The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
In the past week, the following companies on the Challengers list declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
First Savings Financial Group Inc.
|
(FSFG)
|
6/15
|
6/30
|
0.18
|
0.36
|
100.00%
|
1.96%
|
8
Decreases:
None
These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday Jun 7 (Ex-Div 6/8)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Ameren Corp
|
(AEE)
|
6/30
|
0.55
|
86.13
|
2.55%
|
8
|
Avnet Inc.
|
(AVT)
|
6/23
|
0.22
|
43.95
|
2.00%
|
9
Tuesday Jun 8 (Ex-Div 6/9)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Triton International Limited
|
(TRTN)
|
6/24
|
0.57
|
51.82
|
4.40%
|
5
|
United Bancorp Inc.
|
(UBCP)
|
6/18
|
0.145
|
15.28
|
3.80%
|
8
Wednesday Jun 9 (Ex-Div 6/10)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Dicks Sporting Goods Inc.
|
(DKS)
|
6/25
|
0.3625
|
97.47
|
1.49%
|
7
|
Exponent Inc.
|
(EXPO)
|
6/25
|
0.2
|
88.49
|
0.90%
|
9
|
First Horizon Corp.
|
(FHN)
|
7/1
|
0.15
|
19.08
|
3.14%
|
9
|
Farmers National Banc Corp.
|
(FMNB)
|
6/30
|
0.11
|
17.25
|
2.55%
|
5
|
Genpact Limited
|
(G)
|
6/23
|
0.1075
|
46.12
|
0.93%
|
5
|
Northern Trust Corp.
|
(NTRS)
|
7/1
|
0.7
|
120.39
|
2.33%
|
9
|
TriCo Bancshares
|
(TCBK)
|
6/25
|
0.25
|
47.92
|
2.09%
|
9
|
Unity Bancorp Inc.
|
(UNTY)
|
6/25
|
0.09
|
23.78
|
1.51%
|
9
Thursday Jun 10 (Ex-Div 6/11)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Crown Castle International Corp
|
(CCI)
|
6/30
|
1.33
|
196.71
|
2.70%
|
7
|
CSG Systems International Inc.
|
(CSGS)
|
6/25
|
0.25
|
43.27
|
2.31%
|
9
Friday Jun 11 (Ex-Div 6/14)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
BancorpSouth Inc.
|
(BXS)
|
7/1
|
0.19
|
31
|
2.45%
|
8
|
ChoiceOne Financial Services Inc.
|
(COFS)
|
6/30
|
0.22
|
26
|
3.38%
|
9
|
Capital Southwest Corp.
|
(CSWC)
|
6/30
|
0.43
|
27.1
|
6.35%
|
6
|
Domino's Pizza Inc.
|
(DPZ)
|
6/30
|
0.94
|
431.14
|
0.87%
|
9
|
Enterprise Financial Services Corp
|
(EFSC)
|
6/30
|
0.18
|
49.74
|
1.45%
|
6
|
Gilead Sciences Inc.
|
(GILD)
|
6/29
|
0.71
|
67.43
|
4.21%
|
7
|
Hawthorn Bancshares Inc.
|
(HWBK)
|
7/1
|
0.15
|
23.75
|
2.53%
|
9
|
National Storage Affiliates Trust
|
(NSA)
|
6/30
|
0.38
|
47.11
|
3.23%
|
7
|
NexPoint Residential Trust Inc.
|
(NXRT)
|
6/30
|
0.34125
|
53.49
|
2.55%
|
6
|
Universal Display Corporation
|
(OLED)
|
6/30
|
0.2
|
215.12
|
0.37%
|
5
|
Regency Centers Corp.
|
(REG)
|
7/6
|
0.595
|
65.79
|
3.62%
|
7
|
Sonic Automotive Inc.
|
(SAH)
|
7/15
|
0.12
|
47.63
|
1.01%
|
6
|
Summit Financial Group, Inc.
|
(SMMF)
|
6/30
|
0.17
|
23.65
|
2.88%
|
6
|
United Community Banks Inc.
|
(UCBI)
|
7/5
|
0.19
|
34.63
|
2.19%
|
8
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
Agree Realty Corp.
|
(ADC)
|
6/11
|
0.217
|
3.6%
|
BWX Technologies, Inc.
|
(BWXT)
|
6/9
|
0.21
|
1.3%
|
Cabot Corp.
|
(CBT)
|
6/11
|
0.35
|
2.2%
|
CDW Corp.
|
(CDW)
|
6/10
|
0.4
|
1.0%
|
CRA International, Inc.
|
(CRAI)
|
6/11
|
0.26
|
1.2%
|
Exelon Corporation
|
(EXC)
|
6/10
|
0.3825
|
3.4%
|
Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc.
|
(FDBC)
|
6/10
|
0.3
|
2.2%
|
Forward Air Corp.
|
(FWRD)
|
6/14
|
0.21
|
0.9%
|
First National Corp.
|
(FXNC)
|
6/11
|
0.12
|
2.4%
|
Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.
|
(HII)
|
6/11
|
1.14
|
2.1%
|
Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.
|
(KNSL)
|
6/11
|
0.11
|
0.3%
|
Eli Lilly & Company
|
(LLY)
|
6/10
|
0.85
|
1.7%
|
Masco Corp
|
(MAS)
|
6/14
|
0.235
|
1.6%
|
MetLife Inc.
|
(MET)
|
6/14
|
0.48
|
2.9%
|
Materion Corp.
|
(MTRN)
|
6/11
|
0.12
|
0.6%
|
Nelnet, Inc.
|
(NNI)
|
6/14
|
0.22
|
1.2%
|
Otter Tail Corp.
|
(OTTR)
|
6/10
|
0.39
|
3.2%
|
Everest Reinsurance Group Ltd.
|
(RE)
|
6/9
|
1.55
|
2.4%
|
Skyworks Solutions Inc.
|
(SWKS)
|
6/8
|
0.5
|
1.2%
|
Vulcan Materials
|
(VMC)
|
6/11
|
0.37
|
0.8%
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
This article was written by
I am the curator of the Dividend Champions list, a monthly publication of companies with a history of consistently increasing their dividends. My primary investing focus is in deep value and dividend paying stocks, but I am constantly exploring alternative strategies. I have a Ph.D in Chemistry from Rice University and have earned the CFA Institute Investment Foundations certificate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Kings marketplace service.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.