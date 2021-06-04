Photo by Andrii Yalanskyi/iStock via Getty Images

PagerDuty (NYSE:NYSE:PD) reported its first-quarter earnings on Friday, selling off sharply, although it beat the Street's consensus estimates. The cloud computing platform specializes in incident responses through a SaaS platform for IT departments and went public in 2019. The stock had a good run in 2020 and was up by as much as 120% due to a pandemic-induced boost for cloud infrastructure, but is now down some 37% from all-time highs after selling off 13% after its most recent earnings report.

Now, investors may have overacted considering that the software company mightily beat on the top line, an important factor for growth stocks. However, the company reported widening losses and provided lower guidance than initially hoped for.

Q1 Snapshot

PagerDuty's revenue increased by 28% to $67.7 million, beating consensus estimates of $62 million. GAAP gross margins slightly dipped to 83.6% compared to 86% in the prior year. However, non-GAAP gross margins came in at a strong 85.2%, which is almost the same as last year.

PagerDuty reported a net loss of $22.6 million, almost twice the reported loss from last year. On a positive note, the company reported a positive free cash flow of $1.6 million compared to a negative $0.2 million a year ago. Most importantly, it grew its customer base with at least $1 million in annual recurring revenue by 59% to 16,800. In addition, these customers increased spending by 21%, represented through a strong net retention rate of 121%. Moreover, the company now has over $551 in cash and equivalents, up from $339 million last quarter.

PagerDuty's business is benefiting from recovery, as both the macro trends and market landscape continue to move in our favor. As communities, industries, and businesses move forward to a post-pandemic world, our platform is an essential infrastructure for our customers. Building off a strong close to fiscal 2021, we beat both our top and bottom-line guide. It's especially encouraging to see our largest customers expand their investments in PagerDuty at the fastest rate of all of our customer segments. Total ARR for customers investing over $1 million with us grew by 59% year over year and 13% quarter over quarter, demonstrating the significant expansion opportunity with existing customers as we expand across functions, managing different kinds of real-time work. Several cryptocurrency companies now leverage PagerDuty to ensure uptime and reliability of critical customer-facing services, apps, and transactions. For blockchain companies, uptime is money. - Jennifer Tejada, CEO of PagerDuty

The company expects second-quarter revenue in the range of $64.5 million to $66.5 million, a growth factor between 27% and 31% YoY. In addition, it expects total revenue of $267.0 million to $272.0 million for the full fiscal year, representing a growth rate of 25-27% year over year. This estimate is up roughly $2 million, although the company also projects a net loss of 15-16 cents per share in Q2, significantly higher than analysts' estimates.

A More Reasonable Valuation

Data by YCharts

Now, after dropping 13% on Friday, PagerDuty is trading at a much more reasonable valuation. Since its IPO, I've been slightly bearish due to valuation concerns, regardless of a wonderful underlying business. That said, PagerDuty has been trailing richly at a valuation of 20 times Price to Sales, which is high even for a SaaS company with margins of +80%. The company is now trading at a discount at around 13 times sales and is attractively valued compared to SaaS peers ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG), and Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM). Yes, these companies are growing faster, yet PagerDuty could see an acceleration of revenue growth, considering that it grew its high segment customer base by 59%.

Bottom Line

PagerDuty's sharp sell-off provides an opportunity to buy the dip of an excellent cloud platform, which continues to grow rapidly. The company easily beat revenue estimates, although losses widened. Frankly, the reaction is understandable as growth without profitability is unsustainable in the long run. However, after taking a closer look at the numbers, including its ever-growing customer count, the sell-off might be too concerned with the short term. At 15 times price to gross profits, it may be time to consider this stock for the future.