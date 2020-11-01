Photo by JamesBrey/iStock via Getty Images

Market Recap

After losing to the S&P in April, high yield dividend stocks offer 4x the return of SPY in May. VYM finished the month with a total return of 3.03% compared to 0.66% for SPY, the S&P 500 ETF. On a year-to-date basis VYM is 476 basis points ahead of SPY and doesn't look to be slowing down. My watchlist as well as the fairly valued and undervalued stocks are both slightly ahead of VYM in 2021 and since inception.

The main purpose of a high dividend yield portfolio is not to outperform the broad market, but to generate a passive income stream that is safe, reliable and one that can grow in the future. Stocks on my watchlist for June 2021, collectively, offer a 3.30% dividend yield that is more than double the dividend yield of the S&P 500. These stocks have also grown their dividends at a historical rate of 11.57% per year during the last 5 years.

The best way to create a strong high yield dividend portfolio is with a buy and hold strategy. This strategy forces you to think about the stocks you decide to invest your capital into as the plan is to hold the positions indefinitely. Applying this approach over a long term, while focusing on potentially undervalued stocks, allows investors to generate alpha through capital appreciation. While this may not pan out for every position, diversifying your high yield portfolio across 20 or more unique stocks will increase the odds of picking up shares of certain stocks when they are at bargain prices. The beauty of a long-term outlook is time, you can sit back and wait for the valuation to revert back to historical norms all the while collecting a generous passive income stream.

Watchlist Criteria

Creating the high yield watchlist I had four areas of interest that I focused on, they are: basic criteria, safety, quality and stability. First off, the basic criterion aims to narrow down the list of stocks to those that pay a dividend, offer a yield above 2.75% and trade on the NYSE and NASDAQ. The next set of criteria focus on safety because that is a crucial part of a high yield investing strategy. The filter excludes companies with payout ratios above 100% and companies with negative 5-year dividend growth rates. Another level of safety can be associated with larger companies therefore the watchlist narrows in on stocks with a market cap of at least $10 billion. The next set of criteria set out to narrow down the list to include higher quality businesses. The three filters for quality are: a wide or narrow Morningstar moat, a standard or exemplary Morningstar stewardship and an S&P quality rating of B+ or higher. A Morningstar moat rating represents the company's sustainable competitive advantage, the main difference between a wide and narrow moat is the duration that Morningstar expects that advantage to last. Companies with a wide moat are expected to maintain their advantage for the next 20 years, whereas companies with a narrow moat are expected to maintain their advantage for the next 10 years. The Morningstar stewardship evaluates the management team of a company with respect to shareholders' capital. The S&P quality rating evaluates a company's earnings and dividend history. A rating of B+ or higher is associated with above average businesses. The last set of criteria focus on the stability of a company's top-line and bottom-line growth. The filter eliminates companies with negative 5-year revenue or earnings per share growth rate. I believe a company that is growing both their top-line and bottom-line has the ability to provide growth to its investors in the future.

June 2021 Watchlist

Here is the watchlist for June 2021. There are a total of 19 unique dividend stocks all with a current dividend yield of 2.75% or more. 4 stocks have dropped off from the prior months watchlist, they are replaced by 1 new stock. The stocks that have dropped off are: Bank of Montreal (BMO), Rogers Communications (RCI), Royal Bank of Canada (RY) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD). The new stock added this month is CMS Energy (CMS) that makes a return after falling off the watchlist last month. The dividend yield and historical yield are shown in the table below are as of 5/31/21.

Symbol Yield 5Y Yield Under/Over AMGN 2.96% 2.66% -11.28% AVGO 3.05% 2.64% -15.53% CMA 3.47% 2.82% -23.05% CMS 2.77% 2.76% -0.36% CSCO 2.80% 2.91% 3.78% DTE 3.15% 2.94% -7.14% EVRG 3.45% 3.03% -13.86% K 3.54% 3.33% -6.31% KMB 3.49% 3.19% -9.40% LNT 2.82% 2.96% 4.73% MMM 2.92% 2.79% -4.66% MRK 3.43% 3.09% -11.00% PEP 2.91% 2.85% -2.11% PFG 3.73% 3.73% 0.00% PM 4.98% 5.23% 4.78% SO 4.13% 4.54% 9.03% SRE 3.25% 2.99% -8.70% TFC 2.91% 3.05% 4.59% WEC 2.89% 3.00% 3.67% Average 3.30% 3.18% -3.54% Ave-Under 3.25% 3.11% -4.56%

The average dividend yield and historical yield shown in the second to last line of the table are for all the stocks in the watchlist. The last line, "Ave-Under", shows the average data for all stocks that are no more than 5% overvalued as computed using dividend yield theory.

Closer Look By Sector

The seven utility stocks on the watchlist offer an average dividend yield of 3.21%. Southern Company offers the highest current dividend yield of 4.13%, and CMS Energy offers the lowest current dividend yield of 2.77%. The average 5 year dividend growth rate of all seven utility stocks is a solid 8.59% with Sempra Energy having the highest individual growth rate of 14.33%. CMS Energy, DTE Energy, Evergy and Sempra Energy appear to be potentially undervalued based on dividend yield theory. Alliant Energy and WEC Energy appear to be potentially fairly valued based on dividend yield theory. Southern Company appears to be potentially overvalued based on dividend yield theory.

The three financial stocks on the watchlist offer an average dividend yield of 3.37%. Principal Financial Group offers the highest current dividend yield of 3.73%, and Truist Financial Corporation offers the lowest current dividend yield of 2.91%. The average 5 year dividend growth rate of all three utility stocks is a solid 15.61% with Comerica having the highest individual growth rate of 27.10%. Comerica appears to be potentially undervalued based on dividend yield theory. Truist Financial Corporation and Principal Financial Group appear to be potentially fairly valued based on dividend yield theory.

The four consumer staple stocks on the watchlist offer an average dividend yield of 3.73%. Philip Morris offers the highest current dividend yield of 4.98%, and Pepsi offers the lowest current dividend yield of 2.91%. The average 5 year dividend growth rate of all six utility stocks is a rather low 4.48% with Pepsi having the highest individual growth rate of 7.80%. Kellogg, Kimberly Clark and Pepsi appear to be potentially undervalued based on dividend yield theory. Philip Morris appears to be potentially fairly valued based on dividend yield theory.

The two information technology stocks on the watchlist offer an average dividend yield of 2.93%. Broadcom offers the better current dividend yield of 3.05% and Cisco offers a lower dividend yield of 2.80%. The average 5 year dividend growth rate of all six utility stocks is a very strong 32.79% primarily due to Broadcom's impressive dividend growth history. Broadcom appears to be potentially undervalued based on dividend yield theory. Cisco appears to be potentially fairly valued based on dividend yield theory.

The two healthcare stocks on the watchlist offer an average dividend yield of 3.20%. Merck offers the better current dividend yield of 3.43% and Amgen offers a lower dividend yield of 2.96%. The average 5 year dividend growth rate of all six utility stocks is a solid 10.89% with Amgen having the better dividend growth history. Both companies appear to be potentially undervalued based on dividend yield theory.

3M is the only industrial stock on the watchlist and offers a current dividend yield of 2.79%. The company has grown its dividend at a rate of 7.48% over the past 5 years. The stock appears to be potentially undervalued based on dividend yield theory.

Just because a stock is potentially undervalued based on dividend yield theory does not imply potential upside.

Past Performance

The watchlist from May 2021 had a total return of 2.47% last month, while the fairly valued and undervalued stocks from the watchlist had a total return of 1.83%. Both trailed VYM's total return of 3.03%, but beat the broad market return, defined by SPY, of 0.66%. On a year to date basis and since inception, November 1st, 2020, both the watchlist and the fairly valued and undervalued stocks are outperforming SPY and VYM.

Date Watchlist FV/UV VYM SPY Nov 20 13.29% 13.75% 12.26% 10.88% Dec 20 2.78% 2.95% 3.41% 3.71% Jan 21 -1.27% -1.17% -0.57% -1.02% Feb 21 2.26% 1.98% 4.57% 2.78% Mar 21 10.68% 11.09% 6.94% 4.54% Apr 21 3.72% 3.07% 2.55% 5.29% May 21 2.47% 1.83% 3.03% 0.66% 2021 18.76% 17.51% 17.48% 12.72% Cumulative 38.28% 37.62% 36.38% 29.62%

The top 3 stocks by total return in May 2021 were:

BMO +11.32%

RY +9.00%

K +5.85%

The bottom 3 stocks by total return in May 2021 were:

WEC -2.67%

SO -2.42%

EVRG -2.26%

Performance by Sector for May 2021

Financials +6.16% (6 stocks) Communications +4.92% (1 stock) Industrials +3.75% (1 stock) Information Technology +3.72% (2 stocks) Consumer Staples +1.99% (4 stocks) Healthcare +0.93% (2 stocks) Utilities -1.43% (6 stocks)

Top 5 Stocks by Total Return since joining the watchlist:

BMO +80.21% (7 months) PFG +70.25% (7 months) TD +66.32% (7 months) TFC +50.47% (7 months) RY +49.95% (7 months)

Buy and Hold Approach

Since I practice a buy and hold approach with my personal investments I thought it would be useful to see how that approach would perform using this watchlist. The premise is simple, each month you allocate an equal amount of capital to all stocks from the watchlist and hold that position for the long term. In the image below, you can see the monthly and cumulative returns for equally allocating to all stocks on the watchlist, just the fairly valued and undervalued stocks and finally allocating all capital to VYM.

Eq Alloc Under VYM Nov 20 13.29% 13.75% 12.26% Dec 20 2.76% 3.12% 3.41% Jan 21 -0.59% -0.22% -0.57% Feb 21 4.70% 5.17% 4.57% Mar 21 8.98% 8.97% 6.94% Apr 21 3.63% 3.08% 2.55% May 21 3.03% 2.27% 3.03% 2021 21.11% 20.56% 17.48% Cumulative 40.99% 41.41% 36.38%

The entire watchlist outperformed the fairly valued and undervalued stocks in May, in the buy and hold mock portfolio, with a return of 3.03%. Both mock portfolios are ahead of VYM on a year-to-date basis and since inception. The goal is to have both remain ahead over the long term. You can also notice that the buy and hold portfolios are achieving better total returns than the monthly watchlist return. This reinforces the point that when a stock falls off the watchlist it should not be construed as a reason to sell that stock. Several stocks that have fallen off the watchlist have continued to experience positive returns in subsequent months. One of the primary reasons why stocks fall off the watchlist is due to their dividend yields falling below the 2.75% threshold.