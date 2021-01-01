Photo by hapabapa/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) has been one of the key beneficiaries among the SaaS growth companies from COVID-19. Given the lockdown orders, suddenly digital signing became the de facto standard.

As such, the stock, as well, was one of the key beneficiaries of the 2020 rallies among tech stocks. However, after quickly rallying from ~$70 to over ~$200, the stock has traded sideways for the last year.

Nevertheless, with DocuSign’s strong start to 2021, which still shows no signs of slowing down, the odds of the next leg higher for the stock are likely increasing.

Q1 results

DocuSign posted another quarter with meaningful beats. As indicated in the introduction, the most important takeaway for investors should be that DocuSign saw its business getting meaningfully accelerated due to COVID-19. Importantly, this acceleration by now clearly has proven to be not just merely a pull-in, but a durable secular tailwind. This is similar to the likes of Twilio (TWLO). The key trends are summarized in following two slides, which show the over 20-point acceleration in revenue growth in Q1.

Besides the overall numbers, several other numbers stand out. First, in the past year, DocuSign has started to increase its investments in international expansion, with currently a direct sales focus in 8 countries. In total, international grew 88% in Q1, although it remains pretty small at around 20% of revenue.

Another key metric, customer growth, remains just as impressive, with almost 100k sequential adds. Total customer count now is almost 1 million. Customers in the enterprise and government segment increased by over 10k to 136k.

Additionally, the customary net retention metric has also expanded significantly for DocuSign. I apologize for another copy-paste from the investor presentation, but it simply tells everything tech investors would want to see.

Bottom line, what this tells is that DocuSign continues to gain a significant amount of customers, while clearly COVID-19 has driven increased usage from existing customers as well. To that end, note that DocuSign has a quite peculiar business model: its contracts with customers only contain a specific allocation of signatures. Since COVID-19 caused plenty of companies to significantly expand their usage, these companies would have had to renew their contracts early, often with significantly higher signature allocations.

Guidance and risks

For Q2, DocuSign guides for a bit over $480M. While this implies a bit of sequential slowdown, the guide is still $50M higher than the initial Q1 guide.

As with most growth companies, that is also DocuSign’s main risk: the long-term trajectory of its growth. Still, as shown above, both revenue and billings performance shows no signs of a sudden slowdown or so. So while I wouldn’t necessarily expect any further acceleration, the combination of continued strong customer growth and high net retention should result in continued strong performance.

Competition isn’t really a risk given how far ahead DocuSign is; it is the Google (GOOG) or Intel (INTC) of e-signature.

Product portfolio

Besides the Q1 presentation, DocuSign also released a slightly longer overview of its business, where a few points are worth highlighting from. For example, DocuSign has increased its TAM by $10B to $50B.

In particular, to bolster the prospects for long-term growth potential, investors should take note of DocuSign’s vastly expanded portfolio over the last one or two years. Long-term is the keyword here, as this part of the business has actually seen a bit of a slowdown (or delay) due to COVID-19, where companies were mostly concerned with just getting the base e-signature running.

DocuSign calls its overarching offering the Agreement Cloud. Obviously, eSignature is all about signing documents. So what the Agreement Cloud adds are products around adjacent activities such as preparing, acting, and analyzing or managing.

The oldest offering is CLM or contract lifecycle management, due to the SpringCM acquisition a few years ago. This product addresses all three of these areas (prepare, act, manage).

In 2020, DocuSign further acquired Liveoak and Seal. Due to the former, DocuSign has recently added its Notary product, while the latter has recently culminated in the new Insight-Analyzer product, which offers AI-based analysis of agreements, such as search and risk-assessment.

Besides just being additional products to drive long-term growth, this overview should also prove another point. Investors sometimes question DocuSign’s moat or vulnerability to competition: can’t everyone just copy e-signatures, isn’t this a commodity?

Clearly, it is not. DocuSign for example likes to remark that it spends more on R&D (and probably by quite a margin) than all of its competitors combined. Perhaps one comparison could be with Microsoft (MSFT) Office (365). For sure there are even open source alternatives, yet Office remains the de facto standard.

Valuation and stock

Even though the stock has consolidated for almost a year after the 200% rally it should not really be a surprise that one still can’t quite call the stock to be on sale. It currently trades for about 19x forward P/S.

While the title indicated that DocuSign may sooner or later go back to new highs, I wouldn’t be surprised either if it remains sideways for another year or even more. Notably, even though all possible metrics do not show any weaknesses, given that the acceleration of the business started with COVID-19, the tougher comps are only just starting, which may concern some investors.

Investor Takeaway

DocuSign clearly has a wonderful business and one with an enormous runway for continued growth as the definite leader in its category. In particular, in this article, I highlighted how COVID-19 has meaningfully accelerated the business, driven by both (1) accelerated net retention due to eSignature (2) continued strong customer growth, and (3) investments in international growth.

This has already rewarded investors in 2020, but given the continued strength, I reckon that DocuSign stock should continue to reward investors going forward. To that end, both international growth as well as the vastly expanded product portfolio over last one to two years should serve as tailwinds. Note that COVID-19 has mainly accelerated the eSignature business, with management indicating that COVID-19 had delayed some of the conversations around the broader Agreement Cloud, which doubles DocuSign’s TAM. Management has already indicated that customer interest in this broader offering has returned.

In my prior DocuSign coverage in 2020, I recommended investors to pick up the shares if the opportunity arose between $150-200. DocuSign’s recent financial performance should give some confidence that the risk-reward around those levels should continue to be quite solid.