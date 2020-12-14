Photo by jhorrocks/E+ via Getty Images

One of the advantages that closed-end funds enjoy over other types of the fund is the ability to be somewhat more flexible in the strategies that they use. This can be good for investors seeking absolute returns or other goals that can be difficult to achieve with an ordinary fund. One such fund that has a varied strategy is the NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF), which is uniquely positioned to generate capital gains and income for its investors and even adds a bit of inflation protection for good measure. There are also certain aspects of the fund’s strategy that could allow it to deliver positive returns regardless of what the broader market does. The fund currently boasts a 4.40% yield, which is a bit low for a closed-end fund, but it is still high enough to appeal to many investors that are actively seeking income. Let us investigate further and see if this fund could be a good addition to your portfolio.

About The Fund

According to the fund’s website, the NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has the stated objective of providing its investors with both current income and capital appreciation. There is nothing unusual about this as most closed-end funds have similar objectives. The unique thing about this fund is the strategy that the fund uses to achieve this objective. The fund invests its assets in high-yield debt, real estate, and common equities. This is a fairly unusual combination as most funds only invest in one of the three asset types. It does have the advantage of allowing management to be truly strategic though as it can vary what it invests in based on the prevailing market conditions. Overall, the bonds and real estate provide current income while the common equities and real estate can provide a bit of an inflation hedge in conditions like we have today. Overall then, there could be a lot to like in the potential of this strategy assuming that management executes it well.

A look at the largest positions in the fund reveals quite a few holdings that are a bit unusual for a closed-end fund and are unlikely to be familiar to most readers. Here they are:

Source: CEF Connect

The two largest holdings are essentially real estate investment funds themselves. The largest holding, NexPoint Real Estate Opportunities, is a privately held fund focusing on investing in real estate, including real estate investment trusts. NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NREF) is essentially a mortgage trust that provides mortgages for the properties in the company’s other real estate funds. In this way, it is somewhat similar to Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT). Thus, to a point, the NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund can be thought of as a fund of funds but it is clearly more than that. This is one of the nice things about closed-end fund as they can give their investors access to privately-held companies. An exchange-traded or open-end fund is not generally able to do this because of the lack of liquidity. There are some advantages to private companies including the fact that they can deliver higher returns than public companies. As we can see though, the largest positions in the fund are run by the same entity as this fund so you are essentially putting a lot of trust in NexPoint to manage your money.

A look at the largest positions in the fund would likely make one think that the fund is heavily focused on real estate. While that is indeed the case as real estate is the largest sector in the fund, it is a bit more diversified than that. We can see this here:

Source: CEF Connect

In addition to real estate, we can see that fixed-income assets such as preferreds and bank loans account for a fairly sizable portion of the portfolio. This is nice because these provide the fund with a reasonably stable and secure source of cash flow through any economic conditions. The reason for this is that both of these assets have a superior claim to the issuing entities' cash flows, and in the case of the bank loans, there are usually some provisions in place to ensure that the investor is protected against losses. It is very rare for a company to fail to make payments to the owners of its preferreds even though it is not an obligation as loan payments are. Thus, we can expect these assets to reasonably hold their value and provide a steady source of income to the fund even during an economic downturn. It would be fair to assume that management could likely increase the fund’s exposure to these assets to protect the fund if a downturn is expected.

The fund seems likely to alter its portfolio in the near future to focus much more on real estate. This is the result of a decision made in late August 2020 to convert the entity from a closed-end fund to a diversified real estate investment trust. Admittedly though, a real estate investment trust is just a specialized form of a closed-end fund that enjoys different tax rules. After all, both entities are simply companies that own other assets. In the case of a real estate investment trust, no more than 25% of its assets can consist of securities if it wishes to maintain its classification as a trust. Thus, while management has not explicitly stated what changes it is making to the portfolio, we can expect that it will be decreasing the fund’s exposure to some of the publicly-traded securities and increasing its exposure to real estate, especially real estate that it owns outright. It does seem likely that the fund will also be purchasing or at least maintain its exposure to preferred securities and mortgages issued by other companies as this provides a great deal of diversification and income. Thus, the fund will likely look more like a real estate-focused hedge fund after it completes this transition than it does now. Once we have the semiannual report (which will probably be released within the next two months), we will likely have a better idea how the fund is evolving its portfolio in order to complete this transition.

This conversion is likely one reason why the fund recently announced the purchase of United Development Funding IV. This entity is a fund that provides various forms of funding for the purchase of residential real estate. These financing options can include things such as mortgages, preferreds, and other forms of financing such as mezzanine. This transaction may provide us with a certain amount of insight into how management plans to adjust the portfolio as part of the transition into an investment trust. Most notably, the fund would not be making this acquisition if the intent was to convert it into an equity real estate investment trust. Thus, it appears most likely that it will function as something of a mix between a mortgage and an equity trust.

We can derive further possible insights by looking at the fund’s fact sheet, which appears to be more current than the portfolio holdings that the fund has officially reported (detailed above). Here is what this document has to say about the details of the fund’s portfolio:

Source: NexPoint

Here we can certainly see a much heavier allocation to real estate than what the fund has officially reported. The 64.4% allocation to real estate that the fund’s fact sheet shows consists of both buildings that it owns outright as well as investments in other real estate funds. We also see an allocation to various real estate financing methods such as collateralized loan obligations. We can also see that the fund retains an allocation to common equities outside of the real estate sector, although it is a smaller allocation than what the fund has officially reported. Thus, this document appears to point towards the fund continuing to maintain its strategy of investing in real estate, common equities, and fixed-income even after the conversion, just with a bit more emphasis on the real estate aspect. Admittedly though, we will need to wait a few months for the fund to officially release its portfolio before we know for sure the changes that it has made.

Real Estate As Inflation Protection

As the NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund is primarily invested in real estate, or will be soon, we can consider it to primarily be a real estate investment. There are several reasons to include real estate in your portfolio. These include the fact that you can generate income off of it by renting it out to others at a price that exceeds your costs and the fact that it helps to protect a portfolio against the ravages of inflation. This second point becomes especially important considering the emerging trends that we have been seeing in the United States, particularly with regards to government spending.

Economists define inflation as a broad-based increase in prices across an economy and generally consider it to be a natural occurrence. However, it is actually caused by the money supply increasing faster than the production of goods and services in the economy. This has certainly been the case in the United States over the past decade. We can see this by looking at the M3 money supply, which is the most comprehensive measure of the supply of money in an economy. The M3 for the United States has gone from $8.9434 trillion to $19.8962 trillion over the past decade:

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

This represents a 122.47% increase over the ten-year period. We can see that the rate of increase surged substantially beginning in 2020. This was a direct response to the surge in government spending that was intended to combat the economic impact of the pandemic, which includes the $2.2 trillion CARES Act, the $900 billion bill passed in December 2020, and the $1.9 trillion recovery bill passed in March. As I discussed in a previous article, this spending was entirely financed by the Federal Reserve essentially printing new money. We see proof of that here with the massive increase in the money supply. This is significantly more than the increase that we saw in gross domestic product over the same period. Over that period, the gross domestic product in the United States went from $15.285828 trillion to $22.061025 trillion:

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

This increase was only 44.32% so clearly, the money supply is increasing much faster than actual economic production. This leads to inflation because this scenario results in more money attempting to purchase each unit of economic production. We have already begun to see this in the United States as indicated by the government’s latest inflation figures. It is unlikely that this situation will change anytime soon. The Biden Administration recently proposed a $6 trillion budget for 2022, which would represent a dramatic increase in Federal spending. Although tax increases have been suggested as a way to pay for the increased spending, it is still likely that this new spending will swell the deficit and force the central bank to monetize the new debt.

Real estate benefits from this because it shares many of the same traits of other objects that increase in price in an inflationary environment. In particular, real estate is in limited supply and requires a great deal of human or mechanical effort to improve. Thus, as the money supply increases, the value of the real estate as well as the cost to rent it should increase along with the price of everything else. In this way then, real estate helps to protect the purchasing power of your hard-earned wealth and thus deserves a place in your portfolio.

Distribution Analysis

As mentioned earlier, one of the objectives of the NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund is to prove a current income to its investors. As such, we might expect that the fund would pay a regular distribution to its investors. This is indeed the case as the fund currently pays out a monthly distribution of $0.05 per share ($0.60 per share annually), which gives it a 4.40% yield at the current price. This distribution has varied quite a bit over the years and the current one is only half of what it was over most of 2020:

Source: CEF Connect

This fluctuation distribution is not atypical for a closed-end fund but it is still something that investors certainly do not want to see. It is quite possible that we will see the situation stabilize once it completes the transition to a real estate trust, as then it will have the rent income providing a steady source of income to support the distribution. Hopefully, this would help to assuage some possible concerns about a not insignificant proportion of the fund’s distributions being classified as return of capital:

Source: Fidelity Investments

The reason why this may be concerning is that a return of capital distribution can be a sign that the fund is returning the investors’ own money back to them. This is obviously not sustainable over any kind of extended period. There are other things that can cause a distribution to be classified as return of capital though such as distributing unrealized capital gains or money that was received from a partnership. As such, we want to investigate and determine how exactly the fund is financing these distributions.

Fortunately, we have a fairly recent financial report that we can consult for this purpose. The NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund runs its fiscal year using the same schedule as the calendar year so the fund’s most recent report is for the full-year period ended December 31, 2020. This should therefore give us a good idea of how well the fund handled the market crash in early 2020 as well as its subsequent recovery. During that period, the fund brought in a total of $38,455,583 in income from all sources:

Source: NexPoint

The fund paid its expenses out of this amount, leaving it with $17,777,908 available for the shareholders. This was not nearly enough to cover the $57,120,102 that the fund actually paid out over that period, but of course, there are other ways for it to get money to cover the distribution, such as through capital gains. Unfortunately, the fund failed to do that during the period. In fact, it had net capital losses of $138,544,699 over the year. This certainly explains why it cut its distribution as the fund’s net assets went down by $177,886,893 over the course of the year after the distributions are considered. This is obviously not sustainable but 2020 was a somewhat remarkable year as it was the first time in history that governments essentially shut down their economies and quarantined all of their citizens. The fund did not do much better in 2019 as it saw its net assets go down by $30,910,863 over the course of the year. When we consider that the fund issued a lot of new shares in 2019, its net assets did indeed increase but it was not able to finance its distributions solely through investment profits. This is not the kind of situation that I like to see. Hopefully, the conversion to a real estate investment trust will change this, but we will have to wait and see.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a sure-fire way to generate suboptimal returns off of that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund like the NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund, the usual way to value it is by looking at a metric known as the net asset value. The net asset value of a fund is the total current market value of all of the fund’s assets minus any outstanding debt. It is therefore the amount that the investors would receive if the fund were immediately shut down and liquidated.

Ideally, we want to purchase shares of a fund when we can acquire them at a price that is less than net asset value. That is because such a scenario implies that we are obtaining the fund’s assets for less than they are actually worth. That is very much the case here. As of June 3, 2021 (the most recent date for which data is currently available), the fund had a net asset value of $20.68 per share but the shares only trade hands for $13.64 per share. That gives the fund an incredible 34.04% discount to net asset value. This is roughly in line with the 34.49% discount that the fund has averaged over the past month so this seems a reasonable price to pay. Although the fund’s finances are definitely concerning as is the overall lack of transparency in the portfolio, it may be worth taking a chance on given this huge discount.