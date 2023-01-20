Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images News via Getty Images

Investment thesis

The thesis is really simple. Altria Group (NYSE:MO) represents a perfect setup for a long call option play for three reasons: high risk, high return, and low market implied volatility.

First, MO faces a high degree of risks in the near future. The business faces significant regulatory risks surrounding the U.S. tobacco industry, litigation risks, a secular decline in demand, and as well as possible tax increases on tobacco products.

Second, at the same time, there are also huge upside potentials. The business has been generating plenty of cash, enjoying an incredible margin, and actively developing alternative products (notably oral tobacco products and cannabinoid products). With its current low valuation (price ~$50 and 10.9x PE), any success (or smell of success) with any of these alternatives could change the analysts’ narrative and investor mood, triggering a large upward swing both in valuation and stock price.

Third, despite the above uncertainties, the market’s implied volatility is quite low for this stock. As of this writing, the implied volatility is ~25% for a two year at-the-money call option for MO. In contrast, the implied volatility is ~19% for a two year at-the-money call option for the SP500. So the market essentially considers the uncertainties facing MO not that much different from the overall market.

Combing the above factors, MO represents a perfect setup for a long call option for investors who want to bet on MO but want to limit their downside (in terms of absolute amount of money).

Historical perspective

To better anchor the rest of the discussion about risks and opportunities, the following chart briefly reviews the recent history of the stock and its business.

First of all, in the off chance that you did not know this yet, MO is one of the so-call Dividend Kings (with continuous dividend increase for at least 50 years), and this year is the 51st year of this incredible streak. For decades, it has been a highly effective cash generating machine and favored by the market, as reflected in the peak valuation of ~25x as recent as 2017.

Second, many of the problems mentioned above are not new – not only not new, but actually very old. The demand for their core cigarettes business has been in decline for decades in terms of volume (and MO has shown the pricing power to keep revenue stable). The business has been facing regulatory pressures and litigations almost constantly.

Then as anything that has been in favor, it began its inevitably fall out of favor in 2017. And since 2017, there are good reasons both for the investors and for management to feel that “it is different this time”. As seen, on the management aside, they’ve tried several dramatic moves in the past few years. Including a $1.8B investment in cannabis and $12.8B in e-cigarettes manufacture JUUL. The JUUL investment unfortunately turned out to be a failure shortly afterward and had been almost completely written off, representing the biggest investment mistake this company has ever made. Then there was a discussion about a MO and Philip Morris merger, that if materialized, could mitigate much of the regulation risks in the U.S. And on the investor side, the stock price plummeted from $75 to $35, valuation tumbled from more than 25x PE to as low as 7.1x (and a dividend yield of 11.9%!) during the COVID pandemic.

Price has recovered somewhat since the bottom, which brought us to the current price level of ~$50 and a valuation of 10.8x PE.

The risks

As mentioned above, the business faces significant risks. The business faces regulatory risks surrounding the U.S. tobacco industry, litigation risks, a secular decline in demand, and as well as possible tax increases on tobacco products. Notably, there is a possible FDA action to reduce product nicotine levels and a ban on menthol cigarettes. I am not a smoker myself, so certainly not speaking within my expertise here. But what I’ve learned is that smokers only become addictive when the nicotine level in the cigarettes is above a certain threshold. Below that threshold, you cannot get additive. And also ~40% of all cigarette sales are menthol cigarettes. Therefore, if these regulations do materialize, they could be a heavy blow to MO.

MO certainly has recognized these risks and probably felt “it is different this time”, as they have been actively and seriously pursuing alternative products instead of keeping business as usual. As aforementioned, two major moves included a $1.8B investment in cannabis and $12.8B in JUUL. The JUUL investment unfortunately turned out to be a failure, but the jury is still out for the cannabis business.

As a consequence, MO has been stretching its balance sheet as the above investments were financed by debt. As can be seen from the chart below, long-term debt has almost doubled because of the above investments. Management must have also felt the pressure as can be seen from the next chart comparing recent dividend increase. Management has been growing dividend in the past at ~8% CAGR, but only at ~3.5% in the recent two years. However, due to the low borrowing rate and the business’ excellent cash generation ability, MO has no trouble at all to service its debt and cover the dividend (interest coverage, defined as EBIT divided by interest expense is 9x).

The opportunities

At the same time, there are also huge upside potentials. The business has been generating plenty of cash, enjoying an incredible margin, and actively developing alternative products (notably oral tobacco products and cannabinoid products). Their current products are generating plenty of cash and their new oral tobacco products are gradually ramping up (smokeable generated ~90% of 2020 sales, and oral tobacco products about 10%). The FDA regulations may not materialize, or may not be as austere as feared. Then there is possibility of a MO and Philip Morris merger, mitigating much of the regulation risks in the U.S.

And the cannabis business is such a wide card. MO’s investment in Cronos is certainly a long-term bet on the eventual legalization of marijuana, particularly in the United States. At this point, it seems that the country is nearing an inflection point on this front, but there is simply no way to know for sure.

What we do know is that with its currently depressed valuation (see the table below), any positive developments on any of the above issues could dramatically change the narrative and market perception, and trigger a large upside swing both in valuation and stock price.

With the recent large swing in valuation, there is probably no point to even try predicting what would be a “fair” valuation. It is largely emotion and news driven. So the table below simply used the averaged valuations over the past 5 years. With such wide swings and large uncertainty, the price in the next a few years could essentially be anywhere. As shown below, if valuation swings to 15x PE by some positive developments, the price could skyrocket to $80. On the other hand, the price could sink to the ~$30 range again if valuation swings back to 7x PE.

Perfect setup for a long call option play

So in a nutshell, here we have a situation with a large variance in the possible outcomes. If you could stomach the variance in outcomes, I suppose there is nothing wrong to just invest in MO stocks directly. However, I myself do not feel too comfortable with such variance for a long-term holding. My overall investment philosophy and my long-term holdings are in the last sections. What I would do (and what I actually did) for situations like these is to consider a long call option play. Many people probably are allergic to options because common sense is that they are leveraged strategies and therefore too risky. Like many common sense in investment, it is debatable (or just a myth).

A bit of option 101 in case you are not familiar with it. In case you are, definitely skip this paragraph. A call option is a contract that gives the buyer (me in this case) the right, but not the obligation, to buy a stock (MO in this case) at a specified price (called the strike price) within a specific time period. In this case, I bought 2x MO call options with $50 strike price that expire on 1/20/2023 at a cost of $5.4. Which means I have the right to buy 200 shares of MO at $50 strike any time before 1/20/2023 (from whoever sold the call option). The price I paid to get such a right is $1,080 ($5.4 per share x 200 shares), i.e., I paid the seller $1,080 upfront. Such right will be essentially worthless if the price of MO dropped substantially below $50 and I would lose 100% of my $1,080 upfront payment - and this is where options are indeed risky. But such right would be worth something or a lot if the price of MO becomes higher than $50. If the price increases to $52 at the time of expiration, it would be worth $2 per share because I have the right to buy it at $50 from the option seller and sell it to the market at $52. Of course, I would still suffer a large loss in this case – I paid $5.4 per share upfront but made $2 per share ~2 years later. But if the price rises above $55.4 (the so called breakeven price), then I will make a profit. For every $1 above it, my return would be about 18.5% ($1 profit on $5.4 upfront cost). For example, if price rises to $65, my return would be 177%. Obviously, the lower my upfront payment, the lower the breakeven price, and better odds I would have to make a profit. The upfront payment increases with the so-called implied volatility – i.e., the market’s perception about how large the potential price swing could be.

To me, I am actually limiting my risk exposure by using a call option in this case rather than taking on more risks. If I want to invest in 200 shares at $50 per share directly, I have to lay out $10k of capital upfront and if price goes down to $35, I will lose $3k. With the call options, the most I can lose is $1,080 – but I get to take about the same amount of upside if price rises sufficiently above the breakeven point. Especially, the market’s implied volatility is quite low for MO. As of this writing, the implied volatility is ~25% for a two year at-the-money call option for MO. In contrast, the implied volatility is ~19% for a two year at-the-money call option for the SP500. So the market essentially considers the uncertainties facing MO not that much different from the overall market, which is another good reason for a long call on top of the low valuation.

Conclusion and final thought

Given the high risk, high return, and low market implied volatility, MO represents a perfect setup for a long call option play, for investors who want to bet on it but want to limit their downside in terms of absolute amount of money. But a cautionary final remark for people who are new to options. It is very important to empathize that it limits my risks in terms of the absolute amount of money exposed in the way that I use it. It is more risky (much more) in the sense that you can - there is actually a quite large chance that you would - lose 100% of the capital invested when you have long option.

My portfolio strategy and disclosure of holdings

First, a little bit more about my overall portfolio management strategy and my stock selecting methodology. At the portfolio level, I follow a variation of Dalio’s All Whether Portfolio. I hold three asset classes: gold, treasury bonds, and stocks. The main variation is adding a Dynamic Leverage as detailed in another one of my posts in case you are interested. Out of the stock asset class, 2/3 are invested in indexed stock ETFs (including leveraged ETFs), and the remaining 1/3 is invested in individual stocks.

For these individual stocks, I hold a rather concentrated portfolio of no more than a dozen stocks. For my stock selections, I follow a variation of Joel Greenblatt’s Magic Formula (MF) method. The variations primarily involve A) the inclusion of growth rate into the ranking, B) the use of a relative valuation metric (i.e., a stock’s current valuation compared to its historical valuation) to replace the absolute PE or EV/EBIT ratio in the original magic formula method, C) the fundamental aspects of the business, and D) some consideration of diversifications across different market sectors (though I do not mind holding multiple stocks in the same sector).

With the above background, here are my current holdings and their weight in my current portfolio. As you can see, I currently hold 9 positions. BTW, I wish Seeking Alpha encourages authors to not only disclose their ownership of a given security, but also to disclose the size of their position. I am a firmer believer that actions speak louder than words. Instead of (or in addition to) showing the arguments and analysis, show how much you actually hold. How much we actually hold tells more about our true opinion than our analysis.

I have written an analysis for some of them with links provided here in case you are interested. And I will gradually write my analysis for the rest of my holdings.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), which represents an asymmetric reward/risk profile to me as discussed in this full analysis here. AbbVie Inc (ABBV), a pharmaceutical juggernaut Intel Corp (INTC), a global leader in integrated circuits Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ), a diversified telecommunication provider Kroger (KR), the US largest grocery store by sales. Merck & Co. (MRK), a global leader in health care and animal health products Lockheed Martin (LMT), a leading aerospace and defense company, which represents a wide moat business at a fair price as discussed in this full analysis here. General Dynamics (GD), a leading aerospace, marine systems, and defense company, which represents a business with both short term potential and decent perpetual growth prospects as discussed in this full analysis here. Alibaba Group (BABA), the largest ecommerce company in the world in terms of gross merchandise volume

As you can see, my selection method tends to select stocks with reasonable valuation, reasonable growth, and high quality. In terms of valuation, all holdings are trading at very reasonable valuation (both in terms of absolute valuation and relative valuation). The average PE is ~13.x for this group, compared to ~44 for the overall market (represented by SP500).

In terms of the growth, the PEG column provide some insights. The PE Growth ratio (PEG) was defined as the PE divided by the sum of dividend growth rate and dividend yield. As seen, this group offers an average PEG of 1.4, with the maximum of 1.8. In contrast, the PEG for SP500 is ~4 (assuming ~8% growth rate and ~2% current dividend yield).

In terms of quality, they are all leaders in their sector with a well-establish business model, brand name, and moat. Their financial strength is among the strongest. For one thing - the interested coverage, calculated as EBIT divided by interest expense, is ~12x. And this calculation excluded INTC and BABA, which are essentially debt free given their current working capital and EBIT. And the quality of the business, measured by return on equity (ROE), is on average 30%, more than double that of the overall market. Note the ROE of ABBV is ~160% with its particular capital structure and is not included in this average.

As a diversified group with such a wide margin of safety compared to SP500 both in terms of valuation, financial strength, and quality, they have been helping me beat the overall market and at the same time help me sleep well during any market turmoil.