Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of June 6

Justin Law
Summary

  • A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Champions and Contenders.
  • Companies which changed their dividends.
  • Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.
  • Companies with upcoming pay dates.
Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies on the Champion or Contender lists declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company

Symbol

Ex-Div

Pay

Old Rate

New Rate

Increase

Yield

Years

Clorox Company

(CLX)

7/27

8/13

1.11

1.16

4.50%

2.59%

44

Universal Health Realty Trust

(UHT)

6/15

6/30

0.69

0.7

1.45%

3.97%

36

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc.

(ARE)

6/29

7/15

1.09

1.12

2.75%

2.43%

11

Decreases:

Company

Symbol

Old Rate

New Rate

Decrease

Years

National Health Investors, Inc.

(NHI)

1.1025

0.9

-18.37%

18

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Jun 7 (Ex-Div 6/8)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

Becton Dickinson & Co.

(BDX)

6/30

0.83

240.66

1.38%

49

Canadian National Railway

(CNI)

6/30

0.615 CAD

112.48

1.82%

26

HP Inc.

(HPQ)

7/7

0.1938

30.63

2.53%

11

Lancaster Colony Corp.

(LANC)

6/30

0.75

192.79

1.56%

58

Tuesday Jun 8 (Ex-Div 6/9)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

Anthem Inc.

(ANTM)

6/25

1.13

393.2

1.15%

11

Auburn National Bancorp

(AUBN)

6/25

0.26

38.16

2.73%

20

CME Group Inc.

(CME)

6/25

0.9

218.37

1.65%

11

CNO Financial Group Inc.

(CNO)

6/24

0.13

26.12

1.99%

10

Donaldson Company

(DCI)

6/25

0.22

64.62

1.36%

35

Flowers Foods

(FLO)

6/24

0.21

25.16

3.34%

20

Franco-Nevada Corp.

(FNV)

6/24

0.3

152.23

0.79%

14

MDU Resources

(MDU)

7/1

0.2125

33.8

2.51%

29

Northrim BanCorp Inc.

(NRIM)

6/18

0.37

44.64

3.32%

12

Insperity Inc.

(NSP)

6/24

0.45

90.55

1.99%

11

PPL Corp.

(PPL)

7/1

0.415

28.99

5.73%

19

South Jersey Industries

(SJI)

7/2

0.3025

27.41

4.41%

22

Travelers Companies

(TRV)

6/30

0.88

160

2.20%

17

UMB Financial Corp.

(UMBF)

7/1

0.32

97.14

1.32%

29

VF Corp.

(VFC)

6/21

0.49

79.03

2.48%

48

Wednesday Jun 9 (Ex-Div 6/10)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

Automatic Data Proc.

(ADP)

7/1

0.93

197.72

1.88%

45

Albemarle Corp.

(ALB)

7/1

0.39

173.54

0.90%

27

Nasdaq Inc.

(NDAQ)

6/25

0.54

170.23

1.27%

10

Omnicom Group Inc.

(OMC)

7/9

0.7

82.8

3.38%

12

Spire Inc.

(SR)

7/2

0.65

72.07

3.61%

18

Hanover Insurance Group

(THG)

6/25

0.7

139.46

2.01%

16

United Bankshares Inc.

(UBSI)

7/1

0.35

39.23

3.57%

45

WesBanco Inc.

(WSBC)

7/1

0.33

38.88

3.40%

11

Thursday Jun 10 (Ex-Div 6/11)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

SEI Investments Company

(SEIC)

6/22

0.37

64.45

1.15%

30

Friday Jun 11 (Ex-Div 6/14)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp.

(AGM)

6/30

0.88

100.21

3.51%

10

Atrion Corp.

(ATRI)

6/30

1.75

621.2

1.13%

18

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp.

(BAH)

6/30

0.37

85.61

1.73%

10

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc.

(BR)

7/2

0.575

160.87

1.43%

14

Community Bank System

(CBU)

7/9

0.42

80.54

2.09%

29

C&F Financial Corp.

(CFFI)

7/1

0.4

51.91

3.08%

10

Comerica Inc.

(CMA)

7/1

0.68

77.94

3.49%

11

Chesapeake Utilities

(CPK)

7/6

0.48

116.37

1.65%

18

Community Trust Banc.

(CTBI)

7/1

0.385

44.23

3.48%

40

Digital Realty Trust

(DLR.PK)

6/30

1.16

155.18

2.99%

17

Ecolab Inc.

(ECL)

7/15

0.48

215.46

0.89%

29

Eastman Chemical Co.

(EMN)

7/2

0.69

129.31

2.13%

11

Extra Space Storage Inc.

(EXR)

6/30

1

154.17

2.59%

12

GATX Corp.

(GATX)

6/30

0.5

96.58

2.07%

11

Iron Mountain Inc.

(IRM)

7/6

0.6185

45.67

5.42%

10

Coca-Cola Company

(KO)

7/1

0.42

56.24

2.99%

59

Leggett & Platt Inc.

(LEG)

7/15

0.42

54.65

3.07%

50

Altria Group Inc.

(MO)

7/9

0.86

49.77

6.91%

51

Merck & Company

(MRK)

7/7

0.65

74.11

3.51%

10

Motorola Solutions Inc.

(MSI)

7/15

0.71

209.95

1.35%

11

NewMarket Corp.

(NEU)

7/1

1.9

344.42

2.21%

15

NorthWestern Corp.

(NWE)

6/30

0.62

63.64

3.90%

17

Prosperity Bancshares

(PB)

7/1

0.49

76.78

2.55%

23

RenaissanceRe Holdings

(RNR)

6/30

0.36

150.75

0.96%

26

Service Corp International

(SCI)

6/30

0.21

52.96

1.59%

10

Simmons First National Corp.

(SFNC)

7/6

0.18

30.96

2.33%

10

SpartanNash Company

(SPTN)

6/30

0.2

19.77

4.05%

11

Telephone & Data Sys.

(TDS)

6/30

0.175

26.19

2.67%

47

T. Rowe Price Group

(TROW)

6/29

1.08

194.47

2.22%

35

UGI Corp.

(UGI)

7/1

0.345

46.58

2.96%

34

Utah Medical Products Inc.

(UTMD)

7/6

0.285

84.08

1.36%

18

Worthington Industries Inc.

(WOR)

6/29

0.28

67.1

1.67%

11

Xcel Energy

(XEL)

7/20

0.4575

70.08

2.61%

18

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Yield

Analog Devices Inc.

(ADI)

6/8

0.69

1.7%

Archer Daniels Midland

(ADM)

6/9

0.37

2.2%

American Electric Power Co.

(AEP)

6/10

0.74

3.4%

Amgen Inc.

(AMGN)

6/8

1.76

3.0%

Badger Meter Inc.

(BMI)

6/11

0.18

0.8%

Chevron Corp.

(CVX)

6/10

1.34

4.9%

Emerson Electric

(EMR)

6/10

0.505

2.1%

Evercore Partners Inc.

(EVR)

6/11

0.68

1.9%

Gorman-Rupp Company

(GRC)

6/10

0.155

1.7%

International Business Machines

(IBM)

6/10

1.64

4.4%

Jack Henry & Associates

(JKHY)

6/14

0.46

1.2%

Johnson & Johnson

(JNJ)

6/8

1.06

2.6%

LyondellBasell Industries NV

(LYB)

6/14

1.13

3.9%

Moody's Corp.

(MCO)

6/10

0.62

0.7%

Marathon Petroleum Corp.

(MPC)

6/10

0.58

3.6%

MSA Safety Inc.

(MSA)

6/10

0.44

1.0%

Microsoft Corp.

(MSFT)

6/10

0.56

0.9%

Nordson Corp.

(NDSN)

6/8

0.39

0.7%

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.

(NUS)

6/9

0.38

2.5%

PPG Industries Inc.

(PPG)

6/11

0.54

1.2%

Primerica Inc.

(PRI)

6/14

0.47

1.1%

Resources Connection Inc.

(RGP)

6/10

0.14

3.8%

Rockwell Automation Inc.

(ROK)

6/10

1.07

1.6%

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.

(RS)

6/11

0.6875

1.6%

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company

(SMG)

6/10

0.62

1.2%

Snap-on Inc.

(SNA)

6/10

1.23

1.9%

Sonoco Products Co.

(SON)

6/10

0.45

2.7%

S&P Global Inc.

(SPGI)

6/10

0.77

0.8%

Target Corp.

(TGT)

6/10

0.68

1.2%

Tractor Supply Company

(TSCO)

6/8

0.52

1.1%

United Parcel Service Inc.

(UPS)

6/9

1.02

1.9%

Valero Energy Corp.

(VLO)

6/8

0.98

4.7%

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

(WBA)

6/11

0.4675

3.4%

Westlake Chemical Corp.

(WLK)

6/9

0.27

1.0%

ExxonMobil Corp.

(XOM)

6/10

0.87

5.7%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IBM, KO, MPC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

