Investment Thesis

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) and Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) are often two of the cornerstone stocks of dividend investors given their superior cash flows and high payouts. I attempt to delve deeper into the operating performances and their respective market dynamics to present a perspective for dividend investors to consider when deciding which of these 2 stocks (or take both) deserves a place in their portfolios.

MO has the Higher Dividend Yield, but PM Won the Total Return over 5 Years

As we can see from the above, both PM and MO have offered market leading dividend yields over the last 5 years, with MO seemingly offering better yields than PM.

Quite clearly, PM’s and MO’s dividend yield of 4.9% and 6.9%, respectively put them well above the U.S. market top 25% average (3.4%) of dividend payers, with MO’s also above the Tobacco industry average of 6.1%.

Since both companies are cash flow gushers, their dividend payouts had been very well covered by their respective CFO, with the latest reading coming in at 1.3x for MO and 1.2x for PM, giving investors strong assurance that the company’s payout policies have always been highly prudent and sustainable over time.

However, due to the weak stock price performance of MO over the last 5 years despite the relatively high yield, we could see that PM’s total return of 25.3% significantly outperformed MO’s 1.5%. I understand that dividend investors may have a different take here as they don’t necessarily worry about stock price appreciation potential since they are holding these stocks primarily for their dividend payouts, and would be unlikely to sell them for a long time as long as the companies are able to continue sustaining their superb cash flows over time. However, for investors who would also like to take into account stock price performance, PM has obviously delivered the better result here.

Altria Group has more Stable Revenue Growth over Time

PM was also the clear revenue leader here, with the company’s revenue base diversified across multiple geographical segments outside of the United States (see chart below), while MO’s revenue is primarily generated from the U.S. market.

In Q1’21, the EU and the East Asia & Australia segment were PM’s most important revenue drivers, accounting for 38.4% and 19.4% of total revenue, respectively.

However, the company’s revenue growth in recent years across its geographical regions has been quite uneven, demonstrating the more challenging dynamics when operating within different geographical segments. In the recent quarters, EU (Q1’21 YoY Growth: 14.8%) and East Asia & Australia (Q1’21 YoY Growth: 17.3%) have driven their revenue growth while the rest of the regions have experienced negative growth.

As a result, PM’s revenue growth over the last 3 years has been flat (3Y CAGR: -0.1%), while its 5Y CAGR was only slightly better at 1.4%. As compared with MO, in which the company’s revenue growth has been quite stable over time as the 3Y CAGR and 5Y CAGR read 2.3% and 2%, respectively. Even though PM had a much better quarter than MO as the latest quarterly YoY growth came in at 6% for PM, while MO’s read -3.3%, PM’s LTM YoY growth was still negative at -3.6%, while MO’s LTM growth read 1.1%. Therefore, even though PM has seen encouraging improvements in Q1’21 across all its segments, we need to continue to monitor to see whether it could be sustained moving forward.

MO’s 10-year vision of moving towards a smoke-free future for its customers by 2030 would be a transformative one. We could see from the above that Smokeable products have been the main revenue driver for MO over time, and accounted for 88.3% of FY 20 revenue, while oral products only accounted for 9.7% of FY 20 revenue. Therefore, for MO its transformation towards a smoke-free future is still very much in the early stages of growth.

In Q1’21, oral products accounted for about 10.4% of MO’s total revenue, while smokeable products accounted for 87% of total revenue, as compared to 9.5% and 88.2% for Q1’20. Therefore, the company has made a slight gain in moving towards oral tobacco products and investors should continue to pay attention to the company’s progress towards its 10-year plan.

On this aspect of moving towards a smoke-free business model, we could see that PM has achieved much better results. The company also has a five year plan to have more than 50% of net revenues accounted for by its smoke-free products by 2025. PM has indeed been quite successful in its revenue mix transformation where smoke-free products accounted for 23.8% of FY 20 revenue, as compared to 13.1% in FY 17. In the latest quarter (Q1’21), smoke-free products accounted for 28% of total revenue as compared to 21.7% in Q1’20, demonstrating the company’s continued penetration.

It’s important for investors to note that moving towards a smoke-free revenue base is not only beneficial for society in general, but it’s also very helpful to the company’s operating margins, where they usually used the Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Companies Income (OCI) margins as a basis. In Q1’21, MO’s Adjusted OCI for smokeable products was 57.5% as compared to 72.1% for oral tobacco products. In an environment where revenues have been pretty flat, improving cost efficiencies through the shifting of revenue mix could be important to drive future earnings growth. Therefore on this aspect, PM has done a much better job and looks to be on track to meet its 2025 target.

Both companies have been enjoying a high level of operating margins over time, especially for MO, which has been able to consistently improve its EBIT margin, while PM has only recently started to perform better in its operating performance. Nevertheless, MO’s LTM EBIT margin of 56.2% easily eclipsed PM’s 42.6%.

The interesting thing is, since both companies main shipment for Smokeable product is the Marlboro brand (Q1’21: MO Marlboro shipment was 95%, FY 20 PM Marlboro shipment was 37%), investors should be asking why would their EBIT margins be so different, unless their gross margins were miles apart?

In fact, both companies have very similar gross margin profiles over time, with MO’s LTM gross margin reading at 65.3%, while PM’s came in at 67.6%. That makes sense, as they are mainly selling Marlboro products, although PM has a much wider range, but Marlboro remains as its most important product.

Therefore the key difference here lies with their SG&A margins. It’s pretty clear that MO operates with a much lower SG&A margin over time (MO LTM: 9%, PM LTM: 24.7%) as compared to PM, and thus drives tremendous operating leverage for MO, giving it a much higher EBIT margin consistently. This shows the dominance and leadership of MO in its home market, United States, allowing the company to achieve tremendous savings off its SG&A component.

On the other hand, PM operates within a more competitive international market landscape where it’s competing with many other leading brands, including the current leader British American Tobacco (BTI). Therefore, the company definitely needs to spend more to continue developing its markets and compete aggressively for market share.

As a result, I’m not surprised that PM has pivoted with more urgency towards the higher margin IQOS in which PM has claimed that it’s now “the world’s #1 smoke-free brand”, in order to build up its leadership in an emerging segment early in the international market to build up its dominance earlier. Meanwhile, Altria could still “take its time” to develop the smoke-free market in the U.S. as it enjoys much stronger market leadership and a much better operating margin profile.

Moving forward, I don’t expect MO’s EBIT margin advantage to change as the company pivots its revenue mix over the long term towards smoke-free products, and also because I expect that PM would need to continue spending a higher percentage of SG&A to continue developing its international markets.

Despite that, I modelled that PM would take the lead in growing revenue from here by a fairly large margin. This is in line with where I think the opportunities are, which is in international markets.

As we can see from above, the U.S. represents a very small pie of the world’s smokers: 5%. Countries like China and Indonesia represent a huge opportunity as well since China’s and Indonesia’s smokers accounted for 28% and 8% of the world’s smokers while only representing 20% and 4% of the world’s population. PM needs to work on engaging the authorities to give their clearance for its IQOS product to be allowed to be marketed in these huge markets.

Moving forward, both PM and MO are still expected to continue gushing with huge FCF margins, therefore allowing both companies to carry on with their relatively high dividend payouts. As a result of much stronger operating efficiencies, MO’s FCF margin is expected to edge out PM’s for the foreseeable future despite PM’s stronger revenue growth. In addition, when considering PM’s valuation (using EBITDA - CapEx as a cash flow proxy), we could see that MO remains the less expensive stock by quite a distance at least until the later years when the gap is expected to narrow.

I believe that the market is giving PM a much higher valuation now because of its expected higher revenue growth rates, which is probably the only key factor that stands out in the near term if PM could execute it well. On the other hand, MO’s clear leadership in the U.S. market sets it up better for continued dominance even as it starts to pivot its revenue mix towards smoke-free products. If investors were simply buying for the dividends and didn't care too much over the price performance, then I believe MO’s superior business economics should give it the edge over PM. However, if investors also want to have a share in the higher expected growth in PM’s international markets, then having an exposure too in PM may be appropriate as well.

Wrapping it all up

Altria Group and Philip Morris International are terrific cash flow machines that enjoy strong leadership in their respective markets, giving them a lot of leverage to pivot their revenue mix towards a smoke-free future, and build upon their respective leads in this emerging segment early to future-proof their business models.