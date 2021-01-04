Photo by Geber86/E+ via Getty Images

Some of the biggest, and presumably smartest, business minds in the US recently abandoned their efforts to jointly explore ways to contain costs on providing employee health care benefits. The JPMorgan (JPM), Amazon (AMZN) and Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) venture known as Haven called it quits in January, after being rolled out to some fanfare in 2018. I had held some small hopes that something concrete might have developed from this effort; that the failure has generated the degree of press and editorializing that it has represents just how much intrigue Haven held, and how challenging it is to really come up with even modest changes that touch broadly on the American health care system.

This health care delivery system is a fascinating knot of problems and opportunities, playing out between entrenched interests of providers, payers (including the federal and state governments), and innovators. In spite of the seemingly ambitious efforts represented by Haven, plenty of new developments are perking along elsewhere, from using blockchain enabled "smart contracts" for processing medical claims for payment to the growth of telemedicine, which the pandemic has really magnified. It is in this category of telemedicine that I am exploring, looking at the investment thesis for SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD). This company is a relatively new to the market through a SPAC transaction, and it focuses on delivering specialist health care via telemedicine. In initiating coverage, I need to provide at least a minimal amount of backdrop on the entire industry.

Telehealth: Growing Options for Patient Care

The business of making money in delivering healthcare in the United States has so many moving parts as to be nearly impossible to summarize, but I will attempt to oversimplify for some context. When a patient schedules an appointment with his or her physician or other medical provider, that provider will submit a medical claim to the patient's insurance. If the medical encounter happens in a hospital setting, for something like an outpatient surgery, the hospital will submit a separate claim from the physician. Therefore, it is not unusual for patients to wind up with three or more bills for a surgery - for example, one for an anesthesiologist, one for the hospital services, and a third one for the surgeon. Obviously, the hospital is hoping to make money from the second of these bill types, and explains in part why shutting down elective surgeries early in the pandemic was such a financial difficulty for hospitals.

Into the middle of this picture somewhere emerges the technological possibility of patients and doctors consulting with each other virtually, broadly referred to as telemedicine, which really took off during the Covid pandemic, and whose growth as a result has been well-documented. With an internet connection, webcam and some sort of software platform for getting together, a patient might not even need to leave home for certain kinds of care and treatment, as long as doctors are willing to provide it and insurance is willing to pay for it. Before Covid-19, the insurance restrictions were fairly strict, but have loosened through the pandemic, and at least some permanent loosening is positioned to remain in place.

In this telemedicine landscape, who gets paid by whom and how will depend on all sorts of factors, including the business models of the telehealth providers themselves. There are several companies specializing in this software area with a wide range of specializations and approaches to coming to market, including SOC Telemed, but many are still in the early phases or remain privately held.

Data by YCharts

Of the publicly traded companies, Teladoc Health (TDOC) is the leader in terms of market cap at $23.5 billion, as compared to SOC Telemed at $575 million. American Well Corporation (AMWL) is in between at $3.1 billion. In addition to a handful of pure-play telemedicine names, some others with big footprints elsewhere are stepping in, as evidenced by Walmart's (NYSE:WMT) recent acquisition of MeMD, and further consolidation seems likely; even Amazon has developed its own internal app just for its employees. Teladoc, American Well Corp, and SOC Telemed have all pulled back in valuation since the beginning of 2021 as the large pivot to telehealth from the pandemic has begun to fade.

Many of these telehealth companies are supported on a business model of contracting directly with large employers to be integrated into their employee benefits plans. This approach is part of what led to a retired PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) executive to refer to telemedicine as something like a commodity in a Wall Street Journal piece last month. However, the large ones do not rely on a single model; Teladoc, for example, has gained some scale in its hospital relationships through its acquisition of InTouch last year.

SOC Telemed: Working from a Different Script

SOC Telemed in its current form is the result of a special purpose acquisition company transaction that closed in October 2020, in which Healthcare Merger Corp bought SOC Telemed, an enterprise telehealth company whose roots go back to 2004 (the acronym "SOC" stands for "Specialists on Call"). Since October 2020, the company has further expanded with the addition of Access Physicians in late March 2021, expanding both the specializations the company could offer, and growing into highly complementary provider networks with minimal overlap. Access Physicians, prior to the deal, was more focused on inpatient specializations, whereas SOC Telemed as a standalone was more focused on emergency care.

As opposed to telehealth companies focusing on employers and benefit managers, SOC Telemed's customers are hospitals and provider networks, selling them primarily virtual access to specialists on more of an as-needed basis, and secondarily by offering its platform Telemed IQ as a stand-alone subscription that can connect patients with a hospital's own physicians. In effect, SOC Telemed is making a value proposition along the lines of evening out the supply of specialist physicians with the demand for their specialized knowledge and skills.

While Teladoc also has a toehold in this space with the previously referenced InTouch deal, SOC Telemed has relationships with nearly 1,000 service sites (700 hospitals, and 300 other sites of care). This figure clearly compares well to 450 hospitals for Teladoc, and allows SOC Telemed to truthfully describe itself as the "largest dedicated provider of acute care telemedicine in the U.S." .