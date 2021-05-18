Photo by primeimages/E+ via Getty Images

I've covered most Pacer ETFs in the past, see here and here. These ETFs all use different rules-based trend following strategies to alternate exposure between different asset classes. Most strategies have not succeeded in either increasing returns or reducing risk in the past, with most Pacer ETFs significantly underperforming the index.

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) is similar to most Pacer ETFs, and alternates exposure between high and low volatility S&P 500 stocks.

Unlike most other Pacer ETFs, ALTL has significantly outperformed the index since its inception one year ago. The strategy seems to work, for ALTL at least.

Although I'm wary about the fact that other Pacer ETFs have underperformed, I found ALTL to be a materially stronger fund than its Pacer peers. I think ALTL is a reasonable investment opportunity that could plausibly outperform in the coming months and years, but I'm not confident of this. I lean towards a buy, but the fund is probably better suited towards investors who have prior knowledge or interest in these strategies.

Fund Overview - Momentum Equity ETF

ALTL invests in U.S. equities, either the 100 most volatile S&P 500 stocks, or the 100 least volatile S&P 500 stocks. These stocks are tracked by the Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) and the Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV), respectively.

Every month, the fund decides to invest in one of these two groups of stocks, depending on market conditions. Simplifying things a lot, we can say the following.

When high volatility stocks have stronger risk-adjusted returns than low volatility stocks, the fund will be fully invested in high volatility stocks.

When the situation is reversed, and low volatility stocks have stronger risk-adjusted returns, then the fund will be fully invested in low volatility stocks.

ALTL's actual investment strategy is not completely clear, as some details are proprietary. Still, I do think that the above is an accurate summary of the fund's investment strategy, taking into consideration what information is available, plus looking at the company's other funds. Be sure to check out the fund's summary prospectus for more details.

ALTL follows a modified form of a momentum strategy. The fund simply invests in the basket of stocks with the strongest risk-adjusted returns, with the expectation that the trend will continue.

If successful, ALTL's strategy should serve to both boost returns, mostly by investing in high volatility stocks when these are outperforming, and vice versa. The strategy should also reduce losses, mostly through investments in low volatility stocks during downturns.

As mentioned previously, I'm somewhat neutral about the fund. So I thought that dividing the rest of the article between fund positives and negatives would be a good idea. Let's start with the positives.

ALTL - Positives

ALTL has many positives, but I would focus on the fact that the fund's strategy should work in theory and has mostly worked in practice. Nothing succeeds like success, and ALTL is definitely a success.

Momentum strategies similar to the one implemented by ALTL have a strong track record of market-beating returns. Most academic results and financial analysis show the same. As an example, MSCI has shown that a global equities momentum strategy has outperformed the index, and other quantitative trading strategies, for the past two decades:

(Source: MSCI)

ALTL's momentum strategy isn't identical to the one backtested by MSCI, but it is similar. So, these results are encouraging. Momentum strategies seem to work. So it would make sense for ALTL's specific strategy to work.

ALTL's actual momentum strategy seems to be successful, with the fund outperforming the S&P 500, and a combination of its underlying indexes (SPHB and SPLV) since inception. ALTL underperformed SPHB, however.

Data by YCharts

ALTL's outstanding performance was partly due to the fact that high volatility stocks (SPHB) have significantly outperformed since the fund's inception, see above, and due to ALTL's successful strategy. ALTL invests in the 'correct' basket of stocks 60% of the time. This means high volatility stocks when these are outperforming, and low volatility stocks when these outperform. This is easy to show with a table:

(Source: Seeking Alpha - Chart by author)

Seems complicated, it is not, I hope.

Let's start in June 2020, top right. During this month, ALTL had invested in high volatility stocks. These stocks outperformed low volatility stocks, with returns of 2.84% versus -0.51%. ALTL successfully invested in the best-performing basket of stocks, which I indicated by shading the appropriate cell in green. When ALTL invested in the wrong, underperforming basket of stocks, the cell was shaded red.

As can be seen above, ALTL invests in the best-performing basket of stocks more often than not, or in 7 out of 12 months. This is, admittedly, not a particularly strong result, but it is better than chance.

Finally, a strong benefit of ALTL is that even when unsuccessful, the fund posts reasonably strong results. This is because the fund is always exclusively invested in equities, and equities generally perform quite well, and have performed exceedingly well since the fund's inception. As per my calculations, ALTL has posted 8.15% monthly returns during the months in which it invests in the correct asset class, and 1.89% returns during the other months. Returns are likely to decrease as equity markets cool and valuations normalize, but these are outstanding results, especially when wrong.

(Source: Seeking Alpha - Chart by author)

To further expand on the above, an issue with other Pacer ETFs is that when strategies fail, returns flatline. This is a significant negative for these other funds because, well, these strategies are never 100% effective. Failure is common, and I think that the fact that ALTL still performs reasonably well even when the fund's strategy fails is a significant positive.

To summarize the fund's positives. Momentum strategies tend to work, ALTL's specific momentum strategy has worked since inception, the fund has outperformed since inception as well, and tends to perform reasonably well even when its strategy fails.

ALTL seems like a fantastic fund, but I have concerns. Let's have a look.

ALTL - Negatives

I've identified four key negatives for the fund.

First, is the fact that ALTL's strategy has not actually been all that successful since inception. As mentioned previously, the fund has invested in the correct basket of stocks for 7 of the past 12 months. Barely above blind chance, and I'm not convinced these results are not simply the result of good luck. Flipping a coin 12 times and getting 7 heads (or more) is an incredibly common occurrence, should happen 38% of the time, and is in no way, shape, or form evidence of a biased coin. You would need more lopsided results to know the coin was biased, and I would need stronger results from ALTL before knowing their strategy works.

Second, is the fact that ALTL's results have been buoyed by the outstanding performance of high volatility stocks these past few months. These stocks have achieved returns of 86% since the fund's inception, more than twice as high as those of the S&P 500, and results which are simply unsustainable. These stocks have actually underperformed the S&P 500 since inception, and I see no reason to expect their uncharacteristic outperformance to continue.

Data by YCharts

ALTL was very, very lucky to be created just as one of its underlying indexes skyrocketed in price. I'm wary about the fund's performance once high volatility stock returns normalize.

Third, is the fact that ALTL's strategy remains untested during a downturn. Other Pacer ETFs significantly underperformed during early 2020, as the strategies failed to successfully navigate market conditions during the pandemic. In general, these funds switched to lower risk assets only after prices had crashed, and didn't switch back to higher risk assets until after the recovery was well on the way. I think there is a strong possibility that ALTL would underperform in a similar manner under a downturn, but we have no real way to know as the fund has yet to experience one. This brings me to my next point.

Fourth, is the fact that most other Pacer ETFs have significantly underperformed since inception. This tells me that the strategies employed by these funds are generally ineffective. It is unclear to me if ALTL bucks the trend, or if the fund has just been lucky. The fact that the fund's strategy is barely better than chance, picking the correct asset class in 7 out of 12 months since inception, means that luck is a distinct possibility.

ALTL's many negatives counterbalance its many positives. A conclusion is difficult.

Conclusion

To conclude, I think it would be useful to look through expected fund returns under different conditions.

If the fund's strategy works, as has mostly been the case since inception, expect the fund to significantly outperform the market.

If the fund's strategy fails, as has been the case for a couple of months since inception, expect the fund to moderately underperform the market.

I lean towards believing the strategy will fail, but the expected returns/losses are somewhat lopsided. So the fund seems like a reasonable bet.

More bullish, aggressive investors might take a gamble on the fund. I don't think the gamble will prove profitable, but returns should prove reasonably good regardless.

More risk-averse investors should probably take a pass on the fund. Momentum strategies are somewhat risky, and ALTL remains an unproven fund.