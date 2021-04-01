Photo by SafakOguz/iStock via Getty Images

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) should be able to continue its 2021 mining plan at Gibraltar without disruption as it received the permit it was waiting for and recalled workers to reactivate the Gibraltar East pit. Taseko is still waiting for the EPA draft permit for Florence Copper, which it most recently expected to come in June.

Copper prices remain strong enough to allow Taseko to finance Florence Copper internally, which would result in plenty of upside in a strong long-term copper price scenario. Taseko's value could be as high as US$7 per share in a long-term US$4.50 copper scenario, although there would likely be many copper projects being advanced to provide additional supply at those prices.

Taseko is probably fairly priced for a long-term US$3.00 copper scenario currently. One weakness is that operating margins at Gibraltar start getting fairly thin at sub-$3.00 copper, so it does need to getting Florence Copper into production to have a lower cost of production asset.

About The Permits

Several weeks ago Taseko received the permit that it was waiting for to allow it to reactivate the Gibraltar East pit. As a result, it recalled the workers that it laid off in late April and started mining activities in the Gibraltar East pit.

Taseko needed the permit by the end of May to keep its 2021 mining plan and production on track. I expected the permit to be approved anyway, but this removes one potential negative impact on Taseko.

Taseko is still awaiting the EPA draft permit for its Florence Copper project, and that may come soon. As mentioned before, Florence Copper and the town of Florence reached an agreement to settle past disputes and the Florence Town Council voted 6-0 (with one abstention) to approve the settlement agreement (and other related agreements). With Florence Copper having less environmental impact than traditional open pit mines, and local opposition to the project largely dissipated now, the outlook for the project looks much better than many other US copper projects.

Copper Prices

Despite copper prices dipping a bit from all-time highs, copper prices still remain very favorable to Taseko. At current prices, Taseko may be able to generate over US$200 million per year in operating margins from Gibraltar.

A fully operating Florence Copper could result in Taseko being able to deliver over US$450 million EBITDA per year at current copper prices. Long-term US$4.50 per pound copper could then support a value of US$7 per share for Taseko.

It is probably too optimistic to expect that such a copper price could be maintained indefinitely with the incentives to add additional production with strong copper prices. However, Florence Copper could potentially start commercial production relatively quickly, giving it some time to benefit from strong copper prices before a lot of other new production came online.

Some Room For Improvement

Taseko did get lucky with the significant increase in the price of copper before its 2022 notes became due and before it needed to arrange more funding for Florence Copper. The pandemic hit the leading copper producing countries of Chile and Peru quite hard, resulting in a noticeable impact on copper production. On the demand side, stimulus and infrastructure packages have fueled expectations for strong copper demand growth going forward.

Before the pandemic, the price of copper typically ranged between US$2.50 and US$3.00 per pound, and Taseko's 8.75% secured notes due June 2022 were trading below par at around 90 cents on the dollar (reaching the low-80s at times). An alternate scenario without the pandemic could have resulted in Taseko struggling to refinance its 2022 notes and being forced to give up a sizeable stake in Florence Copper if it wanted to get the project funded.

That being said, it is in solid shape now, with a producing asset that could generate margins (including the effect of capitalized stripping) of over US$2 per pound in the current pricing environment, and another asset that could generate over US$3 per pound margins within a couple years.

One other thing to note is that Gibraltar's operating performance has sometimes fallen a bit short of expectations. Gibraltar's copper production ended up 3% below guidance midpoint in 2019 and 5% below guidance midpoint in 2020. Thus it may be better to more conservatively model Taseko's production with Florence Copper too. If copper production falls a few percent short of 85,000 pounds per year there, it would reduce Taseko's value by around US$0.25 at $3.00 long-term copper and around US$0.40 at $4.50 long-term copper.

Conclusion

The receipt of the permit for Gibraltar removes one potential negative event for Taseko. Now it should be able to keep its 2021 copper production on track for near 120 million pounds. The near-term expected receipt of the draft EPA permit for Florence Copper should serve as a positive catalyst for the company.

Overall Taseko appears to be fairly priced for US$3.00 long-term copper prices and could have plenty of upside should copper maintain a higher price, especially after Florence Copper start producing (assuming the permits go smoothly).