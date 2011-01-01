Amidst the pandemic, many industries around the world were severely affected. One of the worse affected sectors was aviation. MNZS, a company serving the aviation industry (fueling, ground services, and cargo), was the typical example of a company within this sector that suffered investors’ overreaction led by the pandemic crisis. Its price fell 85%. For those investors who were willing to wait for the travel industry recovery, the share price fall has created a buying opportunity. Now, the economy is quickly rebounding with vaccine rollouts, and Menzies, in the meantime, during the tough Covid times, has maintained a strong liquidity position, achieved a leaner cost structure, and focused on more profitable segments. We thus believe it’s now well placed to come out as a winner after the turnaround. It’s not only an attractive recovery story, but it is also a potential acquisition target.
With the fears of new covid strains, investors were concerned that global recovery might take longer than expected. If that was the case, the company might not have maintained the liquidity (£45m) as required by its debt covenant. A prolonged lockdown scenario was a significant risk, as we highlighted in our earlier article. However, as shown in the graph below, the world is getting vaccinated exponentially, and global daily cases are falling rapidly. This has prompted economies to re-open, in turn causing airlines to resume their flight schedules. This drastically reduces the risk factor of covenants being breached as company operations transform from cash burning to cash generative.
Not only that, but also domestic and regional air traffic is also set to recover earlier and faster – which is also an area of focus and strength for Menzies (narrow-bodied single-aisle aircraft).
Menzies recently raised £22mln to speed up its growth strategy. Although it remains tough to call how this cash is deployed. MNZS has some viable options in our view:
Whatever strategy Menzies decides to go by, we remain optimistic because directors, including CEO Philipp Joeinig, subscribed for £5.3mln worth of shares and now have more skin in this decision.
In the words of legend investors, Peter Lynch:
"Insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise."
We see this as a bullish signal for the company as directors and executives have better insights about the firm and its future.
EV/EBITDA is one of the most frequently used multiple to value companies within the aviation sector. As we also highlighted earlier in our piece. In the acquisition of ASIG by Menzies, the EV/EBITDA multiple was 9.9x. One of the global Ground Handling leaders, Swissport, expressed their willingness to acquire new companies to enhance their market position a few months before the pandemic started. They have already made some crucial acquisitions like the Heathrow Cargo Handling in February 2019 and the Apron and Aerocare acquisitions in 2018. For the last, they paid a multiple of 10x EBITDA.
Worldwide Flight Services is another potential buyer. In 2018, they were bought by Cerberus Capital Management for a multiple of about 12.5x. Back in July 2015, the Chinese conglomerate HNA Group acquired Swissport with a price of 11.5x EBITDA. PAI Partners, the former owner of Swissport, acquired it at 11x EBITDA in 2011.
Menzies is a small-cap that has demonstrated excellent resiliency with promising opportunities for the future. It will not be surprising if one of the industry's big players or private equity could acquire them.
Historically acquisition within this sector is made at an EV/EBITDA multiple between 8 and 12, making MNZS an attractive acquisition target as it currently trades at around 5.8x EV/EBITDA 2022 exp. (current share price 320pence) Additionally, the EV/EBITDA 2022 exp multiple implied by our valuation model is 7.2X, which is another validation that MNZS is inexpensive despite factoring in covid recovery and leaner cost structure.
