"I can calculate the motions of the heavenly bodies, but not the madness of people." - Isaac Newton

The month of May has historically been mostly flat for the equity market, and May 2021 was no different. As mentioned last week, it was a "non-event" performance for the major indices. That shouldn't be such a surprise considering the rally off the lows has been quite impressive. As we enter June, the focus turns to the discussion of the "summer doldrums".

"June is one of the weaker months of the year. Over the last 100 years, the Dow has averaged a gain of 0.41% in June but with gains only half the time. Over the last 50 years, the Dow has averaged a gain of just 0.12% in June with positive returns 52% of the time. Finally, over the last 20 years, June is tied with September as the worst month of the year with the Dow averaging a decline of 0.71%. When it comes to the percentage of the time that the Dow has been positive by month, June ranks dead last with gains just 40% of the time over the last 20 years."

These are "nice to know" types of stats, but I wouldn't be making major strategic decisions based on them. Nothing is ever "black and white" when it comes to investing. As an example, June 2019 saw the S&P post a 6.8% gain, while June 2020 was basically flat. More recent history actually favors the bulls. I'd rather play the situation one day, one week at a time, and make sure I am using ALL of the data to form an opinion.

Meanwhile, the stock market has stabilized after the past couple of weeks of some volatility, but until we see breakouts to new highs in the indices, we have to categorize the situation as "rangebound" and subject to starts and stops. That means this bouncing around from day to day could continue.

The recent 4% drop in the S&P didn't produce significant losses in the major indices, but keep in mind that a decent chunk of the market had already spent the past few months declining so it didn't take much to produce the kind of washed out, oversold readings that would typify an intermediate "bottom" during that drawdown. I think that is what we got on May 19th when the S&P posted an intraday low at 4,061. It's no secret that many analysts have now pegged the 4,000-4,050 range as a "pivot area". Remember all of this is a short to intermediate-term analysis. True longer-term investors need not get that wrapped up in these setups. The primary trend is up, stay with it.

Things do typically quiet down after Memorial Day and while June isn't exactly known for being a strong month, the S&P 500 has closed the month higher than it began it for six straight years. For those that are looking for a repeat of that, the BULLS may need to see the small caps and the NASDAQ run back to their old highs. On the flip side, the "valuations are too high" crowd wants to have a say in what comes next. They are joined by the "correction", "top calling" boys and girls that are now extending their "market top" forecasts into June. Same story, different year.

Something Has To Be Wrong

The phrase "not right" has been a descriptor of the bull market for a while now. Fed intervention and its effect on the stock market have been deemed as not right for many years now. Investors have been told that the bond market is sending a message telling us that this equity environment is not right. There are so many other examples that have occurred in the last five years that fit this category I could fill an entire article. I've debunked all of that noise for the last 8+ years, and along the way received quite a bit of criticism. But questioning and pushing back on that rhetoric has been the correct move.

If you set your sights to find something wrong, you are apt to find it, as you will be hard-pressed to find an environment where everything is perfect. The real issue becomes when an investor then bases their entire strategy on ONE issue. It happens all of the time and it's one of the main reasons investors get tripped up. Those that have followed the not-right narrative aren't doing as well as others that have let price action lead their strategy.

Volume And Complacency

With the rise in the stock market to the highs achieved this year, there are plenty of pundits that continue to find fault. Some see a rising stock market combined with low market volatility and low trading volume as a sign that something is not right. That group needs to find someone else to manage their investments. History shows the stock market climbs on relatively quiet trading for long stretches of time and then briefly pulls back when volume jumps. In fact, the lion's shares of gains for the stock market have come on lower-volume days. Periods of low volatility and low volume tend to precede further gains, not sharp declines.

The naysayer commentary states that these conditions reflect a complacent market with low conviction from buyers. The theory is that investors aren't paying attention to the issues around them. Basically indicating that market participants have their collective heads in the sand. That is immediately extrapolated to say stocks are vulnerable to a sharp pullback on any piece of bad news.

I beg to differ. Haven't we had our share of bad news? Yet, the stock market has pushed higher since March 2020. Since the March lows, the S&P has gone on to set 55 new all-time highs. That was accomplished with the incessant negative Covid commentary, roadblocks that were kept in place stalling the reopening of the economy, a presidential election, and on and on. That entire BEAR thesis falls apart when we look at the price action.

Savvy investors are looking at what is around them, the important issues like the positive global economic data that is reported in this update. My observation is that some pundits out there have their heads placed in the wrong place as well, and I don't mean in the sand. As Sir Isaac Newton said, we can't account for the "madness" of the investment community. I've concluded that the market participants who are so wrapped up in their "agendas" are beyond help. I wish them well.

Their issue revolves around the positives being ignored. The negative ideas sound so compelling because it marries up with the fears that stocks may come down hard at any moment. It may sound believable, but the present global economic data doesn't back that up at all. Neither does the all-important price action.

Can that backdrop change? Of course, But I'm not about to "guess" when that occurs. Nor am I going to issue a market warning because I have a "feeling" or I have a "model". I'll leave that to the rank amateurs out there.

The Week On Wall Street

June came in like a bull when trading opened on Tuesday as stocks started off the day with gains. General positive economic data out of Asia and Europe lifted those markets as the Euro Stoxx 600 traded to new all-time highs. That optimism spilled over to our markets but it didn't last very long. On the commodity front, oil led the charge, trading at 52-week highs. Whether it be an individual stock, sector, or index, resistance is formidable when the price drifts back up to the former closing high.

That resistance continued until the S&P turned down and spent the day on Thursday testing initial support levels.

The S&P has gone sideways in what can be described as "treading water" and "staying afloat" just below the market highs since mid-April. A closing high of 4,185 was set on April 16th. Since then another new high at 4,233, and as of the close on Friday the Index sits at 4,229. A neutral "stall" just below the old highs with a 44 point gain in about 2 months. The "action" has been under the surface with some stocks/sectors turning in stellar performances. The "action" has been under the surface with some stocks/sectors turning in stellar performances. More on those "hot" areas of the market later.

As the title suggests, all of the major indices were treading water this week with small percentage gains across the board. However, the week ended on a strong note. The S&P 500 and the Dow 30 knocked on the door of another new high on Friday afternoon. The S&P is 4 points from a new closing high, while the Dow 30 needs to tack on 22 points to achieve the same.

In another example of "rotation", Treasuries ticked lower and the algos kicked in to "buy" Technology. The NASDAQ was the strongest index on Friday with a gain of 1.4%. The Tech ETF (XLK) rallied 1.9% on the day. All of the major indices except for the Dow Transports posted a positive session to close out the week.

The Economy

The Great American comeback collides with the great American labor shortage. TSA reported the 4 day period around the Memorial day holiday saw about 7 million people take to the air as part of their travel plans. Open Table stats tell us restaurants posted the highest number of dining reservations since the pandemic. AAA notes that 37 million traveled 50 miles or more over the long weekend. Well, you get the idea, people are out and about and it is probably just the beginning of this pent-up demand trend. The Indy 500 drew 135,000 fans and many sports arenas are now operating with a FULL audience.

That is all excellent news for the economy, but on the other hand, the "worker shortage" continues, and that will remain a speedbump. Friday's BLS report saw that speedbump being slowly chipped away.

The May non-farm payroll report misses estimates coming in at 559K versus estimates of 671k. Average hourly earnings were 0.5% vs. last month, consensus 0.2%. Average hourly earnings up 2.0% vs. last year, consensus 1.6%. The key takeaway. The unemployment rate ticked down to 5.8%.

With approximately 25 states now cutting the extended unemployment benefits package, that should help keep the unemployment trend on a downward trajectory. The disappointing April report was revised slightly higher to 278k jobs created, bringing the two-month total to 837k. Reopening the economy and the schools is the next step, but after that, the rubber meets the road. We will need to have more than political rhetoric to see the rate drop back to pre-pandemic levels.

The stock market viewed the results as somewhat of a "Goldilocks" number. Not so "hot" to bring inflation to the forefront and have the Fed rethink their strategy, and not so "cold" as to suggest the jobs rebound has stalled out.

The Consumer Is In Excellent Shape

While there's tremendous focus on the government's debt levels, Consumers appear to be in much better shape. Ever since the Financial Crisis, Household debt service payments as a percent of disposable personal income have been coming down, and this measure continues to be near at least 40-year lows.

Credit Cards are Being Paid

Another good sign is that credit cardholders are making their payments, even during the pandemic. The credit card delinquency rate is at its lowest level since at least 1990.

While we do see more evidence of inflation, and it is obviously the primary concern right now for many, but consumers should be able to withstand some transitory increase in prices. Household financial obligations as a percent of disposable personal income, again, are near the lows of the past few decades.

Savings Could Be "Cash on the Sidelines"

The savings rate has skyrocketed with debt being such a relatively low burden on households. Savings as a percentage of disposable personal income has been trending upward since the Financial Crisis, but in recent months it has spiked, with this measure showing some of the highest savings rates in history.

Debunk the noise, the stats do not back up any of the "dire" commentaries this is still part of the economic conversation. In aggregate the average American household is in the best financial condition in decades. Of course, there are pockets of "pain", but if you can show me a point in history when there weren't pockets of pain, I'm all ears. Opening up the economy and returning children to school eliminates plenty of those pockets of pain.

Concentrating on the anomalies and letting that control your investment thesis is another way to get derailed in the investment world. The stock market is interested in the "entire" picture, not the one that makes the most headlines.

GDP

Q1 GDP remained at 6.4%. So investors start to look ahead and take a peek at what to expect in Q2. The Blue Chip consensus is now starting to deal with the reality of what is all around us by raising its forecast from 8.7% to 9.2%. (within their range of 6.9% to 11.7%). The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow forecast is at 10.3%. I think we do have a shot at a double-digit print, but I'll opt for the 8-9% range. Either way, GDP should be much higher than earlier forecasts (4-5%) and above what some are still saying today.

Looking ahead Q3 shapes up well IF we continue on the same path with the virus, and commons sense is allowed to prevail. We will finally see a "Back to School" season. Add in the fourth quarter holiday season with the economy hopefully back to being fully reopened, and 2021 has a chance to close out the year approaching the best growth since 1984 (7.2%).

A potential speedbump: The potential fiscal drag from higher tax rates embedded in President Biden's $4.7 trillion "infrastructure" proposal, which will be debated in Congress this summer. That "could" start to impact full-year 2022 GDP growth estimates and change investor sentiment. We will get a better idea of what the stock market is anticipating as this year unfolds. For now, the price action is not forecasting this to be an "issue".

Business Reports

May PMI data from IHS Markit indicated a substantial improvement in the health of the U.S. manufacturing sector, with the rate of overall growth accelerating to a fresh record high. The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index posted 62.1 in May, up from 60.5 in April and from the earlier release "flash" estimate of 61.5. The increase in business activity signaled among U.S. manufacturers was among the strongest in the 14-year series history.

The seasonally adjusted final IHS Markit U.S. Services PMI Business Activity Index registered 70.4 in May, up from 64.7 in April and greater than the earlier released "flash" estimate of 70.1. The upturn in output was the fastest on record, with the rate of expansion accelerating for the fifth month running. The increase in business activity was often linked to stronger client demand and a sustained rise in new orders. Firms also noted that the continued reopening of the economy following COVID-19 restrictions allowed for a greater range of services to be made available for customers.

The Dallas Fed Manufacturing Survey showed that Texas factory activity expanded but at a slower pace in May. The production index, a key measure of state manufacturing conditions, fell 18 points to 15.7, a reading still well above average and indicative of healthy output growth. Other measures of manufacturing activity also pointed to slower but still-solid growth this month.

The new orders index came in at 20.8, down from 38.5 in April but more than triple the series average of 6.3. Similarly, the growth rate of the new orders index came in at 19.5, down from 32.3 but still elevated. The capacity utilization index remained high, though it slipped from 34.6 to 23.2, and the shipments index fell from 32.6 to 18.3.

Over two-thirds of respondents reported that they are having trouble hiring lower-skilled workers. At the same time there a little less trouble finding workers with more skills, as 34% reported having difficulty. These are very high readings and more evidence that there is little incentive for some to go back to work given the existing policy in place today.

Construction spending inched up 0.2% in April after rebounding 1.0% in March. Spending is up 9.8% year over year. Residential projects helped pace the gain with a 1.0% increase after March's 2.6% jump. Nonresidential spending dipped -0.5%. Private spending was up 0.4% after climbing 1.5% in March. Public spending fell 0.6% versus March's 1.0%.

The Global Report

OECD raised the forecast for Global economy GDP growth to 5.8%. That is up from their previous forecast of 5.6%.

Global PMIs released this week were generally stronger than expected. Markit's PMI gauge hit the highest levels since 2010. Of the 26 manufacturing, PMIs released around the world by Markit so far for May, 11 have recorded a reading above 60, a terrific sign of how strong global manufacturing activity has been in recent months. The backdrop is less positive in China, Japan, and South Korea, where PMIs have resisted the sort of surge that we've seen elsewhere around the world over the last several months. All three are barely in expansion territory and well off the best levels of recent months despite the global activity upsurge.

The J.P. Morgan Global Manufacturing PMI, a composite index produced by J.P. Morgan and IHS Markit in association with ISM and IFPSM, posted 56.0 in May, up from 55.9 in April, to register its highest level in over 11 years (April 2010). Solid improvements in business conditions were seen across the consumer, intermediate, and investment goods sectors.

Eurozone

The Eurozone manufacturing economy experienced a new record improvement in operating conditions during May. The headline PMI recorded 63.1, compared to 62.9 in April, and its highest reading in the survey history (data for the eurozone have been available since June 1997). The headline index has now recorded readings above the 50.0 no-change mark that separates growth from contraction for 11 months in succession.

A resurgent services economy helped to drive private sector growth higher during May. After accounting for seasonal factors, the IHS Markit Eurozone PMI Composite Output Index recorded 57.1, up from 53.8 in April. Not only did May mark a third successive month of expansion, but the best recorded since February 2018.

German real retail sales plunged in April contracted 5.5 percent month-over-month in April of 2021, reversing from a 7.7 percent jump in March and much worse than forecasts of a 2 percent drop. It is the first decline in three months, mainly due to new coronavirus lockdown restrictions introduced in the second half of April.

The U.K.

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit/CIPS U.K. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 65.6 in May, up from 60.9 in April, above July 1994's previous record high of 61.0. The PMI has signaled an improvement in each of the past 12 months. Manufacturing production rose at one of the quickest rates in the series history, bettered only by those registered in August 2013 and July 1994.

The recovery in UK service sector output gained further momentum in May, driven by resurgent business and consumer spending in response to looser pandemic restrictions. This led to the strongest rate of employment growth for just over six years. At 62.9 in May, up from 61.0 in April, the headline seasonally adjusted IHS Markit/CIPS UK Services PMI Business Activity Index was above the 50.0 no-change value for the third month in a row. The latest reading pointed to the fastest rate of output growth for 24 years.

China

The headline seasonally adjusted Caixin China Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, a composite indicator designed to provide a single-figure snapshot of operating conditions in the manufacturing economy, climbed from 51.9 in April to 52.0 in May, to signal a further improvement in operating conditions. Though mild, the upturn was the strongest recorded in the year to date. The latest data signaled a further increase in demand for Chinese manufactured goods, with total sales rising at the fastest rate for five months. The expansion was supported by greater demand both at home and overseas. Notably, new export order growth improved to a six-month high in May.

May data pointed to another strong performance of China's service sector. Business activity and new orders both rose sharply, despite rates of expansion softening since April, while firms continued to add to their staffing levels. At 55.1 in May, the headline seasonally adjusted Caixin China Business Activity Index slipped from April's four-month high of 56.3 but remained firmly above the neutral 50.0 level to signal a marked increase in business activity. The latest upturn in output also extended the current sequence of rising activity to 13 months.

Hong Kong

The expansion of the Hong Kong SAR private sector picked up pace in May as more easing of COVID-19 restrictions fueled better economic conditions and business confidence. The headline seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Hong Kong SAR Purchasing Managers' Index posted 52.5 in May following a reading of 50.3 in April. This represented the fourth successive month in which the Hong Kong SAR private sector registered stronger business conditions, with the latest improvement the greatest since February 2014.

Japan

Japanese manufacturing firms continued to indicate a moderate improvement in operating conditions in May. The headline au Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, a composite single-figure indicator of manufacturing performance, edged down from 53.6 in April to 53.0 in May, signaling a softer but still moderate improvement in the health of the manufacturing sector. The latest increase extended the current sequence of expansion to four months and highlighted a sustained turnaround for Japanese manufacturing throughout 2021 following the COVID-19 related disruption last year.

Japanese service providers indicated that business conditions were disrupted by a renewed rise in COVID-19 infections during May. At 46.5 in May, the seasonally adjusted Japan Services Business Activity Index fell from 49.5 in April, signaling a quicker contraction in service sector activity. The latest reduction was solid and the sharpest recorded since February as tighter restrictions weighed on output.

India

Although the health of the Indian manufacturing sector continued to improve in May, the latest results showed a significant loss of growth momentum. Due to the intensification of the COVID-19 crisis and its detrimental impact on demand, companies observed the slowest rises in new work and output for ten months. Concerns surrounding the pandemic restricted business confidence towards the year-ahead outlook for production. At 50.8 in May, down from 55.5 in April, the seasonally adjusted IHS Markit India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index moved closer to the no-change mark of 50.0.

PMI data indicated that Indian service providers struggled in May, with the intensification of the COVID-19 crisis causing renewed declines in new business and output. At 46.4 in May, down from 54.0 in April, the seasonally adjusted India Services Business Activity Index was in contraction territory for the first time in eight months. The latest reading pointed to a solid rate of reduction that was nevertheless slower than those seen in the aftermath of the COVID-19 outbreak.

ASEAN

The ASEAN manufacturing sector continued on its recovery path during May, according to the latest IHS Markit Purchasing Managers' Index data. The headline PMI registered 51.8 in May, down only slightly from 51.9 in April, to signal a third straight monthly improvement in ASEAN manufacturing conditions and one that was the second strongest since July 2014.

Canada

May data revealed another positive month for the Canadian manufacturing sector, helped by further expansions in output and new orders. The headline seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Canada Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index registered 57.0 in May, down fractionally from 57.2 in April, to signal the fifth-strongest growth in operating conditions in the survey to date.

South Korea

Businesses operating in the South Korean manufacturing sector indicated a further improvement in operating conditions in May, although slower expansions in both production and new business levels meant that the pace of growth softened in comparison to April. At 53.7 in May, the seasonally adjusted South Korea Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index dipped slightly from 54.6 in April, signaling a moderate improvement in the health of the manufacturing sector. This marked the softest reading of the PMI for four months.

The Daily chart of the S&P 500 (SPY)

The DAILY chart of the S&P 500 shows how the index was rebuffed on its first attempt to overtake the old high at 4,233 this week. However, that chart also indicates that initial support levels held, and the S&P 500 closed within 4 points of the old high on Friday at 4,229.

Overhead resistance remains at the old high, while there is plenty of support levels for the index to fall back on. All short- to intermediate-term moving averages are configured in a Bullish pattern. It's not over until it's over, so we'll continue to use the word "rangebound" until a new closing high is established.

My Playbook Is Full Of Opportunities For 2021

Anyone that has managed their portfolio for any length of time now realizes that investing isn't easy. Let me qualify that. Successful investing isn't easy. The first component of being successful at managing your money is time. Done correctly, investing takes a lot of time and effort. No free lunches, investing is a job, and to get paid, the time has to be put in.

It can be a very rewarding experience if one is willing to work at it, but here is the rub. In this business that doesn't guarantee success. I have described the stock market as the biggest mind game one will ever be involved in. So the second component to achieve positive results is mental toughness. Because at times it will seem like you and you alone are against the entire financial world.

Having some knowledge of human psychology is needed as well. Realizing the mindset of what is driving a trend at a particular moment in time. Understanding the crowd mentality. There are plenty of books that deal with psychology and investing. Far too many market participants do not subscribe to this concept and they struggle. So if you can wrap your arms around adding this misunderstood aspect of managing money, then you will be one step ahead of the crowd.

Keep It Simple

Far too many get so wrapped up in the micro details that lose sight of the MACRO picture. It's really simple folks, there is little reason to make it complex. Now my view shouldn't be taken as this is all so easy breezy. There are always challenges and most of these challenges are born in an investor's mind. Human nature impacts the investment scene every day of the year.

It's always a good idea to listen to the people that have the story correct, the investors that have shown to be successful over time. After all, what do we really expect to get from those that continually call for market tops and are continually wrong? What could we possibly learn from those that have been incorrect in their assessments of the equity market for years? Over and over, week after week, the reporting here during the pandemic suggested a "V" shaped recovery was in progress.

Another month in the books and once again every chart and data point confirms that investors have indeed witnessed a sharp rebound. Don't listen to my explanation, open up every link to the PMI data reported this week and look at the associated "chart". Then tell me what you see. The message here has been that this tragic "health event" was a "natural disaster". History tells us markets recover from the latter very quickly. So while we were all being told the virus was going to debilitate the economy and stock market for a long extended period, we have yet to hear from that group of self-ordained "gurus" to tell us how wrong they were.

Lessons Learned

The lesson. Everyone that doubted the market and the economic recovery fell into the trap I just described in the opening of this section in the article. Furthermore, they carried their pre-conceived baggage that "all wasn't well" with this economy right up to the month leading to the pandemic. They simply ignored the fact that the S&P set a new all-time high on February 19th, dismissed unemployment at historic lows, and never saw PMI data at the same levels we see today, just two weeks before the market crash.

The strong footing was another reason the rebound was so quick, and those that continued to have an agenda refused to acknowledge it are now part of the "walking dead" army. Sure the Fed was instrumental, but how much of a difference would their action have been if the economy was on shaky ground, to begin with? It is simple, but adding emotion, pre-conceived notions, and ignoring all of the data makes the situation very complex.

Sectors

For those that are more active in their investment approach, it pays to be on the right side of short-term trends. Through the end of May, two sectors have seen a standout performance on the year: Financials and Energy. Financials gained 28.5% while Energy rallied an even larger 36.2%. Not only were both of these sectors up at least 20% on the year, but they also outperformed the S&P 500's 11.9% YTD gain by well over 10 percentage points.

Communication Services, Industrials, Real Estate, and Materials are all also outperforming the S&P 500 this year. Meanwhile, the remaining sectors including Tech are up only by mid-single-digit percentages.

Chart breakouts, I love them. I'm finding plenty across different sectors now. Another sign of a healthy market. These breakouts led me to the two HOT sectors months ago.

Energy

The BULL market breakout that was noted here in February has led to nice gains, and this week the major energy ETFs continued their run moving on to new recovery highs. The Energy ETF (XLE) added 6.7% this week while the Exploration and Production ETF (XOP) rallied 8.2%. The "explorers" have a lot of catching up to do and that could be where more gains will be racked up IF WTI stays resilient. There is overhead resistance in all of the Energy ETFs and I wouldn't be surprised or concerned if there is a pullback in the sector on the horizon.

Financials

Last November I noted the Bank sector signaled a new BULL market trend BUY signal. That move helped confirm the legitimacy of the S&P rally off the November lows. Since that time XLF has posted a 65% gain, easily outperforming the market. This week saw the ETF post another new all-time high.

Gold

The Gold trade using the Gold Miners ETF (GDX) continues to look constructive. The position that was initiated in mid-April then added to in late April is up a nifty 12.5%, easily beating the indices. I like to employ a strategy where I scale into a position over time. That doesn't necessarily mean I continue to buy as the price falls. I do not shy away from adding to a stock/sector as the price increases especially on "breakouts". Strength often begets more strength.

Technology

I made some changes to my "Innovation" portfolio this week. This a group of positions that include the ARK innovation ETFs. In doing so I sold the 3D Printing ETF (PRNT) for an 88% gain since last May. It was at that I assembled this portfolio as a Long Term group of ETFs that can be held for years. A great way for young investors to use growth to fuel their returns.

Commodities

My "Inflation" Basket was introduced in late February. It is comprised of a few commodity ETFs and individual stocks which have performed in line with the S&P in the same timeframe. The Basket is up 12.8% versus the 10% gain in the SPY. Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) is the big winner, up 50% since purchase.

Special Situation

There are several followers here, in addition to members of my service that offer valuable insight into the markets. More times than not these "ideas" can spark research that leads to opportunities. Last week's discussion on Viacom CBS (VIAC) here got me thinking. With ViacomCBS having improved liquidity and a discounted valuation on shares, the risk-reward setup looked very appealing. I added the shares to my playbook this past week. The 2.2% yield is a bonus. THANKS to all that introduced me to VIAC and participated in that discussion.

Crypto

The latest recovery rally in crypto assets has continued this week, but prices for major crypto assets have still not broken above major resistance overhead. From a technical perspective, a move above that resistance would likely generate a significant pile-on higher, but there's no guarantee that resistance overhead will break despite the recent price action higher. The total crypto market cap is up about 23.6% from its lows but is still 30% below high prices from early May.

The Meme Phenomena

I couldn't end the week's conversation without the mention of the "meme" stocks that once again are in the headlines. This time it's AMC Entertainment (AMC). No need to go into details other than to say the stock has been on a roller coaster ride on volume that defies logic as the Reddit, Robinhood crowd is at it again. There is no fundamental story here. In fact, the CEO announced he was going to take advantage of this meteoric rise in price and sell more shares in an attempt to avoid bankruptcy.

I've never seen this before and I doubt we will ever see this type of announcement ever again when a company is trying to entice more investors when they float more stock.

"We caution you against investing in our Class A common stock unless you are prepared to incur the risk of losing all or a substantial portion of your investment" - AMC Entertainment

This may have started as a "short-squeeze", but I've concluded this activity is no "short" squeeze today. Shorts aren't trapped. When the stock trades 5 times the float in a day, there is more than enough liquidity. This is an orchestrated pump and dump scheme by self-ordained gurus that are feeding the lemmings free kool-aid as they take them to the cliff. What we are witnessing is how technology allows a few to reach the masses in a matter of minutes. From there it is nothing more than momentum. This makes the old "Boiler room shysters" look like innocent stock brokers.

The opening Sir Isaac Newton quote fits this event perfectly. Some analysts are concerned this mentality will flow over to the general market. I disagree. These "targets" are few and far between, and this type of behavior is not representative of what is transpiring in the major indices. AMC is now 85% controlled by retail investors and one of the leaders has amassed an army of 500,000 followers. When we dissect that backdrop, the price action is then very "explainable". Other than those that are participating, there is nothing to see here.

A Market of Stocks

The "rotation" scene continues and we continue to find ourselves in a "market of stocks" now. This is the reason to recognize "trends" which the intention of adding some of these uncovered gems to a portfolio. Interestingly, some of the largest stocks in the market have been dead money in the past 9 months, despite the S&P trading 0.25% off an all-time high.

That is a strong message. An investor can "listen" to the message or continue to "guess".

Postscript

Please allow me to take a moment and remind all of the readers of an important issue. I provide investment advice to clients and members of my marketplace service. Each week I strive to provide an investment backdrop that helps investors make their own decisions. In these types of forums, readers bring a host of situations and variables to the table when visiting these articles. Therefore it is impossible to pinpoint what may be right for each situation.

In different circumstances, I can determine each client's personal situation/requirements and discuss issues with them when needed. That is impossible with readers of these articles. Therefore I will attempt to help form an opinion without crossing the line into specific advice. Please keep that in mind when forming your investment strategy.

Thanks to all of the readers that contribute to this forum to make these articles a better experience for everyone.

Best of luck to everyone!