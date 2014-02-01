Photo by Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Tontine Holdings (NYSE:NYSE:PSTH) announced a deal to acquire 10% of Universal Music Group from Vivendi (OTCPK:VIVHY) this morning in a deal seems designed to extend Pershing Square's ability to do other deals, but doesn't seem to excite investors as shares are trading lower pre-market. In this article, I'll explain why I'm not excited about this deal, but it could provide opportunities for keen investors in the future.

Bill Ackman has had a remarkable career

The first thing to know about this transaction is that Bill Ackman, head of Pershing Square, is a well-known hedge fund manager and Wall Street deal maker. Some of his transactions like buying General Growth Properties (now a part of Brookfield Property Partners (BPY)) out of bankruptcy after the financial crisis produced amazing returns. Others such as his attempt to remake J. C. Penny (JCPNQ) were significant failures. In addition to his hedge fund Pershing Square, Ackman runs another publicly traded company Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCPK:PSHZF) which owns a limited partner interest in his hedge fund. The results have been good lately, but underperformed the S&P 500 owned in an ETF such as SPY since inception five years ago: All this is to say that while Ackman is an accomplished investor, not all of his deals are "can't miss."

Ackman gets in on the SPAC craze with Tontine Holdings

Last fall, Ackman tried to take advantage of the wave of SPAC financing that became available as the stock market began its rise and he went public with Pershing Square Tontine Holdings. Like other SPACs, Tontine is a "blank check" company in which a sponsor takes cash and attempts to buy a private company, or otherwise return the cash. Many SPACs have a reputation for giving great terms to their sponsors and insiders while leaving less for outside shareholders.

Ackman has tried to create a more shareholder-friendly version. While PSTH was the subject of a number of different rumors, this is the deal Ackman finally came up with. At times the stock has traded at a significant premium to its asset value, and some of the decline in share price pre-market this morning seems to be a sign of investor disappointment in the transaction.

Along comes Universal Music Group

The property being acquired here is Universal Music Group, the world's largest owner of songs and artistic property. For example, Universal buys things such as the rights to Paul McCartney's catalogue. Well-managed intellectual property can be a great asset to own, and Ackman certainly thinks so as he said in the company press release. Universal is currently operated as a segment of Vivendi, so we can get some summary financial information from Vivendi's annual report: As you can see above, Universal had 7.4 billion euros of revenue on which it earned 1.4 billion euros of net income. If this had been a stand-alone business, some corporate overhead would be allocated to Universal, but we don't have enough information to evaluate that yet.

Pershing's deal is to buy 10% of the company for $4 billion for a total price of $40 billion, so exchanging the 1.4 billion euros to dollars gives us a conversion of $1.7 billion. So it appears that the price values Universal at 23 times last year's income from operations. Net income takes out taxes and overhead, so this could be a price closer to 20 times net income.

I don't have a firm opinion on whether this is a particularly good price for these assets. On the one hand, owning well-managed marquis assets is a great business to be in because among other things it can be inflation-friendly; you can charge more for new content with inflation, but you don't have to go repurchase your old library of content. On the other hand, in a world where new media and content is being created and disseminated in new ways every year (Netflix, Podcasts, Social Media can all make stars out of people today), who knows what the value Paul McCartney's catalogue is anymore?

The rationale for this Pershing Square purchase of 10% of Universal seems a little hard to grasp, especially because Vivendi is planning to list Universal on its own in the near future anyhow.

The real reason behind this deal are the SPAC requirements

So finally, that leads us to consider the last two pieces of this deal as described by the press release, which I believe reveal the real motive behind this transaction: the continued listing of PSTH and the new "SPARC" vehicle. As Pershing Square's press release explains, in addition to the shares of Universal Music, PSTH holders will also receive:

Their pro-rata share of PSTH after the distribution of the acquired UMG shares ("PSTH Remainco"), which will have approximately $5.25 in cash per share, before accounting for any dilution from PSTH Distributable Redeemable Warrants; and one transferable five-year right per share (a "SPAR") of Pershing Square SPARC Holdings, Ltd. ("SPARC"), which is expected to trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

This transaction to use most of the PSTH's money to acquire a share of Universal, and this appears to meet the "two-year rule" that keeps the company from having to return money to shareholders if they don't do a deal, so the money remaining from PSTH is still available to Ackman, but now without a deadline. The second item appears to be a newly listed variation on the SPAC - cleverly called here a "SPARC." As far as I can tell, this vehicle is the same "blank check company" that the SPAC was, but replacing the two year window with a five-year one.

Conclusion

For the reasons stated above, I don't see any outstanding opportunities today based on this acquisition of PSTH for shares in Universal. I would be interested to learn more about Universal's controlling shareholder Bollore as described in this article. I'll also continue to track PSTH going forward in case confusion around the deal and its different moving pieces create the opportunity to buy merger securities or spin-offs in the open market.