Photo by PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies on the Challengers list declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years First Savings Financial Group Inc. (FSFG) 6/15 6/30 0.18 0.36 100.00% 1.96% 8

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Jun 7 (Ex-Div 6/8)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Ameren Corp (AEE) 6/30 0.55 86.13 2.55% 8 Avnet Inc. (AVT) 6/23 0.22 43.95 2.00% 9

Tuesday Jun 8 (Ex-Div 6/9)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Triton International Limited (TRTN) 6/24 0.57 51.82 4.40% 5 United Bancorp Inc. (UBCP) 6/18 0.145 15.28 3.80% 8

Wednesday Jun 9 (Ex-Div 6/10)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Dicks Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) 6/25 0.3625 97.47 1.49% 7 Exponent Inc. (EXPO) 6/25 0.2 88.49 0.90% 9 First Horizon Corp. (FHN) 7/1 0.15 19.08 3.14% 9 Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) 6/30 0.11 17.25 2.55% 5 Genpact Limited (G) 6/23 0.1075 46.12 0.93% 5 Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS) 7/1 0.7 120.39 2.33% 9 TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) 6/25 0.25 47.92 2.09% 9 Unity Bancorp Inc. (UNTY) 6/25 0.09 23.78 1.51% 9

Thursday Jun 10 (Ex-Div 6/11)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) 6/30 1.33 196.71 2.70% 7 CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS) 6/25 0.25 43.27 2.31% 9

Friday Jun 11 (Ex-Div 6/14)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years BancorpSouth Inc. (BXS) 7/1 0.19 31 2.45% 8 ChoiceOne Financial Services Inc. (COFS) 6/30 0.22 26 3.38% 9 Capital Southwest Corp. (CSWC) 6/30 0.43 27.1 6.35% 6 Domino's Pizza Inc. (DPZ) 6/30 0.94 431.14 0.87% 9 Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) 6/30 0.18 49.74 1.45% 6 Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) 6/29 0.71 67.43 4.21% 7 Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (HWBK) 7/1 0.15 23.75 2.53% 9 National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) 6/30 0.38 47.11 3.23% 7 NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. (NXRT) 6/30 0.34125 53.49 2.55% 6 Universal Display Corporation (OLED) 6/30 0.2 215.12 0.37% 5 Regency Centers Corp. (REG) 7/6 0.595 65.79 3.62% 7 Sonic Automotive Inc. (SAH) 7/15 0.12 47.63 1.01% 6 Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF) 6/30 0.17 23.65 2.88% 6 United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) 7/5 0.19 34.63 2.19% 8

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Agree Realty Corp. (ADC) 6/11 0.217 3.6% BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) 6/9 0.21 1.3% Cabot Corp. (CBT) 6/11 0.35 2.2% CDW Corp. (CDW) 6/10 0.4 1.0% CRA International, Inc. (CRAI) 6/11 0.26 1.2% Exelon Corporation (EXC) 6/10 0.3825 3.4% Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (FDBC) 6/10 0.3 2.2% Forward Air Corp. (FWRD) 6/14 0.21 0.9% First National Corp. (FXNC) 6/11 0.12 2.4% Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) 6/11 1.14 2.1% Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) 6/11 0.11 0.3% Eli Lilly & Company (LLY) 6/10 0.85 1.7% Masco Corp (MAS) 6/14 0.235 1.6% MetLife Inc. (MET) 6/14 0.48 2.9% Materion Corp. (MTRN) 6/11 0.12 0.6% Nelnet, Inc. (NNI) 6/14 0.22 1.2% Otter Tail Corp. (OTTR) 6/10 0.39 3.2% Everest Reinsurance Group Ltd. (RE) 6/9 1.55 2.4% Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) 6/8 0.5 1.2% Vulcan Materials (VMC) 6/11 0.37 0.8%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.