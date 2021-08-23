Photo by Rowan Jordan/E+ via Getty Images

(This report was issued to members of Yield Hunting on May 30th. All data herein is from that date.)

UPDATE: Since the purchase of Nuveen Floating Rate Income (JFR), the discount has tightened by 1.3%. I still like the fund as the NAV is rising. Also added First Trust HY Opps 2027 Term (FTHY). This one is not as compelling as the NAV is struggling. My position is small. Trimmed some of my position in FPF and AVK which has ripped in the last two months.

Macro Picture

Stocks eked out some small gains this week bringing the S&P 500 within a half a percent of the all-time high hit on May 7th. We saw a small rotation back to small caps and technology as the Nasdaq and Russell 2000 outperformed handily.

The major indices were fairly steady for most of the week with volatility subsiding. The VIX fell to 16, the lowest levels in a few weeks and near the post-pandemic lows. This is obviously good for closed-end fund discounts to remain relatively tight.

Investors kept a close watch on economic data coming out this week including durable goods, jobless claims, and regional manufacturing gauges. The data was mostly mixed with the durable goods orders (a leading economic indicator) rising 1% in April. Jobless claims came in at a pandemic era low of 406K. But the regional manufacturing surveys came in weak along with consumer confidence data.

Concerns about inflation resulting from supply chain pressures and the release of pent-up consumer demand may have also restrained the week’s gains. The Commerce Department reported on Friday that its core (less food and energy) personal consumption expenditure price (PCE) index increased 3.1% in the year ended in April, slightly above expectations and the biggest increase in nearly three decades—and well above the Fed’s 2% target for its preferred inflation gauge.

Commentary

Discounts climbed back to their tightest levels of the last 8 years with munis starting to catch up to taxables. The spreads between the two are down to 1.47%. I still believe that eventually muni CEFs will trade at a higher premium than taxable CEFs.

We are reaching the upper bounds of where discounts have historically gone. I do think we have about 6-9 months left before we start seeing those discounts widen back out- AT THE MOST.

All the lemon juice has been squeezed out of the lemon (i.e. high yield spreads) today. The BofA High Yield OAS spread is sitting at 3.3%. Very close to the tights achieved over the last decade. So NAV gains from here will be hard to come by.

Discounts are now at a premium. Thus, given the natural ceiling in investors not wanting funds that trade at a premium, there is little upside left there as well. The combination of tight spreads and expensive discounts is hard to swallow for many investors. As I've been commenting for weeks, your choice is to accept it and hold or rotate out and cut your income.

This is evident using the below fund as an example, Wells Fargo Income Opps (NYSE:EAD). The NAV has mostly been flat for the last few months while the price continues higher, closing the discount. Obviously, this can only occur for so long as at some point, the incremental CFE buyer will no longer be willing to pay such an expensive price for this fund. When a CEF trades at such tight levels relative to its historical average discounts, there "discount risk" or risk that the discount widens out substantially, increases.

I continue to rotate my non-Core positions (and even some of the Core in increments) into cheaper funds attempting to produce alpha. The results are mostly mixed but positive.

One trade I made today was a dream sell for First Trust Inter Dur Preferred & Inc (FPF) which triggered on Wednesday at $24.90. I had placed the trade a couple of months ago and it finally hit. I looked back and the order was placed in mid-February when the NAV was at $24.46. Today, the NAV sits at $24.71, an increase of 1%. But at the same time, the price moved from $23.83 to $25.09, an increase of 5.3%.

Today the fund trades at a small premium. While I don't think it is a sell at this point, I'm fine with the trim. The upside from here is quite limited though there is some juice left in institutional preferreds and convertible preferreds always have some upside potential due to their convertibility feature.

The other fund I cut was Advent Convertible & Inc (AVK) which popped on Friday on no news- likely a recommendation. The volume was such that it wasn't a single buyer but many times the average. When I first started discussing this fund, it traded at a -14% discount. Today the discount is at a microscopic (for this fund) -3.8%. I had a dream sell of slightly more than 1/4 of my position get taken out at $19.50. The only reason I didn't sell more is because I'm starting to think the convertibles sector has turned a corner.

Today, I'm still trying to find those funds that are likely to exhibit incremental buying by CEF investors. As we've noted, those include NAV momentum, wider discounts, and higher distribution rates.

I did buy a chunk of Nuveen Floating Rate Inc (JFR) this week. The fund sports a -7.8% discount and a stated yield of 7.24%. That looks like it is trying to break out a bit and the price is languishing as Saba sells out. I also like Nuveen Senior Income (NSL) here as well.

First Trust HY Opps 2027 Term (FTHY) was also added to this week. The discount widened to -6.4% as the NAV is moving up slightly and the price is down to $19.86 from $20.30 about 3 weeks ago.

Lastly, I added some convertibles exposure with AllianzGI Convertibles & Inc II (NYSE:NCZ). The fund is about two-thirds converts and one-third high yield bonds and meets my short-term criteria: rising NAV, wide discount at -9.2%, and a high yield of 8.82%.

The goal with NCZ is that growth/tech stocks rebound a bit from here and that improves the NAV significantly. Add in some incremental buyers coming in and buying wider discounted and higher yielding funds and you have a recipe for a short-term bounce.

CEF News

Distribution Increase

Western Asset Inf-lnk Opp & Inc (WIW): Distribution increased by 9.1% to $0.036 from $0.033.

Western Inf-lnk Income (WIA): Distribution increased by 7.9% to $).034 from $0.0315.

OFS Credit Company (OCCI): Distribution increased by 1.9% to $0.54 from $0.53

Distribution Decrease

N/A

Special Distribution

Western Inf-lnk Income (WIA): Distribution amount $0.114. Ex-date 8/23/21

Tender Offer

Voya Global Equity funds (IGD) (IGA) (IDE) completed their tender offer and announced the final results.

Merger

Nuveen Sel Tax-Free Incom (NXP), Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income 2 (NXQ), and Nuveen Sel Tax-Free Income 3 (NXR): The board approved the merging of these three funds into NXP. The tender offers by IGD and IDE were each for up to 15% of the outstanding common shares (the “Shares”), and the tender offer by IGA was for up to 10% of the Fund’s Shares.

The proposed reorganization, if approved by shareholders, would combine NXQ and NXR into NXP. The reorganization is intended to create a larger fund with lower operating expenses and increased trading volume on the exchange for common shares.

IPO/N-2

Pioneer Muni High Income Opps: The fund filed an N-2 with the SEC on May 27th. The shares will be listed soon under a ticker to be named. The public offering price is $20.00 per share.

Neuberger Berman Next Gen Connectivity (NBXG): The fund raised $1.5B in its initial public offering. The fund began trading on Thursday on the NYSE. The fund will invest at least 80% of assets in equity securities of any geographic region or market cap that are relevant to the theme of "NextGen Companies."

The Fund considers "NextGen Companies" to be companies that, in its adviser's view, demonstrate significant growth potential from the development, advancement, use or sale of products, processes or services related to the fifth generation (5G) mobile network and future generations of mobile network connectivity and technology.

Statistics

