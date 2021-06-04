Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting Conference Transcript June 4, 2021 4:00 PM ET

Arvind Sood

Thank you, Erica. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome and we very much appreciate your participation in our ASCO events. We have presented important data at this conference and very much looking forward to the discussion. Presenting from Amgen will be our Executive Vice President of Research and Development, Dr. David Reese, who will briefly review our oncology portfolio and strategy; followed by our Vice President of Global Development, Dr. Gregory Friberg. Greg will review the LUMAKRAS data in non-small cell lung cancer; followed by Dr. P.K. Morrow, who’s also Vice President of Global Development. P.K. will then review the bemarituzumab data in gastric cancer and tarlatamab data in small cell lung cancer. Tarlatamab by the way is our DLL3 targeting BiTE, also known as AMG 757.

Don’t worry about taking pictures of the slides as a PDF version of the presentation will be posted within the Investor section of our website immediately after the conclusion of our prepared comments.

So, with that, I would like to turn the call over to Dave.

Dr. David Reese

Thanks, Arvind, and good afternoon, everyone. If we can please advance to one more slide. You’ll see data today on three programs LUMAKRAS, bemarituzumab or bema and tarlatamab or AMG 757, all of which we think have made meaningful progress and really represent in one way the culmination of our oncology strategy over the past few years, which has a combination of a focus on precision oncology and very high value targets, such as KRAS or FGFR receptor 2b with immuno-oncology with the FIGHT focus on our BiTE platform.

If we can advance to the next slide please. Here is provided for your reference an overview of the entire portfolio. Of course, I won’t review this, but we have provided this as part of the enduring materials and we’ll be happy to take questions about any of the programs in the oncology portfolio.

Next slide, please. Now, the focus for today, of course, is on three advanced programs. The Phase 2 updated data, including overall survival and quality of life have been presented for the LUMAKRAS program. Greg will review that as Arvind noted.

In addition, we have updated data from the Phase 2b FIGHT trial with bemarituzumab, and specifically, overall survival data, which we think gives us great confidence in this molecule as we move forward with regulatory interactions.

And then, finally, updated first in human data from the tarlatamab or AMG 757 program, again, showing, I think, clear efficacy and a path forward for this molecule in small cell lung cancer and we’ll provide some remarks around that by P.K. Morrow.

With that I’m going to turn things over to Greg who’s going to start with a review of the LUMAKRAS data.

Dr. Gregory Friberg

Thanks, Dave. It’s really my privilege today to be able to present to you the LUMAKRAS data. We were quite pleased one week ago today when we received approval from the FDA a little under three months in advance of the PDUFA date. And just as a quick reminder, we’ve got additional reviews ongoing in seven countries and regions around the globe.

The program itself remains a broad clinical program, over 800 patients treated. You see a listing of the different studies that are ongoing here. I’m not going to list them all off. They’ll be available for your reference.

I do want to highlight at the bottom though that of the over 10 Phase 1b combinations that are underway. We will be reporting initial data for the MEK inhibitor, an oral EGFR inhibitor and an EGFR antibody combination in the second half of this year.

Next slide. This is a menu of the pictorial representation of all the studies that are ongoing. Again, it’s here for your reference.

Next slide. I’m going to focus now on the updated data that was presented this morning by Dr. Skoulidis at ASCO and what this represents is an updated data set from the World Lung Congress data set that you saw all in January. This is of three additional months of follow-up from that data set and about six additional months from the label that the FDA has approved.

Next slide. The study design is the same. This is the CodeBreaK100 study, single agent, 960 milligram once today non-small cell lung cancer patients only, and of course, high quality blinded independent central review of CAT scans.

Next slide. The characteristics on these patients as you would imagine are exactly the same from World Lung Congress and the median number of prior therapies is 2. So this is patients on their median of third-line therapy.

Next slide. Of these patients, you see again the primary response elements here, and of course, the overall response rate remained stable at 37%. Of note, there is one additional complete responder since the last time we reported that was a patient who was previously a partial response, who is now gone on to a complete response. The disease control rate is stable and with additional follow up, we’re about at 15 months of median follow up now. You’ll see that the durability of response, duration of response has kicked upwards and is now 11.1 months.

Next slide. The progression-free survival data is exactly the same as we reported previously, again, a testament to the fact that for this endpoint, the data at World Lung Congress was quite mature at 6.8 months median.

Next slide. Here’s the new data and we’re just going to focus on this moving forward. This is the overall survival. So, again, with the additional months of follow up now at a median of 15, we’re reporting that the median overall survival is 12.5 months for these patients. You see the shape of the curve here. There are several -- actually many patients who are still alive and censored out on the right side of the curve. We hope they remain at so.

And with this regard, putting this data into context, we’re quite pleased to see 12.5 months here. We think that this compares quite favorably to what would have been expected of these patients, if we take an optimistic view of it, somewhere between eight months and 10 months would have been what would have been expected of these G12C positive third-line and later non-small cell lung cancer patients.

Next slide. I want to take a few moments and drill down on safety. We received some questions. So I want to again frame what this is and what this isn’t. We’re reporting our safety update that has the three additional months. And you’ll see in the box on the left, that it’s actually almost essentially the numbers are exactly the same as we reported at World Lung Congress.

Now just to ground us again, this is treatment related adverse events. Again, Amgen doesn’t determine that. That’s determined by the physicians. This is different from treatment emergent adverse events. Of course, which are reported on the label and this data is just lung cancer patients. So, again, just the patients in the Phase 2 portion and the differences again versus the label or that the label involves other disease types as well.

I’ll also just highlight that the terms that you see here are the Standardized MedDRA terms. This is our industry standard for reporting and for that, as we dive into some of these, you’ll get some additional detail here.

As I had noted on -- in World Lung Congress, it remains true that there have been no fatal treatment related adverse events on the study. For that matter, there are no treatment related adverse events across the whole program as of the data cut that we used for the label, which is our last formal data cut.

Similarly, the discontinuation rate based on treatment related adverse events is stable at 7%. It’s nine patients. It’s about 13 different MedDRA terms here. And you can see that most of these terms, a majority of them are related to liver dysfunction, which again is a known side effect that we are well established and described on our label.

For example, drug induced liver injury. Again, this is the term. This doesn’t refer to Otezla cases. there are, in fact, have been no Otezla cases in this study, nor are there any event again at the same data cut that I mentioned across the whole program.

Similarly, you see that there are two cases noted here of pneumonitis. We received some questions on this. There was one additional case that was noted on the label. Of note, these two cases did have some confounding factors. All of them had either prior radiation or concurrent radiation. One of them even had prior ground glass opacities, and of course, prior PD-1 therapy was common in these folks.

So, with that, I’m going to move forward, I would just add before we move on that cases of interstitial lung disease, pneumonitis, we all see across the entire industry that for lung cancer this is commonly becoming class labeling and we’ve even seen it with some of the large molecules that have been approved recently, like, Radamed [ph].

Next slide. Focusing back on efficacy again, we can look at both response rate and now we can look at median overall survival. Now, this is a single arm study, but we can look at different subsets. So we looked at age, we looked at performance status, prior lines of therapy and then what those therapies were in the short -- long short of it was that the response to sotorasib actually appeared consistent across all these subgroups. There was an interesting early signal potentially with patients who had prior PD-L1 but no platinum chemotherapy where a slightly higher response rate in survival. But, again, we want to caution you 13 patients, it’s fairly small and we’re going to continue to follow this closely.

Next slide. Similarly, we can look at a variety of biomarkers now and we are reporting some updates with regard to response rate and survival in biomarker subsets. The story that’s being presented on the slide in front of you looks at mutational allele frequency, so allelic burden and that does not predict responsiveness or non-responsiveness. Similarly, we looked at tumor mutation burden, again, did not predict responsiveness or non-responsiveness, similar response rates in both high and low groups.

And finally, we looked at three key tumor suppressors that are often mutated where there’s loss of function in lung cancer and you can see that with TP53 and with STK11, there didn’t appear to be a decreased responsiveness in patients with mutation in those genes. However, KEAP1, a well known poor prognostic factor did appear to have a slightly lower response rate as again we’ve reported previously.

Next slide. Now we can take this to the next level and actually look at response rate and overall survival. And what you see, as I noted on the prior chart, that information was green with the KEAP1 mutation or gray with the KEAP1 mutation, those patients not only had lower response rates, but they had a lower progression free survival and median survival on the order of five months to eight months.

And yet, if you look as compared to the all valuable patients, the patients in orange, these are patients with STK11 mutations, but with wild-type KEAP1, those patients actually looked like they did a little bit better, slightly higher response rate at 50% and the median overall survival of 15. You see the confidence intervals there. So, again, we’re going to watch this very closely, but certainly interesting hypothesis generating data.

Next slide. In summary, the new data, median overall survival of 12.5 months, which we’re quite excited by, efficacy was seen across all subgroups, and of course, this STK11 mutation signal is something that we’re hopeful we can follow up on, because these patients tend to be poorly served by available therapies,

I’ll just add that we do have a poster available as well by Spira et al and this is presenting patient reported outcomes. The long short of it, again, is that we saw either maintenance or improvement in the single arm study of quality of life measures, including physical function. We saw some improvement in cough and dyspnea. And then patients also reported in a great majority that they were not at all bothered by the treatment side effects of the drug.

Next slide. We’re thrilled to also report that there was a concurrent publication in the New England Journal today --data today and this is -- I would refer you to this. There’s a supplemental index that has a lot of the methods that were used for the biomarkers, for example as well, if there are any questions.

Next slide. The final focus that I want to go to today is with regard to our colorectal cancer data. Now, we’ve had a preliminary look at the data on this study. We’ll have additional follow up of course. But we wanted to present the topline data to you today.

This was a Phase 2 single arm cohort from our CodeBreaK100 study. There were 62 patients with advanced colorectal cancer that were treated in the study. Again, they were all treated with 960 milligrams once daily. It’s a single arm and we use blinded independent central review, just like we did with lung cancer patients.

And for the topline data, we saw an overall response rate of near 10% using those stringent criteria. Again, the -- from this preliminary look, the drug is clear active. Since, as you know, two years ago, we’ve been discussing that the circuitry in colorectal cancer looks slightly different than what we’ve seen in lung cancer. It’s analogous, probably, the BRAF.

And so what we’re hoping, again, as we dig into the state is that we’re going to be able to provide additional insights sometime in the second half for publication and/or presentation. We looked at this and we actually determined that it doesn’t meet our criteria for the monotherapy bar that we were looking for in order to do a single agent accelerated approval filing, and again, that’s probably related to the underlying biology.

We do, however, feel that again this drug is active and we’re very focused on bringing this forward where we think there would be most value for colorectal cancer patients. And that’s clearly in the combination studies that are ongoing.

We’re hoping that with the continued focus on combinations, we’ll be able to present some of that data to you shortly and initial data should be coming out in colorectal specifically for our EGFR antibody combination in the second half of this year.

So, with that, I’m going to hand off to Dr. P.K. Morrow and let her cover some of the additional data from ASCO.

Arvind Sood

P.K. before you start, let me just provide a quick update. Apparently, folks are having a difficult time accessing the slides on the webcast. So we have posted the slides under the Investor section of our website and we’re also sending you a link separately. So please follow along the audio on the webcast, and like I said, you should have the slides accessible now through our website. P.K., please go ahead. P.K. I think you have us unmute.

Dr. P.K. Morrow

Perfect. Thank you so much, Arvind, and it’s really a delight to meet with you all today. So if you can advance to the next slide. So I’m delighted to present the updated results from the FIGHT trial, our Phase 2 randomized study of bemarituzumab or bema as we affectionately call it combined with modified FOLFOX6 versus FOLFOX6 alone. And this data was presented by Dr. Dan Catenacci as part of a late breaking abstract today. So with continued follow up, we were very encouraged by the confirmed efficacy of bemarituzumab in this population.

Next slide. So, first, a little background, bema is an IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is specific for FGFR2b and it has as depicted on this slide two mechanisms of action, it blocked fibroblast growth factor signaling and causes internalization and degradation of the receptor, as you can see in the top portion of the slide. In addition to that, it also enhances antibody dependent cellular cytotoxicity by recruiting the natural killer cells or macrophages in the tumor microenvironment which is depicted on the bottom portion of the slide.

Importantly, as you know, bema selectivity for FGFR2b means that it doesn’t affect FGF23 ligand binding, which means it doesn’t cause the hyperphosphatemia which is seen with FGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitors.

Our scientific rationale for bema’s activity was first validated as you know in a late line study of gastric cancer in which bema demonstrated an 18% overall response rate in FGFR2b overexpressing gastric cancer.

Next slide. So these findings led us to the FIGHT trial, which was a Phase 2 trial that randomized previously untreated patients with unresectable, locally advanced or metastatic FGFR2b overexpressing or amplified gastric cancer or Gastroesophageal Junction Adenocarcinoma to treat with either bema and FOLFOX or placebo plus FOLFOX. And the primary endpoint was progression-free survival with key secondary endpoints including overall survival, as well as response rate.

Next slide. It was previously reported that all outcomes including progression-free survival, overall survival and overall response rate improved with increasing expression of FGFR2b in tumor cells. Notably at the time of the data cutoff, which was September 23, 2020 on this slide, the median overall survival had not yet been reached.

Next slide. This slide depicts the fact that both PFS and OS were improved in the bema arm across all the subgroups, including age, gender, region, prior therapy and whether or not the patient had received a prior dose of modified FOLFOX prior to bring them a patient.

Next slide. And this slide emphasizes the fact that bema provides a benefit in gastric cancer patients who were found to have FGFR2b overexpression by IHC amplification by ctDNA or both with the greatest benefit in those with both H -- IHC positivity and ctDNA positivity.

Next slide. So we’re now really happy to present the updated overall survival results seen with a longer follow up of 12.5 months and a data cutoff of February 28, 2021. In this updated analysis, median overall survival has now been reached and the intent to treat population with a median overall survival in this population is 19.2 months and a hazard ratio of 0.6.

As you move across the graph from left to right, you see the outcomes continue to improve with increasing levels of FGFR2b expression. And in the middle graph, you can see at a higher cutoff, median over survival has not been reached and the hazard ratio remains 0.52, and then the rightmost graph at the highest cutoff of more than 10%, median overall survival is now 25.4 months versus 11 months in the placebo arm with a hazard ratio of 0.41.

Next slide. MS toxicity profile continues to be consistent with previous experience with an increased frequency of both dermatitis and dry eye in the bema containing arm. I’m going to double click on the corneal events on the following slide.

Next slide. Notably at the median time to onset of the ocular event, which was approximately 24 weeks and the fact that no prophylactic regimen was recommended in the FIGHT trial, this truth provides us with a clinical window of opportunity to add a prophylactic regimen, such as a simple ocular lubricant into the Phase 3 trial to reduce the risk of these adverse events.

Next slide. So, in conclusion, you can see and we’ve reviewed the fact that for both progression-free survival, as well as overall survival favored bema over placebo across all pre-specified subgroups and at this now longer immediate follow up of 12.5 months, we reach a median overall survival and an improvement of more than 5.7 months over placebo in patients with FGFR2b expressing tumors.

In general, bema improve outcomes in patients with tumors expressing FGFR2b regardless of ctDNA versus IHC status and the delayed onset of corneal adverse events may really help us to support the utility proactive ocular prophylaxis. We are now planning a Phase 3 study and program underway for the first-line treatment of gastric cancer patients.

Next slide. So I’m now delighted to present updated results of the Phase 1 study of tarlatamab in small cell lung cancer and this data is presented by Dr. Owonikoko at ASCO.

Next slide. One more slide. So tarlatamab is a half-life extended bispecific T-cell engager, which is typically administered every two weeks. It targets DLL3, which is highly expressed in small cell lung cancer and engagement of tarlatamab with a DLL3 expressing small cell lung cancer tumor cells leads to activation, proliferation of T-cells and ultimately tumor cell apoptosis.

Next slide. This slide depicts the key inclusion and exclusion criteria for tarlatamab, as well as the baseline characteristics. And if no more than 70% of patients had received two or more lines of therapy and a quarter of patients had experienced progression through at least three lines of therapy and almost half had received a prior PD-1 or PD-L1 inhibitor.

Next slide. This slide demonstrates very encouraging preliminary efficacy data with an overall response rate of 20% in this heavily pretreated population and tumor shrinkage seen across a range of doses. At the four highest doses overall response rate improved to approximately 28%.

Next slide. Notably tarlatamab achieved not only encouraging partial response rates, but also an impressive duration of response at 8.7 months. In addition, both tarlatamab’s efficacy and tolerability are supported by the fact that approximately seven out of 13 or more than half of patients with confirmed PRs are still receiving therapy and having ongoing response.

Next slide. This slide talks about the toxicity profile of this program. And while all going CRS occurred at a rate of 44% and the update and analysis, a majority were great one and did not recur in subsequent cycles, emphasizing tolerability of tarlatamab in this setting.

You could see here there was one episode of grade 5 pneumonitis that occurred in 2019, which was concurrent with disease progression approximately six days after the second dose of this drug. Based upon our own internal analysis, we amended the protocol to implement an additional dose of dexamethasone rather the second dose of tarlatamab and have not experienced any further events since then.

Next slide. So, in conclusion, tarlatamab has demonstrated a confirmed overall response rate of 20% across all doses with a duration of response almost nine months. Majority of events were low grade and do not recur after cycle one. Meanwhile, a small proportion of patients 14% develop anti-drug antibodies. These demonstrated no effect on either exposure nor adverse events. We are now planning and actively working to move into a potentially pivotal dose expansion with one or more doses and we’ll be discussing these plans with regulators. And I think that is my last slide.

Dr. David Reese

Thank you, P.K. If we can just move on to the final slide here and then we’ll open it up to question-and-answer. So as you heard today, we’ve got, I think, real progress across all three of these programs.

You’re very familiar with LUMAKRAS, with bemarituzumab. We’re delighted with the updated overall survival data and are looking forward to upcoming regulatory interactions in the near future to define the Phase 3 program. We will provide guidance on that as those discussions occur.

And then, finally, based on the accumulative data in the tarlatamab program and discussions with our investigators, we are planning regulatory interactions to discuss potential pivotal path there. So I think real forward momentum in that program.

It’s worth pointing out that roughly 70% of the patients in the first in human study had three or more prior lines of therapy that is a very heavily pretreated group of patients with a quite poor prognosis.

So, with that, Erica, why don’t we go ahead and compile questions and open it up for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And your first question is from Carter Gould with Barclays.

Carter Gould

Great. Good afternoon and congrats on all the data. I guess one for Dr. Morrow and David. You’re probably going to get inundated with LUMAKRAS questions. So maybe I’ll go a different direction to start off. On 757, I guess, first to clarify, have you defined 100 mg as the go forward dose, and specifically, then when you’re thinking about future development here? Should we think about that Phase 2 in a similar population as this or will you have to focus a little bit more on maybe a PD-1 experience population? Thank you.

Dr. David Reese

Yeah. Carter, thanks for those questions. I will take them and then ask P.K., if she wants to add any perspective, she’s very closely involved with this program. In terms of the dose, that’s one of the things we’ll discuss with regulators. It’s feasible that we may take a couple of these doses into a potentially pivotal trial with an adaptive sort of design, given -- when you look at the efficacy and safety numbers across, say, the last four cohorts or so, it’s not clear you’ve got a true differentiation there. So I think that’s one of the key questions that we want to exist -- discuss.

In addition, we’re continuing week on week to accumulate additional data. But we’re quite encouraged with what we’re seeing so far. The -- we would expect in a potentially pivotal trial probably a patient population roughly similar to the one you’re looking at here. P.K., perhaps, you’d like to provide briefly just a little more perspective on that.

Dr. P.K. Morrow

That’s perfect. Thanks, Dave. So the only thing I would add is that, what we’ve seen with the tox -- in terms of the toxicity profile across the ranges of doses as you know. It’s fairly consistent toxicity profile. So that is the fact that increasing dose isn’t driving increasing toxicity right now. So that’s -- for that reason, we really would like to explore perhaps more than one dose to identify the optimum as you go into our ultimately registrational plan.

Carter Gould

Great. Thanks. Congrats again.

Dr. David Reese

Next question?

Operator

Your next question is from Alethia Young with Cantor.

Alethia Young

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking my question and congrats on all the progress I’m going to ask a LUMAKRAS question. I just wanted you to talk a little bit more about the binding with STK11 and KEAP1 and what that might mean in combination with other agents and in earlier line of therapy? Thank you.

Dr. David Reese

Yeah. Thanks, Alethia. Great question. And obviously, there’s not a simple story here. That -- I think it’s important for everyone to understand. This is not like a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, where we can predict now with relative accuracy, the presence of gatekeeper mutations that may confer resistance. This is a very different biologic setting.

Let me ask Greg to comment here. He and the team have been digging through this and we’re continuing to do multi-gene profiling to try to understand and potentially develop signatures of response and resistance. I will let, Greg, and then you can comment on implications for combination therapy as well.

Dr. Gregory Friberg

Yeah. Particularly with the STK11 and KEAP1, these are loss of function mutations that tend to be very poor predictors of how these patients are going to do. Another way to say that as these patients might be very poorly served by available therapies out there.

Based on what we’ve seen so far, we think, again, there’s a variety of hypotheses that could be tested. But one, which is listed on our study list is we will be looking to see whether or not, for example, biomarker selection would be a useful way even an untreated metastatic patients to study this drug and see whether or not, again, what could be looked at there would look better than what available therapies are. So STK11 is an obvious choice there. And that will be one of the biomarkers we’re using to test that hypothesis in previously untreated patients.

Dr. David Reese

Right. And it’s important to just recall that, no single gene here is probably sufficient to give one a sense of prognosis and likelihood of response. So, next question?

Operator

Your next question is from Mohit Bansal with Citigroup.

Mohit Bansal

Okay. Thanks for taking my question and congrats on the progress. A big picture question for you, David. So when I look at your oncology portfolio, it seems like you have -- you have targeted smaller cancers, more precision oncology targets with bema and even in small cell lung cancer it is a small indication. So is it by design and this is how do you see -- this is how you see your cancer portfolio going forward? And how it relates to -- also how -- does this how -- would it be the way you go forward in bringing more assets in the mix as you think about future deals?

Dr. David Reese

Yeah. No. Thanks. Mohit. It is -- I think you raised a couple important points here. In terms of these molecules being directed at targeted populations? Absolutely, I don’t know that, that’s specific to our approach. I think that is the natural evolution of the field as we become better and better at understanding the molecular wiring of these tumors and use that to guide therapeutics development. So I fully anticipate in precision oncology, that we’ll see that sort of approach moving forward.

In terms of being open to other molecules in the portfolio, I think, as we’ve said, from a business development perspective, across all our therapeutic areas, the aperture is wide open here, that -- we want to bring in assets where we think we can make a real difference that serve an unmet medical need and that will appropriately reward our stakeholders, as well as stakeholders of any partner or target. So this is something that wide open and ready to go.

Mohit Bansal

Thanks, Dave.

Dr. David Reese

Next question, Erica.

Operator

Your next question is from Umer Raffat with Evercore ISI.

Umer Raffat

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking my question. I’m very intrigued by this slide on colorectal where you guys are not moving forward with the monotherapy in colorectal setting, while your competitor is. And I guess my question is, what did the AUC look like in the six patients that did have a response in colorectal? Was it over 100 micrograms per milliliter? And perhaps, conversely, was the AUC in the non-responders? I’m just trying to understand, is this more an AUC issue going on, while realizing the covalent binder or is it truly that monotherapy is not very compelling air? Thank you very much.

Dr. David Reese

Yeah. Thanks, Umer. I’ll let Greg comment on some of the specifics of the pharmacokinetics. But my suspicion is that that is not the answer here and that it relates to the underlying biology. I’ll point out that, as Greg noted, this was robust Phase 2 trial with independent blinded central review. We think that the biology is telling us an answer here. We think that we’ve got target coverage. And based on our assessment right now, combination therapy seems to make the most sense for these patients. It’s implausible to me that there would be dramatic differences in agents that achieve similar sorts of target coverage. Greg, would you like to speak any further on the later?

Dr. Gregory Friberg

Yeah. I’ll just add, Dave. Umer, we’ve looked at a variety of factors, including pharmacokinetics that might explain what we’ve seen. We have no leading hypothesis as to why one patient would be responsive versus unresponsive at this point.

Again, response rate is just one endpoint. Again, we’ve saw tumor shrinkage that isn’t fully described by the data that we showed today. And when we present that, I think, again, it looks quite similar to what we’ve seen previously.

What’s fair to say is that the -- that your question that you postulate, that doesn’t seem to be at least based on our understanding today, what’s going on in these responsive versus non-responsive patients.

Dr. David Reese

Thank you.

Umer Raffat

Thank you very much.

Dr. David Reese

Next question, Erica?

Operator

Your next question is from Cory Kasimov with JPMorgan.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. This is Kevin [ph] on for Cory. We’re just wondering if you could discuss CNS [ph] activity with LUMAKRAS or what the timelines would be or when we’d get an update on that? Thank you very much.

Dr. David Reese

Yeah. Let me just turn that over to Greg.

Dr. Gregory Friberg

Yeah. So about 20%, 21% of the patients who were on our CodeBreaK100study had brain mets. We absolutely have seen tumor shrinkage in these patients. Of course, brain mets are a very poor prognostic indicator. I -- the question ultimately will be answered in our randomized study. But additional biomarker subsets, including brain mets are something that we do intend to publish in the future.

I will have to give you an update on the timing on that. I don’t know off the top of my head, when we’re going to be publishing our brain met data. I’ll just say that, again, we have seen activity in these patients, and from that standpoint, we also have not seen one common mechanism of resistance. It’s not a case where we’re seeing compartmental escape as a common escape mechanism.

Dr. David Reese

Great. Thank you. Next question, Erica.

Operator

Your next question is from Geoff Meacham with Bank of America.

Geoff Meacham

Hi, guys. Thanks so much for the question. Just have two, so for LUMAKRAS, also question in colorectal. What are some of the options when you think about down the road potential registration? I’m just thinking of combinations that could be more synergistic in CRC versus lung outside of EGFR, which is what you guys have in development now? And then in bema, just talk a little bit about the corneal AE, in terms of how you can manage that in future studies and if that could down the road be very problematic? Thank you.

Dr. David Reese

Okay. Thanks, Geoff. And I’ll turn this over to Greg and P.K. sequentially to talk about the colorectal LUMAKRAS question and the bema ocular toxicity prophylaxis question. We’ve got a number of combinations that could be a way forward in colorectal cancer. And one of the things that’s potentially of interest there is also combinations, ultimately, with backbone chemotherapy. Let me ask Greg to provide additional color and then we’ll hand off to P.K. to talk about the Stomatitis prophylaxis with bemarituzumab.

Dr. Gregory Friberg

Yeah. I would just add Dave that we’re going to take forward the combination that we think has the best chance of helping the patients. And so we’ve got multiple combinations we’re studying right now, as you’ve mentioned, including chemotherapy backbones.

Now, this is a population that’s about 3% to 5% of colorectal cancers. So, clearly, what we’d like to do is be able to find a combination that we could insert earlier than these third line, fourth line, fifth line, metastatic colorectal cancer patients. And so we’re actively working on trying to pick which of those combinations is the right one and I think we’ll be able to show more data as the year progresses.

Dr. P.K. Morrow

Yeah. So thanks so much for the question on the corneal events. So, as I mentioned, given the fact that there’s a delay in terms of the onset of these events are approximately six months, we do have this particular window of opportunity in order to intervene.

And we’ve -- when we’ve engaged with ophthalmologists behind the scenes to review and for them to take a look at our patient cases, the recommendation has been one monitoring to ensure that there’s no significant effect on visual acuity and third that there’s no for the most part, there may not be a requirement for aggressive treatment of prophylactic treatment.

And what I mean by that is, not steroid drops actually, but simply just Occu [ph], which is eye drops that are lubricating the eye may help to reduce the risk and the intensity of these ocular adverse events. They’re playing to implement this in Phase 3.

Dr. David Reese

Thank you. Next question, please.

Geoff Meacham

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question is from Ronny Gal with Bernstein.

Ronny Gal

Thank you for taking the questions. Just a -- first a housekeeping questions, how many patients are still on the CodeBreaK100 and then what is the mini duration of therapy? When we model things, it’s always the question of the tail and how many patients stay there for a really long time, if you can just share that with us? And second, can you discuss a little bit the mechanism of escape from KRAS that you’re seeing in both lung and colorectal just as a, like, helping us understand what future therapy combination might be?

Dr. David Reese

Yeah. Thanks, Ronny. I’ll let Greg talk to both of these questions. The second one, I think, we’ve described that there is no, I think, single escape mechanism, which tells us that we need to dig a little deeper to understand are there particular patterns here that will guide us towards combination therapy? Greg, do you want to give an update on number of patients still on therapy?

Dr. Gregory Friberg

Yeah. I can’t give you the exact number off top my head. But I’ll tell you in the New England Journal paper, we actually lay out the latest data cut very nicely and show that for the responders that, again, we haven’t really reached a median duration of response that we can report. But of course, the error bars look include a non-reportable number. So there’s a good number of patients who are in response or continuing on therapy, my recollection is a shade over half, but I would have to look at that chart again.

The -- with regard to the question of resistance mechanisms. We looked at this. We haven’t seen one single mechanism of resistance. We haven’t seen, again, compartmental escape as an obvious one. I haven’t seen the rapid -- any sort of rapid resistance versus delayed that are clustering into one effect. And so in that sense, the curves that you see, all the data is there, it is reported, but there is no one obvious mechanism of resistance that’s shown itself up till now.

We’re going to continue to follow the patients very closely. Obviously, we’ve got biospecimens, particularly from plasma over time and if some sort of signal emerges for a molecular mechanism that we think is appropriate to, again, adjust our strategy to we will, that has yet to reveal itself there. It’s been elusive as to finding one single common mechanism of resistance at this point.

Ronny Gal

I am seeing multiple escape mechanisms per patient?

Dr. David Reese

Yeah. I think, Ronny, the likelihood is that there is more than one this -- escape mechanism between patients whether it -- within patients, intra patient escape mechanisms differ. I don’t know that we have enough data. As Greg mentioned, we’re following these patients longitudinally, collecting plasma for circulating tumor DNA and we’ll continue characterizing that.

It’s probably worth reminding everyone of the BRAF inhibitor story and melanoma response rates are 50% to 60%. In colorectal cancer, they are zero percent when the tumors bear the same V600E mutation. So the contextual wiring and code mutational burden is clearly important here. And I suspect we’re seeing a similar story emerge with KRAS G12C. Next question, Erica.

Operator

Your next question is from Dane Leone with Raymond James.

Dane Leone

Hi. Thank you very much. Congratulations on the update. I just wanted to ask an easy one in terms of your design of the -- how you’re thinking of the design at the pivotal FGFR2 study? Is there consideration as you go through designing this Phase 3 study that you’re going to need potentially three arms, one that would be actively compared against PD-1 and then a second that would not and just be a chemo comparison? And is there going to be variability in terms of how you think about regionally enrolling the study as well? Thank you.

Dr. David Reese

Yeah. Thanks, Dane. Great question. I’ll start here and then ask P.K., if she wants to provide any perspective. So, obviously, this is one of the key questions that we’ll be discussing with regulatory authorities in the near future.

Our sense is that there will be regional variation that chemotherapy alone for some time to come will remain standard-of-care, and so, certainly, comparison against standard chemotherapy will be appropriate in a number of regions, including probably a fair amount of East Asia where the disease is highly prevalent.

And then, the question is, whether we will also incorporate triplet therapy, chemotherapy plus PD-1, plus bema into a Phase 3 trial and that’s one that we’ll discuss. P.K. anything that you’d like to add to that.

Dr. P.K. Morrow

Yeah. That’s perfect, Dave. So, yes, we are planning to engage with regulators in the very short-term over the next few months to discuss the potential Phase 3 confirmatory trial, which will likely involve, as you were alluding to, a doublet of bema and chemo versus chemotherapy alone, what we call sometimes that ransom repeat of the FIGHT trial. But as you were alluding to, there’s also the potential to incorporate evolving standards-of-care, including PD-1 and we’ll also be planning and discussing those internally also.

Dr. David Reese

Great. Thank you. Erica?

Operator

Your next question is from Michael Yee with Jefferies.

Michael Yee

Hi, guys. Thanks. I had a question on LUMAKRAS potential in first line. I guess, I would like to understand whether there would be rationale for running it on top of PD-1 and high expressers. And if you are not a high PD-1 expresser running on top of chemo combo, wouldn’t that logically make sense or I appreciate you maybe you need some combo information, which is ongoing? But maybe just describe the logic and rationale since that’s obviously a huge market?

Thank you.

Dr. David Reese

Yeah. Thanks, Mike, and a very good question. Obviously, it depends on the ongoing combination trials in what we feel is most promising, as you know. But I think you’re right that -- there may be different approaches for subsets of patients here. I’ll ask Greg in a moment to comment on that. He and the team have been giving this quite a bit of thought as well. Subsets not only based on PD-L1 expression, but potentially some of the other mutations that we’ve just discussed, Greg?

Dr. Gregory Friberg

Yeah. That’s the story, Michael, which is that, again, the combination studies are ongoing right now. And based on the different patients and their characteristics, and also the regions around the world, there may be differences there.

What I would just add is, the studies that we’re doing right now, again, are interrogating what monotherapy offers there and that’s going to help us not only, because that data will be useful. But it will be also important if we, when the time comes for combinations to try to attribute a contribution of parts. And so data is ongoing route. We are as eager to see it as you are. So we’ll keep you posted.

Dr. David Reese

Thanks. Erica?

Operator

Your next question is from Geoffrey Porges with SVB Leerink.

Geoffrey Porges

Thank you very much and appreciate the question. I just wanted to ask a little bit about tarlatamab, since that’s significant incremental data here. So first, could you just let us know whether the responses are confirmed and whether that’s by independent review? And then, looking at the data, I’m still -- your slide 40 is still a bit of a head scratcher. I’m just wondering, because of the difference in the doses, it looks as though any dose that’s divisible by three doesn’t work but it does work? [Technical Difficulty] You make it hard to explain. But particularly my question is with the 100 milligram dose, you’ve only had four -- looking at a four progresses out of 12. Could you tell us whether, then that was at the cutoff date, presumably there’s more follow up visits, still four out of 12 progress, in which case, the 100 milligram dose does look appreciably better? And then just lastly, on tarlatamab, is the CRS bad enough that you would expect to have to continue to give this drug in patients in hospital for the first dose? Because I know you’ve had a lot of experience with the other biospecifics or do you think that it’s at a level, given it’s mostly Grade 2, it looks like that it can be outpatient from the first dose? Thanks.

Dr. David Reese

Yeah. Thanks, Geoff. I will start here and then, of course, ask P.K. to provide specifics on the different components of that question. So we tried to be clear on the number of confirmed and unconfirmed responses. I’ll let PK fill in the data in terms of more recent data. But this is relatively recent data that went into the ASCO presentation that just came out.

In terms of the numerology assessment and divisible by 3, we haven’t taken that approach in drug development and I suspect that’s a random distribution. But what it does get back to more seriously is the notion that we may take more than one dose forward here in Phase 3.

When you look across the last four cohorts or so and I fix on those, because those are doses that are actually in line with our modeling before we went into first in-human where we thought here that -- here’s the dose range where you might really see efficacy and that was relatively spot on. And so that may afford us some flexibility going forward. P.K., you want to pick up from there?

Dr. P.K. Morrow

Yeah. No. That’s perfect. So, what I can tell you is that, the data that you received, that was by March 22nd cutoff. And just speaking to our lead on the program, I don’t think there have been any significant changes since this poster. So that’s the first thing.

The second question I think you’ve had was related to whether the scans were by independent review. And we’ll have to follow up -- I -- on that question to confirm. I don’t think they were. But I will follow up on that question.

And I think the third question you had was, Dave has responded to in terms of the particular denominator or mechanism of response and correlation with dosing.

Dr. David Reese

Yeah. And I would just add…

Geoffrey Porges

Okay.

Dr. David Reese

Just add. Yeah. So in terms of the outpatient administration, that’s obviously something that we’re pointing towards, Geoff. And that’s something that I think is clearly part of the end game here and we’re continuing to work on that. But I think given the adverse event profile that we’re seeing, we have line of sight in terms of how we’re going to get there and that that’s obviously an important next step in the program.

Dr. P.K. Morrow

Yeah. And just to add to that, apologize…

Geoffrey Porges

Okay.

Dr. P.K. Morrow

… one more thing on that. Yeah. We’re definitely very -- working very diligently behind the scenes to operationalize that and build in outpatient cohorts for the 757 trial to allow with that.

Geoffrey Porges

Great. Thanks.

Dr. David Reese

All right. Thanks. Erica?

Operator

Your next question is from Jay Olson with Oppenheimer.

Jay Olson

Oh! Hey. Thanks for the update and for taking the question, and congrats on all the progress including the first and only OS data for KRAS G12C inhibitor. I was wondering if you could please remind us about the level of expected OS in this heavily pretreated patient population of non-small cell lung cancer patients, just so we can get some idea of the magnitude of OS benefits that we’re seeing from LUMAKRAS here. Thank you.

Dr. David Reese

Great. Jay, let me just have Greg address that. This is something we’ve looked at quite carefully and Greg will be providing some detail.

Dr. Gregory Friberg

Yeah. If you look back at it, it’s almost ancient history now. If you look back at the REVEL study, again, you would say that, oh, well, docetaxel would typically give patients in the second-line eight months to 10 months of overall survival.

We’ve looked, of course, at real world evidence as well for the G12C group. And what’s fair to say is that that’s probably an optimistic number when you match up the characteristics of our patients, not only having G12C, but being more likely to have an even more prior therapy.

So 12.5 months is comparing quite favorably to that eight months, again, optimistically, 10 months, and we feel very good about the data that we’re seeing, given the heavily pre-treatment of these patients.

Dr. David Reese

Yeah. Of course, we’ll wait for the randomized data. But we’re -- based on what we’ve seen so far, based on what we hear from our investigators. We have a real sense that we’re changing the natural history of the disease here. Next question, Erica?

Operator

Your next question is from Yaron Werber with Cowen.

Yaron Werber

Great. Thanks for taking. I have a couple of questions relating to front line. Number one, when you look at your data here, the 69% response rates in patients that had PD-1 but were chemo naïve or haven’t gotten chemo before? So I guess my question when you begin to look for first line strategy and first line in patients that have potentially PD-L1, not even low, but actually negative, it’s about a third of the population. Is there a chance there? Do you need to do a randomized study or assume if you do is that against chemo head-to-head as opposed to combo? And then, secondly, in the STK11 mute -- mutations, whether you have a KEAP1 mutation or not, obviously, makes a huge difference. Is this number -- potential registrational task do you think with FDA and do you need a randomized study there too? Thank you.

Dr. David Reese

Yeah. I’ll ask Greg to address these questions. Something that team has looked at quite carefully and I think it goes back to the earlier comment that there are clearly subsets of patients here, where different approaches may be required in the first line even with fairly high use of PD-1 inhibitors as you point out, roughly a third of patients are sort of will be PD-L1 negative. Greg?

Dr. Gregory Friberg

Yeah. I would just add that, again with regard to the -- for example, the PD-L1 but no chemo patients, I believe it was just 13 patients. So we want to be guarded when we look at data interesting hypothesis.

Similarly, for STK11, again, we’re pleased by the data that we’ve seen, but we need to remember that first line lung cancer traditionally requires randomized data. And so the bar is relatively high. The regulators have publicly stated in first line lung cancer in a world where chemotherapy and PD-1 are available to many patients.

We obviously are going to dig into this data, increase our sample sizes and if we think that we’re hitting a bar that looks competitive, we obviously will engage with them moving forward, though historically, randomized data set has been required in frontline lung cancer, given the overall survival data that exists for many other therapies.

Dr. David Reese

Great. Thank you. Erica?

Operator

Your next question is from a Terence Flynn with Goldman Sachs.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. This is Dan [ph] on for Terence. Thanks for taking our question. On bema, we were just wondering how quickly you can ramp up the drug supply and if this is a gating factor to starting the Phase 3 trial? And also if you could just provide a quick update on the next steps for development in squamous non-small cell lung cancer? Thank you.

Dr. David Reese

Yeah. Thanks. Thanks, Dan. So I’ll turn this over to P.K. Obviously drugs supply is something where we thought we could add a lot of value here, our operations team under Esteban Santos is working on night and day. And so, P.K., allowed to provide a little color there.

Dr. P.K. Morrow

Yeah. So, absolutely, so there are, clearly, our ops team is working very diligently. But I -- but we’ve been assured that we’re able to support the Phase 3 program for gastric cancer. So, I know that was one question.

The second question was related to the non-small cell lung cancer thinking around here. And so, clearly, we know that there’s a great urgency to, first of all, understanding the level or degree of efficacy of bemarituzumab within particularly squamous non-small cell lung cancer and you’ve seen previously the Five Prime data in terms of its prevalence.

So our plan is to engage with regulators and we have a strong need to further look at the potential for bema to combine with other agents in the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer. David, you want to add something?

Dr. David Reese

Yeah. No. I think that’s a -- it’s a great summary. And so, clearly, gastric cancer, the Phase 3 program is priority number one. And then, as you pointed out, Dan, the second non-gastric indication top of the list will be squamous non-small cell lung cancer. We feel good generally about where we are with drug supply and meeting timelines here. And as we get line of sight to launch of these trials in the coming months we will give very specific guidance on that. Next question, Erica?

Operator

Your next question is from Matthew Harrison with Morgan Stanley.

Matthew Harrison

Great. Good afternoon. Thanks for taking the question. I guess two parts for me. One, on LUMAKRAS, can you just remind us where you are in terms of registration in Asia? And then second, on DLL3, can you talk about when you think you might be ready to explore other tumors that have DLL3 expression and what might you are sort of listening for that? Thanks.

Dr. David Reese

Great, Matt. In the interest of time, maybe I’ll take that. So it’s -- we’re filed in Japan. We are filed in South Korea, in Asia. As we’ve disclosed, those reviews are moving along. Many regulatory agencies, of course, look to the FDA and the FDA’s decision making.

So I think having the approval here, roughly three months early really helps us in terms of regulatory interactions around the world. I can tell you we are very actively engaging with all of the regulatory agencies that Greg mentioned earlier. There’s just clearly great interest in the drug given the unmet medical need.

DLL3 is also expressed in neuroendocrine prostate cancer and we’re actually opening an arm or a study directly targeting that. In fact, there’s relatively high rates of DLL3 expression in neuroendocrine tumors, generally in small cell lung cancer is a form of neuroendocrine tumor.

But prostate, in particular, there’s quite a bit of evidence that that is upregulated in neuroendocrine variants and that’s the next thing we’ll be pursuing with tarlatamab. Why don’t we do -- since we’re at the top of the hour, Erica, why don’t we do one last question.

Operator

Okay. And your last question is from Nicole Germino with Truist.

Nicole Germino

Oh! Hello, everyone. Thanks for taking my question. Apologies, Robyn couldn’t be on the call. Her daughter’s birthday party today. Okay. So, just a quick question from us. So, with respect to LUMAKRAS and the two essays that have available, are physicians more comfortable with one or the other and are there any limitations with how much tissue is needed for the Kaigen kit?

Dr. David Reese

You mean to in terms of the assays? Let me ask, Greg, to address that question. I think we’ve got a very comprehensive offering for patients right now based on already available tests plus the new approved companion diagnostics. Greg, can provide some specifics here.

Dr. Gregory Friberg

Yeah. I would just add that, the plasma assay, of course, is the easiest for patients to access and it will capture about 75%, 80% of the patients that are out there. From a tissue standpoint, the results for G12C are actually sitting there in the foundation assay and some other the commercially available.

We’re hoping between those and the dedicated assay Kaigen that we partnered with, and again, is moving forward, that tissue will not be the limiting factor. But of course, I think the biggest factor is that only about 50% of patients out there right now are getting next-generation sequencing on their tumor.

So we’re doing a lot of work to, again, make sure that lung cancer patients, even at the time of diagnosis are going to get a broad panel. So, hopefully, we’ll identify that 13% within the non-squamous variants and they’ll have access at some point in their treatment to a drug with LUMAKRAS.

Dr. David Reese

Great. Thanks. Well, thank you, everyone, for joining us late on a Friday. A lot of incremental news here. We think we’re -- all three programs are full steam ahead. We’re quite pleased with the data we’ve seen today, including the updates we reviewed today. As always, Arvind, and the Investor Relations team will be standing by along with the rest of us for additional questions, if you’ve got them. And let me wish you all a good weekend and enjoy the rest of ASCO. Thank you.

Arvind Sood

Thank you, everybody.