Some of the biggest, and presumably smartest, business minds in the US recently abandoned their efforts to jointly explore ways to contain costs on providing employee health care benefits. The JPMorgan (JPM), Amazon (AMZN) and Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) venture known as Haven called it quits in January, after being rolled out to some fanfare in 2018. I had held some small hopes that something concrete might have developed from this effort; that the failure has generated the degree of press and editorializing that it has represents just how much intrigue Haven held, and how challenging it is to really come up with even modest changes that touch broadly on the American health care system.
This health care delivery system is a fascinating knot of problems and opportunities, playing out between entrenched interests of providers, payers (including the federal and state governments), and innovators. In spite of the seemingly ambitious efforts represented by Haven, plenty of new developments are perking along elsewhere, from using blockchain enabled "smart contracts" for processing medical claims for payment to the growth of telemedicine, which the pandemic has really magnified. It is in this category of telemedicine that I am exploring, looking at the investment thesis for SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD). This company is a relatively new to the market through a SPAC transaction, and it focuses on delivering specialist health care via telemedicine. In initiating coverage, I need to provide at least a minimal amount of backdrop on the entire industry.
The business of making money in delivering healthcare in the United States has so many moving parts as to be nearly impossible to summarize, but I will attempt to oversimplify for some context. When a patient schedules an appointment with his or her physician or other medical provider, that provider will submit a medical claim to the patient's insurance. If the medical encounter happens in a hospital setting, for something like an outpatient surgery, the hospital will submit a separate claim from the physician. Therefore, it is not unusual for patients to wind up with three or more bills for a surgery - for example, one for an anesthesiologist, one for the hospital services, and a third one for the surgeon. Obviously, the hospital is hoping to make money from the second of these bill types, and explains in part why shutting down elective surgeries early in the pandemic was such a financial difficulty for hospitals.
Into the middle of this picture somewhere emerges the technological possibility of patients and doctors consulting with each other virtually, broadly referred to as telemedicine, which really took off during the Covid pandemic, and whose growth as a result has been well-documented. With an internet connection, webcam and some sort of software platform for getting together, a patient might not even need to leave home for certain kinds of care and treatment, as long as doctors are willing to provide it and insurance is willing to pay for it. Before Covid-19, the insurance restrictions were fairly strict, but have loosened through the pandemic, and at least some permanent loosening is positioned to remain in place.
In this telemedicine landscape, who gets paid by whom and how will depend on all sorts of factors, including the business models of the telehealth providers themselves. There are several companies specializing in this software area with a wide range of specializations and approaches to coming to market, including SOC Telemed, but many are still in the early phases or remain privately held.
Of the publicly traded companies, Teladoc Health (TDOC) is the leader in terms of market cap at $23.5 billion, as compared to SOC Telemed at $575 million. American Well Corporation (AMWL) is in between at $3.1 billion. In addition to a handful of pure-play telemedicine names, some others with big footprints elsewhere are stepping in, as evidenced by Walmart's (NYSE:WMT) recent acquisition of MeMD, and further consolidation seems likely; even Amazon has developed its own internal app just for its employees. Teladoc, American Well Corp, and SOC Telemed have all pulled back in valuation since the beginning of 2021 as the large pivot to telehealth from the pandemic has begun to fade.
Many of these telehealth companies are supported on a business model of contracting directly with large employers to be integrated into their employee benefits plans. This approach is part of what led to a retired PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) executive to refer to telemedicine as something like a commodity in a Wall Street Journal piece last month. However, the large ones do not rely on a single model; Teladoc, for example, has gained some scale in its hospital relationships through its acquisition of InTouch last year.
SOC Telemed in its current form is the result of a special purpose acquisition company transaction that closed in October 2020, in which Healthcare Merger Corp bought SOC Telemed, an enterprise telehealth company whose roots go back to 2004 (the acronym "SOC" stands for "Specialists on Call"). Since October 2020, the company has further expanded with the addition of Access Physicians in late March 2021, expanding both the specializations the company could offer, and growing into highly complementary provider networks with minimal overlap. Access Physicians, prior to the deal, was more focused on inpatient specializations, whereas SOC Telemed as a standalone was more focused on emergency care.
As opposed to telehealth companies focusing on employers and benefit managers, SOC Telemed's customers are hospitals and provider networks, selling them primarily virtual access to specialists on more of an as-needed basis, and secondarily by offering its platform Telemed IQ as a stand-alone subscription that can connect patients with a hospital's own physicians. In effect, SOC Telemed is making a value proposition along the lines of evening out the supply of specialist physicians with the demand for their specialized knowledge and skills.
While Teladoc also has a toehold in this space with the previously referenced InTouch deal, SOC Telemed has relationships with nearly 1,000 service sites (700 hospitals, and 300 other sites of care). This figure clearly compares well to 450 hospitals for Teladoc, and allows SOC Telemed to truthfully describe itself as the "largest dedicated provider of acute care telemedicine in the U.S." .
(Source: Slide 4 from June 2021 investor presentation)
By providing a service to hospitals and provider networks rather than employer benefits plans, SOC Telemed is not exactly threatened to be bumped into obscurity as a commodity software product. Instead, the company sells a flexibility to hospitals by offering them access not only to its software platform, but the real value is in its own cadre of medical specialists in such areas of neurology, psychiatry, and maternal-fetal medicine, and it is available on demand. While very large hospital systems of course have the patient volume to keep specialists on hand, the reality for many patients is that specialist treatment is inconvenient as it is not available through a local provider.
Why would a hospital contract with SOC Telemed, or anyone else, to provide this sort of care? SOC Telemed's physicians end up having privileges extended to them to provide care, and with their specializations can support the course of treatment decisions being made for patients when the hospital may lack having such a specialist available. If the patient is already admitted as an inpatient to the hospital, the hospital is already going to be billing for the treatment provided in-house. Eagle Telemedicine, a smaller non-public competitor, provides a handy guide on hospitals and billing telehealth claims to Medicare, Medicaid, and private insurance. To take Medicare as an example, generally speaking Medicare will pay a $25 facility fee per telehealth claim. Other insurance payers might be more or might be less, but the Medicare rate is at least a data point to work from. Depending on the structure of the contract between telemedicine company and a hospital, so long as there is enough volume of claims for the telehealth services, the hospital might be paid a facility fee for a service they barely had to do anything to provide (other than paying for the contract), while the telemedicine physicians are billing their own claims separately. In SOC Telemed's quarterly filings with the SEC, they describe their contracts:
Under the contracts, the customers pay a fixed monthly fee for physician consultation services. The fixed monthly fee provides for a predetermined number of monthly consultations. Should the number of consultations exceed the contracted amount, the customers also pay a variable consultation fee for the additional service. To facilitate the delivery of the consultation services, the facilities use telemedicine equipment, which can be provided and installed by the Company. . . Prior to the start of a contract, customers generally make upfront non-refundable payments to the Company when contracting for Company training, maintenance, equipment, and implementation services. Our customer contracts typically range in length from 1 to 3 years, with an automatic renewal process.
For the providers, it can be win-win scenario. The hospital isn't paying to retain a specialist whose services may rarely be needed, perhaps still recoups a small fee from insurance, and just pays SOC Telemed to be available with its specialists instead.
Bearing in mind that SOC Telemed going forward from the tail end of Q1 includes the business of Access Physicians, its scale is most definitely growing. For Q1 of 2021, the top-line was $14.8 million, with gross margin of 34%, an improvement from 2020. However, SG&A expenses were dramatically higher year over year, $21 million compared to $8 million, leading to a greater absolute loss for the quarter of $12.6 million versus $8.7 million in the same period 2020. As the share count has grown considerably, the net loss per share improved, from ($0.25) in Q1 2020 to ($0.17) for Q1 2021.
As the company continues to seek aggressive growth and manage its cash needs, it has continued to issue shares, raising an additional $48 million since the close of Q1, and with the additional capital, net debt is nearly wiped out. Cash on hand as of March 31, 2021, was $32.5 million, with long-term debt standing at $83.0 million (an additional $11.5 million in unsecured related-party debt is not factored into that figure). With a cleaner balance sheet, new investors considering SOC Telemed might breathe a little easier, even as prior shareholders have had that sting of dilution.
Management guidance for 2021 is calling for revenue of approximately $100 million and gross margins around 42%; while clearly this is significant revenue growth and improved margins, it is not expected to be enough to translate to positive EBITDA for the year, to the tune of negative adjusted EBITDA around $17 million. However, with the contracts already in place and the opportunity to cross sell service-lines, I expect the company will be approaching positive EBITDA sooner rather than later. With the combined legacy SOC Telemed and legacy Access Physicians, full year 2021 pro forma revenue would be around $110 million; using this figure as baseline for 2022 and beyond, I think the trends of hospital adoption are clear and investors should expect healthy growth.
With accounting losses achieved so far, I decided to consider the valuation of SOC Telemed on the basis of enterprise value to forward sales, which makes it relatively straightforward to compare. To select peers, I used somewhat direct peers Teladoc and American Well Corp, as well as the healthcare enterprise software company Cerner (CERN) whose software is used for electronic health records, and hospital operator HCA Healthcare (HCA).
(image source: author's spreadsheet; data from Seeking Alpha)
What I find fairly striking here is that SOC Telemed, on this one valuation point, is more comparable to Cerner than Teladoc, and in fact does not now appear to be priced as a younger growth company in the healthcare technology space. Granted, all the peers are much larger companies, although its valuation relative to American Well Corp, the next smallest, is favorable and not wildly out of line.
The effects of this terrible pandemic on American habits will almost certainly studied for years to come; trying to measure its impact on the pivot to ever increasing use of technologies to deliver everything from books to clothes to groceries and meals, and even health care will be picked apart from every angle. However, I believe there is little disagreement broadly speaking that almost all of these trends are accelerating as we move deeper into this third decade of the 21st century, and there is not likely any turning back.
Big trends might inform individual investment decisions, but hardly guarantee any one specific success. However, between the trends on the one hand and SOC Telemed management on the other, I think SOC Telemed is well situated to expand its base of customers due to a greater breadth of service lines available, as well as solidify and deepen its relationships with existing customers. I look for it to maintain its market-leading position in the part of the market that is built to serve hospitals. At this particular point, the valuation is attractive to fair relative to its peer group generally; however, prospective investors need to be mindful that SOC Telemed is not yet a cash flow positive company and is likely to be a few years away, at a minimum, from being cash flow or EBITDA positive. I am bullish in my outlook, but only over a long-term horizon of two or more years.
This article was written by
Disclosure: I am/we are long CVS, WBA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: I previously worked in revenue cycle management for a large network of acute care hospitals. I hold no direct position in any hospital operating company.