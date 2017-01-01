Photo by Giancarlo Restuccia/iStock via Getty Images

Following a solid set of quarterly results and with its strategic realignment now in place, Brunswick (NYSE:NYSE:BC) looks well-positioned to outperform both the top-line and margins into the medium term. The industry backdrop also looks favorable - marine industry conditions have been robust, and the inventory restocking cycle could lead margins higher in the upcoming quarters. In total, a strong economy, low financing rates, and a healthy consumer should all add to the outlook as well. Yet, the current valuation at c. 11x fiscal 2022 numbers does not seem to recognize the accretive shift in BC's margin profile mix toward the Parts & Accessories business through the years, along with its leading innovation capabilities, keeping me upbeat.

Capitalizing on a Supportive Demand Backdrop

Echoing the commentary from its recent earnings call, management noted the robust retail demand at its latest investor day event, with new boat retail increasing +38% Y/Y, marine retail credit applications up 44% Y/Y, with traffic on brand websites also growing +66% Y/Y. The impressive growth looks set to continue, with management also quantifying that its three Boat Group expansions will increase production capacity by a further +10% ahead.

And with pipelines not expected to be rebuilt until fiscal 2023, BC wholesale sales look set to benefit from any pipeline recalibration tailwinds in the upcoming years. Notably, the % of dealer orders for specific customers is already triple the percentage of last year, with the extended timeline to backfilling inventory likely providing BC with improved go-forward visibility. It also provides some cushion as retail sales normalize over time, which should ensure a predictable earnings stream going forward.

Mercury Set to Emerge as a Growth Driver

A key takeaway from the investor day was the emphasis on its ACES ("Autonomy, Connectivity, Electrification, Sharing") strategy, with electrification a key focus. Thus far, progress has been encouraging - relative to previous expectations for its US market share targets to be reached in fiscal 2022, the Mercury Marine business has already surpassed 45% in fiscal 2020 (up considerably from low-40% in fiscal 2019). Looking ahead, BC has its sights firmly set on approaching the 50% mark by the end of the planning cycle, with its share growth largely underpinned by its high-horsepower product. Sea Pro sales, for instance, have increased 62% since fiscal 2017, while saltwater share has also moved c. 300bps higher in recent years.

In line with this strategy, key product launches over the upcoming years will be focused around innovation in ACES. Notably, later this year, BC will be launching its first ADAS ("Advanced Driver Assistance Systems") product with the Boston Whaler 380 Realm equipped with Docksense. By fiscal 2023, BC also plans to launch five electric propulsion products and electric boats across four different segments. And considering the success of its recent V12 Verado launch in cementing BC as the leader in high horsepower outboards, the growth outlook appears improved going forward.

A Closer Look at the Business Acceleration Outlook

In aggregate, the boat group is set to launch 122 new products over the next two years across bands and segments, including "all-new keel-up designs and whitespace products," along with redesigns and refreshes. Notably, one of the new products announced was an all-new boat brand, Revo, which will target new boaters through functionality, performance, ease-of-use, maintenance, and affordability and will be launched later this year. The Boateka launch is also key in not only offering a compelling monetization point for the FBC fleet (3-5x the profitability perm management) but also in creating an opportunity for more interaction with first-time buyers.

The market opportunity is significant, with plenty of white space still remaining in the US. Considering its presence in c. 75% of tier 1 & 2 markets, BC has a clear opportunity to scale within these markets and expand into new territories as well as internationally. Europe, for instance, is a sensible next target - it is currently the second-largest recreational boating market with c. 36 million participants. Building on these opportunities, medium-term targets for fiscal 2024 for the group include $100+ million in revenue, 400+ club locations, 65K memberships, and 6.5k boats in fleet.

Capital Allocation Focused on M&A

On the capital allocation front, BC will continue to make organic investment around capacity, new projects, and R&D, while also maintaining its investment-grade rating. However, the key target remains on M&A, with management outlining a c. $100 million M&A run rate in fiscal 2021 and 2022 across attractive categories such as P&A, Freedom Boat Club, and further ACES initiatives. This comes on top of a c. $100 million annual share repurchase program per year. And with debt levels at c. 1x EBITDA and no near-term maturities, there is plenty of room to utilize its balance sheet for larger transactions should they meet internal requirements (IRR hurdle rates in the low-teens %).

Final Take

Overall, the BC investor day reinforced the bullish case quite well - strength in boat demand is showing no signs of slowing, while share gains are continuing to be made across the portfolio, most notably by Mercury. Longer term, the sustainable earnings growth algorithm lies in the mid to high-teens % on the back of low-to-mid single-digit industry growth, continued share gains, and favorable pricing trends. Coupled with a mid-teens % EBIT growth and capital benefits from M&A and share repurchases, the growth potential appears bright. Yet, with shares now trading at c. 11x fiscal 2022 numbers despite the tailwinds, I view current levels as a compelling entry point into the multi-year BC story.