I covered Mastercard (NYSE:MA) as well as Visa (V) several times in the past – however, I always struggled with what to do with these two companies. On the one side, we are dealing with really high-quality businesses and both companies have a wide economic moat around their business, and we can expect both to continue growing at a high pace over the long run. On the other hand, Mastercard, as well as Visa, are trading at a premium and I don’t know what to do. Both stocks are not cheap – without any doubt. But they are not so extremely overvalued like several other stocks right now. And hence, Mastercard and Visa are neither a buy nor can we classify them as stocks we should avoid.

And this actually makes the two companies a great case study and good examples we can use to discuss several aspects one should consider before investing in a stock. Many other companies I can label as a clear “buy” or a clear “sell” – but the fact, that I don’t know what to do about Mastercard makes the stock so interesting. In this article, I will focus more on Mastercard but many of the arguments are also true for Visa.

Business Update

Maybe we should start with an update about the business and look at the last quarterly results. Mastercard is still struggling a little bit and considering COVID-19 related restrictions in many countries around the world, first quarter results are actually quite good. Not only could Mastercard beat earnings expectations (by $0.18 per share) as well as revenue expectations (by $163 million), Mastercard could also grow the top line. Net revenue increased from $4,009 million in Q1/20 to $4,155 million in Q1/21 – a 3.6% YoY growth. While the top line was growing year-over-year, adjusted operating income declined slightly by 0.9% YoY to $2,197 million (due to higher operating expenses, which increased 8.9% YoY). And the bottom line (adjusted diluted earnings per share) also declined from $1.83 in Q1/20 to $1.74 in Q1/21.

But at this point, we have to expect that Mastercard as well as Visa will both return to the path of growth again in the coming quarters – and not only in comparison to the horrible 2020 quarters. There might be another wave of COVID-19 cases in the coming fall and the winter resulting in restrictions again. However, these restrictions should not nearly be as bad as in the spring of 2020 or winter of 2020/2021. The COVID-19-related troubles are short-term troubles that will be resolved in a few quarters and should not create headaches anymore.

Comparing to Other Companies

When talking about the valuation of Mastercard and Visa, we can also compare the two stocks to other companies and stocks. And although these are not really peers of Mastercard and Visa, I will compare the two stocks to companies like Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), Alibaba (BABA) or Facebook (FB). Why does such a comparison make sense and could be revealing? Compared to Visa and Mastercard, these three companies are actually growing at a higher pace but are trading for much lower valuation multiples.

Company P/E TTM P/FCF TTM 5y EPS CAGR 10y EPS CAGR Mastercard 56.28 53.28 13.72% 16.32% Visa 47.47 41.02 13.64% 17.17% Tencent 28.80 26.51 40.16% 34.29% Alibaba 26.31 16.83 41.96% 76.57% Facebook 28.20 23.34 50.89% 50.41%

When looking at these numbers we see a huge discrepancy. On the one hand, we have Mastercard and Visa growing with comparably low numbers (about 16-17% CAGR during last decade), but trading for P/E and P/FCF ratios between 41 and 56. On the other hand, we have Tencent, Alibaba and Facebook, which are in most cases growing between 40% and 50% (5-year or 10-year average) but are trading for P/E or P/FCF ratios below 30 (in some cases even below 20).

And while it is not so easy to compare Mastercard and Alibaba for example (at least in some areas, totally different business model), the differences in growth rates and valuation are quite striking. And when just looking at these numbers, one has quite naturally to pick Alibaba. Of course, investing is not so easy as there are several other aspects one has to take into account.

Consistency

One of the aspects we have to take into account when comparing Mastercard and Visa to the other three companies is consistency. While Mastercard and Visa might not grow with such high rates as Tencent, Alibaba or Facebook anymore, the two are providing higher levels of consistency. While we don’t know how long Tencent or Facebook will keep up those high growth rates, we can be much more certain that Visa and Mastercard will grow at a similar pace in the coming years as during the last decade.

When excluding 2020 – the year in which the numbers declined due to COVID-19 – Mastercard could grow at a very stable pace. Additionally, Mastercard and Visa both had extremely high operating margins. And if we once again exclude 2020, operating margin was improving over time (Mastercard’s operating margin is fluctuating a bit more than Visa’s operating margin).

Visa had a higher operating margin than Mastercard in every single year during the last decade, but both companies have one of the highest operating margins among all companies listed in the S&P 500 (SPY). And while Visa had a higher margin, Mastercard could report much higher return on invested capital ratios during the last decade. On average, Mastercard had a RoIC of 44.01% during the last decade and Visa only had an RoIC of 18.31% which, although lower, is still impressive.

These are high levels of consistency and investors usually reward that consistency with higher valuation multiples.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

In the section above, I already talked about the valuation of Mastercard and Visa and compared both stocks to some other high-growing companies. And the result of that comparison was quite clear: Mastercard and Visa seem to be extremely expensive. But we also have to admit that I just picked a few stocks with very high growth rates and lower valuation multiples – and this is not very scientific and probably has limited explanatory power. Hence, I will offer some more thoughts about the valuation of Mastercard (and Visa).

We already mentioned above that both Mastercard and Visa are trading for extremely high valuation multiples. In my last article, I called Mastercard already too expensive. And although Mastercard lagged the overall market (9% vs. 19% performance), the stock still got more expensive in the meantime. When looking at simple valuation metrics – like the price-cash-flow ratio – Mastercard is trading almost for the highest multiple in the last decade and the stock got more and more “expensive” over time.

This is indicating that Mastercard (and Visa) might be overvalued. But we also have to point out, that especially Mastercard is still reporting lower numbers (earnings per share and free cash flow) than in 2019, which is leading to higher valuation multiples. In the last four quarters, free cash flow was $6,185 million while in fiscal 2019, free cash flow was $7,455 million. And we can assume that Mastercard will return to pre-crisis levels pretty soon.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Earnings Estimates)

On the other hand, if we expect Mastercard to grow at such a high pace in the years to come, the stock might actually be fairly valued. If Mastercard should grow between 22% and 32% annually in the next few years and if growth is not slowing down in a dramatic way after 2025, the stock might actually be undervalued. If we assume growth rates close to 20% for the next decade (and following that 6% till perpetuity), the intrinsic value of Mastercard would be somewhere between $400 and $500 (depending on the exact growth assumptions).

However, when looking at the last few years (and exclude 2020), Mastercard could not really grow more than 20% annually and therefore I would be rather pessimistic if such high growth rates can be achieved in the years to come.

In the last few months, I have written about several companies that suffered quite dramatically during the Dotcom bubble. Companies like Intel (INTC), Cisco (CSCO) or Microsoft (MSFT) had extremely high growth rates until 2000 and then their growth slowed down (in some cases, quite dramatic). I don’t see this happening for Mastercard, but we never know. And if the growth story should suddenly suffer somehow, huge setbacks are not unlikely.

And if the bull market will come to an end, it also seems quite likely that investors will ascribe much lower valuation multiples to almost every company – even high-quality businesses like Mastercard or Visa. And if Mastercard will suddenly trade only for 25 or 30 times earnings (which is still a decent valuation multiple), the stock would decline by about 50%.

Overall, I tend to call Mastercard overvalued – even if Mastercard should be able to grow at a similar pace than in the past, the stock would be fairly valued at best. And there certainly are risks – not only risks like the COVID-19 pandemic, which is messing with Mastercard for several quarters now, but risks that could affect Mastercard for the long term.

Risks

In my last articles, I usually mentioned the wide economic moat Mastercard clearly has. I also mentioned the immense bargaining power and wrote the following:

Mastercard has also immense bargaining power as it is connecting two very fragmented groups - on the one side, everybody who likes to sell a product or a service and needs a way to collect cash, and on the other side, everybody who wants to buy a product and has to pay for it. Mastercard connects millions of nodes in its network (the merchants and customers), and aside from a few exceptions, every node is only responsible for a very small fraction of Mastercard’s GDV and revenue. Mastercard is therefore dealing with an extremely fragmented customer base. This gives Mastercard massive bargaining power over its business partners and customers as it doesn’t really hurt Mastercard if it loses a single customer.

But maybe, that statement was not 100% accurate. While the small merchants and the individuals using the credit card don’t have much bargaining power over Mastercard or Visa, I left out the major banks that issue credit cards. Citibank is the biggest issuer of Mastercard, and Chase is the biggest issuer of Visa – if one of those banks should actually switch from Mastercard to Visa (or vice versa) it can create a major problem and lead to huge revenue losses. And as banks usually have contracts with Visa and Mastercard for three to five years, they can renegotiate from time to time (see also here).

Mastercard and Visa are also facing threats from new competitors. Both companies compete with American Express (AXP) as well as new fintech companies like PayPal (PYPL) or Adyen (OTCPK:ADYEY). And aside from these companies, Apple (AAPL) Pay and Google (GOOG) Pay come to mind. Mastercard and Visa still have a wide economic moat around their business as it is extremely difficult to create a similar network, but Google and Apple both have the financial resource to pull that off (at least in theory).

And with more and more competition, the big merchants like Walmart (WMT) or Target (TGT) as well as LIDL and Aldi in Germany will try to negotiate lower fees with Mastercard (and Visa). If competition increases and other companies – like Apple or Google – can offer a similar service and maybe undercut the rather high fees of Mastercard and Visa, the companies actually might switch. Of course, the network effects are still strong as not only the sellers (merchants) have to switch but also the buyers (customers). I wrote in past articles how difficult it is to switch and I still stand by that statement, but we should also not ignore these risks.

And while the problems generated by COVID-19 might rather be short-term problems, these risks could be long-term if competitors are moving in that space.

Conclusion

I honestly don’t know if this article was helpful to reach a decision and my “neutral” rating is probably also of limited value. That is actually my dilemma with Mastercard and Visa. If you are a Mastercard shareholder, you should probably hold on to the shares as I assume Mastercard’s future will be bright. But you should also anticipate major setbacks on the way to higher share prices. If you don’t own shares yet (like myself), I don’t know if now is a good time to buy – I won’t buy Mastercard without fully being aware that the stock price could go higher in the coming months.