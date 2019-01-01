Photo by Denis_Vermenko/iStock via Getty Images

The K.I.S.S. (keep it simple, stupid) principle gets applied a lot in business, and the same should be said of investing as well. That's why I like net lease REITs, and the simplistic beauty of income that they can provide. This brings me to one such REIT, Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY), which focuses on its core competency of gas stations and convenience stores. In this article, I examine what makes GTY a good buy at present for durable and growing income, so let's get started.

Value In Simplicity

Getty Realty is a leading self-managed REIT that focuses on the acquisition, development, and leasing of convenience stores, gas stations, and other automotive-related and retail real estate. At present, GTY's portfolio of 960 properties are well diversified across 35 states, representing nearly every region in the U.S. and generating $135M in ABR (annual base rent).

What makes GTY's business model attractive is triple-net structure of its leases, in which the tenant is responsible for paying maintenance, insurance, and property taxes. This results in higher margins for this net lease sector compared to other property sectors and is reflected by GTY's operating margin (with depreciation addback) of 71% for the trailing 12 months, comparing favorably to the ~60% range that non-net lease retail REITs typically see. This lower cost structure makes GTY better prepared for economic adversity than other retail REITs.

Meanwhile, GTY maintains an attractive property profile, with 65% of its ABR coming from the top 50 MSAs (metropolitan statistical areas) in the U.S., and 71% of its properties are located in higher-traffic corner locations. GTY also enjoys a long weighted average lease term of 9.1 years, which is in-line with the ~10 years that most net lease REITs have. As seen below, New York, Washington D.C., Boston, and Denver are among GTY's top 5 markets, representing 39% of its ABR.

(Source: Q1'21 Investor Presentation)

Tenant metrics also remain solid, with 99.5% occupancy. I'm also encouraged to see that unit-level rent coverage was a strong 2.7x as of the end of March this year, representing a sequential improvement from 2.6x at the end of 2020, and an improvement from 2.3x at the end of 2019 (pre-pandemic).

Looking forward, I see a long runway for growth, as GTY's core property market is highly fragmented with mostly mom-and-pop type owners, who may seek to monetize the value of their real estate through a sale-and-leaseback transaction. As the largest publicly-traded institution that focuses on the gas station/convenience store sector, GTY has cost of capital advantages that smaller private players do not have.

This is reflected by GTY's 5.8% cost of equity, based on its forward P/FFO of 17.1 and its weighted average interest rate of 4.2%. Doing back-of-the-envelope math, I calculated a WACC of 5.1%, based on GTY's 0.43/0.57 LT Debt to Equity mix. This compares favorably to the 7.0% average initial cash returns that GTY has seen on its acquisitions this year so far, with average 1.6% annual rent escalations. This equates to a 1.9% initial investment spread, comparing favorably to the 1.0-1.5% spreads that net lease REITs typically see.

Management appears to be executing well on its sector consolidation strategy as it has an active acquisition and redevelopment pipeline, as noted during the recent conference call:

We have 11 signed leases or letters of intent, which include six active projects, four signed leases on properties which are currently subject to triple net leases, but which have not yet been recaptured from the current tenants, and one signed letter of intent on a vacant property. We expect to have rent commencements at several sites during 2021. On the capital spending side, we have invested approximately $1.9 million in the 11 redevelopment projects in our pipeline, and estimate that these projects will require a total investment by Getty of $7.5 million. We project these redevelopments will generate incremental returns to the company in excess where we can invest these funds in the acquisition market today.

Balance Sheet, Dividends, and Valuation

Meanwhile, GTY maintains a strong investment grade rated balance sheet, with a BBB- rating from Fitch. It's fixed charge coverage ratio sits at a healthy 3.6x, and the net debt to EBITDA ratio is 5.0x, sitting comfortably below the 6.0x level that I prefer to see for REITs. This lends support to the 4.8% dividend yield, with a reasonable 82% payout ratio for a net lease REIT, considering the durable sources of income, and a 5-year dividend CAGR of 9.6%.

Turning to valuation, I continue to see value in GTY at the current price of $32.60 with a forward P/FFO of 17.1. This is considering the P/FFO range between 18 and 21 that most net lease REITs are currently seeing, with Realty Income's (O) P/FFO currently sitting at 20.8.

Plus, analysts currently expect between 5% and 7% annual FFO/share growth over the next two years. This, combined with the near 5% dividend yield, could drive 11% annual total returns for shareholders should the forward valuation remain the same. Analysts currently have a consensus Buy rating, with an average price target of $34.50.

Of course, no investment is risk-free, and the following points are worth considering:

As with all REITs, higher interest rates could increase GTY's cost of funding and lower its future investment spreads.

The long-term rise in electric vehicles could result in lower demand for gas stations going forward. However, I see this as still being far down the road (pun intended), giving GTY plenty of time to convert to charging stations / convenience concepts / quick service restaurants should it choose to do so. Nonetheless, this is something to keep in mind.

Investor Takeaway

Getty Realty is a durable net lease REIT that has actually seen its tenant metrics improve since prior to the pandemic. Its property portfolio is mostly in prime locations in major MSAs. I see GTY as having a long growth runway, as it's the largest institutional player in a space that's comprised mostly of mom-and-pop style investors. Investors, meanwhile, get to enjoy steady and growing dividend income from this reliable payer. I continue to see value in GTY at present, and view it as a Buy.