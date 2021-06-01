Photo by Vadzim Kushniarou/iStock via Getty Images

This article was prepared by Nirasha Senanayake, CFA in collaboration with Dilantha De Silva.

A global leader in medical cannabis, Edmonton-based Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) has failed to deliver the expected goods from a financial performance perspective over the last few years. This lackluster performance has raised concerns among investors as uncertainty and disappointing performance continue while the pandemic continues to hamper the growth of the cannabis industry across the world. Transitioning into an asset-light model and focusing on a leaner operating structure, Aurora’s strategic priority for Fiscal 2021 was improving efficiencies via strategic cost reductions. Restructuring its business, cutting costs, hundreds of layoffs, and closing production plants were some of the actions carried out over the last couple of years to achieve this objective. Although the downsizing efforts are encouraging and have helped the company save $300 million in costs over the last 12 months, the focus towards a more premium offering and high-margin products, which were promised more than a year ago, seems to be gaining traction at a slower-than-ideal pace. Considering all these factors and the eroding market share in Canada, our view on Aurora seems rather bearish at this point in time. We suggest considering alternative options to gain exposure to the cannabis industry.

Earnings recap

Aurora reported fiscal third-quarter 2021 financial results on May 13, missing consensus estimates in the top line and bottom line. Net revenue for Q3 was recorded at CAD 55.2 million, a substantial decline of 21% year-over-year and 18% sequentially. The decline came on the back of a major hit to the Consumer Cannabis segment which declined by 53% YoY mainly due to pandemic-related challenges. Most of the physical stores in Canada were closed as per regulatory guidelines issued to curb the spread of the pandemic, and Aurora's sales were dramatically hit as a result. The Medical Cannabis segment, however, recorded a 17% YoY increase in revenue which can be attributed to the success of the international medical cannabis operations, which grew by 134% YoY to CAD 9.4 million. The management highlighted that its medical cannabis segment adjusted gross margin stayed strong amid the pandemic at 59% compared to 60% a year ago.

On the bottom line, the company reported a loss of CAD 164.7 million, in comparison to a loss of CAD 136.1 million for the corresponding quarter last year. The EPS reported for fiscal Q3 2021 was a loss of 85 Canadian cents per share which fell short of consensus estimates of 25 cents per share. Even after the success of the cost savings initiative and maintaining SG&A closely in line with the expected run rate of CAD 40 million, the adjusted EBITDA loss expanded to CAD 24 million.

Despite the challenging performance, Aurora demonstrated tight cash flow management, which is a promising sign considering how the company has historically failed to do this in the past. The improvement in cash management and the future cost reduction strategies will further move the cash balance of the company in a positive direction. As of May 12, 2021, the company had a cash balance of CAD 525 million but Aurora’s debt stood at CAD 480 million, which was taxing the company with high interest payments. However, the recently concluded balance sheet restructuring resulted in the repayment of $89 million in debt, which will not only reduce the company’s debt balance but also save approximately $25 million in scheduled repayments for the coming fiscal year.

Industry outlook

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global cannabis industry will grow at a CAGR of 32.9% through 2026. The growing phase of this industry has opened doors to some of the biggest companies in the world to explore and partner with cannabis companies to collaborate in the production and marketing of both medical and recreational cannabis products. Some of these developments include the investment by Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) in Canopy Growth Corp. (CGC) back in 2017, Molson Coors Beverage (TAP) and Anheuser-Busch InBev’s (BUD) involvement in cannabis-infused beverages, and the announcement by The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (SAM) to explore opportunities in cannabis drinks. These new investments are likely to bring the cannabis industry in front of millions of consumers in the future, and this could trigger a robust growth phase for the industry.

While there’s a lot of hype in the cannabis industry now due to the speculation of the federal marijuana legalization efforts in the U.S., it is important that cannabis companies focus on the domestic demand in Canada until they receive the green light. In U.S. news, it was reported that Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler is planning to introduce the Marijuana Opportunity, Reinvestment, and Expungement Act (MORE Act) for consideration by legislators next week. Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) has already pledged its support to pass this bill. Mr. Biden's victory and the Democrats' edge in the House paint a promising outlook for cannabis legalization in the United States, and if this expectation materializes, it could be an inflection point for many cannabis companies that have long faced barriers to entry in America.

Overall, the outlook for the cannabis industry is promising, and there's reason to believe that the regulatory landscape is bound to improve in the foreseeable future, opening many new doors for leading players in the industry.

The competitive landscape makes us worry

A closer inspection of the competitive landscape demonstrates how Aurora’s competitors have ramped up investments in the recent past to diversify their business operations and expand their scale. For instance, Canopy Growth and HEXO Corp. (HEXO) have already taken advantage of the growing interest in cannabis products to partner with Constellation Brands Inc. and Molson Coors Beverage, respectively. Tilray Inc. (TLRY) recently completed a merger with Aphria Inc. as well, and all these competitors are arguably in a better position than Aurora to benefit from the favorable macroeconomic outlook for the industry.

While Aurora is still diluting its shareholders to raise new funds without a robust plan to use the proceeds in a way that increases shareholder wealth in the long run, smaller peers such as Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) have raised millions of dollars via stock offerings and utilized the proceeds in developing a variety of new cannabis-focused products. The lack of direction from Aurora has raised concerns for us about the outlook for the company in the future. In our base-case scenario, we expect Aurora to lose market share to competitors in and outside Canada, which is not an ideal outcome for shareholders.

Why we are not interested in Aurora Cannabis for now

Aurora continues to emphasize its cost reduction strategies for the next 12-18 months. The company plans to achieve cost savings of CAD 60-80 million over the next 18 months, with CAD 40-60 million expected to come from costs of goods sold and CAD 20 million from a reduction in SG&A expenditure. The company intends to "responsibly scale down" in the future, which sounds good on paper but we remain wary of investing in companies that rely on cost reduction strategies to drive earnings growth.

Aurora continues to dilute its shareholders with at-the-market equity offerings as negative free cash flow burns the cash balance, hindering growth potential for the company. In the last quarter, the diluted share count rose by 15.4% to 194 million shares. Aurora has filed for a potential sale of $300 million shares as well, mentioning that the proceeds will be used to finding an acquisition target in the U.S. market. It is important to mention that shares outstanding have nearly doubled in the 12 months ended on March 31, 2021, and it seems the company is willing to dilute shareholders even further in the future. This is certainly something that we find concerning.

The management expects to maintain a CAD 40 million run rate on SG&A expenses, and the company will be forced to cut down on R&D expenses in the future as well. Aurora’s market share in Canada has been eroding in the recent past, and lower R&D costs will add salt to the wound. From being one of the top players in the cannabis industry, Aurora has fallen behind Canopy Growth, Village Farms International Inc. (VFF), and Redecan. Aurora has already sold its products in over 20 countries and is relying on an international expansion of medical cannabis products to turn things around for the company. However, with eroding market share in its home country, we remain skeptical of its expected success in the international market.

While Aurora continues to focus on the Medical Cannabis segment, it is important to mention that the global medical cannabis market has been demonstrating a slower-paced growth whereas the recreational cannabis market is portraying higher growth at the moment due to the improving regulatory landscape. For us to change our stance on Aurora, the company needs to focus on new investments in branded, high-margin, consumer-focused products and execute on this strategy.

In our view, the management is laser-focused on achieving positive EBITDA, but this target has been missed for many quarters over the past couple of years. Achieving positive EBITDA without relying on sales growth is a long shot and even if achieved, is not a sustainable strategy in our opinion. While cost savings have been guided by the management, we believe there is a lack of direction as to when and how revenue growth will be achieved in the next few years.

Valuation

We assign Aurora Cannabis a 1-year target price of CAD 10.5 (USD 8.68), which implies a 5% downside from the current market price of $9.16. In our model, we have accounted for near-term losses, future cost savings, and a conservative growth assumption in medical and customer cannabis segments. We expect the operating margin to break even by Fiscal 2024. On the EBITDA front, margins are expected to reach 18% at the end of the forecast period.

A weighted average cost of capital of 6.4% has been used as the discounting factor in our model, with a conservative cost of equity at 8%. A domestic tax rate of 27% has been assumed in calculating net operating profit after tax.

Positive free cash flows are expected to flow into the entity only in Fiscal 2026 as a result of cost savings and production ramp-up to normalized levels.

Takeaway

Profitability and positive free cash flows seem years away for Aurora. While all cost reduction efforts will lead to an improvement in the bottom line, we are not confident that this is a sustainable strategy to drive long-term earnings. While the pandemic has posed a challenge to all cannabis companies, Aurora’s peers have been able to cushion the impact better than Aurora, which we believe is an indication of structural flaws at the company level. Although Aurora is now diversifying into recreational cannabis products, we believe its dependence on medical cannabis will limit revenue growth in the foreseeable future. Although we believe there are opportunities in the cannabis sector, we believe the risk-reward profile of investing in Aurora Cannabis is not favorable at the moment.