Investment Thesis

The rapid advances of technology in energy conversion and logistics create frequent but often ignored opportunities in uneven market pricing among industrial builder stocks. That makes regular reviews of these (numerous) issues usually a productive field for near-term capital gain profits.

Among the best potentials at present is Ameresco, inc. (NYSE:AMRC).

Description

Ameresco, Inc. provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 130 small-scale renewable energy plants and solar PV installations. Ameresco, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The big picture: Risks vs. Rewards

First order of equity investment analysis should be what reward is expected in return for the market price change risks reasonably expected, and how prospective portfolio holding candidates compare among one another.

Figure 1

The tradeoffs here are between near-term upside price gains (green horizontal scale) seen worth protecting against by Market-makers with short positions in each of the stocks, and the prior actual price drawdowns experienced during holdings of those stocks (red vertical scale). Both scales are of percent change from zero to 25%.

The intersection of those coordinates by the numbered positions is identified by the stock symbols in the blue field to the right.

The dotted diagonal line marks the points of equal upside price change forecasts derived from Market-Maker [MM] hedging actions and the actual worst-case price drawdowns from positions that could have been taken following prior MM forecasts like today's.

Our principal interest is in AMRC at location [8]. A "market index" norm of reward~risk tradeoffs is offered by SPY at [1]. Another stock on the reward~risk tradeoff "frontier" is ORA at [3], with a poor record of achieving upside price targets.

Those forecasts are implied by the self-protective behaviors of MMs who must usually put firm capital at temporary risk to balance buyer and seller interests in helping big-money portfolio managers make volume adjustments to multi-billion-dollar portfolios. Their protective actions define daily the extent of likely expected price changes for thousands of stocks and ETFs.

This map is a good starting point, but it can only cover some of the investment characteristics that often should influence an investor's choice of where to put his/her capital to work. The table in Figure 2 covers the above considerations and several others.

Comparing Alternative Investments

Figure 2

The price-range forecast limits of columns [B] and [C] get defined by MM hedging actions to protect firm capital required to be put at risk of price changes from volume trade orders placed by big-$ "institutional" clients.

[E] measures potential upside risks for MM short positions created to fill such orders, and reward potentials for the buy-side positions so created. Prior forecasts like the present provide a history of relevant price draw-down risks for buyers. The most severe ones actually encountered are in [F], during holding periods in effort to reach [E] gains. Those are where buyers are most likely to accept losses.

[H] tells what proportion of the [L] sample of prior like forecasts have earned gains by either having price reach its [B] target or be above its [D] entry cost at the end of a 3-month max-patience holding period limit. [ I ] gives the net gains-losses of those [L] experiences and [N] suggests how credible [E] may be compared to [ I ].

Further Reward~Risk tradeoffs involve using the [H] odds for gains with the 100 - H loss odds as weights for N-conditioned [E] and for [F], for a combined-return score [Q]. The typical position holding period [J] on [Q] provides a figure of merit [fom] ranking measure [R] useful in portfolio position preferencing. Figure 2 is row-ranked on R among candidate securities, with AMRC in top rank.

Along with the candidate-specific stocks these selection considerations are provided for the averages of over 3500 stocks for which MM price-range forecasts are available today, 20 of the best-ranked (by fom) of those forecasts, and the forecast for S&P500 Index ETF as an equity market proxy.

AMRC's bp/day prospect of ½ of 1%, when compounded over a 252 market-day year, adds up to the 245% gain in [K] if sustained for a year. But its next 3-month high price target of $65.55 at +18.8% above the forecast-current price of $55.20 leaves the remaining +226% to be compounded from other selected investments able to achieve gains at the same 49.6 bp/day rate in the remaining 219 market days of the year, if it takes the prior average of 33 days to earn this +18.8%.

All those ifs are what make it easier to keep score by simply adding up the realized bps and the days required to achieve them, then to divide one by the other to derive an average CAGR for your portfolio.

Among the 20 best-ranked of all 3,549 of today's MM price-range forecasts, their higher Win Odds (91 of 100) and shorter holding periods (34 days) boost their average CAGRs to 277%. Here AMRC still compares favorably at +245% and Win Odds of 96 of 100 for the first part of a measurement year. The ample supply of other equivalently-strong stocks in diverse competitive arenas supports the expectation that market-index-level modest returns need not be accepted by wealth-building investors.

Early-year MM price-range forecast trends

Current pull-backs from early-year high prices provide AMRC with improved competitive investment comparisons to alternatives. Figure 3, unlike "technical analysis charts" shows daily forecasts of coming likely price ranges, rather than past actual days prices.

Those forecast price ranges are split into upside and downside prospects by the issue's closing price of the current-day forecast. The Range Index tells what percentage of that range lies below the current market price.

Figure 3

The "thumbnail" lower picture in Figure 3 shows the distribution of the past 5 years of daily MM forecasts in terms of the market's then current price quote for AMRC relative to its upper and lower limits. The current 19 indicates that nearly one-fifth of the full forecast range is to the downside, while the remaining 80% is to the upside, more than 4x the downside.

The distribution of these Range Indexes [RIs] indicates that higher prices are the norm following prior RI 19 experiences.

Conclusion

Ameresco, Inc., as seen by the market-making community, appears to currently be the most attractive industrial building corporation stock for near-term capital gain among many leading competitors.

