Photo by primeimages/E+ via Getty Images

On the weekends, I take a longer look at the economy and markets.

Today, I'll take a deeper dive into the fixed-income markets, looking for any signs of financial stress. Remember that lower-rate bonds and short-term credit markets typically see interest rate spikes before a recession. All charts are from the St. Louis Fed's FRED economic data system.

Above are three financial stress indexes produced by three Federal Reserve Banks. All use most of the same data, so there's a large amount of overlap between them. But all three show the same thing: that financial stress is low.

A longer-term look at the chart shows that this data spikes leading up to and during a recession:

Let's take a look at several other sections of the fixed-income market, started with junk bonds: The CCC yield is near its lowest level in 25 years. BBB yields are also near multi-decade lows.

The short-term funding markets are also tranquil:

The AA overnight (left) and 30-day asset-backed commercial paper market (right) are both at very low levels, as are ... ... the 90-day asset-back markets (left) and the 1-month non-financial commercial paper markets.

Finally, the last Federal Reserve Minutes indicate that the fixed-income markets are in good shape:

After rising sharply in recent months, longer-term Treasury yields declined modestly over the intermeeting period, even as market expectations for U.S. growth continued to be revised higher. Contacts reported that the earlier increases in yields drew in a range of investors, including foreign institutions, pension funds, and insurance companies. Against this backdrop, term premiums as measured by term structure models and based on estimates using the Open Market Desk's surveys of primary dealers and market participants moved slightly lower. Nonetheless, market participants were attentive to the potential for rising yields going forward, and, in recent months, Desk survey respondents had increased the probability they attach to higher yields at the end of 2021. ..... The manager turned next to money markets and the Federal Reserve's balance sheet. Reserve balances increased further this intermeeting period to a record level of $3.9 trillion. The effective federal funds rate was steady at 7 basis points. However, amid ongoing strong demand for safe short-term investments and reduced Treasury bill supply, the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) stood at 1 basis point throughout the period. The overnight reverse repurchase agreement (ON RRP) facility continued to effectively support policy implementation, and take-up peaked at more than $100 billion. A modest amount of trading in overnight repurchase agreement (OTCPK:REPO) markets occurred at negative rates, although this development appeared to largely reflect technical factors. The SOMA manager noted that downward pressure on overnight rates in coming months could result in conditions that warrant consideration of a modest adjustment to administered rates and could ultimately lead to a greater share of Federal Reserve balance sheet expansion being channeled into ON RRP and other Federal Reserve liabilities. Although few survey respondents expected an adjustment to administered rates at the current meeting, more than half expected an adjustment by the end of the June FOMC meeting.

What we're looking for are higher rates as a proxy for stress. The lack of high rates indicates no stress.

Let's take a look at last week's performance tables (from StockCharts):

Considering this table covers a week, the overall gains are modest. As has been the case for much of this year, smaller caps led the markets higher. All the larger-caps were up less than 1%.

Energy was once again the top-performer, tracing oil's gain on the week. Real estate continues to benefit from lower interest rates. Financials continue to inch higher as well. Only two sectors lost ground: consumer discretionary and health care.

Let's take a look at last week's charts for the main indexes (remember that last week was a 4-day week so the first time period is actually a week ago Friday): DIA 5-day

DIA spent most of the week trading in a narrow two point range between 345.5 and 347.5. There was the sharp drop at the open on Thursday but that was quickly erased by a strong counter-rally. The index spent most of Friday trending modestly higher. SPY 5-day

Like the DIA, SPY also traded in a tight range this week. There was a modest downward trend on Wednesday and Thursday but that was erased by the strong gap higher and follow-through on Friday. QQQ 5-day

Although it was up on the week, QQQ is actually a bit more bearish. It broke two short-term trends on Wednesday and Thursday AM. Friday's strong rally (which was nearly 2%) provided all the gains on the week. IWM 5-day

With the exception of Thursday's sell-off and accompanying rebound, IWM's chart was actually pretty tame.

During the last few months, the markets have settled into a pattern of consolidation. Last week's charts provide no indication that will change.