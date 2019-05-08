Photo by Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) shares are currently trading at a price of $67.5 - up 19% since the turn of the year, when the stock had sunk to a price of $57 - the lowest since July 2013.

Between 2013 and 2015, Gilead grew revenues from $11.2bn to $32.6bn, largely due to the success of the Big Pharma's Hepatitis C ("HCV") drug franchise - led by Sovaldi (>$10bn of peak annual sales), and then Harvoni - which accounted for ~$18bn of all revenues earned by the company in FY15.

As the HCV franchise cured more and more patients, however, and competition in the market intensified, revenues began to decline rapidly - in FY19, Gilead's HCV drugs earned the company ~$2.9bn of revenues, and in FY20, that figure fell to $2.0bn.

Gilead, then, has paid a heavy price for commercializing a drug that effectively cured patients. The company's shares hit an all-time high of $118 in July 2015, and it has been mostly downhill since.

As we can see below, compared to a selection of its Big Pharma rivals, Gilead stock has underperformed, losing 20% of its value over the past 5 years.

Gilead Sciences 5-year share price performance vs selected Big Pharma rivals BMY, PFE, ABBV, LLY. Source: TradingView.

Between January and mid-April last year, however, Gilead stock fought back, fuelled by the company's development of Remdesivir - a COVID-19 treatment that was the first to be awarded an Emergency Use Authorization ("EUA") by the FDA (in May 2020), and remains one of only a handful of therapies to be approved - alongside Eli Lilly's (LLY) Bamlanivimab / Etesevimab, Regeneron's (REGN) Casirivimab / Imdevimab, and Dexamethasone.

Remdesivir - now marketed and sold under the brand name Veklury - helped to drive Gilead shares to a 2.5 year high of $84 in mid-April 2020, but by September the company's shares had fallen to $58.

The issue was that Gilead's HIV drug franchise, which accounted for ~70% of the $24.4bn the Pharma earned in FY20, was impacted by both pandemic headwinds, with patients being forced to forego non-essential surgeries, and by the patent expiry of key asset Truvada - an antiretroviral medication - whose sales fell from $2.8bn in FY19, to $1.5bn in FY20.

Gilead was still able to drive 10% revenue growth in FY20, however, primarily due to the success of its oral, once daily, triplet HIV therapy Biktarvy, which was approved in 2018, and grew sales from $4.74bn in FY19, to $7.3bn in FY20. Full-year non-GAAP EPS was $7.09 - up from $6.13 in the prior year, and Gilead was able to return $5bn - or 67% of its free cash flow - to investors via share buybacks.

Gilead has made a strong start to 2021 - as mentioned above - albeit from a low starting point, reporting Q121 revenue growth of 16% year-on-year, to $6.3bn, thanks to Veklury / Remdesivir. Without the COVID therapy's $1.5bn contribution, overall sales would have been down 11% year-on-year.

Gilead returned another $1.2bn to shareholders in Q121, primarily through its generous dividend of $0.71 per share per quarter, which translates to a yield of 4.2%, plus $309m of buybacks, whilst sales of its cell therapy franchise grew by 36%, as newly approved (for refractory mantle cell lymphoma) Tecartus joined Yescarta in the CAR-T therapy market.

Oncology is one of the areas where Gilead hopes to drive organic growth, with Trodelvy - acquired as part of Gilead's $21bn buyout of Immunomedics and newly approved in breast cancer - a potential $3-$5bn selling asset, and Magrolimab - acquired via the company's $4.9bn deal for Forty Seven - an exciting prospect and a new treatment paradigm.

Oncology is a space that Gilead's newish CEO Daniel O’Day, appointed in March 2019, knows well from his time as CEO of the Pharmaceuticals division of Swiss Pharma giant Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), and Gilead will also bolster its HIV division if Lenacapavir - a bi-annual injection which could replace daily oral treatment, entering a pivotal clinical trial this year - is approved.

Gilead has forecast for a somewhat modest year revenues-wise in 2021, with total product sales expected to be $23.7 - $25.1bn - a decline of 1% year-on-year at the midpoint, and a non-GAAP diluted EPS of $6.75-$7.45.

In Veklury, the company has a built-in hedge against pandemic headwinds, but if the COVIDcrisis eases and Veklury sales decline, there will be pressure on assets like Trodelvy, Biktarvy, and Tecartus to keep growing market share.

To summarize the investment thesis for Gilead, I would argue that the company is still - understandably - in a transition phase, attempting to position itself as a pioneer of new cancer treatment paradigms, whilst trying not to cede any ground in HIV.

Gilead is quite heavily leveraged - debt to equity ratio stood at 2.5x as of Q121, and it is not immediately obvious how the company can drive organic growth at anything above low-single digits over the next few years, even factoring in the assets mentioned above.

With that said, in order for Gilead to achieve EPS of ~$7.1 in FY21, by my calculation, the company will need to earn net income of ~$8.5bn in FY21, at a net profit margin of 35%.

With that kind of cash flow, coupled with, for example, a 2.5% revenue growth CAGR to FY26, my discounted cash flow modelling suggests a price target of ~$100 for Gilead stock - way ahead of the price the stock briefly traded at in April last year, when Remdesivir was at the peak of its hype cycle - although I would shave ~25% off this valuation based on pipeline and Remdesivir revenue uncertainty.

With the worst of the Truvada patent expiry likely to be behind it by 2022, I don't see Gilead's share price returning to the lows of <$60 anytime soon, but I can't see flat revenue growth inspiring >20-25% upside either.

As such, I would set a realistic price target for Gilead stock of ~$70-$75, which is broadly in line with analysts' estimates, making the company's shares an attractive buy opportunity at this point, factoring in the dividend and ongoing share buybacks.

There is some significant risk attached to Gilead reinventing itself as an oncology focused Pharma, and I have some concerns about the company's financials and acquisition strategy also, which I will discuss in this post, but if the CEO can provide good stewardship, and protect the HIV franchise, Gilead may be able to complete its transition period and push for >$30bn revenues within 5 years, which would be enough to satisfy most shareholders, in my view.

Gilead - Recent Performance

Gilead Sciences revenue breakdown FY19/FY20. Source: my table using data from company 10-K submission 2020.

As we can see in the table above, despite the Truvada patent expiry and subsequent 49% year-on-year fall in revenues, plus declines in sales of Atripla - also due to patent expiry - Complera / Eviplera and Stribild, Gilead's HIV franchise did grow revenues in FY20, by ~3%.

COVID therapy Veklury accounted for 12% of all revenues, despite only receiving its EUA in May, whilst the HCV division's sales declined by 30%, and sales of hypertension drug Letairis fell by 50% owing to loss of patent protection / generic competitors.

Overall, Gilead grew revenues by 10%, and delivered non-GAAP operating income of $11.7bn. There was a substantial discrepancy between non-GAAP and GAAP reported earnings however, of ~$9bn, primarily due to ~$6bn of acquired IP R&D expenses, probably due to the Immunomedics acquisition which completed in October '20, plus $1.2bn of cost of goods adjustments, and $1.7bn of other income expenses.

That strikes me as a little worrying - on a GAAP basis, Gilead reported just $89m of profit in FY20, which is pretty unimpressive for a Pharma company. We can take some comfort from the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation provided in Gilead's FY20 earnings presentation, however, which is forecasting for FY21 non-GAAP EPS of $5.25 - $5.95 - forward P/E of 12x - which is above average for the sector.

Gilead GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation FY21. Source: company FY20 earnings presentation.

Gilead revenues breakdown - Q121 vs Q120. Source: my table using data from company Q121 10-Q submission.

As we can see above, Q121 results - whilst showing a 16% year-on-year increase thanks to Veklury sales, were less impressive across the board.

Biktary sales only increased by 8% year-on-year, from $1.7bn to $1.8bn, whilst Truvada sales fell by 67%, to just $135m, and HCV sales again fell by 30%.

Gilead's Move Into Oncology Off To A Slow Start

Management put the ex-Veklury decline in revenues of 11% down to a slower-than-expected recovery from the pandemic, but on the plus side, was able to announce that Trodelvy had been granted full FDA approval in second-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer ("2L+ mTNBC"), and an approval in locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer (UC) ("2L+ mUC"), albeit the mUC approval comes with a boxed warning for severe or life-threatening neutropenia and severe diarrhoea.

In the mUC study, 28% of 112 patients responded to treatment with Trodelvy, with 5.4% experiencing a Complete Response ("CR"), and 22% a partial response. mUC represents ~90% of the 83k estimated bladder cancer diagnoses that will occur in 2021. Trodelvy faces competition in this space from Seagen's (SGEN) Padcev, however, which has generated a 41% Overall Response Rate ("ORR") in clinical trials.

The next big data readout for Trodelvy is expected to arrive in the second half of this year, when Phase 3 trial data from a clinical study in HR-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer indication reads out. This is a substantial market opportunity for Gilead, as is non-small cell lung cancer ("NSCLC"), although results from a Phase 2 trial in this indication are not expected until 2022.

Gilead spent big to acquire Trodelvy - which has a relatively unique mechanism of action ("MoA"), targeting Trop-2, an epithelial antigen expressed on a range of solid tumors - as part of its $21bn Immunomedics buyout, hence there is a lot riding on the drug's performance, not least Gilead's ability to genuinely challenge in the oncology space. The early signs are mixed, but Gilead plans to press ahead with expansions into gastric, head and neck, endometrial and small cell lung cancers.

Cell Therapy

Sticking with oncology, sales of Yescarta - Gilead's CAR-T cell therapy which was developed by Kite Pharmaceuticals, acquired for $11.9bn in August 2017 - increased by 14%, to $160m for the quarter. Whilst the Q1 performance suggests that Yescarta sales will increase year-on-year, perhaps >$700m for the year, management will doubtless have expected more from Kite's R&D team.

Gilead has created a separate business entity for Kite, and management has provided the company with a 20-acre facility in Maryland in the hope of inspiring a better return on its substantial investment. Kite has responded with a second approval, for Tecartus, in mantle cell lymphoma ("MCL") - a rare type of blood cancer that is estimated to account for ~2% to 7% of adult cases of non-Hodgkin's lymphomas in the U.S. and Europe.

Tecartus comes with a list price of $373k - roughly the same as Yescarta - which is a huge premium to other approved MCL treatments, such as the Bruton's tyrosine kinase inhibitors marketed and sold by AstraZeneca (AZN) and Beigene (BGNE).

Tecartus performed well in clinical trials, however, clearing cancer completely in 67% of patients, and shrinking tumors in 93% of patients, with 43 remaining in remission for at 2 years. Tecartus is also chasing an approval in acute lymphoblastic lymphoma ("ALL"), which could happen as early as this year.

Meanwhile, Yescarta - approved for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma ("DLBCL") - now faces extra competition from rival CAR-T therapies, since Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) has won approval for Breyanzi in DLBCL. Novartis' Kymriah is also approved in this space, meaning competition is fierce, and Yescarta's path to revenue is far from guaranteed.

"Don't Eat Me" Division

Magrolimab is Gilead's final bid for a leading position in the oncology markets. As mentioned, the CD47-targeting monoclonal antibody was acquired from Forty Seven, after Gilead swallowed up the pioneering biotech in a $4.9bn deal last year.

The MoA of Magrolimab represents another new treatment paradigm. Many types of solid tumor cancer cells overexpress CD47 on their surface, and CD47 is capable of sending "don't eat me" messages to macrophages, to avoid detection and elimination. Magrolimab blocks the CD47 from sending its "don't eat me" message, and even adds its own "eat me" message, marking cancerous cells for destruction.

Magrolimab is the leading CD47 candidate (as far as I am aware), with few rivals - Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL), is active in this space, but lacks the R&D spending that Gilead has, whilst AbbVie recently showed interest via its acquisition of iMab - but Magrolimab has the best-in-class data - alongside Azacitidine (Bristol Myers Squibb's Vidaza), the drug achieved a 42% complete remission rate in 33 patients.

Gilead believes it can make a Biologics License Application ("BLA") to the FDA in 2H21, for an accelerated approval in myelodysplastic syndrome ("MDS"). The FDA has already awarded the drug a Breakthrough Therapy Designation, and Magrolimab is also in Phase 2 trials for hematological malignancies and acute myeloid lymphoma ("AML").

Oncology Summary

To summarize, progress in oncology to date, having spent a combined total of ~$38bn on Kite, Immunomedics, and Forty Seven, management will be far from satisfied with only 3 drug approvals, and ~$660m of revenue in FY20, and $263m in Q121, but equally, I don't think management will be despairing either.

By choosing to invest in a Trop-2 inhibitor, CAR-T cell therapies and a CD47 monoclonal antibody, management has not chosen an easy path to approvals and near-term revenue growth, but I think that the decision is quite admirable in many ways as it brings new treatment paradigms to market in areas of high unmet need.

After its HIV experience, Gilead is arguably earning itself a reputation as a company that develops progressive therapeutics ahead of the competition, whilst also selling its shareholders short by failing to capitalize on the revenue side of things.

Remdesivir could turn out to be another example of a therapy that answered an urgent unmet need, but ultimately had a short shelf life as a blockbuster-selling asset.

But ultimately, even if Gilead may not have been adequately rewarded for some of the great work the company has done, its nascent oncology division is in good hands, with CEO O'Day having spent more than 3 decades at Roche - a cancer giant.

Kite may not have been the CEO's pick, but Immunomedics and Forty Seven are, and I think Gilead will be targeting >$7.5bn of sales from these 2 acquisitions within 5 years, which would represent a satisfactory ROI.

What the company does not need is another high-profile failure on the acquisition front, which would be strongly detrimental to shareholder value.

Filgotinib Failure, HIV Franchise & Other Assets

In 2019, Gilead signed a partnership deal worth ~$5bn with the biotech Galapagos, which gave it access to 6 clinical phase assets. The most advanced for these was Filgotinib - a JAK-1 inhibitor indicated for treatment of Rheumatoid Arthritis ("RA").

Filgotinib was seen as an opportunity for Gilead to enter the autoimmune treatment market and compete with the likes of AbbVie (ABBV), whose $19bn per annum autoimmune therapy Humana will go off patent in 2023.

In the end, however, AbbVie's JAK-1 inhibitor Rinvoq has won several approvals - including in RA - whilst Gilead has failed to win approval for Filgotinib - brand name Jyseleca - in the US, owing to concerns over testicular toxicity - and has discontinued development of the treatment in any indication.

That partly explains Gilead's poor share price performance towards the end of last year, and suggests that this Pharma cannot afford too many more high profile, late-stage failures.

As such, a lot rides on the company's latest HIV treatment, Lenacapavir. As an injectable that only needs to be administered once every 6 months, Lenecapavir has a favorable dosing regime, and is initially being developed for patients failing their oral treatment programs.

Results have been positive in this indication, with Lenacapavir shown to significantly reduce viral loads in patients compared to placebo in a 22 patient trial last year. Gilead is also targeting larger indications, such as the general HIV population and pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) - a market where the now off-patent Truvada has previously been dominant.

Gilead expects to initiate a Phase 3 trial of Lenacapavir in PrEP this quarter, and release data from a Phase 2 trial in an HIV treatment naive population in the second half of this year. A Phase 2 trial pairing Lenacapavir with Merck's (MRK) Islatravir for long-acting oral HIV treatment is also expected to initiate this year.

I have not come across many sales forecasts for Lenacapavir other than an optimistic forecast for $9bn of sales, but if approved across all of its target indications, the treatment ought to be a multi-billion dollar seller, capable of fully replacing lost Truvada sales. There is competition in this space, however, from Islatravir, and also ViiV Healthcare's Cabotegravir - another long-acting injectable.

Gilead Sciences pipeline summary for FY21. Source: company Q121 earnings presentation.

If we look at Gilead's near-term pipeline summary above, we can see that it is mostly focused on Trodelvy, Magrolimab, Lenacapavir and Yescarta, but there are one or two candidates of note.

Gilead retains an option to co-develop and co-commercialize Domvanalimab, being developed by Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) - a company Gilead owns ~20% of. Domvanalimab is an anti-TIGIT antibody, currently in a Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with unresectable Stage III non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), in combination with AstraZeneca's Imfinzi.

Meanwhile, Hepcludex is a first-in-class Hepatitis D therapy which has been conditionally approved in Europe, which Gilead acquired as part of its $1.4bn buyout of German biotech MYR, and hopes to submit a BLA for in the US this year.

Valuation

As discussed in my intro to this post, Gilead's forecast for $11.5bn - $12.9bn of non-GAAP operating income in FY21 is very healthy, suggesting that the company's cash flow generation - even when we factor in debt repayments, dividends, and share buybacks - supports a present day share price value of >$100. To set expectations however, most Pharma's generate healthy net profit margins and cash flow generation that support high share price targets, but only very rarely do their stock prices gain >35% over a short period.

Ballpark non-GAAP earnings forecasts and DCF / EBITDA multiple analysis to calculate present value of Gilead shares. Source: my tables using historical company financial data, my forward assumptions based on mgmt. guidance.

My ballpark earnings forecasts and DCF / EBITDA multiple analysis paints a rosy picture for Gilead and its shareholders. If the company can generate FY21 levels of free cash flow over a sustained period, then it barely needs to grow top-line revenues in order to generate phenomenal shareholder value.

Cash flow can be >$10bn per annum by FY26 on 1.5% annual revenue growth, if Gilead can maintain OPEX at ~50% of revenues, as this year's non-GAAP forecasts seem to suggest.

The forward P/E based on extrapolating this performance out for 5 years is 8.6x, forward price to sales 3.5, and forward FCF per share >$10. Present day firm value would be $128bn - a 50% premium to current market cap - using DCF analysis, even with a high expected market return of 12% and beta of 1.

There are of course, a lot of ifs, buts and maybes to consider. Biktarvy and Descovy are critical to the pre-eminence of Gilead's HIV division, and both may not be far off peak sales, although Descovy may be able to grab some of Truvada's former market share.

The approval of Lenacapavir also ought to offset falling sales across the division, but that could be 2 years away, and is subject to the drug continuing to deliver positive data that compares favorably with rivals'.

HCV division sales will keep falling, likely losing another $1-$1.5bn over the next few years, and the future sales of Yescarta and Tecartus are uncertain, albeit quite promising, in my view.

Management's recent record with acquisitions has been underwhelming, with billions wasted on R&D in relation to, for example, Filgotinib, and Kite, whose return has been poor to date. Debt also remains a burden, and patent expiries of e.g. Descovy, in 2025, and even Yescarta and Tecartus, in 2027, puts management under constant pressure to keep bringing through novel candidates with blockbuster sales potential.

The label expansion of Trodelvy is also critical, and there are signs that the drug may struggle to compete both with current standards of care in more lucrative first-line settings, and the pipeline assets of rival Pharmas and biotechs. Finally, future Remdesivir sales are uncertain, but more likely to decrease than increase.

Conclusion - Hard To Believe Gilead Stock Can Have A Worse Run Than Late 2020 - Buying On Cash Flow Promise Looks Harmless

Gilead has had to face some tough challenges in recent years, through no fault of the company or its management, in my view, and the company has shown, with e.g. Veklury, that it can still develop essential drugs rapidly and beat its big Pharma rivals to the punch.

That's important in my view for a company that needs to rebuild its empire in enemy territory, taking on the likes of Bristol Myers Squibb, Merck, AbbVie and Roche in oncology, not to mention tens or even hundreds of biotechs.

Gilead has taken a very different approach to rebuilding than, for example, BMY o4 ABBV, who respectively spent $77bn acquiring Celgene and $63bn on Allergan. BMY inherited $12bn per annum of annual Revlimid (a blood cancer drug) sales from Celgene, whilst AbbVie picked up a similar revenue boost from Allergan's assets.

With the cost of debt currently low, it's tempting to wonder if these 2 Pharma's approach to growth has been more successful than Gilead's. Gilead has spent ~$43bn on Kite, Immunomedics, Galapagos and Forty Seven for annual sales of <$1bn, so far, whilst BMY and ABBV are paying off their debt at a rate of 10-20% per annum based on revenues from its acquired assets only.

The fact remains however that so long as it is not impacted by too many extra costs and charges - which clouded the earnings picture in FY20 on a GAAP vs non-GAAP basis - Gilead's cash flow is comparable to any of its big pharma rivals, its dividend second only to AbbVie and GlaxoSmithKline, its debt manageable, and its pipeline promising, if a little risky and characterized by slow progress / late-stage failures.

Investment fundamentals of Big Pharma companies compared. Source: my table using data from Google Finance, TradingView.

As such, I am struggling to think of too many reasons not to recommend Gilead stock at current price as a strong investment opportunity - other than the risks mentioned above.

The company still has 3-5 years to make a success of its oncology division, in my view, centered around Trodelvy and its ability to potentially alter the chemotherapy treatment space for the better, HIV looks relatively robust, and even if earnings shrink as legacy asset revenues disappears, the profitability should not be affected, as SG&A will fall too.

Gilead could benefit from one of two more promising pipeline candidates, perhaps, but if management hit their targets in FY21, the company will have an exceptionally profitable year, and it's hard to see how the share price doesn't go up as a result.