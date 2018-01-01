Photo by PeopleImages/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

After receiving FDA approval for its product, QuantaFLo, Semler Scientific (OTC:SMLR) is on a disruptive path to increase testing for a major disease that affects millions of people across the world. If they are able to properly diagnose broader America, Semler has the potential to grow its revenues and brand, which is already gaining speed. Semler also has lots of potential optionality in other market spaces, and if they can expand into them and disrupt the space as much as they disrupted the PAD testing space, Semler could become a wonderful investment for investors for the next five to 10 years.

The Problem Semler Is Solving

Semler's product, QuantaFlo, is a disruptive product that is making it easy to diagnose and get tested for Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD). PAD is the blockage of arteries by fat growth, and it can be extremely dangerous. PAD decreases blood flow to extremities and increases the risk of sufferers having a heart attack, stroke, or death by 21%.

PAD has been massively underdiagnosed in the past years, making this disease even more dangerous. There is a reason for this, mainly due to the nature of PAD in patients. The problem with PAD is that most sufferers are asymptomatic, which makes it incredibly hard to detect. 75% of PAD patients are asymptomatic, nearly 20% of people over 60 have PAD, and 50% of people over 85, yet only 1-2 million people are diagnosed yearly. This problem causes many problems down the line, for if PAD were diagnosed earlier it would give doctors a better chance to handle and treat it. Because of its lack of diagnosis, the government ends up paying much more in annual medical costs. This is where Semler enters.

Semler created a product that makes it incredibly easy to get tested for PAD. This product is cheaper for consumers, as accurate, and is much faster than traditional testing methods. This is allowing Semler to be able to test patients at a much higher rate than before, which is why Semler believes it should be testing 80 million people per year, compared to the 2 million that are currently diagnosed each year.

Comparing Semler's product to the traditional testing product, the Ankle-Brachial Index (ABI), is like comparing night and day.

Source: Investor Presentation

It is clear that the standard form of diagnosis and testing for PAD is hard, time-consuming, and there are many hoops to jump through. With Semler, they have simplified the testing process so it is easy, fast, and as effective as the traditional methods.

Semler is clearly solving a big problem in the healthcare space, and they are a clear disruptor. They have a massive edge and benefit over the traditional methods, and they are working towards bettering the lives of millions of patients around the world. If they are able to continually ramp up testing in the U.S. and across the globe, they can potentially save the lives of millions. They clearly still have lots of growth to get from 2 million tested patients to 80 million, so Semler will likely be growing in this space for a long time, which makes it incredibly beneficial for investors for the next 5-10 years.

Next, we will discuss Semler's edge, in both their product and their business, along with potential optionality they have in the future. We will also discuss who exactly their customers are, and why that is so beneficial to Semler for the long term.

Edge & Optionality

Product Edge

With little competition in this PAD testing race, Semler is able to be a leader in both cost, time, and accuracy. The standard test, which has maintained little renovation called Ankle-Brachial Index, has been used for decades. With no competition before Semler, they have not made progress on the product.

Currently, it can only be used by a vascular technician in a vascular lab, and it must be used only after a referral from a doctor, which may only be granted if the patient has symptoms. As previously mentioned, most patients do not experience symptoms, so it is clear why PAD was often underdiagnosed before Semler. The ABI also costs more and takes more time, with accuracy equal to Semler’s product.

With Semler, any primary care office can perform the test and receive results in 5 minutes. Semler’s lower cost advantage, simplicity, and speed could make Semler’s service become the industry leader very quickly. They could then properly test and diagnose patients with PAD, and possibly even explore other product areas, which will be discussed shortly.

Business Model

One of the reasons Semler is so intriguing for investors is the way it makes money. Most businesses like Semler make their money solely on hardware, but Semler's revenue mostly comes from the software it sells. In fact, their software dominates their revenue, for their gross margins are over 91%. Their hardware consists of the test and disposables associated with the test, but their primary revenue generator is the software.

Semler's software provides data taken from the test and displays it simply for doctors in order to review it and proceed. They sell this in two ways: a fixed recurring revenue subscription and a variable, per-test fee. Both of these are relatively consistent recurring revenue generators. I am a huge fan of how Semler generates its revenue. I think that their software focus instead of their hardware focus is crucial for appealing financials. If Semler has favorable financials, it will make it easier for them to grow into new spaces in the future, which they have already started doing. It also allows them to integrate products into its customers' systems in the future if it were to expand into new spaces.

As they gain more customers, which can be primary care offices, insurance providers, or risk assessment companies, they will be able to lower their cost of revenue, which is primarily the cost of the test, and their margins could still increase in the future. This could allow them to seriously take over the PAD testing market, and overtake their only main competitor, ABI. If they instead had a hardware focus, then none of this would be possible, and they would have a much harder time expanding in the future as it expands into different spaces. Because of their favorable business model, it will be easier for Semler to grow in the future, which makes Semler a wonderful potential investment.

Investments in Optionality

Semler is experimenting with expanding into different product categories. They are doing so in order to be more beneficial to their customers, as well as grow their customer base.

They have made three big steps towards doing so. They have entered many product agreements in hopes to expand their customer base. They have also been investing in new product areas, in hopes to expand into more spaces.

Source: Semler Investor Presentation

It is clear that they have the long term in mind. They are showing investors that they are not just focused on PAD testing, but testing for other diseases, and that shows investors that there is massive potential ahead.

These new product categories, although not disclosed yet, will likely have tremendous potential. I figure that once these product areas are announced and more detail is given about these investments, more investors will start to notice Semler's potential for the long term.

Their Customers

One thing to note about Semler is their customers. It is important to know that their customers are the primary care offices and doctors, not patients. Semler sells its software and hardware to these offices, who use it on their patients. This is important, for some of Semler's customers are large conglomerates, which can cause customer concentration.

Health care insurers are also customers. The value proposition for insurers are great:

Source: Investor Presentation

The fact that some of their customers are conglomerates is important for Semler. This creates stickiness for Semler's product, and if they can secure business with one part of the large business it will be easier for them to integrate their products into the rest of the conglomerate. It also helps them gain stickiness, and it would increase switching costs if a doctor's office wanted to leave. If the other offices in the system use Semler, it would be extremely hard for one office to stop using Semler, for if these offices needed to give each other information about PAD, it would be more difficult. If an entire conglomerate of doctor's offices use one software system for PAD testing, it also makes it incredibly easy for the offices' patients to move from one office to another, which is beneficial for the offices and thus Semler.

Financials & Valuation

Semler's financials are about as strong as you can get for healthcare businesses. In the first quarter, Semler had over $13 million in revenue, along with $6 million in operating income, and $5 million in net income. Their EPS was also $0.60 in the first quarter. Revenues grew 40% Year-over-Year, and their operating income was higher than the operating income of FY 2018.

Source: Investor Presentation

Semler also had no debt and over $26 million in cash on the balance sheet. Their gross margins did decrease slightly from 91% in FY 2020 to 88% in Q1 2021, but their margins are still extremely strong. Financially, Semler is a fortress. They have extremely strong financials, and with highly experienced management, Semler will be able to capitalize on that in the coming years.

Valuation is not as strong as their financials, however:

Company Price/Sales FWD GAAP Price/Earnings FWD EV/Sales FWD Semler Scientific 12.9 40.3 12.3

Source: Seeking Alpha

By no means is Semler a cheap stock to own. They are very expensive, and so is their valuation on long-term estimates:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Even looking at FY 2022 revenue estimates, Semler is still valued at 10x sales. This is quite a difficult pill to swallow, but I believe that these estimates are quite conservative. I think that these estimates are quite conservative because I still see 2 options for Semler to maintain 30-40% growth for the next many years.

First, I think they still have tons of room to run when it comes to testing. Like I previously mentioned, they are shooting to test 80 million people per year, compared to the 2 million they are able to test now. Even if they get to 10 million patients being tested, that would take them 5 years at 40% annual growth. I believe that getting to 10 million patients in 5 years is more than reasonable, which would indicate 40% testing growth annually for that time period.

Second, these estimates do not seem to factor in any potential expansion into separate testing markets. Considering that they have invested in new spaces, they definitely have the potential to grow into those spaces within the next two years. If they were able to do that or even start the process of expanding, this would likely result in an increase in revenues. Because of these two factors, I think that revenue estimates are quite conservative, and will likely beat these estimates.

Management is very experienced and skilled. They also have a fair amount of financial stake in the company. The CEO, Dr. Douglas Murphy-Chutorian, for example, owns just under 12% of shares outstanding. This shows me that he is incentivized to help his business succeed. It also shows me that he has a strong conviction in the success of Semler. All directors and executives combined own over 13% of the shares outstanding.

Although the founder is not actively engaged with the business and its operations, The management team has long-tenured. The CEO, CTO, and the Chief Marketing Officer have a combined 28 years at Semler. This shows me that the current management team is fully dedicated to Semler, and they have stayed loyal for a long time. This amount of dedication shows me that they have no plans of leaving, either. With no plans of leaving, I am confident that the level of success that Semler has held the past few years will continue for the coming years.

Source: 10-K

Investor Will Chang, who also is a large investor in the San Francisco Giants, is a large shareholder in Semler. Eric Semler, another famous investor, also holds over 8% of the business.

What Would Make Me Reconsider My Thesis

I believe that my thesis for Semler is very solid, and as they continue to perform the way they have, I will continue to be a very happy shareholder. There are a few risks, and if these risks do not get resolved within the next few years, I could potentially rethink my thesis for this business.

Major Concentration

The main concern about Semler Scientific is its large customer concentration. As of April 2021, two customers accounted for 47% and 23% of the company’s revenue, respectively. Also, four customers accounted for 31%, 19%, 16%, and 10% of the company’s accounts receivable, respectively. Semler’s biggest customer, the one who accounts for 31% of accounts receivable, is a diversified U.S. healthcare company and its affiliates, however. This provides some security, knowing that it is a very large and credible customer, but nonetheless, if they lost this customer, there is no doubt that they would be in trouble financially.

They also had three vendors who accounted for 40% of Semler’s accounts payable in the first quarter of 2021. This would also pose a problem if one of their vendors left, for they would lose a major source of resources if they left Semler. I do not think this is probable, however, for Semler is a loyal customer to these vendors and so far there has never been any reason for them to consider ending their relationship. If this concentration risk on both the supply and demand side of Semler's business does not resolve itself, it shows me that Semler is unable to gain enough customers to dilute the concentration, which would make me more likely to lose faith in Semler's execution. If these concentration risks persist for many more years, I would likely revisit my thesis in this business.

Trading OTC

This is more in terms of buying and selling shares, but Semler trades on the OTC market, which is known to be less liquid than the NASDAQ or the New York Stock Exchange. Although this does not change my thesis in the company, it is a risk in my opinion. If a large investor were to dump shares, the stock would be quite volatile and dangerous. However, if they were to upgrade to either the Nasdaq or the New York Stock Exchange, this would be a wonderful thing for Semler. In my opinion, this would validate its business more, and it would show me that other investors have the conviction in Semler that I do.

Conclusion

Overall, has a great opportunity today. I believe that Semler's risk portfolio is relatively low, and the potential upside is extremely high. Their product is far and away the best product for PAD testing, and it is only a matter of time before it catches on and grows in doctor's offices. Once it does this, it will be able to massively expand the patient volume, and thus expand its customer base even more.

This, along with the potential for new spaces of testing makes me incredibly bullish on Semler's future. This under-the-radar stock is a business that deserves to be in every investor's portfolio, and as it continues to execute successfully, I have no doubt that it will eventually end up there.