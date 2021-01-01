Photo by Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Following mixed F1Q22 results, we are buying shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) at the current levels. Splunk stock is at its 52-week low of around $110, and we believe the stock may have bottomed, and there is an upside from the current levels. The stock is currently trading at 6.2x EV/C2022 sales versus the peer group average of 10x despite growing faster. We believe the stock is washed out at current levels, and we expect it to do better in the next 12 months.

Splunk is still the leader in log management and has expanded its offerings into newer areas such as observability. The stock is a reasonably valued cutting-edge software company growing its cloud business very fast and putting up impressive growth numbers, expanding its customer base and industry-leading position, making the stock a buy.

Recap of F1Q22 results

Splunk reported F1Q revenue of $501 million versus the consensus estimate of $491 million. Revenue was up 16% Y/Y. Cloud revenue was $194 million and was up 73% Y/Y or up from $112 million from the year-ago period. Cloud revenue during the quarter is about 39% of total revenue. More importantly, 56% of total software bookings in the quarter were in the cloud and 51% during the trailing twelve months (TTM). As a result, ARR grew 39% and was ahead of guidance of 36-37%. Cloud ARR was $877 million and was up 83% Y/Y. Impressively, Splunk has 537 customers with $1 million in ARR.

The operating margin was -35% versus guidance of -30%. This operating margin underperformance rattled investors. In addition, operating expenses were higher than anticipated due to higher commission costs due to ARR outperformance during the quarter, onboarding of larger-than-expected numbers of engineers and salespeople, and higher costs of infrastructure incurred. Hence EPS missed consensus estimates. EPS came in at -$0.91 versus the consensus estimate of -$0.70. The following chart illustrates Splunk's reported numbers versus our estimates.

Bullish commentary on the outlook

Splunk CEO Douglas Merritt noted on the call that "We have now turned the corner into the second half of the journey we embarked on just over two years ago to become a cloud-first company. With more than 50% of software bookings now coming from Cloud, our financial model is rapidly evolving into that of a true SaaS business."

Splunk management was bullish on its growth prospects and position within the industry. CFO Jason Child noted on the call, "Q1 was a great start to fiscal '22, and we're pleased to have the most challenging phase of the transitions behind us. The overall demand environment is strong, and with our product and services innovations, plus new high-caliber field and product leadership with Teresa and Shawn, our setup for continued high growth has never been better."

Stock at a 52-week low

Following Splunk's mixed results, the stock declined about 7%. Splunk underperformed both Nasdaq and S&P indices YTD as well as over the last twelve months. YTD, Splunk stock is down 34%, and over the previous 12 months, the stock is down 41%. Now the stock is trading near the 52-week low of about $110. Now that the company has made the challenging transition to being "cloud-first" in delivering all its products, we expect the stock performance to improve from the current levels. We expect 2021 to be a better year for Splunk, driven by new leadership in sales, product, and other operational roles, more recent cloud-focused solutions such as the Observability cloud, and improving execution. The following charts illustrate Splunk's stock performance

Data by YCharts

How to value Splunk

We use the EV/Sales multiple when valuing Splunk. Many software companies in the tech industry are transitioning to the subscription/SaaS license model from a perpetual model. Many software companies sold their products using a perpetual license previously but are now selling software on a term-based license. Given the license model changes, many software companies in our coverage universe are not sufficiently profitable. The best metric to evaluate the performance is on Price/Sales or EV/Sales metrics in such a scenario. Since different companies have varying amounts of cash on their balance sheets and different amounts of debt, we believe EV/Sales makes the most sense. Hence we use EV/Sales as the primary valuation metric.

Splunk is forecasted to grow at 22% versus the security peer group at around 18%. On the other hand, one of Splunk's chief rivals, Elastic (NYSE:ESTC), is predicted to grow at 25%, slightly faster than Splunk, yet trading at 12.9x. As a result, Elastic's multiple is more than 2x higher. The following chart illustrates the valuation of the security and monitoring peer groups.

Source: Author based on Refinitiv data

Risks

There are many risks with owning Splunk, as many investors here attest. The model transition from perpetual to subscription revenue model can understate revenues and overstate losses if subscription adoption is more than expected. The model transition has created lots of variability in reported revenue and EPS leading to the stock sell-off in the last few quarters. To fully understand all the risks involved in owning Splunk, please refer to my prior writeup on SA.

What to do with the stock

We first recommended Splunk when the stock was trading at around $215. Now with the stock trading at $112, we believe it is a screaming buy. Fundamentally not much had changed since when we first recommended the stock. Splunk has embarked on being a cloud-first products company and transitioning to a term license and subscription/SaaS model. This model change has contributed to volatility in revenue, earnings, and cash flow.

On top of this, the company missed its execution plan and saw the departure of several executives, including Susan St. Ledger. Overall, the optics do not look good, but we believe the sentiment is pretty shot. Now the company has become a show-me story. Customers continue to like the products they purchased from Splunk, and many customers will choose to remain with Splunk and expand their use of it.

Therefore, with compelling valuation, reasonable estimates, and sentiment that is not positive, we would be buying shares now. We believe there is a lot to like in the story, and we think patient investors will be amply rewarded for investing in Splunk. We expect the multiple to expand as the company continues to execute on its turnaround.