Main Thesis and Background

The purpose of this article is to take a look at the state of the broader investing climate to help explain why I am getting a bit cautious at these levels. After months of diversifying my portfolio to protect against a pullback that never occurred, I am now limiting my new investments even more carefully. Specifically, I am focused on precious metals, shorter duration muni bonds, and material/commodity sectors as a hedge against inflation. The point of note here is that I am concerned about the rising level of optimism taking hold in the markets, which suggests to me we may be nearing a short-term top.

My concerns are multi-fold. One, retail investors are largely bullish, which often preludes a temporary correction in stocks. Two, this sentiment is widely shared by corporate America as well. While business leaders can make investments and boost capital spending to positively influence their outlook (a self-fulfilling prophecy), I am generally tempered by the lack of differing opinion. Three, investors are actually acting on this sentiment, with margin debt touching extreme levels. This reality means that there could be forced or panic selling if the market does turn around, as those with margin positions will not want to amplify their losses. Ultimately, while I am pleased with the progress of the U.S. economy and stock market over the past year, investors need to remain disciplined and remember that stocks do not go in only one direction forever.

Sentiment Pointing In One Direction

To begin, I want to focus a key reason why investors may want to get a bit more cautious right now. In fairness, America is on the right track, with jobs being added, vaccine distributions at the top of the pack globally, and inflation picking up in a sustained way. All of these factors are good for equities, especially if inflation remains positive, but manageable. Therefore, it is not my intention to declare an outright "bearish" stance on equities. However, the bad news is that markets have been going up and up, so plenty of this good news is baked in. Markets are anticipating strong growth in the second half of the year, continued job gains, and robust consumer spending. My point is - what if this doesn't happen or, at the very least, these metrics do not meet expectations? In that case, I think we have plenty of room to fall, given how high valuations are, so the risk-reward proposition of the market is questionable at the moment.

Building on this point, my concern is that, among retail investors, sentiment is moving largely in one direction. We have seen the number of investors who are "bullish" move to multi-year highs, while those who are "bearish" are falling in a shrinking minority. As I said, there are fundamental reasons that bring merit to this attitude shift. However, I always get my contrarian cap on whenever I see the herd mentality moving swiftly in one direction, as it is now:

Further, it is not just retail investors who are bordering on excessive bullishness. Among corporate America, the outlook is also extremely rosy. In a report this past week from The Conference Board, the title "CEO Confidence Hits All-Time High in Q2" seems to paint the picture quite clear. This conclusion was reached based on a number of different metrics and responses, but one in particular stood out to me. Specifically, there is almost universal agreement that the U.S. will see continued improvement over the next six months, with the smallest of minorities anticipating any deterioration:

The takeaway is that everyone seems to be in the same camp right now - whether it is retail investors or corporate leaders. While this is good news for the country and economy as a whole, the market doesn't always react in-step with economic fundamentals. In fact, if conditions improve measurably, that could force the Fed to act sooner than later on rate increases, and we all know how the market reacts to that (hint - negatively). In any event, all this one-sided thinking provides me with all the support I need to turn more cautious in the months ahead.

Investors Putting Money Where Their Mouth Is

While I just laid out my concerns on sentiment, I should note that sentiment is just that - an attitude. That does not necessarily mean that investors are overly invested, taking on too much risk, or that CEOs are missing the market. Investors could very well report to be "bullish", but could in actuality be taking less aggressive approaches to the market. If this was the case, those simple readings would not cause me to lose very much sleep.

The problem now is that investors appear to be acting on that sentiment. One way to monitor this is to look at margin debt levels, which is essentially borrowing in a brokerage account. Investors do this when they want to amplify returns, as they can invest more (by borrowing) than they have in the account.

Rising margin debt levels are always something I monitor for two key reasons. One, it supports or disproves the sentiment, because it shows if investors are putting their money where their mouth is by acting on their sentiment. Two, it means that if we see volatility or a minor pullback, it could force investors to close out their margin positions to avoid amplifying their losses. This wave of selling could rattle markets further, making small negative news stories into a major selling event. At the present moment, I see this as a real risk, because margin debt has ballooned well beyond levels where it has stood in the past:

The view here is that investors are very exposed to any upcoming sell-off. The sentiment readings all point one way, and margin balances show that investors are acting on that sentiment. Could this continue? Of course - and for a long time. But it also means that downside risk is amplified, and readers need to evaluate that when making new positions, to ensure they are maintaining their own risk tolerance threshold.

What To Do? Focus on Hedges, Value, Defense

Clearly, I have a pretty cautious sense on equities right now, but that doesn't mean I would advocate going all to cash. There are plenty of hedges out there available to investors - such as gold/commodities/materials, value stocks, and more defensive sectors. Over the past few months, I have generally shunned these areas in favor of moving into cyclical sectors and international equities. Now that I have built up those positions, I am leaning back in favor of gold and silver, muni bonds, and other defensive sectors.

With this in mind, which sectors provide some protection during equity pullbacks? Not surprisingly, they are the more defensive names, such as Health Care and Consumer Staples. The Utilities sector is also one that typically provides some downside protection, but there is a combination of factors that makes me reluctant to use it as a hedge right now. For one, valuations across the sector are on the high side. Two, if the economy does improve, that could send yields higher, which will disproportionately impact Utilities. Further, the other two sectors I mentioned, Health Care and Consumer Staples, actually tend to see smaller draw-downs during equity pullbacks than Utilities, making them perhaps the better hedge:

My point here is that there are places for investors to "hide" if equity markets start to feel some pressure. Investments in commodities and metals, as well as bonds, have generally negative correlations with equities, although those norms are being tested. Further, the summer months are often strong months for investors, despite the adage of "sell in May". In fact, the June-August time period has often rewarded investors who stay the course, and it is not until September and October that we see time-tested weakness:

Therefore, I would use the upcoming months to use that strength advantageously. Stay the course with most winners to limit tax obligations, but also use the potential strength as an opportunity to rotate into sectors that will provide downside protection. This could mean shedding some high valuation positions in favor of those with lower P/Es, or simply using new cash a bit more selectively. Either way, I see a nice setup ahead to make some active moves to limit the fallout from what I see as excessive optimism.

Bottom Line

In sum, I am looking at continuing an active and selective approach in the months that follow. With this cautious stance, I will rely less on broad market funds, and more on equity hedges, tax-free bonds, and sectors that offer relative value - whether domestically or abroad. However, I will reiterate I still have some confidence in this market, just not to the point where most retail investors seem to be. I am not selling my broad funds for the simple reason that we are seeing macro-conditions improve and, most fortunately, corporate earnings are very strong. This is helping to support equity valuations, as earnings surprises to the upside are well above historical norms:

Of course, comparisons in Q1 and Q2 this year are against very weak numbers from last year. But, clearly, analyst expectations were well below actual corporate performance. That is the good news and will help bring down P/E ratios across the board by rising the "E" part of the equation. However, even with this reality, valuations are still quite high. Tech's volatility over the past few months compared to the broader market shows that investors are getting a bit jittery on growth and expensive sectors. This sentiment could seep into the rest of the market at any time, which is a risk investors need to plan for.