Photo by PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies on the Champion or Contender lists declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Clorox Company (CLX) 7/27 8/13 1.11 1.16 4.50% 2.59% 44 Universal Health Realty Trust (UHT) 6/15 6/30 0.69 0.7 1.45% 3.97% 36 Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) 6/29 7/15 1.09 1.12 2.75% 2.43% 11

Decreases:

Company Symbol Old Rate New Rate Decrease Years National Health Investors, Inc. (NHI) 1.1025 0.9 -18.37% 18

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Jun 7 (Ex-Div 6/8)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Becton Dickinson & Co. (BDX) 6/30 0.83 240.66 1.38% 49 Canadian National Railway (CNI) 6/30 0.615 CAD 112.48 1.82% 26 HP Inc. (HPQ) 7/7 0.1938 30.63 2.53% 11 Lancaster Colony Corp. (LANC) 6/30 0.75 192.79 1.56% 58

Tuesday Jun 8 (Ex-Div 6/9)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Anthem Inc. (ANTM) 6/25 1.13 393.2 1.15% 11 Auburn National Bancorp (AUBN) 6/25 0.26 38.16 2.73% 20 CME Group Inc. (CME) 6/25 0.9 218.37 1.65% 11 CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) 6/24 0.13 26.12 1.99% 10 Donaldson Company (DCI) 6/25 0.22 64.62 1.36% 35 Flowers Foods (FLO) 6/24 0.21 25.16 3.34% 20 Franco-Nevada Corp. (FNV) 6/24 0.3 152.23 0.79% 14 MDU Resources (MDU) 7/1 0.2125 33.8 2.51% 29 Northrim BanCorp Inc. (NRIM) 6/18 0.37 44.64 3.32% 12 Insperity Inc. (NSP) 6/24 0.45 90.55 1.99% 11 PPL Corp. (PPL) 7/1 0.415 28.99 5.73% 19 South Jersey Industries (SJI) 7/2 0.3025 27.41 4.41% 22 Travelers Companies (TRV) 6/30 0.88 160 2.20% 17 UMB Financial Corp. (UMBF) 7/1 0.32 97.14 1.32% 29 VF Corp. (VFC) 6/21 0.49 79.03 2.48% 48

Wednesday Jun 9 (Ex-Div 6/10)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Automatic Data Proc. (ADP) 7/1 0.93 197.72 1.88% 45 Albemarle Corp. (ALB) 7/1 0.39 173.54 0.90% 27 Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) 6/25 0.54 170.23 1.27% 10 Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) 7/9 0.7 82.8 3.38% 12 Spire Inc. (SR) 7/2 0.65 72.07 3.61% 18 Hanover Insurance Group (THG) 6/25 0.7 139.46 2.01% 16 United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) 7/1 0.35 39.23 3.57% 45 WesBanco Inc. (WSBC) 7/1 0.33 38.88 3.40% 11

Thursday Jun 10 (Ex-Div 6/11)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years SEI Investments Company (SEIC) 6/22 0.37 64.45 1.15% 30

Friday Jun 11 (Ex-Div 6/14)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (AGM) 6/30 0.88 100.21 3.51% 10 Atrion Corp. (ATRI) 6/30 1.75 621.2 1.13% 18 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (BAH) 6/30 0.37 85.61 1.73% 10 Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) 7/2 0.575 160.87 1.43% 14 Community Bank System (CBU) 7/9 0.42 80.54 2.09% 29 C&F Financial Corp. (CFFI) 7/1 0.4 51.91 3.08% 10 Comerica Inc. (CMA) 7/1 0.68 77.94 3.49% 11 Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) 7/6 0.48 116.37 1.65% 18 Community Trust Banc. (CTBI) 7/1 0.385 44.23 3.48% 40 Digital Realty Trust (DLR.PK) 6/30 1.16 155.18 2.99% 17 Ecolab Inc. (ECL) 7/15 0.48 215.46 0.89% 29 Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN) 7/2 0.69 129.31 2.13% 11 Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) 6/30 1 154.17 2.59% 12 GATX Corp. (GATX) 6/30 0.5 96.58 2.07% 11 Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM) 7/6 0.6185 45.67 5.42% 10 Coca-Cola Company (KO) 7/1 0.42 56.24 2.99% 59 Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG) 7/15 0.42 54.65 3.07% 50 Altria Group Inc. (MO) 7/9 0.86 49.77 6.91% 51 Merck & Company (MRK) 7/7 0.65 74.11 3.51% 10 Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) 7/15 0.71 209.95 1.35% 11 NewMarket Corp. (NEU) 7/1 1.9 344.42 2.21% 15 NorthWestern Corp. (NWE) 6/30 0.62 63.64 3.90% 17 Prosperity Bancshares (PB) 7/1 0.49 76.78 2.55% 23 RenaissanceRe Holdings (RNR) 6/30 0.36 150.75 0.96% 26 Service Corp International (SCI) 6/30 0.21 52.96 1.59% 10 Simmons First National Corp. (SFNC) 7/6 0.18 30.96 2.33% 10 SpartanNash Company (SPTN) 6/30 0.2 19.77 4.05% 11 Telephone & Data Sys. (TDS) 6/30 0.175 26.19 2.67% 47 T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) 6/29 1.08 194.47 2.22% 35 UGI Corp. (UGI) 7/1 0.345 46.58 2.96% 34 Utah Medical Products Inc. (UTMD) 7/6 0.285 84.08 1.36% 18 Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR) 6/29 0.28 67.1 1.67% 11 Xcel Energy (XEL) 7/20 0.4575 70.08 2.61% 18

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) 6/8 0.69 1.7% Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) 6/9 0.37 2.2% American Electric Power Co. (AEP) 6/10 0.74 3.4% Amgen Inc. (AMGN) 6/8 1.76 3.0% Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) 6/11 0.18 0.8% Chevron Corp. (CVX) 6/10 1.34 4.9% Emerson Electric (EMR) 6/10 0.505 2.1% Evercore Partners Inc. (EVR) 6/11 0.68 1.9% Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC) 6/10 0.155 1.7% International Business Machines (IBM) 6/10 1.64 4.4% Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) 6/14 0.46 1.2% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 6/8 1.06 2.6% LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) 6/14 1.13 3.9% Moody's Corp. (MCO) 6/10 0.62 0.7% Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) 6/10 0.58 3.6% MSA Safety Inc. (MSA) 6/10 0.44 1.0% Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) 6/10 0.56 0.9% Nordson Corp. (NDSN) 6/8 0.39 0.7% Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) 6/9 0.38 2.5% PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) 6/11 0.54 1.2% Primerica Inc. (PRI) 6/14 0.47 1.1% Resources Connection Inc. (RGP) 6/10 0.14 3.8% Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) 6/10 1.07 1.6% Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) 6/11 0.6875 1.6% Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) 6/10 0.62 1.2% Snap-on Inc. (SNA) 6/10 1.23 1.9% Sonoco Products Co. (SON) 6/10 0.45 2.7% S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) 6/10 0.77 0.8% Target Corp. (TGT) 6/10 0.68 1.2% Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) 6/8 0.52 1.1% United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) 6/9 1.02 1.9% Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) 6/8 0.98 4.7% Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) 6/11 0.4675 3.4% Westlake Chemical Corp. (WLK) 6/9 0.27 1.0% ExxonMobil Corp. (XOM) 6/10 0.87 5.7%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.