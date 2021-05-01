Photo by Ahmetov_Ruslan/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis: The Yield Is Your Total Return

TriplePoint Venture Growth (NYSE:TPVG) is a business development company ("BDC") that specializes in late-stage venture capital businesses. More specifically, the company provides high-yielding but short-term senior secured loans to various high-tech firms that are backed by venture capital.

At the current price (as of the time of this writing) around $15.75, TPVG looks fairly valued. It is no longer a bargain stock like it was almost any time last year. That said, despite not covering its dividend with earnings in the first quarter, the dividend payout does appear to be secure, and yet the yield is sky high. Thus, the stock is an attractive investment opportunity for income investors who don't care about capital gains.

Overview of TPVG

TPVG's business model is to maintain strong relationships with venture capital partners in order to gain access to the short-term debt needs of their late-stage companies. Specifically, TPVG targets advanced or "growth" stage venture-backed companies in the technology, life sciences, or other high-growth industries.

Source: TPVG Q1 Presentation

TPVG's most important venture capital partner is none other than its sponsor and external manager, TriplePoint Capital, which has provided over $5 billion in venture capital funding to more than 500 companies around the world. TPVG has participated in over $1 billion of those investments. The co-founders of TriplePoint Capital have worked together for 21 years and deployed over $11 billion.

Source: TPVG Website

TriplePoint Capital charges a management fee equal to 1.75% of assets as well as an income incentive fee trigged over 8% returns. Management has never raised equity under TPVG's net asset value.

Despite focusing on a small handful of innovative industries, TPVG's debt portfolio is highly diversified when broken out by specific line of business, as you can see in the chart on the left below:

Source: TPVG Q1 Presentation

TPVG also does equity and warrant investments in a select number of its portfolio companies, offering potential upside in exit events.

Source: TPVG Q1 Presentation

Most equity and warrant investments are nothing to speak of, ending up as moderate gains or losses. But, as with all venture capital business models, the real gains come from those select few big winners. For TPVG, two of those big winners have been CrowdStrike (CRWD) and Medallia (MDLA):

Source: TPVG Q1 Presentation

As of the first quarter of this year, TPVG is up modestly on its total equity and warrants portfolio:

Source: TPVG Q1 Presentation

I always like to take a look at the companies in which TPVG is invested through equity and warrants. Usually, I haven't heard of the majority, but there are sometimes a few I recognize. That holds true with the current portfolio, as I'm familiar with two: Casper Mattresses and UNTUCKit.

Source: TPVG Q1 Presentation

With the above strategy, TPVG has managed to consistently grow its total investment income and asset base over the years since its 2014 IPO:

Source: TPVG Q1 Presentation

In Q1, the growth story continued, as TPVG increased signed term sheets by 142% YoY in Q1, worth a total of $192 million. The BDC also closed $90 million of debt commitments and funded $56.9 million in debt investments to seven companies at a weighted average origination yield of 12.6% (coupon plus fees).

At the time of the Q1 conference call a month into Q2, TPVG had already funded another $20 million of investments, and thus management expects to come in on the high end of its target funding range of $50 to $75 million per quarter for the first half of the year. In the second half of the year, management expects investment activity to significantly accelerate, targeting a funding range of $100 to $150 million per quarter.

The entire venture capital space is hot right now, as a record $52 billion of capital funded around 1,300 deals in late-stage venture capital in the first quarter. This is exactly the space TPVG occupies, which means that the potential pipeline is huge right now. It also means that a lot of capital is chasing these deals, which could push down yields. But so far TPVG has managed to maintain high origination yields on its debt investments.

The weighted average yield on debt investments of 13.3% in Q1, including prepayments. The same metric in Q1 2020 was 12.7%. Not including prepayments, the core portfolio yielded 11.9% in the first quarter of this year. That breaks out to a coupon yield of 9.7% plus 0.9% cost accretion and 1.3% end-of-term payments.

While TPVG did not cover its dividend with earnings in Q1 (36 cent dividend and 29 cents of earnings), management expects to make up for this throughout the rest of the year.

CEO Jim Labe stated on the Q1 conference call:

We remain in a strong position to generate NII or net investment income in excess of our distribution over the long term. As we always have in fact, over the last four years and cumulatively, since our IPO, we have over earned our distribution. We've also paid three special distributions, including one that we just made last week.

Management attributes the under-earning of the dividend in Q1 to the "significant prepayment activity" experienced in prior quarters and the beginning of the first quarter, which shrunk the asset base and thus the company's income stream.

It makes sense, as the current environment of richly valued tech companies is the perfect time for tech-oriented venture-backed companies to IPO, be acquired, or participate in a SPAC merger.

However, TPVG had plenty of "spillover" income to pay its dividend in Q1, and spillover income of $0.45 per share at the end of the quarter was more than enough to fund the next quarterly dividend on its own, if necessary. "Spillover income" is the cumulative retained earnings from previous quarters. BDCs use it to fund dividends in quarters where NII doesn't cover it on its own, and often it is paid out at the end of the year as a special dividend in order to avoid taxation at the BDC level. Though BDCs can and sometimes do just pay the tax and carry the retained earnings into the next fiscal year.

Moreover, retaining spillover income from one year to the next and paying the tax is often more cost-effective than being forced to raise capital in order to make investments or (worse) to cover shortfalls in the dividend payout.

Overall, TPVG has a good track record of covering its dividend on a year-to-year basis, with only one year (2016) in which NII barely fell short of the annual dividend.

Source: TPVG Q1 Presentation

Moreover, TPVG has managed to expand its portfolio without pushing leverage to unsustainable levels.

Source: TPVG Q1 Presentation

Subsequent to the end of the first quarter, TPVG redeemed some of its baby bonds, bringing the leverage ratio down to 0.57x. That is a very comfortable leverage ratio that will allow TPVG to maintain its investment grade credit rating ("BBB") and also continue to lower its cost of capital over time.

At the end of Q1, TPVG had $466 million in total liquidity, up from $252 million at the end of 2020. This liquidity profile consists of $116 million in cash and $350 million available on the credit line. TPVG also has the capability of expanding its credit line to $400 million, if enough investment opportunities arise to justify it.

The BDC targets 10-18% unleveraged returns on debt investments from interest and fees (such as prepayment fees), and it has been able to consistently achieve 11.5% to 12.5% returns on equity over time:

Source: TPVG Q1 Presentation

As interest rates fall and tech-oriented venture capital continues to attract more capital, these rates of return may continue to drift down over time, but 11-12% returns on equity and 6-7% returns on assets remain attractive.

Bottom Line

TPVG's NAV sat at $13 in Q1, up slightly from the $12.97 recorded at the end of 2020. Compared to the current stock price of $15.75, TPVG trades at a price to NAV of 1.21x.

That is by no means cheap, as TPVG can often be bought closer to NAV. But at the same time, 1.21x NAV isn't terribly expensive either, considering TPVG's strong track record, the hot tech sectors in which it operates, and the potential for upside from the equity and warrants exposure. Over a relatively long time horizon, I don't believe buyers at today's price are likely to lose much money in the form of capital losses, but they aren't likely to make much through capital gains either.

TPVG currently yields 9.15%. For income investors satisfied with that high yield and not expecting or requiring any capital gains, the BDC looks like a great investment opportunity.