Get ready for charts, images, and tables because they are better than words. The ratings and outlooks we highlight here come after Scott Kennedy provides his weekly updates in the REIT Forum. Your continued feedback is greatly appreciated, so please leave a comment with suggestions.

Today’s lessons are on price-to-book value ratios and comparable preferred shares. Why two lessons? So each can be concise. I spent most of today and all of yesterday building our June Portfolio Update. After that, I want to deliver the critical insights as quickly as possible.

Let’s look at a scenario where the market looks too optimistic. Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) is a great BDC. It should trade at a premium to peers. It shouldn’t trade at THIS premium though:

That’s just too high. The best thing NEWT can do at these levels is issue new shares to boost NAV/share towards the market price. Does that make sense? A price under 1.0x is great. A bit over 1.0x is still good. Sometimes the price can climb as high as 1.5x or so. Significantly over 2.0x? No. Just no. That’s not how to invest if you want to make money.

Sure, the 7.2% dividend yield sounds nice and their dividend hike from $.50 to $.70 may catch some eyes. However, a price-to-book ratio over 2.3 is not sustained. It isn’t reasonable. Check on this call in a year and see what you think. We’re absolutely bearish on NEWT here.

How about some preferred shares?

Let’s contrast NLY-G (NYSE:NLY.PG) and NLY-I (NYSE:NLY.PI):

NLY-G looks too expensive here. A yield to call of 5.3%? That’s acceptable in some scenarios, but what do we get if shares aren’t called? The floating yield on price (at current short-term rates) would be a measly 4.24%. That’s not good. So investors really need to see rates rising over the next few years. However, they have a better choice even if they expect rates to increase.

With NLY-I, the investors get a slightly better yield-to-call at 5.5%. The spread when floating would be 4.99%. That’s materially better than 4.24%. Why does NLY-I get a better yield when floating? Primarily because the spread is 4.97% rather than 4.17%. That’s a material gap. The investor needs to pay a little bit more upfront to get it, but they get call protection for an extra 15 months and a higher dividend rate today to help pay off the premium in the share price.

Clearly, NLY-I is a superior investment to NLY-G at these prices. We would suggest investors drop NLY-G. If they want to maintain the same exposure, replace it with NLY-I.

We’ll toss in a quick bonus since those were pretty quick. Let’s contrast CIM-C (NYSE:CIM.PC) and CIM-D (NYSE:CIM.PD):

CIM-D is a better deal than CIM-C and it’s pretty clear. If an investor has CIM-C and thinks “I’m really happy with these shares”, they should consider how much happier they would be with CIM-D.

I’m sitting on CIM-A (NYSE:CIM.PA). The yield to call is materially lower, but the fixed-rate drives a very high dividend rate even when call protection ends. That creates a strong incentive for the REIT to call the shares and protects CIM-A against falling if the market gets rough.

Stock Table

We will close out the rest of the article with the tables and charts we provide for readers to help them track the sector for both common shares and preferred shares.

We’re including a quick table for the common shares that will be shown in our tables:

Type of REIT or BDC Agency Hybrid Multipurpose Commercial BDC AGNC CIM PMT BXMT MAIN NLY EFC NRZ GPMT TSLX DX MFA NYMT TRTX NEWT CMO MITT ARI ARCC ORC WMC LFT GAIN ARR ACR GBDC CHMI RC SLRC TWO ORCC IVR TCPC AAIC PFLT EARN OCSL AINV FSK PSEC

Let the images begin!

Residential Mortgage REIT Charts

Commercial Mortgage REIT Charts

BDC Charts

Notes on Price-to-Trailing Book Ratios - Using Q4 2020 Book Value

Remember that these are price-to-trailing-book ratios. They are not using estimates of current book value. Book values continue to change every day. Scott Kennedy provides frequent updates on estimated book value, ratings, and price targets through The REIT Forum.

Repeated Note: There are three points we need to highlight here:

AG Mortgage Investment Trust - We are using the Q4 2020 book value reported by management and classified as “adjusted book value per share”. Adjusted book value of $3.94 is lower than GAAP book value of $4.13.

MFA Financial reports “GAAP book value” and “economic book value”. We’ve chosen to use the GAAP book value to remain consistent. GAAP book value per share of $4.54 is lower than economic book value per share of $4.92.

If the book value per share ratio is absent in the chart, the company has not reported Q4 2020 yet (or did it so recently it isn’t in this sheet yet).

Unfortunately, we have to repeat those bullet points every time we publish because it regularly comes up if we don’t mention it.

Notes on Common Share Dividend Yield

Dividend yield often comes up in the comments, but picking based on dividend yield is stupid and regularly results in terrible performance. Don’t do it.

This chart is still in the same order as the prior charts. Consequently, you know the highest price-to-book ratios (using trailing GAAP book value) for each segment will be at the top. If you see a mistake, please feel free to say something. Occasionally the data for dividend rates requires a manual update.

Notes on Earning Yields

One of the next things investors may ask about is the yield using core earnings. This chart puts together the core earnings based on the consensus analyst estimate. Beware that the consensus estimate may not always be the best estimate. Further, there are ways to increase “Core Earnings” through accounting decisions or modifying hedges. Consequently, investors should still take these values cautiously. We do not depend on the consensus estimate to make decisions.

Preferred Share Charts

Notes on Preferred Share Prices

This chart gives you a pretty quick feel for which shares are trading at a discount to call value. Each of these preferred shares has a call value of $25.00, but that doesn’t mean a share will be called. The company decides if they want to issue a call or not.

Notes on Dividend Yield/Stripped Yield

Stripped yields are vastly more useful than “current” yields for preferred shares. The stripped yield uses the stripped price. That’s different from using the current price because it means we already adjusted for dividend accrual. This makes the process easier for investors.

We can talk about shares using “regular prices”. Those are the prices an investor would actually use when entering an order.

However, we will provide the stripped yield to adjust for the dividend accrual. In the spreadsheets we host for subscribers, we include the actual ex-dividend date, or the projected ex-dividend date if the actual date isn’t yet known. If you’re planning to buy a share, it’s always wise to check if the shares just went ex-dividend so you can adjust your targets accordingly.

Notes on Floating Yield on Price

Since many of these shares switch over to floating rates, we also want to consider what the yield would be if the floating rate was in effect and shares were still at the current price. To demonstrate that, we use the “Floating Yield On Price”. If the share remains at a fixed-rate indefinitely, then the value doesn’t change.

One point we need to emphasize here is that we are dealing with yields. A yield must involve the share price. We aren’t simply showing the new “rate” if the share began floating, we are adjusting the new rate for the stripped price.

Floor

ACR-C (NYSE:ACR.PC) has a floor that interferes with the eventual floating rate. The floor prevents the floating rate from being less than the initial fixed-rate. Consequently, while ACR-C is one of the FTF shares, it doesn’t exhibit the same decrease as other FTF shares when we switch over to the “Floating Yield on Price”. However, it remains a higher-risk share because of the type of assets the REIT owns.

Called

A call has been announced for shares of IVR-A (NYSE:IVR.PA). For investors considering an investment there, that would be a huge consideration.

Preferred Share Data

Beyond the charts, we’re also providing our readers with access to several other metrics for the preferred shares.

After testing out a series on preferred shares, we decided to try merging it into the series on common shares. After all, we are still talking about positions in mortgage REITs. We don’t have any desire to cover preferred shares without cumulative dividends, so any preferred shares you see in our column will have cumulative dividends. You can verify that by using Quantum Online. We’ve included the links in the table below.

To better organize the table, we needed to abbreviate column names as follows:

Price = Recent Share Price - Shown in Charts

BoF = Bond or FTF (Fixed-to-Floating)

S-Yield = Stripped Yield - Shown in Charts

Coupon = Initial Fixed-Rate Coupon

FYoP = Floating Yield on Price - Shown in Charts

NCD = Next Call Date (the soonest shares could be called)

Note: For all FTF issues, the floating rate would start on NCD.

WCC = Worst Cash to Call (lowest net cash return possible from a call)

QO Link = Link to Quantum Online Page

Second Batch:

There are a few things you should know at the start:

When a share can be called on short notice, the annualized yield-to-call reaches absurd levels. Investors shouldn’t put too much weight on it. On the other hand, a negative number can be a significant concern. Consequently, we decided to include it in the chart.

We sort our spreadsheet for subscribers by risk ratings within each sector. We decided to use the same technique for this series since it communicates more information to readers. You’ll notice a general correlation where lower risk correlates with a higher price and lower yield, though this link isn’t absolute.

Worst Cash to Call example: Imagine a preferred share that could be called in a few months and would pay out a total of $.75 in dividends by that time. If an investment in those shares ends in a call, the smallest amount of cash inflows possible would be $25.00 (call value) plus $.75 (total dividends). If the share price was $25.60, then the “Worst Cash to Call” would be $.15. That comes from the following equation: $25.00 + $.75 - $25.60 = $.15. If the share price increased by $.20 in the next hour, the “Worst Cash to Call” would decline to negative $.05.

Strategy

Our goal is to maximize total returns. We achieve those most effectively by including “trading” strategies. We regularly trade positions in the mortgage REIT common shares and BDCs because:

Prices are inefficient. Long-term, share prices generally revolve around book value. Short-term, price-to-book ratios can deviate materially. Book value isn’t the only step in analysis, but it is the cornerstone.

We also allocate to preferred shares and equity REITs. We encourage buy-and-hold investors to consider using more preferred shares and equity REITs.

Performance

We compare our performance against 4 ETFs that investors might use for exposure to our sectors:

Source: The REIT Forum

The 4 ETFs we use for comparison are:

Ticker Exposure MORT One of the largest mortgage REIT ETFs PFF One of the largest preferred share ETFs VNQ Largest equity REIT ETF KBWY The high-yield equity REIT ETF. Yes, it has been dreadful.

When investors think it isn’t possible to earn solid returns in preferred shares or mortgage REITs, we politely disagree. The sector has plenty of opportunities, but investors still need to be wary of the risks. We can’t simply reach for yield and hope for the best. When it comes to common shares, we need to be even more vigilant to protect our principal by regularly watching prices and updating estimates for book value and price targets.

Conclusion

Long-term declines in book value per share have justified a long-term trend lower in prices. However, the price-to-book ratio is the more important factor. When we consider the historical price-to-book ratio, we get a better feel for where it usually lands. Currently, the valuations are a bit high on all 3 REITs, but highest on ORC and ARR. Further, historically ORC and ARR have seen larger declines in book value per share. Consequently, it makes sense to set our target ratios a bit lower.

Ratings:

Neutral on NLY-I.

Bearish on NEWT and NLY-G

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.