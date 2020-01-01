Market participants, including the pundits on cable news most of all, are transfixed by the meme stocks and are missing the more significant, far more critical investment picture as it unfolds.

Our favorable investment outlook has been reinforced over the last several weeks as we are getting our arms around the coronavirus; the monetary policy remains overly accommodative at least through the end of the year; the fiscal policy will remain stimulative with the prospects of a trillion-dollar infrastructure on the horizon without a punitive increase in the corporate tax rate; and recent economic data points indicate that the global recovery is taking off sooner than we envisioned a few months ago. Despite all this favorable news, all we hear and read about is a handful of meme stocks, as well as cryptocurrency, whose trading volumes are out of sight. We do not like to see this action as it is devoid of fundamental analysis and valuation. It is genuine gambling and speculation, as Warren Buffett has said, and we agree.

Each week, we set out to offer our view of the investment landscape using time-tested analytical methods that have served us well over our 45+ year career successfully managing money. We step back from the daily noise and volatility to develop an investment view incorporating all the critical financial, monetary, and political variables at our hands globally.

We continue to begin our view of the investment landscape with an update on how well we handle the coronavirus, which halted global economic activity in 2020 as the world shuts down. Fortunately, therapeutics and vaccines were developed in record time such that we will put the virus in the rearview mirror as we exit 2021, permitting a sustained global economic recovery supported by trillions of monetary and fiscal stimulus put in the global financial system to help us get to the other side with minimal damage and hardship. More than 2.01 billion doses have been administered worldwide. The latest run rate is roughly 36.4 million doses per day. In the U.S., 298 million doses have been given and we are vaccinating approximately 1 million per day. We are opening rapidly now as evident by the change in mask policy. News in Europe is far better too, and the opening is accelerating there, including travel between countries. We are even contemplating a trip to Europe over the summer. News in India, which has been a notable trouble spot, has also begun to get better, as evidenced by its improving economic data recently. Finally, we are confident that we will have billions of doses available next year if needed. We are more optimistic than ever that the coronavirus will be in the rearview mirror by year-end, permitting a sustained synchronous global economic expansion in 2022 and beyond.

The Beige Book came out last week, which indicated that the economy's pace quickened in April and May as vaccinations increased and social distancing measures were relaxed. Still, supply line disruptions were evident as well. The report specifically mentioned that auto and truck sales were constrained by shortages of chips causing tight inventories and that homebuilders said that demand outstripped capacity to build. The book also commented on improved lending volume, moderate wage growth, and the lack of job candidates preventing businesses from increasing output. Overall prices increased moderately while input prices rose more briskly. Higher inflation is expected to be transitory for all the reasons discussed previously. We continue to believe that the Fed will begin discussing tapering in the fall, start tapering next year, end its bond-buying by the fall of 2022, and begin to lift the funds' rate by mid-2023 which is two years down the road.

Negotiations between President Biden and the Republicans appear to be heating up significantly. It seems that reconciliation would not give the Democrats anywhere near what they want in an infrastructure plan. We still believe that we will end up with roughly a $1.4 trillion plan, including $1 trillion of new spending, over eight years and possibly a minimum tax of 15% rather than hiking the corporate rate at all. The plan would also be financed with user fees, project financing, and increased collections. Biden's social "infrastructure" spending would be put off for another day which is excellent news. It is interesting to note that Treasury Secretary Yellen is pitching infrastructure spending globally to combat climate change. We are confident that we are entering a period of accelerated global capital spending to alleviate shortages, shorten supply lines, and going green.

Economic data domestically continue to improve sequentially as expected: the May Manufacturing PMI hit 61.2; new orders registered 67; the production index was 58.5, penalized by shortages; the backlog of orders rose to 70.6; the supplier index increased to 78.8; the price index hit a new high of 88; inventories feel due to shortages; new construction was up 0.2%, up 9.8% from a year ago; the services index hit a record high of 64; unemployment claims fell to a new post-pandemic low of 385,000; and job cuts remain low at 24,586. We were somewhat disappointed that first-quarter productivity increased only 5.4% in the first quarter and unit labor costs rose 1.7%. We still expect that we have entered a sustained period of higher productivity. Corporations have learned to do more with less and have increased their technology spending substantially to increase efficiency while reducing costs. The all-important May employment report came in light with only 559,000 new jobs added versus forecasts closer to 700,000. There is certainly no problem with job availability as there are record job openings. Still, people are being paid a $300 supplemental unemployment benefit not to work, but this will end in a few months. The employment number is pivotal as Fed Chairman Powell has said that he won't alter policy until we return to pre-pandemic employment levels. We are still around 8 million jobs short of that goal. This number supports our timetable that the Fed will not begin to taper its bond purchases until 2022.

Economic data points have been improving overseas, too, as the number of coronavirus cases/deaths decline: eurozone manufacturing activity expanded at a record pace in May, increasing to 63.1; output came in at 62.2, and prices rose 2% year over year. Economic data country by country in the Eurozone improved dramatically in May over April. China's Purchasers Managers' Index fell to 55.1 in May, remaining in expansionary territory. We are confident that overseas data will improve sequentially as the coronavirus is under more control as vaccinations increase, permitting an acceleration in openings-all good news.

Investment Conclusion

Investors can miss the forest through the trees if they focus on the meme stocks and cryptocurrencies, which we hear about all the time on the business news networks and from the pundits every day. A successful investor must step back and think longer-term, reviewing all the data points to see if they are consistent with one's longer-term investment view.

After careful consideration of progress on the coronavirus, monetary and fiscal policies worldwide, and all the most recent data points, we have not changed our view that we are on the cusp of a global synchronous economic recovery for several years that will have favor the production side of the economy, especially if we have a significant boost to infrastructure and capital spending over the next several years.

Areas of emphasis include the global capital goods, industrial and machinery companies; financials as we expect the yield curve to steepen over time; technology at a fair price; transportation, and industrial/agricultural commodities. We would continue to avoid the highfliers, meme stocks, cryptocurrency, and bonds.

