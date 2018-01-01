Photo by Taitai6769/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

It's time to discuss Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD). Unlike some of its competitors, this steel producer has created significant value for its shareholders over the past few decades. This has resulted in significant capital gains since the 2020 COVID bottom. The company produces a number of high-quality value-added steel products, has significant construction exposure, and the ability to use free cash flow to maintain satisfying dividend growth and to reduce its entire net debt load next year. In addition to that, financial results are expected to remain strong next year, despite the obvious dip after a record-breaking year in 2021 due to pent-up demand. However, despite a fair valuation, I am getting very cautious at current levels as we are dealing with peaking business sentiment, and what I believe could be significant headwinds for construction-related companies in 2022. In this article, I will give you the details and explain how I would deal with this stock from various perspectives.

Steel Dynamics Is A Slightly Different Steel Stock

Based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, STLD is one of America's largest producers of steel products. With a market cap of $13.5 billion, it is the second-largest producer after Nucor (NUE) with a market cap of $31.6 billion. Bear in mind that this excludes produced steel volumes. Based on that, Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) would be significantly larger.

Before I dig deeper into value-added steel products, let me quickly show you the comparison between the STLD stock price and two of its smaller competitors United States Steel (X) and TimkenSteel (TMST). The point I'm trying to make is that over the past 10 years (and prior to that), investors in STLD have bought into more value. Whereas X and TMST have been somewhat rangebound (especially X), STLD has always made new highs during economic bull markets. The company is simply able to generate more value. X and TMST are not bad companies, but they tend to get punished more severely during recessions as investors sell companies with lower value first.

Data by YCharts

With this in mind, let's look at why that is and what I consider to be the definition of 'value'.

STLD has a steel shipping capacity of 13 million tons. Most of this is value-added steel, which excludes steel categories like hot-rolled sheet steel, structural steel, and merchant steel (lower quality carbon steel). On the value side, 45% of STLD shipments are coated sheet steel followed by a variety of cold-rolled sheet steel, engineered SBQ (special bar quality), and rail steel. Unlike some of its competitors, the company has very low energy and automotive exposure (17% combined). However, 48% of its sales are construction-related as it has significant light commercial/residential, metal building, and appliance/HVAC exposure.

The company is also a large player when it comes to recycling. In 2020, the company shipped 10.7 million tons of steel. The metals recycling tonnage came in at 4.6 million gross tons. Total metals recycling accounted for 11% of 2020 revenue with 69% of recycled shipments going to internal steel operations to produce value-adding products.

Additionally, there's another reason why the stock price has outperformed. The company has significantly boosted its capabilities over the past 9 years. Note that this includes total (cash) acquisitions worth more than $2.0 billion.

Steel shipments have almost doubled to 10.7 million tons, which supported net income of more than $550 million and significant cash from operations (stay tuned). Meanwhile, the company has done one of the most important things a cyclical steel company can do: deleverage its balance sheet. Net debt/EBITDA has been reduced to 1.5x in 2020, which is up from 0.83x in 2019 as a result of lower EBITDA. Nonetheless, as a result of recovering EBITDA, this number is expected to fall to less than 0.3x in 2021 and into negative territory in 2022 (net debt becomes net cash). In other words, even if the company encounters significant weakness like we saw last year, its leverage ratios remain very favorable, which supports good borrowing conditions. Keep in mind that total debt ended 2020 at an all-time high of $3.2 billion. However, cash and short-term investments were at $1.3 billion, which significantly lowered net debt (gross debt minus cash).

Source: STLD 2021 Investor Presentation

And speaking of cash, STLD is different because it consistently generates cash. In this situation, I like to exclude 2021 because this is truly a one-of-a-kind year due to significant pent-up demand as inventories are empty (as explained in this article). As a result, EBITDA is expected to come in at $3.3 billion. That's more than 50% above 2018 results. However, while this is obviously expected to normalize, analysts are still expecting $1.9 billion in EBITDA next year. Additionally, the company will likely generate more than $900 million in free cash flow. Total dividend payments are close to $200 million to maintain the current 1.6% yield (including the 4% hike announced in February), which means that the company is technically able to reduce net debt to less than zero.

Source: TIKR.com

In addition to that, the company continues to benefit from very high commodity prices. For example, hot-rolled coil prices are trading at 4x its 2020 lows and almost 100% above 2018 peak levels. This has everything to do with significant pent-up demand, low inventories, and a very accommodative Federal Reserve policy. Moreover, management is pleased with the import situation when it comes to foreign steel.

... we believe current legislative steel trade policies will continue to moderate steel imports. The current US administration has also commented constructively concerning trade parameters and the issues with China. - 1Q21 Earnings Call

Source: TradingView

With that said, let's discuss valuation and that one thing that keeps me up at night.

Valuation

Let's start with the good news. STLD has a $13.6 billion market cap, zero net debt next year (likely even less), and the potential to generate $1.9 billion in EBITDA once demand and inventories normalize. That gives us an enterprise value equal to the market cap and an EBITDA multiple of 7.2x. In this situation, I believe that an EBITDA multiple close to 8x is warranted during a bull market as STLD produces mostly value-added steel that goes higher up the value chain. However, I wouldn't go up to 10x EBITDA as that's where auto suppliers (STLD customers) tend to trade. Above that, we are close to aerospace supplier valuations (in non-pandemic scenarios). That means that even after its 130% rally over the past 12 months, the stock should have room to run to $72 per share without becoming overvalued.

Data by YCharts

However, and this is the bad news, the risk/reward isn't great. My scenario shows an 11% upside. Meanwhile, the dividend yield is close to multi-year lows, which makes it a hold for dividend (growth) investors instead of a buy.

My concern consists of a number of things. First of all, current inflation rates are unsustainable. This will likely lead to rate hikes in 2022 to combat price inflation caused by supply chain issues. The same happened in the early 1980s, which resulted in very volatile economic growth including recessions. If current economic growth is indeed the result of pent-up demand - and I believe it is - we are very likely about to encounter a scenario where the Fed is going to hike into economic weakness.

I'm not saying this to cause panic as I'm not selling a single share of my long-term holdings. However, I am making this case because I am refraining from buying steel companies at current prices. I'm also increasing my savings rate to keep additional cash if the stock market indeed corrects next year.

If you want more details regarding what could happen to the economy and construction, feel free to read this article.

Takeaway

STLD is a remarkable steel stock. The company is different from some competitors as it produces more value-adding steel and has more recycling exposure. Additionally, the company has significantly increased its shipping/production capabilities and is generating significant free cash flow. This is leading to negative net debt and the possibility to maintain dividend growth for years to come.

Unfortunately, the valuation is indicating an unfavorable risk/reward given that economic growth is currently benefiting from significant pent-up demand and higher prices. This is set to normalize next year and could come with lower than expected economic growth if the Fed is forced to hike due to inflation concerns.

So, here's what I would do. If you are long STLD because of its dividends, do not sell. You have probably held the stock through many cycles and know what it means to suffer for a few months/years while economic growth is declining. If you are not long but looking for cyclical exposure (like I am), make sure to wait for weakness. I wouldn't want to buy a 1.6% yield at current valuations when I can buy stocks with a better yield that are less cyclical.

The same goes for traders looking to buy into a good risk/reward. STLD is the kind of stock you want to buy when economic growth indicators (i.e., steel prices) are bottoming, not when it's close to multi-year highs.

Either way, keep STLD on your watchlist. The stock is flying under the radar but offers excellent opportunities when the timing is right.

(Dis)agree? Let me know in the comments!