Introduction

I am always looking for new investment opportunities for my dividend growth portfolio. However, sometimes the most interesting business opportunities are already within my portfolio. In my portfolio, I lack some exposure to the consumer staples sector. I decided to take a closer look at several of my holdings.

One holding which already accounts for 3% of my portfolio's income is Altria Group (NYSE:MO). This is one of my most solid dividend growth stocks, and it has delivered decent returns in the last seven years. The company stock price has plunged from its all-time high, and I believe that this is a good time to take another look at the company.

I will analyze the company using the graph below which represents my methodology for analyzing dividend growth stocks. I am using the same methodology to make it easier for me to compare analyzed stocks. I will look into the company's fundamentals, valuation, growth opportunities, and risks. I will then try to determine if it's a good investment.

(Graph made by author)

According to Seeking Alpha's company overview, Altria manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand. The company also produces and sells varietal and blended table wines and sparkling wines under the Chateau Ste. Michelle. The company also owns stakes in Anheuser-Busch InBev, Cronos Group, and JUUL.

(Source: Wikipedia.org)

Fundamentals

Revenues have been growing slowly for Altria Group in the last decade. Its main source of revenue (85% of it) is combustible tobacco, which has been declining in popularity across smokers in America. The company is raising prices, and at the same time invests in new lines of businesses such as heated tobacco, wines, other alcohol, and cannabis. As the company invests it relies on its slow-growing cigarettes business.

Data by YCharts

The EPS has been growing faster than the revenues. The graph below shows a 42% increase in GAAP EPS. When we look at the non-GAAP EPS, the EPS has more than doubled in the last decade. The company enjoys improving margins, a lower number of shares outstanding, and top-line growth to fuel EPS growth. The company expects to grow EPS at around 5% in 2021, and analysts covering the company estimate that this 5% figure is here to stay in the medium term.

Data by YCharts

The company has paid $6.3 billion in dividends in 2020 alone. The current yield sits just below 7%, and while the payout ratio seems high when using the adjusted EPS figure, the payout ratio sits just below 80% which is the company's long-term goal. The company has been growing its dividends for over 50 years. The last increase was a modest 3%, and investors should expect a similar one this year.

Data by YCharts

Shares Outstanding has been steadily declining over the past decade. The company targets an 80% payout ratio for dividends and uses some of its excess cash flow for buybacks. Buybacks are extremely effective at the current valuation as the company's dividend yield is rather high. The current $2 billion buyback plan will last until approximately June 2022.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

The company is trading now for less than 11 times its 2021 forecasted EPS. This is an attractive valuation for a growing company that pays a safe dividend. The company suffers from bad publicity due to the products it is selling, and investors fear that it might have to deal with additional regulations that may limit growth. Therefore, I believe that the current valuation offers a decent margin of safety.

Data by YCharts

The graph below from Fastgraphs.com shows a similar story. The company has been growing at 8% annually in the last two decades and traded for 14 times its earnings. Therefore, I believe that the current P/E of 11 is attractive despite the somewhat lower forecasted growth rate (around 6%). The company offers a decent margin of safety when I look at its past valuation and current valuation.

(Source: Fastgraphs.com)

In conclusion, Altria Group offers investors strong fundamentals with growing sales, income, dividends, and an ongoing buyback plan. While the company is growing, its valuation seems attractive and leaves investors with a decent margin of safety. As long as the risks are limited and there are future growth opportunities, Altria is a decent investment.

Opportunities

The company is investing in low-risk nicotine products, and it is growing steadily. Marlboro heat sticks have a 1% market share in Atlanta and Charlotte and that is an almost 50% increase from a quarter ago. In addition, the company is also growing its oral tobacco business using its On! brand which also enjoyed growth in its market share.

The company's wine business also had a decent Q1, as the shipments increased 1.7% and revenues are up 2.7%. This is still a relatively small business, but it is a platform for future growth. Altria also owns 10% of AB InBev the parent company of Anheuser-Busch. The alcohol business unlike the tobacco business suffers from fewer regulations, and will also serve as a growth platform.

The third growth prospect is cannabis. The company is heavily invested in Cronos, and while 2020 was harsh on the company due to closures of stores, the company is still poised to grow. Moreover, as more states legalize cannabis in the United States, the potential for Cronos and Altria will grow. The company is forecasted to grow its revenues by 60%-80% annually in the medium term.

Risks

The company may have to deal with a significant regulatory hurdle. The current administration is considering banning menthol and reduce nicotine levels in cigarettes. A 2018 FDA-funded study found that reducing the nicotine levels in cigarettes may significantly decrease the number of smokers in the United States. Altria is already planning for a reduction, but a faster reduction may not leave the company enough time to grow its new businesses.

A tax hike is also a possibility. The coming budget will probably include an increase in the corporate tax and it will affect Altria. It will hurt its EPS and might push the payout ratio higher, thus limiting future dividend growth. As the company distributes almost 80% of its earnings, it is a more prominent risk for the company and its income investors.

Replacing legacy tobacco products is an operational challenge. Cigarettes still account for 85% of the company's revenues and EPS. The company has some great ideas, businesses, and plans as described above, but none of them is mature enough at the moment. They are not ready to replace the FCF coming from cigarettes, and the company will have to develop these businesses before its cigarette business is dying.

Conclusion

If you invest in Altria you are dealing with two main risks. The first one is the transformation of the tobacco company into a more diversified company. The second one is the regulatory environment whether it's the tax burden or the limits on tobacco products. Both risks are not new, and the company has a history of dealing with them.

On the other hand, the company has plenty of growth opportunities and it is pursuing all of them. Cannabis, non-combustible tobacco, and alcohol. Most of these businesses are still growing, and require reinvestment, but as they mature they are going to be the future cash flow of Altria, and investors will capitalize on it. Investors will get a 7% dividend and a 5% growth for a total return of around 12%.