Supreme Cannabis (OTCQX:SPRWF) first caught my attention after Beena Goldenberg became CEO in April 2020. This was because I had previously worked at Hain Celestial Canada early in my career (over a decade ago) when Goldenberg was CEO there.

The cannabis industry has attracted a number of executives with experience in marketing and developing natural-oriented brands. Hain Celestial's (NASDAQ:HAIN) founder Irwin Simon is now CEO of Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) after its merger with Aphria.

Lessons from the consumer packaged goods world include the advantages of scale and how a few companies usually end up with dominating particular categories.

This has contributed to the Canadian cannabis industry undergoing a wave of consolidation. Canopy Growth's (NASDAQ:CGC) offer for Supreme Cannabis appears to be a decent deal for Supreme shareholders due to the ability to become part of a company with scale and a much better financial position. Although Supreme's financial position has improved significantly, it would still be quite challenging for it to grow independently to become one of the top three or four Canadian cannabis companies while operating with relatively limited resources.

Deal Metrics

The deal involves Supreme Cannabis shareholders receiving 0.01165872 Canopy common shares and C$0.0001 in cash for each Supreme Cannabis share held. The numbers are small fractions due to the large number of shares Supreme Cannabis has ended up with after attempting to fund expanded operations over the years and then needing to address its debt (with its convertible debentures originally maturing in October 2021).

This has resulted in Supreme Cannabis having approximately 778 million outstanding shares (including approximately 14 million issuable upon the exercise of Supreme RSUs) and around another 216 million shares that are issuable upon the exercise of outstanding convertible securities (such as convertible debentures and warrants).

Thus Canopy may issue approximately 11.6 million shares and $0.1 million in cash as part of the deal. This was valued at around C$435 million when the deal was announced, although at Canopy's current share price, the total consideration would be approximately C$340 million instead.

Performance Of Supreme Cannabis

The current deal value is approximately 6.4x Supreme's net revenue during the trailing four quarters or around 1,700x Supreme's adjusted EBITDA during that same period.

Supreme has been generally improving its results though, reaching positive adjusted EBITDA during each of the past three quarters. This also came despite increased pandemic restrictions that set back its results for Q3 2021.

One thing to note is that Supreme Cannabis has a fiscal year that ends on June 30, so fiscal Q1 2020 is the quarter ending September 30, 2019, and fiscal Q3 2021 is the quarter ending March 31, 2021.

Fiscal Quarter Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Net Revenue (in 000's CAD) $11,433 $9,059 $9,725 $9,532 $11,867 $18,311 $13,577 Adjusted EBITDA (in 000's CAD) -$4,932 -$10,439 -$11,679 -$4,167 $266 $3,640 $460

Source: Author's Work

Also, the adjusted EBITDA for the first three quarters of FY 2020 isn't entirely comparable to subsequent periods. Supreme changed its definition of adjusted EBITDA in Q4 2020 to exclude certain cash impairment charges.

Cash Burn And Market Share

Before financing activities, Supreme Cannabis reported C$110 million in cash burn in FY 2019 and C$93 million in cash burn in FY 2020. It had significantly reduced cash burn in the first three quarters of FY 2021, but still ended up with $11 million in cash burn before financing activities.

Supreme's relatively challenging financial state is a key reason why I believe the Canopy deal makes sense for it. Supreme did have C$66 million in cash on hand at the end of March 2021. However, it also has C$58 million in credit facility debt maturing in November 2022, C$13.5 million in Senior Unsecured Non-Convertible Debentures maturing in September 2023 and C$36.5 million in remaining Convertible Debentures maturing in September 2025. It has also needed to secure various deferrals and waivers of credit facility covenants.

Supreme might have been able to navigate its remaining debt maturities on its own, but it would also have limited ability to spend on growth opportunities. This would make it challenging to significantly improve its position from 9th place in terms of Canadian recreational market share. As part of Canopy, Supreme would be a solid 2nd in terms of market share, and challenging for top spot.

Source

Although Canopy's share price has decreased since the deal, the current deal value is still over 25% above Supreme's share price before the deal was announced.

Conclusion

Supreme Cannabis had stabilized its financial position by reaching positive adjusted EBITDA and addressing its 2021 convertible note maturity. However, it would still have a tough mountain to climb to become one of the top three or four (which is where one would want to be in consumer goods) Canadian cannabis companies in terms of market share.

Pro forma for the deal, Canopy is in a strong second place in terms of market share and still has around C$2.3 billion in cash and short-term investments to help invest in various opportunities.

Supreme's (based on Canopy's share price and the deal) share price appears to be generally fair at current levels, although (like most cannabis companies) there is a lot of future revenue growth priced in.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.