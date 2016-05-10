Photo by ablokhin/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:ODP) presents an interesting special situation that may ultimately unlock the value of its business solutions segment. Currently, the company is valued conservatively as a retail asset, and the market is definitely not fond of traditional retail.

However, the market's perception may change. The company has a hidden gem in its Business Solutions segment. After the potential sale of its retail business, ODP is clearly no longer a retail asset and will likely re-rate to far more attractive levels.

Summary Valuation

Let's jump to a sum of the parts. That's really the heart of the thesis here. Often sum of the parts can be misleading given that valuation typically derives from operating metrics, and without a catalyst, a sum of the parts isn't too insightful. However, in this case, with potential offers and sales pending, the method is more defensible.

Business Solutions

Business Solutions offers contract and direct sales to small- and medium-sized businesses along with associated sourcing and supply chain assets. It delivered $205M of EBIT in 2019. On a 15x EBIT multiple, the business is worth $3.08B. It is not part of the current Staples offer.

Retail Stores

The retail stores have received an offer from Staples (USR Parent Inc.) to acquire the Office Depot, Office Max and officedepot.com businesses for $1 billion or $18.27 per share in cash.

CompuCom

CompuCom offers IT support to small- and medium-sized businesses with over 6,500 technicians. The company acquired the business for $1B in 2017, but has since taken impairment charges against the business (a $363M goodwill impairment in 2020), and although the business delivered $854M of sales in 2020, profits are minimal with operating margins around 0% to 2% and sales declining at 8% a year before COVID.

Thus we can value the business as follows:

Asset Value Notes Retail Stores $1B Current Staples bid 6/4/21 Business Solutions $3.0B 15x EBIT (see retail distribution EV/EBIT comps at 19x for reference, taking a more conservative view) CompuCom $0.5B Half 2017 purchase price Net cash $0.39B March 2021 balance sheet value Total value $4.89B Sum of above values Shares out 57.4 March 10-Q Per share valuation $85.19

Sensitivities

Below are some sensitivities on the above analysis with the resulting change to the per share valuation of $85.19/share

Business Solutions (-$17.50/share)

I believe Business Solutions is a great business with strong growth potential and incremental margins. 15x is essentially a market multiple for the business based on sector comps. If the market valuations were to weaken, or the business were to prove less robust, then a valuation of 10x EBIT would substantially reduce the potential upside on ODP.

As such any investor in ODP should be constructive on the Business Solutions business; with a more conservative valuation on that segment, the upside becomes materially less appealing.

Source: Company Presentation

CompuCom Valuation (+/- $4.35/share)

CompuCom is perhaps the hardest segment to value. It appears basically break-even at this point, but to the right acquirer operating similar services, it may have real value as indeed the 2017 $1B acquisition price tag suggests, though of course, the business has deteriorated since then. It's also somewhat non-core to ODP and may achieve more focus under different ownership. The sensitivities above assume a valuation between $250M and $750M compared to a core $500M assumption of a disposal value in the table above.

An Improved Bid From Staples (+$3.50/share)

Aside from anti-trust issues, this is the first bid for the retail assets from the Staples team. In the past they have shown willingness to increase their bid over time when bidding for all of the ODP business. They may well have some padding to raise their offer once again. In a similar vein to CompuCom there is of course a lot of synergy in Staples consolidating its retail footprint with the ODP retail assets and very likely some supply chain efficiencies too as distribution centers can be merged and closed. Hence Staples has the potential ability to pay beyond the retail assets' current earnings power because of these potential efficiencies. Normally, I'm pretty conservative on deal synergies which often fail to emerge. However, in this case, the efficiencies from combining two very similar businesses are obvious. The sensitivity above assumes Staples raise their bid 20%.

Cash Position (-$6.79/share)

There's a change that ODP's net cash position is an artifact of gaming the reporting date. Even if not, the working capital may be more closely tied to retail operations and the cash balance may be impacted by the sale.

Anti-Trust Risks

The Staples offer is the first for the retail assets standalone. It may be increased. There have also been anticompetitive issues with a different Staples and Office Depot combination blocked in 2016. Of course, that issue could recur, though now retail is seeing competition from online channels and ODP would itself retain a competitive business serving similar customers. However, even if the deal were blocked, ODP still had plans to spin out the retail assets into a separate business, so a similar outcome may be achieved anyway through a spin albeit without merger synergies.

Note - total EV sum-of-the-parts calculation corrected after publication to $4.89B