear me okay?

Yeah, yeah. Sorry about that. Your 2.5 GHz deployment and capabilities. Yeah.

Yeah, good. Great. Well, before we get started, I have one of these disclaimers. So, just want to note that today, I may make some forward-looking statements that involve a number of significant risks and uncertainties, and encourage you to review the Risk Factors set forth in our SEC filings.

I’m told I got to get that out of the way John, before we get going. So, if I could, I mean, before I jump to the mid-band story and where we are on 2.5, if I could just update the folks on where we are on our extended range low-band rollout. Just so, because you know me in this wonderful layer cake, I talk about John, I like to start on the bottom layer, and then work my way up. I'll do that briefly for you, then we'll come to 2.5 and mid-band.

So the progress we're making on the 5G rollout continues just a tremendous pace, super excited about the progress that we've made. We're just over a year post the close of the combination with Sprint, a year and a month, I suppose, or whatever. And we've come a hell of a long way. And so if I look at our overall 5G coverage today, and that extended range low-band footprint supported on our 600-megahertz spectrum, that number is rapidly approaching 300 million people covered. So it's 295 million people covered, per our last updated earnings and we're on our way to that 300 million milestone very rapidly.

Why do I mention that? I mean, that's super important. That's a subtending foundational layer of many of the things we'll talk about today, when we get to the combination of the layers in the cake and mid-band with uplink from low-band. But we're delighted with our progress. And the fact of it is, John, we've been working at that for several years now. We started that 600-megahertz deployment almost three years ago, post the 600-megahertz auction.

And our competition is a long way from where we are today. And we talk about the footprint hat Verizon and AT&T has, and it takes me back to kind of the LTE coverage and advertising that we took from our competitors 10-years ago in the early days of LTE. I mean, for [Technical Difficulty] that's, if you look at that 295 million people and the 1.6 million square miles we cover, that's more coverage than AT&T and Verizon combined on 5G today.

And that coverage story is super strong and it's very relevant. When you think about what's going to happen with 5G, the expansion and capabilities of 5G in rural America, the use cases that can be supported on that, when you think about a voice layer on 5G, all of those things, it's super important to have a very large subtending 5G layer across the nation.

And to be quite frank, our competition is pretty silent on that. We'll talk a lot about mid-band today, I'm sure. But that low-band topic and that breadth of coverage is something that's missing from really the announced plans of our competition. And if you look at the footprints they have on 5G primarily today, they're supported on a shared spectrum strategy with LTE and dynamic spectrum sharing. And, of course, DSS is a good tool in the toolkit, but for us, I mean, we're leveraging fallow spectrum from the 600-megahertz auction. So there is a material difference between the 5G footprint we're laying out on low-band compared to our competition.

And our speeds on that low-band layer of double industry averages in LTE. That may not sound like super exciting, but it's very meaningful. It took us the best part of five years to double speeds on LTE. And we've come in with a doubling of speed, and much greater performance on that coverage layer with our 600-megahertz. So that gives you…

I just don't want to interrupt, but are you -- is it your belief that DSS base sort of coverage layers are slower or more comparable to LTE?

Yes. I mean, I think there's a lot of benchmarking, et cetera, and work that's going on. And if you look at even the commentary from our competition, DSS is an entrance strategy for sure. And so why, because it's a shared spectrum story. And you have to basically combine LTE and 5G in the same spectrum and it has performance impacts. You can't leverage, obviously, the capabilities on 5G on fallow spectrum that you could otherwise and LTE performances is impaired.

And so, you don't need to hear from me. I think there's a lot of chatter out there about what's happening on DSS footprints, across the U.S., it's pretty disappointing. And in many cases, we've heard performance is worse than LTE used to be. So for us, that's a distinct advantage set. And it's one I wanted to highlight at the beginning, John, because our competition doesn't talk about it.

We have huge ambitions to really grow this business in a traditional sense in rural America. We see a huge growth vector for this company, in small town and rural areas across the United States, where we under index today. And we are bringing a 5G level of performance and capability with subtending coverage, which is going to be [Technical Difficulty] and really no plans from them to address that challenge that we will bring.

So, it's a big growth vector for us. It's a super compelling one. And it also supports so many of the use cases that we've talked about in 5G over the years, especially when it comes to IoT.

So I can flip to 2.5, if that's helpful. So I'm moving my way up the cake for you, John. Now on 2.5, so our mid-band layer, Ultra Capacity 5G, and we call it that for good reason, because there's a lot of spectrum and has a lot of capacity, and there's a lot of performance. And you've heard our 140 million announcement covered pops, so covered people with that mid-band layer, as of the last update post earnings.

And so your question was, are we on track to reach 200 million people covered by the end of this year? And the answer is yes. We're super excited about bringing a nationwide that will allow us to have a nationwide claim on Ultra Capacity 5G. 200 million people is a massive milestone for us. And I think that's the end of 2021. Again, you know me John, I'm always going to compare us to the competitive set. That 200 million covered pop ambition is the end of 2023. So that's a full two-year advantage for - between T-Mobile and AT&T and Verizon.

And, of course, I mean, that layer is really where 5G comes to life across all of the use cases. You have a very high-performing, high-capacity, high-speed layer. Today, in the footprint, we're seeing speeds north of 300 megabits per second, on average. So the number is close to 330, 335. We watch that closely. And the speeds continue to improve and increase.

As we roll out more network, we densify the footprint. And, of course, we add more spectrum to that 2.5 gigahertz layer. Those speeds today are supported off an average of 160 to 80 megahertz on 2.5 gigahertz spectrum. So, I mean, we're just delighted with the performance of that mid-band layer.

And the great news is that more and more customers every day are starting to feel and benefit from that experience. And that to me is ultimately that's the real 5G experience. Now you have something that's an order of magnitude faster than what's been historically around us on LTE, something which is incredibly fast. And when you experience it, I mean, I'm moving around my hometown in Redmond, Washington, and I'll go into places and even indoor, sometimes I can pick 400 or 500, 600-megabit peak speeds that averages, as I said, north of 300 megabits per second. So really good progress.

I think second part of your question was are we seeing risks from vendor supply and chipset shortages around that equipment? And the answer is no at this stage. So obviously, we're all watching this space, I think everybody is cautious. We're all working very hard with our partners and our supply chains to make sure we minimize any risks. But we are benefiting from very large multibillion-dollar deals that we've had in place for some time on 5G that we refreshed fairly recently.

And, of course, we've got a very steady growth stain on both 600 megahertz and 2.5 gigahertz spectrum, and all of the associated equipment, which our suppliers love. I mean, we've been coming in with a regular supply situation for them, which they can plan and forecast into, and secure commitments on a long-term basis. So right now, we're in a very good place. And I'm super excited about that 200 million, but, of course, we're not going to stop there, we'll talk about that more in a sec. So….

Okay. I got a quick follow-up on the speeds in the spectrum. So 60 to 80 megahertz on average of the 2.5 deployed, obviously, you've got sort of double that in terms of spectrum that you control. What's the timing on that? And do you expect speeds to actually be faster once that's deployed, or just maintain those type of 300-plus levels as the network is loaded?

Yeah. So the ambition for this year, so we'd say 2021, is to get that 60 to 80 to 100 megahertz. And so that's an ambition target, there's a lot of pieces and moving parts within the network with customer migration, et cetera, that combine these two customer bases between Sprint and T-Mobile onto the one network. But that work is progressing at a great pace and we're very excited about the progress there.

And as that has accelerated, it's allowing us to put more spectrum, there's less customers using the legacy LTE network in Sprint, as the traffic moves across, so we can convert and move more spectrum over to the final network. And so 100 megahertz is the goal and objective for the end of the year. And the speeds that would be supported there, John, north of 400 megabits per second.

So, we can start to move into, I don't know, if you remember, but in our deal advocacy, when we talked about this combination between Sprint and T-Mobile and the power they could bring to 5G, we talked about average speeds in the 400 to 500 megabit per second range. And so everything we see, we have some areas now where we're already at 100 megahertz, not across the nation yet or across the footprint, it varies by market. But as we move towards the end of the year, looking to get most of that 100 megahertz across the deployed base, and the speeds are going to be super exciting.

But again, we don't stop there. As you referenced in 2.5 gigahertz alone, we have 160 megahertz of spectrum on average across the nation. And so we'll be eating into that opportunity as we move through into 2022.

And then, of course, if you look at our entire mid-band holdings, I mean, we're just shy of 300 megahertz of spectrum, when you look at all of the PCS and AWS assets from the combined Sprint and T-Mobile. I mean, it wasn't just a 2.5 gigahertz story, obviously, Sprint [Technical Difficulty] material, non-2.5 mid-band assets, which will also be used towards 5G.

And so, the great news is that before our competition really gets started on this mid-band deployment, we're going to have a powerhouse network out there with nationwide coverage on a 100 megahertz of spectrum.

And if you think about you referenced C-Band earlier on, and Verizon and AT&T both have access to C-Band at the end of this year, as you know the incumbent satellite operators move off the spectrum. But between them, they have access to 100 megahertz. And so this story, and of course, their footprints are going to be nowhere near 200 million pops. I think Verizon's ambition is around about half of that, as they move into 2022. And I think AT&T has confirmed that their ambition is about a third of that by the end of 2022.

So these interim milestones are important, John. You have to look at not just the covered pops, you have to look at the depth of spectrum that's being deployed. And if you forgive me for one second, but just so folks understand that, the math is relatively straightforward to compute. I mean, you look at the breadth of coverage, so the covered pops, and you multiply that by the depth of spectrum, and that gives you your kind of 5G factory dimensions. And so we can all do the math at the end of this year with 200 [Technical Difficulty] million megahertz pops.

And what's that number for Verizon or AT&T, even if they're at 100 million on 60 megahertz, it's 6 billion. That's a third of the scale and size of our 5G network that Verizon can bring at the end of this year, a best, best case. And then as you move that number forward, and you look at the sustained lead that we can secure, as we deploy more and more mid-band spectrum, and our coverage lead continues to extend that math is very, very compelling.

So you have to look at both of those things. And I think as an industry we look at - we talk about coverage all the time. But I think it's very important that we now start to think about coverage and how much radio this depth of performance and capability that's being delivered in 5G, because ultimately, that's what dictates your speed, your capacity, and your performance.

So, for us at the end of this year, that's a very, very large and significant lead. The depth of that 5G experience across the U.S. as our competitors really just get started on mid-band deployment is going to be a very compelling advantage for us.

So, I can just follow-up on that, Neville, can you talk about what it implies in terms of adding more depth of spectrum in terms of activity on the network? Is it more equipment? Or is it -- how do you reach that?

And the other question I had is the speeds that you talked about. What's the range away from the tower itself? So is it like you get – you will get 400 megs or plus speeds a mile away? Or, what are some limitations for that speed to be transferred?

Yeah. Sorry, about it. You muted a little bit me. What was the first question again?

The first question is sort of like, what type of activity do you need to do in order to increase the depth?

Yeah, got it. So let's do that piece first and then we'll come back to speed and range from the towers. So the fun thing for us, right, we're now deploying Massive MIMO radios with huge bandwidth capability. And this is one of the big advances in technology for us and for my competition, don't get me wrong here.

But as we look at deploying a 2.5 gigahertz radio today, I can support on that radio, ultimately, the entire bandwidth of spectrum that we own as a company. So, I deploy a radio today, and I light it up with 40, 60, 80 megahertz of spectrum that's available. And as spectrum becomes available, I'm just releasing software onto that radio going forward. I'm not deploying physically new radio.

Now, of course, every band is going to require physical radio. I mean, there's some multiband options, obviously, that are out there. We deploy a 600 and 700 megahertz radio, so it supports both bands. But when you look at AWS and PCS, and some of the historical LTE bands in the U.S., they'll require radio deployment too. But when you look at new mid-band in 5G, like 2.5 gig, or C-Band, you got to deploy a radio, but you can deploy one box to support huge bandwidth.

And that's a very different scenario. I mean, when I started deploying radio here in the U.S. a long time ago, 1995, whatever it was, we were deploying for often 10 megahertz bandwidth. So you spent all of that money, all of that physical activity and work on a tower for a 10 megahertz layer. And now we're going out same thing, the equipment is smaller, more modular, and you can support hundreds of megahertz, literally, of bandwidth and capability.

So we're not necessarily -- we've been out there for the last three years deploying 600 megahertz, that's a radio product. We have 2.5 gigahertz radio product going on to our sites and our towers. And we're also in deployment on AWS and PCs equipment too, not necessarily the same pace as 2.5, but we are moving that forward as we revisit our towers.

And so then on the average speeds, those speeds I talked about are across the cell. And so clearly, you're going to see some variability. Cell edge is not going to necessarily always give you depending on where you are maybe in building 400 to 500 megabits per second. But for us, I mean, we've got great spectrum in 2.5 gigahertz, especially when it's aggregated with low-band spectrum for the uplink, which is where the limitation is, and that really pushes the cell edge performance to higher and newer limits and capabilities. And so you've got some variability, you're always going to have that as you move away from the cell. But we're doing a ton of work, so with uplink aggregation, we can improve that cell edge performance and have a smoother experience across the cell.

And clearly, outdoor to in building, you've got those losses as you move inside buildings. And that's where your cell edge primarily lives today in a mid-band network, it's going to be that in building scenario.

Got it. I'll sneak in a tower question, if that's okay. Where are we in terms of how many towers have been deployed that got to that 140 million pop coverage? And where do you think the pace will be from here on to get to 200?

Yeah, so we haven't announced. We haven't announced that number about here, but I'll give you an indication. Verizon's and I'll use it have some fun with my competition. But, Verizon is talking about 7000 to 8000 sites, right for their first, I'm more than double that deployed today, more than double. And here's the piece, as you move from 100 million to 200 million, you need a lot more sites. This isn't a linear chart, you guys know this, but I think people forget that.

You need a lot more sites to go from 100 million to 200 million. And then to go from that 200 million to 300 million, you have to double again, at least. And so the first 100 million pops is kind of it's never easy to get to. But you can score 100 million pops in dense urban parts of America pretty fast, with a limited site count.

But, as soon as you start to move outside of that dense urban environment, so that count rise. And so just to get to, as I said, I more than double Verizon's site counts today, before they've even really got started on this march. Ultimately, we've talked about that 2.5 gigahertz footprint reaching high 50, maybe 60,000 sites across the U.S. it's that, so we have a long march ahead of us. We've made great progress in cycle last year, but we have two years of continued work, big, big chunk of that coming as we move into '22.

Got it.

And Neville, you mentioned you touched on the using uplink to enhance the capabilities of the 2.5. Maybe if you could just sort of discuss the propagation of that spectrum versus the C-Band where your competitors are going to really focus in terms of their 5G deployments?

NevilleRay

JohnHodulik

NevilleRay

And if you've got a better source of spectrum to support that uplink with higher propagation, for the same volume of power, you can get further, right, it's just basic math. So for us, one of the things and one of the key reasons why we looked to building out this subtending 5G layer, is that it's a tremendous uplink to support mid-band spectrum, like 2.5, and like C-Band. And so, TDD 2.5 and mid-band in C-Band you can concentrate the vast majority of your spectrum because it's asymmetric, right.

You can divert the majority of your resources for downlink transmission. You have to keep some uplink, for signaling, et cetera and some work. But the vast majority of your spectrum gets committed to downlink compared to FTD, where it's 50-50. So you can do a lot more on downlink with 100 megahertz of spectrum in a TDD system than you can do in an FTD system. FTD is 50, the TDD system, you could probably do 80 megahertz on the downlink or more.

And then you bring in a low-bound uplink. And that can extend, I mean, we've done extensive testing on this job, that can extend your coverage by up to 30%. And so if you can imagine that uplink constraint goes away, you're now better. And what happens as you become downlink constraint on your mid-band spectrum, you can't match the full capability of the low-band transmission, but you become downlink limited.

And so that's a tremendous opportunity that we've been working on incredibly hard. I believe we're still driving the industry on this, while I'm surprised that there hasn't been more industry momentum around this. I think back to Verizon, on our Analyst Day, they were like carrier ag with low-band, what's that? Like my head was exploding listening to that.

So, it's a huge opportunity. It's coming in a material way this year. We already have devices capabilities, and a lot of work ongoing right now. That's one of my big objectives and targets inside '21 is that we can deliver that more broadly across the footprint that we have. And so that's another way for us to even with all this build and scale and pace that we have on the build to really continue to extend the range and the performance of our 5G offering, especially in that mid-band layer.

So that's a really exciting area. Our two vendors in, Ericsson and Nokia are making good progress. We still have a bunch of work to get done. But we're very confident on what can be achieved in 2021. So that's one piece.

Then let's come to the fun debate, 2.5 versus C-Band. So, of course, I'm a C-Band fan, we spent best part of $9 billion plus on C-Band in the auction for a 40 megahertz slice in the key markets and areas, where we believe it can be a really great supplement and addition to our 2.5 gigahertz layer. And so again, this is an important piece John in that, this is another layer in our cake almost. So, our big geographic mid-band coverage layer is going to be 2.5.

And then we can come in with C-Band, and we can use that where we need to, where the capacity hotspots exist, and where the propagation characteristics of the spectrum match the topography. And so we can be selective where we deploy it. Of course, our competition has to deploy C-Band kind of to build a contiguous mid-band layer. So that's a very different proposition and challenge.

And, of course, with C-Band versus 2.5, the pieces you can't bend the law of physics, right. We've all been doing this a long time. You know the further you move up the band, the less the propagation of the spectrum, right. We've seen that from low-band to AWS to PCS to 2.5 to 3.5, it's up here somewhere. And so, we've spent an inordinate amount of time pre-auction, testing 3.4, testing to C-Band versus the 2.5 gigahertz performance.

And, we know, I mean, we've gone out, we've tested this with equipment that is state of the art that's being deployed today, or will be deployed on mass, of course, we own and are deploying rapidly a 2.5 gigahertz asset. And what we see is that, the C-Band spectrum, good spectrum it is, but it doesn't propagate as far as 2.5 with 64 MIMO, is same thing, we're using both, and I think all of us will use 64 by 64, Massive MIMO technology in C-Band, we're using it in 2.5. So common kind of antenna and framework and opportunity there.

And 2.5 I mean, we look at density of the network. If you have to build out a C-Band network to match a 2.5 built mid-band network, you're looking at probably up to a 50% increase in density. And the one thing I'll call out John, just to be clear, because my competition likes to kind of somehow cite this, they point to a section of FCC rules, where the rules talk about the power constraints and limits that are available. And there's a set of rules for C-Band, there's a set of rules for 2.5.

And in C-Band, it's actually set. There are set limits on power in urban and rural areas. And in 2.5, it's actually a curve, and the curve and the position on the curve for your power is dictated by the bandwidth of your transmission of your antennas. And so, I think even this week, the Verizon guys pointed to the fact that, if you're using 90-degree beam width antennas, then C-Band can actually support higher power than 2.5 gigahertz. Well, that may be the case, but John it's completely irrelevant, because nobody's been using 90-degree antennas for years. We use 65 and have done, I don't know how long as long as I can remember. And of course, with Massive MIMO and beamforming, we're using like 50-50 big antennas.

And so when you go to a more concentrated beam of transmission with your radio, and these Massive MIMO antennas and capabilities, you're not using 90 degrees to spray all over God's given earth with, and that's why there's a power limit there, right. They don't want you spreading massive capabilities all over God's given earth. So, you concentrate the beams, you use smaller antenna, beam widths, and you can support and concentrate higher power there.

And if you look at some of the comparisons that are there in the rules, actually 2.5 gigahertz power limits, I think can be multiples of C-Band in rural environments, like four times. So, I scratch my head with this whole thing. I mean, I [Technical Difficulty] them ever since. But come on guys, we all know that it's higher bandwidth spectrum. Yes, there are power rules. Don't try and point to elements of rule sets which are completely irrelevant, and are historic in terms of where the technology is today. So we're very confident on our position.

Don't get me wrong. We spent a lot of money on C-Band. We'll be deploying that to supplement on top of a great 2.5 gigahertz layer. But it's hard to believe that you're going to be able to with the density and the numbers that have been talked about by our competition. You're going to be able to compete with the footprint and the breadth of coverage that T-Mobile is going to provide on 5G.

Understood.

Sorry, for these long answers.

No, those are great. It's great, you're taking off a number of things on my list, it's perfect. Before we move off the mid-band, can you talk about any appetite you have for additional 2.5s? Or, maybe your thoughts on the 3.4, 3.5 later this year? Or, just any sort of spectrum need or just your view on the need for additional spectrum below god 6 gigahertz.

Yeah. I mean, obviously, I'd start with the fact that we have a great spectrum position today, John, right. So we're in a much stronger position than our competition. We have more mid and low-band spectrum combined than AT&T or Verizon. I mean, Verizon, close the gap some with C-Band, massive expenditure for them to do so. So, we're in a very good spot.

And back to the earlier discussion, I'm driving as hard as I possibly can to deploy as much of that spectrum on 5G, as soon as I can over the next 18 to 36-months, before we can reach our crescendo on 5G mid-band spectrum.

That said, as a company, I think we've got a strong history of being very disciplined. We're looking at new spectrum opportunities when they come by. And we'll also be opportunistic, there may be chances for us to look at certain spectrum sources as they become available, and supplement our position. But I can't give you any basis on obviously, what we'll do or not do.

On 3.45 to 3.55, which is the next fairly imminent set of auctions that are coming up in the October timeframe, which is just around the corner. I honestly think there's still a lot to learn, John, right. I mean, it's a very different auction from C-Band, it's 100 megahertz compared to 280. So it's almost a third of the spectrum resources. No single party can walk away with more than 40 megahertz out of the auction. 10 megahertz carriers in there. So there's a lot of different combinations that could fall out of the auction.

But the other piece that we're all looking at, and we're waiting on bated breath, to be honest, is a lot more information from the DoD, the incumbent on that spectrum today. And they've highlighted concerns on almost 60 million pops of the country, where there are interference concerns.

And a lot more information is going to get shared on that, we hope as we move through the next I suppose six to eight weeks. And that will help us all understand, how and where this spectrum is important and the opportunity. So, more to come there. We'll watch that one and we'll learn a lot more I hope as we go through the summer.

And then hopefully behind that will follow a 2.5 gigahertz whitespace auction. There's interest there for us again, it's kind of primarily rural 2.5, I mean, that's the construct there it's pieces of the spectrum that will never pass through. It's not the BRS, it's CBS. And so yeah, sure there's always going to be interest from us there, but I think that auction some time off in the future unfortunately, I think that one may be delayed into certainly it's going to happen in 2022.

Maybe we can move up to the top layer of the cake. Can you talk about plans for to build millimeter wave and maybe an update on your small cell strategy? I believe you have about 70,000. I think you have also decided to maybe decommission some of the Sprint small cells. How should we think about the small cell facing from here?

Yeah, two pieces in that, but you are right. I mean, millimeter wave and then small cell and they're not necessarily one and the same thing, right. So let's dissect them. So I mean, we love our millimeter wave and always have. I mean, we deployed one of the most intense millimeter wave networks in New York. We were first out of the gate almost. But our focus is primarily on using millimeter wave as that top layer of the cake where capacity needs really dictate. So we're deploying millimeter wave in stadiums, key venues, locations where we see that capacity and need being generated.

I've never been a believer, back to the Verizon story of a coverage layer on millimeter wave outdoor. I think we all know that's incredibly difficult build, the propagation on millimeter wave is limited. Its indoor penetration is incredibly cool. Verizon has been throwing out a lot of small cells to try and build something at least on 5G, but I think the coverage and capabilities on that layer folks of tactic that, I know one or 2 million people may be covered with that millimeter wave layer. So very, very limited coverage.

And so that was never our strategy with a layer cake. It's to foundational, low-band, mid-band carries the lion's share of the traffic and activity, and then you use millimeter wave in the areas where you see peak traffic and need, where there's massive density of customers coming together. So that strategy is there for us.

Now, when I come to small cells, I mean, as we do we have more cell sites than anybody today. And we have more small cells, I think, than anybody else today, as the combine T-Mobile and Sprint. And so I have more small cells than I need. I mean, our target framework is about 50,000, we've set from where we are today. So is there some decommissioning in that space? Potentially, yes. But we're targeting kind of 50,000.

We're going to see where it goes. My strategy today, back here is primarily it's a macro-based network in 5G. So we're going to pour huge amounts of spectrum onto the largest and most dense wireless network in the U.S. I mean, nobody can dispute we have the biggest network. I mean, that's like barking at the moon. I mean, we're well over 110,000 sites today, right. So Verizon, I suppose more than half of that, but not much more, right. And we're talking targeting 85000 sites or so was our target and state, which is much more than both the stated end goals of AT&T and Verizon.

So today, we have massive density on that macro layer. I'm going to pour huge volumes of spectrum with radio onto those sites, maximize that coverage and breadth. I'm going to use small cells, again, where there's intensity of specific coverage need, or it's specific capacity need that we need to peel off. But when you have a wealth of macro capability, your small cell need is reduced. I mean, it's just again, the physics.

And I think both companies prior to our deal, we had good macro networks, we had a very dense network at T-Mobile. And we were all looking at small cells to supplement that, as a comparison, an alternative to macro build. Deal close is now I've got more macro sites, and I really know what to do with. And I've got more small cells, and I really know what I need to do with. And so we're looking to collapse and combine and do that most efficiently to build that density, capacity and performance.

So, don't get me wrong. I love small cells, but again, I have more than I need. And so, as a company, we're looking towards that final design. Does that change over a long-term horizon? Maybe, I think that, for me, I see our combination of our sites, our covered pops and our spectrum resources and I see us in a leading position for years to come. And the competition, I think is still very nervous out there talking about density and build.

They've gone through massive expenditures on spectrum. They don't want to talk very publicly about massive rollout of low-band 5G or massive densification in their networks. And I get it, I get it, right, you can only swallow so much, in an investor community in one go. But that will come. I mean, we will force that to come, from AT&T and Verizon, because if they don't, I mean, they're basically going to cede network leadership hands down to T-Mobile.

Got it. Maybe putting some CapEx dollars around that network deployment, you have a budget for about $12 billion this year. And then, further out, I think you've said that it's about $9 billion to $10 billion going forward. But with potentially costing more to build that incremental 100 million pops and sort of smaller rural footprints, could we see maybe CapEx stay at elevated levels? Or, what could really change that long-term guidance?

No, I mean, we're very confident in the profile that we announced at our Analyst Day. And so the intensity right now is '21 is a very busy year for us, '22 is going to be another hugely busy year. And so by the end of '22, I'm going to have a big, big chunk of this network deployment done, not finished. And so you see that drop off in '23 as the pace and volume of site activity starts to reduce.

But that's all based on obviously a great 18-months ahead. We were able to secure tremendous capital efficiencies with our vendors and in our deployment. And so, I look at those lofty CapEx numbers that Verizon and AT&T have, I know, they have fiber and other pieces sitting in there in their capital lines. But there's a lot of spend there and it doesn't always look that efficient to me based on the pace that we're moving at.

Obviously, I'm trying to hit these sites. I'm trying to minimize multiple visits to sites. I'm trying to deploy in one go and minimize all those zoning and upfront costs, as well as, the physical construction work that goes on into these sites. But right now, I mean, we're running at an incredible pace.

I mean, literally, every week back here, hundreds of sites are being upgraded with 600 megahertz and 2.5 gigahertz radio. I have tens of thousands of people running across the U.S. deploying hardware every day of the week. And that pace and intensity, as I said, will be sustained fully as we move into '23. But that capital line, even though it starts to dip a little, it's still a very strong investment profile for the company.

Any interest in owning fiber assets as opposed to leasing them?

Not, right now. And, you know the people asked me this question a lot, right about all that better kind of owner economics out there on fiber. And I think you have to sit back and look at what's happening in the marketplace today. I mean, on our math, I'd say that the one company of our competitors that has the strongest owner economics is AT&T. I mean, we probably estimate half of their sites, they have their own fiber. Verizon's numbers probably, I mean Verizon has been selling off fiber businesses, right. We've all watched that. I think their site base, probably maybe 30%. And so the vast majority of like Verizon sites, they use the same model that we do.

Why do we use that model? It's because we can secure great rates in the marketplace. And so the economics is a simple equation for us back here, we look at, do we want to run and run fiber, do we want to light it, we want to take all those costs into our business ourselves? Or can we buy those services cheaper in the marketplace? And right now, I can assure you that math works for us. We're driving multi gig backhaul. We were, again, this sounds hard to believe, but we were one of the first if not the first national wireless carrier, that drove fiber to the cell site.

We started on that journey as we were building out LTE, and our competition was still scaling T ones. And so we've put in a huge volume. We have some microwave, but the vast majority of our sites are fiber fed. And we've been able to leverage and build a marketplace that isn't just fed by AT&T or Verizon, the cable players are in there, utility companies, independent [Technical Difficulty] competitive, fiber, both in terms of performance, and pricing to the marketplace, especially in Metro America. There's a lot of fiber out there and there are a lot of choices. So that marketplace for us right now is very dynamic and very effective.

And I look at our -- I'm not going to give you numbers, but I look at our cost per site, and we're in a very comfortable position, scaling our network and our backhaul capability for the future with massive multi gig capability to the site, that alone back into the core of the network. So it's an area of the business that if we just started at some point in time, those economics don't work, we would change. But right now, the economics absolutely work for us with the model that we have.

Neville, can you talk about your thoughts on open rate architecture and maybe plans to adopt it to T-Mobile?

Yeah. For me, John, I think this is another one of these hot topics that and there's a lot of kind of pointed opinions on this stuff. And, I've walked away to over time. I'd say this, sitting a year on from when this debate started, we just have to be patient. I think that's the one statement I would use. The ecosystem in ORAM is going to take some time to develop.

You look at the radio business today, and you have three major incumbents, right. One of them Chinese. And, it's a massive scale game. And it's a complex business, I think people look at point pieces of ORAM. But, there's massive R&D in this space to future proof your networks. There's a whole debate about who built and developed this stuff and who owns the IP, right. And we've seen that almost every day, right. You can see battles in that space and that's just not the radio vendors. Then you've got Qualcomm and many others are involved in that piece.

And so, the industry has kind of settled into a rhythm, you could say an uncomfortable one with the state of play with three majors. But it's delivering. And so for us when I was putting all our deals together, and starting this massive build out last year, to be quite frank, I mean our ORAM capability, it couldn't meet or match just the basic needs that we needed to go and deploy with it. Those capabilities were simply not there. Let alone future proofing on features and capabilities that need to be delivered, '21, '22, '23, et cetera. So it was an easy call for us. And, obviously, we did a full view.

Are we continuing to do that? We're engaged in the process. We're supportive on ORAM capability, the five pieces at the right time. And we're in a position where, obviously, we have great solutions, we're pushing incredibly hard in the radio space today. And if some of my competition or some of the new entrants want to push on ORAM, that's great, the features and capabilities. I'm pushing our job around carrier aggregation to give me real tangible, valuable benefit, actually, from a network perspective to simplify our network.

Most of our competition aren't even talking about that. I'm trying to drive those pieces, which I know will deliver and secure material benefit for this company. And ORAM doesn't necessarily help or support in a meaningfully differential way those opportunities. And I think, everybody looks at ORAM and the pricing and the capital, and how much differentiation, is there going to be on ultimately the buy in the purchase and the integration and deployment of these systems with ORAM. And I think it's a question mark. We just have to see how it develops.

But we're there. We're watching. We're all for open standards and capabilities, absolutely. But right now, I think we just have to be patient and let this ecosystem, if this new ecosystem that's being talked about, let it mature, and it's going to go through a massive journey. When I started deploying radio, John, there were like 10 vendors I could choose from, right.

We also what happened over the last decade, now, ORAM will take us on a different cycle, but that ecosystem is going to have to form and there's so many different things that have to be figured out, as new entrants come in and try and play, and try and compete against scaled competitors, and especially one scale competitor, which is very, very hard to compete with on a global basis.

And we're running out of time, one last question on fixed wireless access. I mean, just how big of an opportunity is this for T-Mobile? What are maybe the benefits that T-Mobile has? And then what are the impediments to rolling this out and scaling that business off as quickly as possible?

Yeah, I mean, I love that opportunity for us, right. And this, again, goes back to when we were looking at and modeling the capabilities of this combined T-Mobile and Sprint network, John, and this was all work on models and stuff, and spreadsheets or whatever. But when you look at that combination of spectrum and site density and 5G efficiency, right, one of the things we never talk about is 5G is a way more efficient bid pipe spectrally of an LTE, same as for LTE was better than 3G.

But you take those things spectrum site density and spectrum efficiency, and you can generate massive capacity on this network. So, the math we ran and we still stand behind it we're seeing we have a roadmap too, is if you took T-Mobile before the deal, and you cast out its future capacity, and then you look to the combined entity and what we can do the multipliers more than 10x, 14 times. So we can deliver this huge, enormous 5G factory where the site assets and spectrum and the spectral efficiency of 5G.

And so what happens when -- and I'll tie a few of the questions and discussion we've had earlier on, when you move into I know rural town in America. So it's about your question earlier on, I deploy a 2.5 gig video, it can support 160 megahertz of bandwidth that I have. But I don't need that all for wireless. I may need a fraction of that for wireless, but my deployment costs are effectively the same thing.

And so I have this capital neutral model where I generate all of this capacity, which has access to wireless needs. So now we can go and move that towards a home broadband solution. And so, the opportunity that we have, as we look at that net math, what do we need, what can we generate and what do we need on wireless, there's a huge opportunity space in there, which is unique to us at this point in time.

So, we're not offering that broadband service everywhere across the nation. But the numbers that we talked about 7 million to 8 million households that we want to bring into the T-Mobile family as customers John, that's a very real objective. And we have a path from a network perspective, to generate that opportunity at very low incremental cost for the business.

When you go into many of these rural parts of the U.S., we all know the story often there's god awful service, no competition, high pricing. And so there's a lot of interest from many areas of the country about the service that we're bringing in early and initial feedback on the service is still early, but it's very, very positive. So I'm excited about that space.

We have a lot of capacity. We're generating it's another avenue of great growth and opportunity for the business. And we never got to use cases, but for 5G for us think about some of the things we talked about today, we can go when we can start to penetrate, because of the 5G benefits and capacity, we can go and attack a home broadband market, we can go and attack a small towns rural geography where over 130 million people live in the U.S. Those are real tangible opportunities for us with a powerhouse network that we have, that traditional business models, right, traditional wireless use cases. But we can run them harder, then all of the stuff that comes behind on 5G, wherever it may go wherever it may be that's all incremental opportunity for us.

John Hodulik

Got it. Well, Neville, as always, thank you very much. You've been very generous with your time. And we appreciate you participating. Hopefully, we can do it again next year.

Neville Ray

All right. John, back here. Thank you. Good to see you.

John Hodulik

Thanks, everyone. Thank you all for joining today. That wraps up our conference. Talk to you all soon.