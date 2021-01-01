Photo by primeimages/E+ via Getty Images

Welcome to another installment of our Preferreds Market Weekly Review where we discuss preferreds (and baby bond) market activity from both the bottom-up - highlighting individual news and events as well as top-down - providing an overview of the broader market. We also try to provide some historical context as well as relevant themes that look to be driving markets or that investors ought to be mindful of.

Market Action

The last trading day of the week coincided with the last trading day of the month which gives us an opportunity to review the action over the month of May. The median retail preferreds sector delivered a 0.9% return on the month. Amazingly, the median sector has delivered a positive return for the fourteenth month in a row.

The median retail stock cannot boast of the same record, having faced a couple of (barely) negative months earlier this year since the rally began last April. This median stock vs. sector discrepancy has to do with the financials overweight in the preferreds market which tend to be higher-quality and which have a smaller credit spread cushion with which to offset a rise in Treasuries. This dynamic argues for a more cyclical orientation at the start of a new market cycle when valuations are still fairly attractive and when rates are more likely to rise.

This dynamic has informed our upbeat stance on the mREIT sector, for example, which has performed very well over the past year as well as year-to-date.

The median $25 "par" or liquidation-preference stock price has range-traded a bit above $25 over the last 6 months or so. The median stock is bumping up against the negative convexity of the embedded issuer call. This means that capital gains are going to be hard to come by going forward.

The reason for this has to do with the impact of above-par prices on the yield-to-call. As we highlighted in a previous article a price rising above par has a disproportionate impact on the yield-to-call over the income yield of a given callable security (income yield defined as simply the coupon over its price). The chart below highlights this dynamic, showing that the yield-to-call falls much quicker than the income yield the higher the price is above par ($100 par assumed in the chart).

In a previous weekly preferreds market update we highlighted the yawning gap between the stripped yield (the equivalent of income yield in the chart above) and the yield-to-worst (defined as the minimum of yield-to-call and stripped yield) of retail preferred stocks. The chart below plots the same data but for investment-grade securities where the gap between the two is even larger than it is for an average preferred. In fact, the yield-to-call is about half the stripped yield for investment-grade rated preferreds, with the yield-to-call being just 2.67%.

The point of this is to highlight the key risk for investors in preferreds funds, particularly preferreds CEFs as well as passive ETFs which mainly allocate to higher-quality stocks. Although the current yields of these funds are very attractive, being on the order of 5-7%, their actual portfolio yields are much lower. We should start to see the impact of this dynamic in the coming months, particularly if Treasury yields remain stable. More specifically, the NAV returns of the preferreds CEFs should align more with their portfolio yields of 3-4% rather than their distribution rates of 6-7%.

Market Commentary

Serial refinancer and unlisted CLO Equity CEF Priority Income Fund is calling Priority Income Fund 6.625% Series C (PRIF.PC) and likely replacing it with a new series. The fund just recently issued the 6% Series H (PRIF.PH) with a 6% coupon - the lowest of the traded series - which is trading right around par and has a relatively low yield relative to other series. Series A (PRIF.PA) and Series E (PRIF.PE) have a decent combination of mid 6s yields and a relatively short 4-year maturity which can help investors mitigate the risk of higher rates by shortening up the duration of their preferreds portfolios as most preferreds are perpetual.

The 8.75% AMMO Inc (POWWP) shot out of the gates and is already trading at $26.44 despite having negative net income. The sharp rally is a clear sign of the market's hunger for higher-yielding options.

The 7.875% ACR-D (OTCPK:ACRDP) started trading recently from a REIT formerly known as XAN. Series C (ACR.PC) looks more attractive in the suite – a higher YTW plus a floor on its floating-rate coupon at its current fixed rate which is a rare feature. This can allow investors to potentially participate from rising short-term rates without the downside of having to wear lower reset yields if short-term rates remain around zero.

The new Sunstone Hotel 6.125% Series H (OTCPK:SNTHP) offers more call protection than the other two series which are currently callable though it is trading at just a 4.63% YTW. The 6.95% Series E (SHO.PE) is tempting at a 6.95% yield though it is probably not long for this world given the company's ability to refinance at a lower coupon.

The new US Cellular 5.5% 2070 Notes (UZF) are trading at a 5.14% YTW which is not bad for a BB rating and 5 years of call protection. That said, the 6.95% 2060 Notes (UZA) are still quite tempting at 6.87% YTM which gets accrued each day it is redeemed. A three-peat for Arbor Realty Trust, redeeming all three of their currently callable series which isn’t a big surprise given the huge size of their latest series. That’s about 8 redemptions in the mREIT prefs sector over the last 6 months or so. The new 6.375% Series D (OTCPK:ABRRP) is already trading at just a 5.80% YTW - one of the lowest yields in the mREIT sector. ABR is one of the few mREITs whose common has strongly outperformed the preferreds. Other mREITs with this dynamic, such as the PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT), have relatively unusual business models, being involved in loan origination and servicing, rather than just being a portfolio of MBS.

Quite a few redemptions during the week. Public Storage Series C (PSA.PC), Gladstone Commercial Series D (GOODM) and DTE Energy Series B bonds (DTJ) all served notice. This highlights the ongoing redemption trend which has a number of knock-on consequences. The key one for fund investors is that preferreds fund distributions are going to come under pressure as funds are either forced to move into securities issued more recently at lower coupons or continue to hold securities that have not been redeemed and which will reset to floating rates below their fixed rates (this is because most fix-to-float stocks were issued before the drop in short-term rates last year and most financial preferreds which the funds tend to hold are fix-to-float).

Takeaways

Our senior security playbook remains in the complexity premium which allows investors to generate higher yield by allocating to securities that look a bit different from their counterparts. This even includes the popular $1000-"par" Wells-Fargo 7.5% Series L (WFC.PL), trading at a 5.16% yield which has the added advantage of not being callable.

Another feature of our playbook are securities featuring maturities which allows investors to shorten up their portfolio duration to hedge potentially higher interest rates. The recently issued OXLC 6.75% 2031 Notes (OXLCL), trading at a 6.10% YTW remains attractive.

Finally, we remain upbeat on the mREIT preferreds sector due to the unusual combination of higher yields than in the pre-COVID period combined with an improved risk profile. Our highest-conviction security Arlington Asset Investment Corp 8.25% Series C (AAIC.PC) has finally traded up to its liquidation preference (though its clean price is still sub $24.50) and remains attractive.