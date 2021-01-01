Photo by utah778/iStock via Getty Images

BDCs have seen a strong rebound over the past 12 months, and Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:GLAD) is no exception. This is reflected by the impressive 31% rise in GLAD's share price since the start of the year. In this article, I evaluate whether if GLAD is a buy, hold, or sell at present, so let's get started.

Looking Into Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital a BDC that's externally-managed by Gladstone Management Corp. and is part of the Gladstone family of companies, including Gladstone Investment (GAIN), Gladstone Land (LAND), and Gladstone Commercial (GOOD). Unlike its sister BDC, GAIN, GLAD operates more like a traditional BDC in that it doesn't carry as much equity investments in its investment portfolio.

At present, 89% of GLAD's investment portfolio is in the form of secured debt (56% first lien, 33% second lien) with the remainder being comprised of preferred and common equity. Having lower exposure to equity than its peer, GAIN, may be a positive, as secured debt provides more principal protection. However, it can also be a negative, as GLAD has relatively less upside potential compared to GAIN.

One of the things that I tend to look at when evaluating BDCs is the track record of book value preservation over time. GLAD has more or less held book value steady over the past five years, and I'm encouraged to see the solid recovery over the past 12 months. There's nothing inherently wrong with simply maintaining book value, and in some ways, this is admirable, since BDCs are generally regarded as income vehicles. However, it's worth noting that some BDCs, even externally-managed ones, like Ares Capital (ARCC), have been able to grow their book values over time.

Meanwhile, I'm encouraged by the aforementioned progress in GLAD's book value per share. Plus, it appears that management is being flexible with its cost structure, as administrative costs and net management fees declined during Q2'21 (ended Mar'21). This contributed to net investment income rising by 1.9% sequentially to $6.4M or $0.195 per share, thereby fully covering the $0.065 monthly dividend albeit with a payout ratio of 100%.

NAV/share rose by 6.6% since the start of the year, to $8.11 per share, as GLAD's portfolio companies continued to recover. Plus, investments on non-accrual appear to be manageable, as they represented just 1.5% of the portfolio fair value. Lastly, I don't see low interest rates as posing a continued risk for GLAD considering that most of GLAD's debt investments are supported by interest rate floors.

Looking forward, I see GLAD transitioning towards being a more conservative enterprise. This is supported by the increase in % of first lien secured debt investments, from 49% at the end of Q1'21 (ended Dec'20) to 58% as of Q2'21. In addition, I see potential for GLAD to go on the offensive, as supported by its conservatively managed balance sheet, with $140M in available liquidity under its credit facility. GLAD has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, which sits below the 150% that I prefer to see for BDCs, and below the 1.0 level targeted by management, thereby giving GLAD the capacity to make new investments this year.

Management also expressed optimism around the current deal environment, and its capacity to take advantage of market conditions, as noted during the recent conference call:

We're pleased to be able to achieve net investment portfolio growth. We expect much of the same in the near-term, as market valuations and private market liquidity are driving an elevated level of refinancing and recapitalization activity, and several sales processes deferred from 2020 are nearing conclusion. Based on our modest leverage position and reduced secured line borrowings, we have an unprecedented level of debt capacity to take on additional yielding investments to enhance our earnings and dividend coverage.

Valuation

Turning to valuation, I see GLAD as being soundly valued at the current price of $11.66, with a price-to-book ratio of 1.43x. This sits above the 1-1.2x valuation range that GLAD traded at for most of the prior 5-year period. I see potential for a drop in GLAD share price, should management choose to do an equity issuance, or should economic conditions deteriorate. Analysts currently have a consensus Hold rating on GLAD, with an average price target of $11.

Plus, as an indicator of an in-demand yield environment, it appears that investors have chased GLAD to a rather high price. GLAD's current dividend yield of 6.7% is at a historical low compared to the previous 10 years. As seen below, GLAD's dividend yield has never fallen below 8% prior to 2021. As such, it appears that investors are seeing a lack of options in the high-yield space, as demonstrated by the market's willingness to bid up the share price of high-yielding names.

Investor Takeaway

Gladstone Capital has demonstrated its resilience with robust improvements to its book value per share over the past 12 months. It also maintains a strong balance sheet, thereby giving it plenty of dry powder to take advantage of the favorable deal environment. This may lead to better dividend coverage down the line, as the payout ratio currently sits at 100%, based on Q2'21 NII.

As noted earlier, I see the valuation as being somewhat stretched at the moment. As such, I would recommend waiting for a better entry point below $11. This assumes a modest improvement to GLAD's book value per share in the coming quarters, with a target price-to-book ratio of 1.3x or less. Meanwhile, current investors are paid a covered 6.7% dividend yield while they wait. GLAD is currently a Hold.