The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
In the past week, the following companies on the Champion or Contender lists declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Clorox Company
|
(CLX)
|
7/27
|
8/13
|
1.11
|
1.16
|
4.50%
|
2.59%
|
44
|
Universal Health Realty Trust
|
(UHT)
|
6/15
|
6/30
|
0.69
|
0.7
|
1.45%
|
3.97%
|
36
|
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc.
|
(ARE)
|
6/29
|
7/15
|
1.09
|
1.12
|
2.75%
|
2.43%
|
11
Decreases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Decrease
|
Years
|
National Health Investors, Inc.
|
(NHI)
|
1.1025
|
0.9
|
-18.37%
|
18
These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday Jun 7 (Ex-Div 6/8)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Becton Dickinson & Co.
|
(BDX)
|
6/30
|
0.83
|
240.66
|
1.38%
|
49
|
Canadian National Railway
|
(CNI)
|
6/30
|
0.615 CAD
|
112.48
|
1.82%
|
26
|
HP Inc.
|
(HPQ)
|
7/7
|
0.1938
|
30.63
|
2.53%
|
11
|
Lancaster Colony Corp.
|
(LANC)
|
6/30
|
0.75
|
192.79
|
1.56%
|
58
Tuesday Jun 8 (Ex-Div 6/9)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Anthem Inc.
|
(ANTM)
|
6/25
|
1.13
|
393.2
|
1.15%
|
11
|
Auburn National Bancorp
|
(AUBN)
|
6/25
|
0.26
|
38.16
|
2.73%
|
20
|
CME Group Inc.
|
(CME)
|
6/25
|
0.9
|
218.37
|
1.65%
|
11
|
CNO Financial Group Inc.
|
(CNO)
|
6/24
|
0.13
|
26.12
|
1.99%
|
10
|
Donaldson Company
|
(DCI)
|
6/25
|
0.22
|
64.62
|
1.36%
|
35
|
Flowers Foods
|
(FLO)
|
6/24
|
0.21
|
25.16
|
3.34%
|
20
|
Franco-Nevada Corp.
|
(FNV)
|
6/24
|
0.3
|
152.23
|
0.79%
|
14
|
MDU Resources
|
(MDU)
|
7/1
|
0.2125
|
33.8
|
2.51%
|
29
|
Northrim BanCorp Inc.
|
(NRIM)
|
6/18
|
0.37
|
44.64
|
3.32%
|
12
|
Insperity Inc.
|
(NSP)
|
6/24
|
0.45
|
90.55
|
1.99%
|
11
|
PPL Corp.
|
(PPL)
|
7/1
|
0.415
|
28.99
|
5.73%
|
19
|
South Jersey Industries
|
(SJI)
|
7/2
|
0.3025
|
27.41
|
4.41%
|
22
|
Travelers Companies
|
(TRV)
|
6/30
|
0.88
|
160
|
2.20%
|
17
|
UMB Financial Corp.
|
(UMBF)
|
7/1
|
0.32
|
97.14
|
1.32%
|
29
|
VF Corp.
|
(VFC)
|
6/21
|
0.49
|
79.03
|
2.48%
|
48
Wednesday Jun 9 (Ex-Div 6/10)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Automatic Data Proc.
|
(ADP)
|
7/1
|
0.93
|
197.72
|
1.88%
|
45
|
Albemarle Corp.
|
(ALB)
|
7/1
|
0.39
|
173.54
|
0.90%
|
27
|
Nasdaq Inc.
|
(NDAQ)
|
6/25
|
0.54
|
170.23
|
1.27%
|
10
|
Omnicom Group Inc.
|
(OMC)
|
7/9
|
0.7
|
82.8
|
3.38%
|
12
|
Spire Inc.
|
(SR)
|
7/2
|
0.65
|
72.07
|
3.61%
|
18
|
Hanover Insurance Group
|
(THG)
|
6/25
|
0.7
|
139.46
|
2.01%
|
16
|
United Bankshares Inc.
|
(UBSI)
|
7/1
|
0.35
|
39.23
|
3.57%
|
45
|
WesBanco Inc.
|
(WSBC)
|
7/1
|
0.33
|
38.88
|
3.40%
|
11
Thursday Jun 10 (Ex-Div 6/11)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
SEI Investments Company
|
(SEIC)
|
6/22
|
0.37
|
64.45
|
1.15%
|
30
Friday Jun 11 (Ex-Div 6/14)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp.
|
(AGM)
|
6/30
|
0.88
|
100.21
|
3.51%
|
10
|
Atrion Corp.
|
(ATRI)
|
6/30
|
1.75
|
621.2
|
1.13%
|
18
|
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp.
|
(BAH)
|
6/30
|
0.37
|
85.61
|
1.73%
|
10
|
Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc.
|
(BR)
|
7/2
|
0.575
|
160.87
|
1.43%
|
14
|
Community Bank System
|
(CBU)
|
7/9
|
0.42
|
80.54
|
2.09%
|
29
|
C&F Financial Corp.
|
(CFFI)
|
7/1
|
0.4
|
51.91
|
3.08%
|
10
|
Comerica Inc.
|
(CMA)
|
7/1
|
0.68
|
77.94
|
3.49%
|
11
|
Chesapeake Utilities
|
(CPK)
|
7/6
|
0.48
|
116.37
|
1.65%
|
18
|
Community Trust Banc.
|
(CTBI)
|
7/1
|
0.385
|
44.23
|
3.48%
|
40
|
Digital Realty Trust
|
(DLR.PK)
|
6/30
|
1.16
|
155.18
|
2.99%
|
17
|
Ecolab Inc.
|
(ECL)
|
7/15
|
0.48
|
215.46
|
0.89%
|
29
|
Eastman Chemical Co.
|
(EMN)
|
7/2
|
0.69
|
129.31
|
2.13%
|
11
|
Extra Space Storage Inc.
|
(EXR)
|
6/30
|
1
|
154.17
|
2.59%
|
12
|
GATX Corp.
|
(GATX)
|
6/30
|
0.5
|
96.58
|
2.07%
|
11
|
Iron Mountain Inc.
|
(IRM)
|
7/6
|
0.6185
|
45.67
|
5.42%
|
10
|
Coca-Cola Company
|
(KO)
|
7/1
|
0.42
|
56.24
|
2.99%
|
59
|
Leggett & Platt Inc.
|
(LEG)
|
7/15
|
0.42
|
54.65
|
3.07%
|
50
|
Altria Group Inc.
|
(MO)
|
7/9
|
0.86
|
49.77
|
6.91%
|
51
|
Merck & Company
|
(MRK)
|
7/7
|
0.65
|
74.11
|
3.51%
|
10
|
Motorola Solutions Inc.
|
(MSI)
|
7/15
|
0.71
|
209.95
|
1.35%
|
11
|
NewMarket Corp.
|
(NEU)
|
7/1
|
1.9
|
344.42
|
2.21%
|
15
|
NorthWestern Corp.
|
(NWE)
|
6/30
|
0.62
|
63.64
|
3.90%
|
17
|
Prosperity Bancshares
|
(PB)
|
7/1
|
0.49
|
76.78
|
2.55%
|
23
|
RenaissanceRe Holdings
|
(RNR)
|
6/30
|
0.36
|
150.75
|
0.96%
|
26
|
Service Corp International
|
(SCI)
|
6/30
|
0.21
|
52.96
|
1.59%
|
10
|
Simmons First National Corp.
|
(SFNC)
|
7/6
|
0.18
|
30.96
|
2.33%
|
10
|
SpartanNash Company
|
(SPTN)
|
6/30
|
0.2
|
19.77
|
4.05%
|
11
|
Telephone & Data Sys.
|
(TDS)
|
6/30
|
0.175
|
26.19
|
2.67%
|
47
|
T. Rowe Price Group
|
(TROW)
|
6/29
|
1.08
|
194.47
|
2.22%
|
35
|
UGI Corp.
|
(UGI)
|
7/1
|
0.345
|
46.58
|
2.96%
|
34
|
Utah Medical Products Inc.
|
(UTMD)
|
7/6
|
0.285
|
84.08
|
1.36%
|
18
|
Worthington Industries Inc.
|
(WOR)
|
6/29
|
0.28
|
67.1
|
1.67%
|
11
|
Xcel Energy
|
(XEL)
|
7/20
|
0.4575
|
70.08
|
2.61%
|
18
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
Analog Devices Inc.
|
(ADI)
|
6/8
|
0.69
|
1.7%
|
Archer Daniels Midland
|
(ADM)
|
6/9
|
0.37
|
2.2%
|
American Electric Power Co.
|
(AEP)
|
6/10
|
0.74
|
3.4%
|
Amgen Inc.
|
(AMGN)
|
6/8
|
1.76
|
3.0%
|
Badger Meter Inc.
|
(BMI)
|
6/11
|
0.18
|
0.8%
|
Chevron Corp.
|
(CVX)
|
6/10
|
1.34
|
4.9%
|
Emerson Electric
|
(EMR)
|
6/10
|
0.505
|
2.1%
|
Evercore Partners Inc.
|
(EVR)
|
6/11
|
0.68
|
1.9%
|
Gorman-Rupp Company
|
(GRC)
|
6/10
|
0.155
|
1.7%
|
International Business Machines
|
(IBM)
|
6/10
|
1.64
|
4.4%
|
Jack Henry & Associates
|
(JKHY)
|
6/14
|
0.46
|
1.2%
|
Johnson & Johnson
|
(JNJ)
|
6/8
|
1.06
|
2.6%
|
LyondellBasell Industries NV
|
(LYB)
|
6/14
|
1.13
|
3.9%
|
Moody's Corp.
|
(MCO)
|
6/10
|
0.62
|
0.7%
|
Marathon Petroleum Corp.
|
(MPC)
|
6/10
|
0.58
|
3.6%
|
MSA Safety Inc.
|
(MSA)
|
6/10
|
0.44
|
1.0%
|
Microsoft Corp.
|
(MSFT)
|
6/10
|
0.56
|
0.9%
|
Nordson Corp.
|
(NDSN)
|
6/8
|
0.39
|
0.7%
|
Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.
|
(NUS)
|
6/9
|
0.38
|
2.5%
|
PPG Industries Inc.
|
(PPG)
|
6/11
|
0.54
|
1.2%
|
Primerica Inc.
|
(PRI)
|
6/14
|
0.47
|
1.1%
|
Resources Connection Inc.
|
(RGP)
|
6/10
|
0.14
|
3.8%
|
Rockwell Automation Inc.
|
(ROK)
|
6/10
|
1.07
|
1.6%
|
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.
|
(RS)
|
6/11
|
0.6875
|
1.6%
|
Scotts Miracle-Gro Company
|
(SMG)
|
6/10
|
0.62
|
1.2%
|
Snap-on Inc.
|
(SNA)
|
6/10
|
1.23
|
1.9%
|
Sonoco Products Co.
|
(SON)
|
6/10
|
0.45
|
2.7%
|
S&P Global Inc.
|
(SPGI)
|
6/10
|
0.77
|
0.8%
|
Target Corp.
|
(TGT)
|
6/10
|
0.68
|
1.2%
|
Tractor Supply Company
|
(TSCO)
|
6/8
|
0.52
|
1.1%
|
United Parcel Service Inc.
|
(UPS)
|
6/9
|
1.02
|
1.9%
|
Valero Energy Corp.
|
(VLO)
|
6/8
|
0.98
|
4.7%
|
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.
|
(WBA)
|
6/11
|
0.4675
|
3.4%
|
Westlake Chemical Corp.
|
(WLK)
|
6/9
|
0.27
|
1.0%
|
ExxonMobil Corp.
|
(XOM)
|
6/10
|
0.87
|
5.7%
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
This article was written by
I am the curator of the Dividend Champions list, a monthly publication of companies with a history of consistently increasing their dividends. My primary investing focus is in deep value and dividend paying stocks, but I am constantly exploring alternative strategies. I have a Ph.D in Chemistry from Rice University and have earned the CFA Institute Investment Foundations certificate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Kings marketplace service.
Disclosure: I am/we are long IBM, KO, MPC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.