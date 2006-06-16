Photo by John M Lund Photography Inc/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Investing in the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) feels like a gamble. On the one hand, I'm concerned about a sharp downturn in the equities market and like DHS's current defensive makeup. On the other hand, its methodology has consistently selected the wrong sectors year after year, so it leaves me wondering why the timing is right all of a sudden. I want to recommend this fund today, but I just can't, given it's had very little success in the last 15 years. As this article will demonstrate, even though DHS is yielding 4%, its strategy has absolutely not paid dividends.

DHS Overview

DHS tracks the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Index, described as "a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Index." The process starts with U.S. publicly traded companies that meet liquidity requirements, then only include the top 30% based on indicated dividend yield. Then, companies that rank in the bottom decile based on WisdomTree's proprietary composite scoring system are removed, as are the top 5% ranked by dividend yield that also fall in the bottom half of the composite rankings. The idea behind the composite ranking system is to eliminate the riskiest companies as defined by quality (return on equity, return on assets, gross profits over assets, and cash flows over assets) and momentum (risk-adjusted total returns). Given this, I expect to see a group of companies that not only are in excellent financial health, but have performed well since the Index last rebalanced in December.

The Index is dividend-dollar weighted, a modified market-cap-weighting method that looks at total aggregate cash dividends forecast to be paid over the next twelve months. It's market-cap linked because companies that pay the most aggregate dividends are usually the biggest as well, even if their yields are on the low side. WisdomTree has taken this approach for all of its domestic dividend ETFs, except the Dividend ex-Financials ETF (DTN), which is yield-weighted.

WisdomTree provides the following fund information, including its 0.38% expense ratio and 2.40% distribution yield.

Source: WisdomTree Fund Overview

The current sector breakdown is heaviest in Consumer Staples (20.12%), Financials (17.61%), and Utilities (12.79%), which total about half the fund. Unsurprisingly, volatile sectors like Materials and Energy are negligible.

Source: WisdomTree Fund Overview

Interestingly, even though the DHS has over 300 constituents, the top 10 make up 44% of the fund. So, despite it appearing to be a diversified ETF, it really isn't. I'll expand my analysis later when I examine the fund's constituents at the industry level instead.

Source: WisdomTree Fund Overview

Performance Analysis

DHS has performed the worst of WisdomTree's four domestic large-cap value ETFs, as shown below:

Source: WisdomTree Fund Performance Tool

Its average annual return of 7.1% trails the Total U.S. Dividend Fund (DTD) by 1.8%, the Large Cap Dividend Fund (DLN) by 1.8%, and the U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (DTN) by 1.4%. In addition, it even more significantly trails the S&P 500, which has returned an annualized 10.43% over this same period. Interestingly, total risk (as measured by standard deviation) was higher than the S&P 500, putting into question the ability of this fund to protect investors in the case of a downturn. The drawdown chart below shows that DHS usually has performed worse on this metric. In the Subprime Crisis from June 2007 to February 2009, DHS fell by 63%, and the fund didn't recover until January 2013.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

The news isn't all bad, though, as DHS's methodology has demonstrated superior stock selection abilities compared to the Russell 1000 Value Index. WisdomTree's Portfolio Attribution Tool is one of the site's best features, as it allows investors to see how much of a fund's performance variances are from selecting the right sectors (asset allocation) vs. its stock-picking skills (security selection).

Source: WisdomTree Portfolio Attribution Tool

As shown, the fund's stock-picking abilities have added 60 basis points to the fund's total returns since inception. Year-to-date, the security selection effect was 135 basis points. The reason for the overall underperformance is apparent: DHS has just been investing in the "wrong" sectors.

Fundamental Analysis

Recall that DHS includes about a 20% allocation to the Consumer Staples sector. In my view, this is generally advantageous. Over multiple time frames, including since inception, as shown above, the Consumer Staples sector generates the most outperformance for the fund. The Russell 1000 Value Index only has about 7% dedicated to this sector, which won't be as affected if interest rates rise in the near term. Where it should benefit is from its lower allocation to Consumer Discretionary stocks (1.25% vs. 7.73%), as potentially higher interest rates usually disproportionately affect this sector.

The following table gives a different look at DHS - it summarizes current fundamental statistics for its top 15 industries, which total 82.38%.

Source: Created By Author Using Data From Seeking Alpha

DHS is getting close to low-beta-fund territory, which I consider being any fund with a five-year beta less than 0.85. Influencing this is its high allocations to the Drug Manufacturer, Tobacco, Telecom Services, and Regulated Electric Utilities industries. You're likely to find Drug Manufacturer stocks like AbbVie (ABBV) and Pfizer (PFE) in most value ETFs. Still, such a high allocation to Tobacco stocks like Altria Group (MO) and Philip Morris International (PM) is unusual. It dampens my enthusiasm for the high allocation to the Consumer Staples sector, as I would have preferred to see much higher allocations to the Packaged Foods, Household & Personal Products, and Grocery Stores industries.

Overall, these industries all have high forward dividend yields, which for the fund, I've calculated to be 3.95%, while the overall five-year dividend growth rate is 9.38%.

Investment Recommendation

Dividend investors can do better than DHS. Despite its somewhat attractive sector allocations, a leap of faith is required to believe that now is the time it will outperform. As the portfolio attribution analysis shows, DHS has a long history of picking the wrong sectors even as it picks the right stocks in those sectors. It also hasn't performed better in drawdowns and often spends a long time underwater. I find it to be too concentrated for consideration today and would encourage investors to evaluate the additional risk they are taking on to get that estimated 4% dividend yield in the future.