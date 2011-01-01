Photo by Chalabala/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Amidst the pandemic, many industries around the world were severely affected. One of the worse affected sectors was aviation. MNZS, a company serving the aviation industry (fueling, ground services, and cargo), was the typical example of a company within this sector that suffered investors’ overreaction led by the pandemic crisis. Its price fell 85%. For those investors who were willing to wait for the travel industry recovery, the share price fall has created a buying opportunity. Now, the economy is quickly rebounding with vaccine rollouts, and Menzies, in the meantime, during the tough Covid times, has maintained a strong liquidity position, achieved a leaner cost structure, and focused on more profitable segments. We thus believe it’s now well placed to come out as a winner after the turnaround. It’s not only an attractive recovery story, but it is also a potential acquisition target.

Swift Covid Recovery reduces liquidity concerns

With the fears of new covid strains, investors were concerned that global recovery might take longer than expected. If that was the case, the company might not have maintained the liquidity (£45m) as required by its debt covenant. A prolonged lockdown scenario was a significant risk, as we highlighted in our earlier article. However, as shown in the graph below, the world is getting vaccinated exponentially, and global daily cases are falling rapidly. This has prompted economies to re-open, in turn causing airlines to resume their flight schedules. This drastically reduces the risk factor of covenants being breached as company operations transform from cash burning to cash generative.

Not only that, but also domestic and regional air traffic is also set to recover earlier and faster – which is also an area of focus and strength for Menzies (narrow-bodied single-aisle aircraft).

Insider Buying

Menzies recently raised £22mln to speed up its growth strategy. Although it remains tough to call how this cash is deployed. MNZS has some viable options in our view:

Take advantage of the current market condition to buy distressed businesses as government support schemes are coming to an end. Expand in the region that has attractive growth. Management has previously announced that their targeted revenue from emerging to be around 20% to 25% by 2023. Fuel's long-term growth strategy within their air cargo and refueling segment. This should help Menzies to shift towards a revenue mix that diversifies business operations and optimizes operating margins.

Whatever strategy Menzies decides to go by, we remain optimistic because directors, including CEO Philipp Joeinig, subscribed for £5.3mln worth of shares and now have more skin in this decision.

In the words of legend investors, Peter Lynch:

"Insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise."

We see this as a bullish signal for the company as directors and executives have better insights about the firm and its future.

Valuation

According to management guidance, volumes are expected to grow 15% in 2021 vs. 2020 and between 20% and 30% in 2022, and the aviation industry is set to grow at 4% annually. We have reflected these numbers in our revenue projections. The crisis has changed Menzies revenue mix – ground services have decreased from 65% pre-crisis to around 50% going forward. The remaining 50% should be split into 35% cargo and 15% fueling services. We have also reflected this in our updated model. We are confident that management will grow 15% in 2021 on the back of covid recovery, and we are also confident that structurally shifting towards 35% revenue attributable to cargo is achievable. We already see some early signs of this. In Australia, MNZS won the cargo business of United Airlines. The group also recently secured its largest-ever individual air cargo services contract in Miami with Avianca. According to management, the projected change in the revenue mix is also posed to increase their underlying operating margin to 6% in two to three years. We have updated our model to reflect better than expected margins. Additionally, the shares recently issued represent 9% of the company's issued capital. As this amount is material, we have increased the share count in our model. We assume GBP15 million CAPEX, which we believe is a good proxy of Menzies' organic maintenance CAPEX. As for the working capital, we assume GBP10 million negative contribution to cash flows. Assuming an 11-12% discount rate range and a long-term growth in perpetuity between 1.25% and 1.75%, Menzies' equity value is around GBP 456 mln corresponding to around 496 pence per share.

DCF Model

Sensitivity Analysis

An attractive acquisition target

EV/EBITDA is one of the most frequently used multiple to value companies within the aviation sector. As we also highlighted earlier in our piece. In the acquisition of ASIG by Menzies, the EV/EBITDA multiple was 9.9x. One of the global Ground Handling leaders, Swissport, expressed their willingness to acquire new companies to enhance their market position a few months before the pandemic started. They have already made some crucial acquisitions like the Heathrow Cargo Handling in February 2019 and the Apron and Aerocare acquisitions in 2018. For the last, they paid a multiple of 10x EBITDA.

Worldwide Flight Services is another potential buyer. In 2018, they were bought by Cerberus Capital Management for a multiple of about 12.5x. Back in July 2015, the Chinese conglomerate HNA Group acquired Swissport with a price of 11.5x EBITDA. PAI Partners, the former owner of Swissport, acquired it at 11x EBITDA in 2011.

Menzies is a small-cap that has demonstrated excellent resiliency with promising opportunities for the future. It will not be surprising if one of the industry's big players or private equity could acquire them.

Historically acquisition within this sector is made at an EV/EBITDA multiple between 8 and 12, making MNZS an attractive acquisition target as it currently trades at around 5.8x EV/EBITDA 2022 exp. (current share price 320pence) Additionally, the EV/EBITDA 2022 exp multiple implied by our valuation model is 7.2X, which is another validation that MNZS is inexpensive despite factoring in covid recovery and leaner cost structure.

