The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NYSEARCA:JEPI) is a recently formed high-dividend-yielding ETF designed for low volatility and high income and is semi-actively managed for a low expense ratio of 0.35%.

While the ETF has only been available for about a year with an inception date of May 20, 2020, it has boasted a consistently high dividend yield. With one year of dividend history behind it, JEPI officially has an 8.12% dividend yield.

Such a high dividend yield usually warrants a deeper look into how the income is generated. JEPI's summary prospectus provides all the information we need.

Income Reliant On Covered Calls

The high income is not actually primarily generated from dividends of its underlying companies nor do the managers of JEPI actively select companies for their dividends payments.

The Fund may receive income to the extent it invests in equity securities of companies that pay dividends; however, securities are not selected based on anticipated dividend payments. - Summary Prospectus Page 2

Instead, JEPI invests up to 20% of its capital into Equity Linked Notes (ELNs) which mimics the behavior, income, and performance of S&P 500 covered calls. Taking a look at the current top ten holdings shows JEPI currently holds just over 15% of its capital in ELNs.

Further research into the ELNs shows that the estimated equivalent delta of the underlying call options sold are around 0.5 which indicates that the call options are being sold at-the-money. This effectively means investors are trading off any future gains in the S&P 500 for dividend income. While selling covered calls can reduce volatility and loss in a bear market, the effect is fixed and does not scale with the magnitude of the loss in the S&P 500.

Selling at-the-money covered calls on a long-term rising index like the S&P 500 will always underperform as it prevents the ETF from taking advantage of big bull markets to recover its losses. I discuss this extensively on a similar ETF, XYLD, which invests up to 100% of capital in covered calls on the S&P 500

Historical Performance

Unfortunately, JEPI has only one year of performance data. This past year has been a huge bull market and thus we cannot evaluate JEPI's performance against the market and XYLD in flat or bear markets as of now.

One of the goals of JEPI is to create a portfolio with less volatility than the S&P 500 (as measured by SPY here). Indeed, in the past year JEPI has had significantly lower percent off highs than SPY. However, the importance of lower volatility is most meaningful during bear markets, of which there is no data for JEPI yet. JEPI has not yet proven it can display lower volatility during a major downturn.

In exchange for this lower volatility and also higher income, JEPI pays in total returns. Over the past year, SPY has consistently had a total return (dividends included) that is significantly higher than JEPI.

JEPI's managers do also want to leave room for capital appreciation, which is why they leave 80-85% of the fund for regular companies that are not covered by short calls. This may lead you to think JEPI will significantly outperform XYLD as it covers 100% of its capital with short calls. However, over the past year, JEPI has only barely (and only recently) outperformed XYLD while also having a slightly lower dividend yield. With 80-85% of capital free to appreciate without limits, I would expect JEPI to outperform XYLD significantly more to be a worthwhile investment.

The Volatility Paradox

Since JEPI primarily derives its income from covered calls, an increase in volatility in SPY would actually increase the call option premiums and income JEPI can generate. This would mean JEPI does not need to trade off as much capital appreciation to maintain the same income level.

However, current volatility levels are trending downwards and below recent averages during this bull market. Waiting for a volatility spike would do wonders for JEPI's income, but volatility spikes usually are paired with major downturns which would crush the underlying value of JEPI's capital. JEPI's inherent trade off between capital appreciation and high income is highlighted here.

Conclusion

While JEPI does deliver on its promises of high income and lower volatility, its inherent trade off with capital appreciation makes it a less promising option. I would much rather find uncovered ETFs that focus on high yielding and growing companies without making an explicit trade off on appreciation.

JEPI may show some value alongside other covered call ETFs such as XYLD in a bear market but an investor would have to sell them off with great market timing in order to ride the recovery back up. JEPI also has not been through a major market decline and thus hasn't proved itself in those market conditions either.