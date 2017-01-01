Photo by Mac99/E+ via Getty Images

Despite the well-known fact that smoking traditional cigarettes is a dying habit, don't fall for the misconception that business isn't doing well in the cigarette industry. Altria Group (NYSE:MO) manufactures Marlboro cigarettes in the United States, the top-selling brand. Altria is looking to create a "smoke-free" future, and while investors can certainly count this into an investment thesis, there are plenty of reasons to buy Altria today.

The company's smokeable products business continues to excel, and Altria is still sending cash back to shareholders in the form of buybacks and a dividend nearing 7% yield. The stock's valuation remains inexpensive despite a run over the past few months. Altria is a buy for its continually strong core business, while its side business remains a nice "bonus" for the long-term.

Altria's Smokeable Products Business Is Smoking Hot

Altria and its investors have long been focused on the sideshows of Altria's efforts to diversify away from cigarettes. These include mergers and equity stakes such as Juul, Cronos, and Anheuser-Busch InBev. However, the company's legacy business continues to perform better than any of them.

Altria's smokeable products remain the segment that drives Altria's business. In 2016 Altria's smokeable products generated an operating income of $7.7 billion, 86% of Altria's total operating income. In 2020 Altria generated $10.0 billion, almost 92%. While Altria speaks of going away from smokeable products, the company is more reliant on smokeable products than before.

Of course, this means that setbacks in the cigarette business would be significant for Altria, but Altria continues to grow because of how strong its smokeable products business is.

Source: YCharts

Altria's operating income as a whole has grown a total of 28% over the past five years. While Altria won't be mistaken for a "growth stock," this is healthy growth. We know that smokeable products are driving this because of the high concentration.

How resilient is Altria's core business? Consider that cigarette volumes in the industry are in continuous decline, but Altria can continually raise prices to make up the difference. In a pandemic year where many industries were devastated, consumers leaned on tobacco. This reversed industry declines.

Source: Altria Group

Altria estimates that industry volumes contracted 2.0% in Q1 on an adjusted basis, but this was an expected "hangover" from the uptick in 2020 volumes. This is still a healthier figure than what we saw over much of the past several years.

Secondly, Altria's significant margins on its smokeable products enable Altria to endure some of the mishaps that it has faced in recent years. The most infamous of these is Altria's acquisition of Juul for $12.8 billion in late 2018 that has since been written down to just $1.5 billion. It would be challenging for many companies to overcome such destruction of capital, but Altria continues to press on.

Altria's gross margins are a staggering 65%, and the business converts more than $0.39 of every sales dollar into free cash flow. When you combine this with steady revenue growth, you get a cash flow stream that continually grows larger.

Source: YCharts

This is the "secret sauce" behind how Altria's business is resilient to adversity and how management can afford to return so much cash to investors.

Shareholder Returns As Generous As Ever

The way that tobacco companies are built is to basically transfer cash from customers' pockets to the company's shareholders. Tobacco companies don't keep a lot of cash on hand, and that is by design.

Altria is a famous dividend growth stock and "dividend king." It has raised its payout for each of the past 51 years. The dividend yields almost 7% on the current share price. It isn't easy to find a reliable dividend with such a high yield.

Source: YCharts

The payout is on par with management's target payout ratio of 80%. This payout ratio is set high because of the asset-light nature of tobacco companies (again, not carrying much cash by design).

A fascinating development for investors is the company's recent resumption of stock buybacks. The company had stopped them during Covid but has resumed them, buying $325 million worth of shares this past quarter. The company's current program has about $1.7 billion left and is set through next summer.

Source: YCharts

Buybacks are a wonderful financial tool for Altria, more than for a lot of other companies. This is for two reasons. First, buybacks are most effective when the company's stock is cheap. As a tobacco company, Altria commands a lower valuation than companies with similar numbers because of the ever-present regulatory risk with tobacco stocks.

Second, each share that Altria retires reduces the company's dividend obligation. I usually prefer to see a company pay down debt, and Altria's balance sheet has swelled following the Juul acquisition. However, in Altria's case, the math points to a different conclusion. The company's debt has a weighted interest rate of 4.0%. But because Altria's dividend yields 7%, a 3% point spread benefit for retiring shares versus paying down debt. This is the type of prudent capital management that tobacco companies have become known for.

The Stock Is Still Undervalued

Most investors familiar with Altria know that the stock has struggled over the past several years. After peaking in 2017, Altria has been in a multi-year downtrend that saw it retract more than 50% from its 2017 highs. However, Altria has begun to recover on the back of a strong 2020.

Source: YCharts

Despite shares rising from lows of $34, back up to almost $50 per share (a 47% rebound), the stock is still attractively valued. That's because the stock is being priced on its side, businesses that don't currently contribute to earnings versus the established smokeable products segment.

Despite the share price declining over time, Altria continues to earn more money each year. In 2017 when the stock was at highs, the company earned $3.39 per year on an adjusted basis. In 2021, the company is slated to earn around $4.60 per share. Yet, the share price is $20 less!

Source: Seeking Alpha

Against 2021 estimates, the stock's earnings multiple is 10.9X. Altria's historical average multiple is 16.5x. That's a discount of 34%. Altria's business is driven by smokeable products today just as much as at any point in recent history. The increasing profitability of smokeable products could validate the thesis for holding shares. All of the company's reduced-risk products (IQOS, on!, and Juul) are long-term ideas that need time to play out. In the meantime, investors can count on the smokeable products business, and its consistent earnings growth makes Altria attractive at discounted levels.

Wrapping Up

If the smokeable products segment fails to drive steady growth for the business, investors can rethink a position. However, there are no signs that this is coming in the next several years.