Back in 4/20/2020, I published an article, Fiverr Could Be The Vaccine For Your Portfolio, and followers have asked for my updated thoughts. I bought Fiverr (NYSE:FVRR) in the mid-$20 range, rode it up to over $320 per share in February of this year without selling a share. Currently, sitting at just under $200 per share, I still have no plans on selling it.

This is because Fiverr is one of the most unique companies I've come across. It the leading freelance marketplace and growing like a weed in a massive market. Although the stock appears expensive, at a market cap of only $7 billion, Fiverr could grow into a much bigger company in the future.

Business

Since the pandemic hit, Fiverr has proven to be invaluable for businesses and skilled freelancers, and the pandemic has been a tremendous tailwind for its business. This is because Fiverr is a two-sided marketplace that enables flexible and remote work, which has been in high demand since COVID hit. People who may have been laid off or are looking for extra income during uncertain times turned to freelance work and many buyers turned to the platform to urgently accelerate digital transformation. The company was perfectly positioned.

Sales growth accelerated to +77% y/y in 2020, driven by a surge in new subscribers. This pandemic cohort has been strong on three dimensions. First, it is the biggest cohort in the company's history, with organic growth still the main channel of acquisition. Second, the company's effort to move up the market has attracted bigger organizations with greater needs and spending capabilities. Third, the pandemic cohort's retention is at least as good as old cohorts. This is important because it suggests that the pandemic boom should be sustainable.

Today, Fiverr is a truly horizontal marketplace with over 500 different categories in nine very large verticals, up from 200 categories when it IPOed two years ago. And, according to CEO Micha Kaufman, the company is just getting started.

One big opportunity is data-related services, which traditionally only large enterprises have access to. In addition, new services are being created constantly, for example, TikTok advertising and drone footage editing. The company is adding 30 new categories per quarter. How many categories can Fiverr get into? Management believes Fiverr can have as many categories as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), which has 30,000 categories. No one can accuse Fiverr's leader for lack of ambition: the company is aiming to build the world's largest SKU of services and it is just getting started.

Management continues to believe that its total addressable market (TAM) is around $115 billion in the US and the EU is 1.5 times greater than the US. Most of this TAM is still mostly offline, with the majority of businesses unaware that freelance services can be bought online in as little as 10 to 15 minutes. The pandemic served as the greatest advertisement for Fiverr's platform, and the company doubled down by running a Super Bowl ad and increased spending on paid channels. In addition, the company is also seeing more skilled workers choosing freelancing as a career, further expanding the TAM.

As the leading freelancing platform with 3.8 million active buyers and over 500 categories, Fiverr enjoys considerable advantages from scale and network effects. By providing greater transparency and removing friction for its highly fragmented user base, the company is able to charge an attractive take-rate of over 25%.

Financials & Valuation

Fiverr is in hyper-growth mode. In 2020, the company grew revenue by 77% y/y to $190 million and is expected to grow 62.4% y/y in 2021 to $308 million. This is in large part driven by the growth in number of subscribers. In 2020, subscribers grew 45% y/y to 3.4 million. In 2021, subscribers are expected to grow 31% y/y to 4.5 million.

The company is not yet profitable with a reported negative $0.46 of EPS in 2020 and an expected negative $0.79 EPS in 2021. However, consensus estimates forecast a positive $0.21 EPS in 2022. Posting a consistent profit could get many investors off the sidelines. (Adjusted EPS has been positive since 2020, but I'm not interested in playing that game).

Unit economics looks attractive. The company enjoys an attractive gross margin of around 84% and cohort behavior (as discussed earlier) seems strong. This suggests that the company's investment in expanding the platform and raising awareness of its brand should generate high incremental margins and sticky customers.

One of the best metrics for the company is accelerating free cash flow growth. Free cash flow turned positive in 2020, generating $16 million. 2021 looks every better with an expected $70 million in free cash flow.

Since Fiverr is not yet profitable, we will mainly look at the forward EV/Sales multiple as is typical for hyper-growth companies not yet generating a profit. The company IPOed in June 2020 and started trading at around 12 times EV/Sales. The company saw impressive multiple expansion through February 2021, hitting a peak of 41 times sales. (Note: At the time, I knew it was ridiculous, but I already owned the IRS too much money on my crypto investments and didn't want to add to the pain with another Fiverr check! First world problems.) After the recent tech sell-off, the company is trading at a more reasonable 19.7 times EV/Sales.

With FCF turning positive, the stock is actually yielding 1.6% in forward twelve-month free cash flow. I want to remind investors that this yield is a tad higher than the 10-year Treasury yield (at 1.56% at the time of the writing) and, unlike Treasuries, Fiverr's FCF is expected to grow 64% in 2022.

Risks

There are many risks associated with owning Fiverr.

One of the biggest worries is the sustainability of its growth. Some investors are worried about potentially difficult comps the company will face this and next year. This fear is widespread across the market and I believe it is overblown. The pandemic has largely accelerated existing trends, and normalizing does not mean trend reversal. In addition, the recent sell-off in COVID beneficiaries has de-risked much of this concern.

Fiverr incurred a net loss of $14.8 million in 2020, and the company expects to incur net losses for the foreseeable future. Without posting a profit, the stock will be too risky for many investors since its business model remains untested.

Fiverr's TAM might be much smaller than expected. The market for freelancers and the services they offer is relatively new, rapidly evolving and unproven.

Fiverr faces competition from a number of online and offline platforms including traditional continent workforce and staffing service providers and other outsourcing providers and online freelancer platforms such as Upwork (UPWK). The competitive landscape is rapidly changing, making it difficult to assess the durability of the company's competitive advantages.

Buyers and freelancers may circumvent the Fiverr platform to avoid transaction fees and service fees. High volume buyers and freelancers are especially at risk of circumventing the platform, which is a risk to the company's strategy to move up market.

The company is headquartered in Israel and may face geopolitics risk many investors are not accustomed to. Israel is currently in a war, and history, as well as geopolitical reality, suggest that armed conflicts will remain a continuous risk for investors. This, however, has not stopped many successful companies that emerged out of Israel.

Takeaway

Fiverr is a very unique company with a leading position in a massive market. I love its network effects and ambitions to grow into a 30,000 SKU company. Valuation may look high, but the company enjoys attractive unit economics, and free cash flow is inflecting, offering an attractive free cash flow yield. Although the stock is volatile and the business is risky, Fiverr is positioned to be a much bigger company in the future.