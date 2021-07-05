Photo by smshoot/iStock via Getty Images

Purpose

I look at the high frequency weekly indicators because while they can be very noisy, they provide a good nowcast of the economy and will telegraph the maintenance or change in the economy well before monthly or quarterly data is available. They are also an excellent way to "mark your beliefs to market." In general, I go in order of long leading indicators, then short leading indicators, then coincident indicators.

A Note on Methodology

Data is presented in a "just the facts, ma'am" format with a minimum of commentary so that bias is minimized.

Where relevant, I include 12-month highs and lows in the data in parentheses to the right. All data taken from St. Louis FRED unless otherwise linked.

A few items (e.g., Financial Conditions indexes, regional Fed indexes, stock prices, the yield curve) have their own metrics based on long-term studies of their behavior.

Where data is seasonally adjusted, generally it is scored positively if it is within the top 1/3 of that range, negative in the bottom 1/3, and neutral in between. Where it is not seasonally adjusted, and there are seasonal issues, waiting for the YoY change to change sign will lag the turning point. Thus I make use of a convention: data is scored neutral if it is less than 1/2 as positive/negative as at its 12-month extreme.

With long leading indicators, which by definition turn at least 12 months before a turning point in the economy as a whole, there is an additional rule: data is automatically negative if, during an expansion, it has not made a new peak in the past year, with the sole exception that it is scored neutral if it is moving in the right direction and is close to making a new high.

For all series where a graph is available, I have provided a link to where the relevant graph can be found.

Recap of monthly reports

May data started out with strong jobs growth, plus strongly positive ISM manufacturing and non-manufacturing indexes.

April data included positive construction spending, but a decline in factory orders.

Note: I have discontinued comparisons with the "worst" readings since the onset of the coronavirus crisis began over one year ago, as they are no longer helpful. I will continue to post the best readings during the pandemic in parentheses following this week's number.

Coronavirus Vaccinations

Vaccinations 7 day average: 0.99m/day, -0.69m/day w/w

Total Vaccinations: 297.7m, up +7.0m w/w

At least 1 dose administered: 169.1m, up 2.7m w/w (63.0% of population age 18+)

Fully vaccinated: 136.1m, up +3.1m (52.0% of population age 18+)

At the current rate, it will take 3.5 more months to vaccinate the entire US population age 18 or over (about 210 million people, or 420m doses). This is an "increase" of one month from several weeks ago. It is very concerning that the 7 day average of vaccinations has dropped by 2/3s over the past 6 weeks. The US is rapidly dividing into vaccinated and (relatively) unvaccinated sections, the former including the Northeast, Upper Midwest, and West Coast, and the latter including the entire south of Virginia, the Mountain States, and the southern Great Plains.

Long leading indicators

Interest rates and credit spreads

Rates

BAA corporate bond index 3.59%, down -0.06% w/w (1-yr range: 3.13-5.15)

10-year Treasury bonds 1.56%, down -0.02% w/w (0.52-1.74)

Credit spread 2.03%, up +0.02% w/w (1.91-4.31)

(Graph at FRED Graph | FRED | St. Louis Fed)

Yield curve

10 year minus 2 year: +1.51%, up +0.07% w/w (0.12-1.58)

10 year minus 3 month: +1.54%, down -0.03% w/w (-0.20-1.72)

2 year minus Fed funds: +0.10%, up +0.01% w/w

(Graph at FRED Graph | FRED | St. Louis Fed)

30-Year conventional mortgage rate (from Mortgage News Daily) (graph at link)

3.13%, up +0.01% w/w (2.75-3.45)

Corporate bonds spiked to near 5 year highs early in 2020, but subsequently made a series of multi-decade lows. Two months ago, they increased to the middle of that range, and so changed to neutral, but have declined back to positive.

Treasury bonds yields recently made 1 year highs and are near the middle of their 5 year range. Typically it takes a 1% or more increase in rates to substantially impact the housing market. They have - ever so slightly as of this week - exceeded that limit, so they are negative. Mortgage rates briefly turned neutral, but have declined back to positive.

The spread between corporate bonds and Treasuries turned very negative last March, but bounced back, and remains positive now. Meanwhile two of the three measures of the yield curve are "extremely" positive, while the Fed funds vs. 2 year spread is neutral.

Housing

Mortgage applications (from the Mortgage Bankers Association)

Purchase apps down -3% w/w to 263 (184-349) (SA) ( high Jan 22)

Purchase apps 4 wk avg. down -3 to 269 (SA) (341 high Jan 29)

Purchase apps YoY -2% (NSA)

Purchase apps YoY 4 wk avg. +2% (NSA)

Refi apps down -5% w/w (SA)

Refi apps YoY up +6% w/w (SA)

*(SA) = seasonally adjusted, (NSA) = not seasonally adjusted

(Graph here)

Real Estate Loans (from the FRB)

Down less than -0.1% w/w

Down -1.0% YoY (-1.3 - 5.2)

(Graph at Real Estate Loans, All Commercial Banks | FRED | St. Louis Fed)

Purchase mortgage applications made repeated new decade highs late last year. Between higher mortgage rates and likely weather related issues, they cratered briefly in February, but have rebounded. With applications back below 290, their rating has changed to negative. Refi is also down substantially from recent highs, and remains near 12 month+ lows, and is also enough to turn them negative.

From 2018 until late in 2020 real estate loans with few brief exceptions stayed positive. In the past several months they turned neutral, and two months ago turned negative.

Money supply

The Federal Reserve has discontinued this weekly series. Data is now only released monthly. April data was released this week:

M1 m/m up +1.3%, YoY up +297%

M2 m/m up +1.0%, YoY up +18.0%

Corporate profits (estimated and actual S&P 500 earnings from I/B/E/S via FactSet at p. 26)

Q1 2021 up +0.24 to 49.08, up +16.0% q/q

Q2 2021 44.47, down -9.4% q/q

FactSet estimates earnings, which are replaced by actual earnings as they are reported, and are updated weekly. The "neutral" band is +/-3%. I also average the previous two quarters together, until at least 100 companies have actually reported.

With the big upturn in Q1, earnings were solidly positive. This week the anticipated decline in Q2 earnings enters the calculation and changes the reading to neutral.

Credit conditions (from the Chicago Fed) (graph at link)

Financial Conditions Index down -0.02 (looser) to -0.71 (0.33 - -0.71) (tied for 1 yr high)

Adjusted Index (removing background economic conditions) down -0.01 (looser) to -0.60 (0.64 - -0.79)

Leverage subindex unchanged (loose) at -0.33 (0.66 - -0.36)

The Chicago Fed's Adjusted Index's real break-even point is roughly -0.25. In the leverage index, a negative number is good, a positive poor. The historical breakeven point has been -0.5 for the unadjusted Index. In early April 2020 all turned negative, but both the adjusted and unadjusted indexes quickly rebounded to positive, and have remained so since. Leverage is now positive as well.

Short leading indicators

Economic Indicators from Jeff Miller's "Weighing the Week Ahead"

Miller Score: down -3 w/w to 581, up +37 m/m (544 on 5/7/21 - 4307 on 6/5/20)

St. Louis Fed Financial Stress Index: down -.1171 to 9691 (new 1 yr low)

BCIp from Georg Vrba: (on temporary hiatus due to the pandemic)

The Miller Score is designed to look 52 weeks ahead for whether or not a recession is possible. Any score over 500 means no recession. This week's number is therefore a positive.

The St. Louis Financial Stress index is one where a negative score is a positive for the economy, and during its limited existence, has risen above zero before a recession by less than one year. Thus the present reading is also a positive for the economy.

Trade weighted US$

Both measures of the US$ were negative for 2 months right after the pandemic started in 2020. In late spring both improved to neutral, and then positive since last August.

Commodity prices

Bloomberg Commodity Index

Up +1.85 to 94.68 (58.87-94.68) (new 1 yr high)

Up +46.1% YoY (Best: +51.2% May 7)

(Graph at BCOM | Bloomberg Commodity Index Overview | MarketWatch)

Bloomberg Industrial metals ETF (from Bloomberg) (graph at link)

158.04, down -3.12 w/w (88.46-162.84)

Up +57.8% YoY (Best +69.0% May 7)

Both industrial metals and the broader commodities indexes were negative in much of 2019, but rebounded considerably since April 2020. Both total and industrial commodities are extremely positive.

Note: The PPI for all commodities is up over 11% YoY, the highest YoY increase in 40 years except for August 2008. But only 5.7% above March 2019.

Stock prices S&P 500 (from CNBC) (graph at link)

Up +0.6% to 4229.89

There have been repeated all time highs, so this metric is positive.

Regional Fed New Orders Indexes

(*indicates report this week)

Empire State up +2.0 to +28.9

Philly down -3.5 to +32.5

Richmond up +2 to +18

Kansas City up +6 to +35

Dallas down -17.7 to +20.8

Month-over-month rolling average: down -4 to +27

The regional average is more volatile than the ISM manufacturing index, but usually correctly forecasts its month-over-month direction. These have been extremely positive since June 2020 with the exception of last November and December.

Employment metrics

Initial jobless claims

385,000, down -20,000 w/w (Best 385,000 this week)

4-week average 428,000, down -30,500 w/w (Best 428,000 this week)

(Graph at St. Louis FRED)

New claims made a pandemic low in November, rose through February, but have declined to repeated new pandemic lows since then, and are thus very positive.

Temporary staffing index (from the American Staffing Association) (graph at link)

Unchanged at 95 w/w

Up +56.3% YoY (Best +57.4% May 21)

This index turned negative in February 2019, worsened in the second half of the year, and plummeted beginning in March 2020. It gradually improved to "less awful," then neutral 7 months ago, and positive since February. It is approximately 2% higher than its reading at this time in 2019.

Tax Withholding (from the Dept. of the Treasury)

$211.2 B for the last 20 reporting days vs. $174.9 B one year ago, up +$36.3 B or +20.6% (Best +37.6% April 30)

$210.5 B for the month of May vs. $172.1 B one year ago, up $38.4 B or +22.3%

YoY comparisons turned firmly negative in the second week of April. The comparative YoY readings, except for one week, have generally improved to less than 1/2 of their worst, making this indicator neutral. This report has been positive since the beginning of 2021. Unfortunately, like many other reports, the YoY comparisons are temporarily much less reliable. They should become more reliable again once we get into June.

Oil prices and usage (from the E.I.A.)

Oil up +$2.76 to $69.38 w/w, up +73.5% YoY

Gas prices up +$0.01 to $3.03 w/w, up $1.05 YoY ($3.03 tied for 6 year high with May 21)

Usage 4-week average up +26.4% YoY (Best +67.5% April 30)

Usage down -1.0% vs. 2019 (Best +0.9% May 28)

(Graphs at This Week In Petroleum Gasoline Section - U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA))

Gas prices breached the $3 barrier this week. At 6+ year highs, they are a firm negative. Oil prices are also now in the upper portion of their 5 year range, and so have turned into a slight negative. Usage turned very negative in April 2020, but since rebounded by much more than half since its low point, and so has become neutral. The YoY comparisons earlier this year were near the -10% YoY range. YoY comparisons will not become useful again until June. Usage has improved to better than 8.5 million, so has become positive.

Bank lending rates

0.1160 TED spread down -0.0160 w/w (0.116-1.92) (new 1 yr low) (graph at link)

0.0800 LIBOR down -0.0120 w/w (0.0800-1.70) (new 1 yr low) (graph at link)

TED was above 0.50 before both the 2001 and 2008 recessions. Since early 2019 the TED spread has remained positive, except the worst of the coronavirus downturn. Both TED and LIBOR have declined far enough after that to turn back positive.

Coincident indicators

St. Louis FRED Weekly Economic Index

Down -0.56 to +10.79 w/w (Best +12.30 April 29)

In the 5 years before the onset of the pandemic, this Index varied between +.67 and roughly +3.00. Just after the Great Recession, its best comparison was +4.63. The big positive number this week is in comparison to the pandemic shutdown one year ago. This metric will become more meaningful once we get into the third quarter.

Restaurant reservations YoY (from Open Table)

May 27 -2%

June 3 -16% (Best -2% May 27)

The comparison year for this metric is 2019 and not 2020. Compared with the depths of the pandemic, in the past five months there has been a recovery back to neutral, and for the past nine weeks to positive.

Consumer spending

Johnson Redbook up +13.0% YoY (Best +14.2% May 7)

In April 2020 the bottom fell out in the Redbook index. It has remained positive almost without exception since the beginning of this year.

Transport

Railroads (from the AAR)

Carloads up +35.3% YoY (Best +35.3% this week)

Intermodal units up +33.0% YoY (Best +38.3% April 23)

Total loads up +34.0% YoY (Best +34.0% April 23)

(Graph at Railfax Report - North American Rail Freight Traffic Carloading Report)

Shipping transport

Harpex up +46 to 1987 (412-1987) (new 10 year high) Harper Petersen & Co

Baltic Dry Index down -216 to 2472 (393-3212) (graph at link)

Since the pandemic started, rail carloads have turned positive several times, including this week. Intermodal has generally been positive for several months. Total rail carloads has also been generally positive for about 4 months. Total rail traffic is also slightly higher than 2019's pre-pandemic levels.

Harpex declined to a new one year low earlier this year, then improved gradually. In the past month it has repeatedly spiked to new multiyear highs. BDI traced a similar trajectory, making new three year highs into September 2019, then declining to new three year lows at the beginning of February. In summer the BDI improved enough to warrant changing its rating from negative to neutral, and for a few weeks to positive. Early this year it fell back to neutral, but needless to say now is very positive.

I am wary of reading too much into price indexes like this since they are heavily influenced by supply (as in, a huge overbuilding of ships in the last decade) as well as demand.

Steel production (American Iron and Steel Institute)

Up +2.4% w/w

Up +50.1% YoY

The bottom in production fell out in April 2020. There was slow but continuing improvement since then, and finally four months ago it improved enough to be rated neutral. Since the end of March, against terrible comparisons, it has been positive.

Summary And Conclusion

In response to a suggestion last week, I am trying out a new format for my conclusions this week, in the form of spreadsheets of the long leading, short leading, and coincident readings. Check marks indicate the present reading. If there has been a change this week, the prior reading is marked with an X:

Long Leading Indicators Positive Neutral Negative Corporate bonds ✓ 10 year Treasury ✓ 10 yr-2 yr Treasury ✓ 10 yr-3mo Treasury ✓ 2 Yr Treasury-Fedfunds ✓ Mortgage rates ✓ Purchase Mtg. Apps. ✓ Refi Mtg Apps. ✓ Real Estate Loans ✓ Real M1 ✓ Real M2 ✓ Corporate Profits X ✓ Adj. Fin. Conditions Ind. ✓ Leverage Index ✓ Totals: 8 2 4

Short Leading Indicators Positive Neutral Negative Credit Spread ✓ Miller Score ✓ St. L. Fin. Stress Index ✓ US$ Broad ✓ US$ Major currencies ✓ Total commodities ✓ Industrial commodities ✓ Stock prices ✓ Regional Fed New Orders ✓ Initial jobless claims ✓ Temporary staffing ✓ Gas prices ✓ Oil prices ✓ Gas Usage ✓ Totals: 12 0 2

Coincident Indicators Positive Neutral Negative Weekly Econ. Index ✓ Open Table ✓ Redbook ✓ Rail ✓ Harpex ✓ BDI ✓ Steel ✓ Tax Withholding ✓ TED ✓ LIBOR ✓ Financial Cond. Index ✓ Totals: 11 0 0

There was only one rating change this week, as Q2 corporate profits are forecast to pull back significantly from their Q1 surge. It is also worth noting that long term Treasury yields have settled down close to the point where their rating would improve to neutral.

The overall picture remains that of a resource-constrained Boom. As we get into June, YoY comparisons will become somewhat more useful. The very positive coincident and short leading indicators suggest strong growth will likely continue for several more quarters. The long leading forecast is also positive, but less strongly so.

The immediate issue continues to be how long it will take for the supply bottlenecks, and the attendant inflation from shortages, to abate.

Please let me know what you think of the new Summary and Conclusions format in the comments!