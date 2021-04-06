Photo by LeoPatrizi/iStock via Getty Images

The U.S. stock market hasn’t hit a new historical high for four weeks.

Yesterday, however, it came very close.

The historical high for the S&P 500 Stock Index is 4,232.60, which hit on Friday, May 7.

On Friday, June 4, the S&P closed at 4,229.89. not very far off.

The historical high for the Dow Jones Industrial Index is 34,777.76, which hit on Friday, May 7.

On Friday, June 4, the DJIA closed at 34, 756.39, not very far off.

The “winner” for the time being, seems to be the Federal Reserve.

The officials at the Federal Reserve have been fighting a battle over the past week relating to the possible actions the Fed might take in the upcoming weeks and months ahead.

For much of the period of economic growth from the end of the Great Recession, which took place in June 2009, until the beginning of the current recession in February 2020, the U.S. stock market has been rising, hitting one new historic high after another.

Much of the credit for the rising stock market has been given to the Federal Reserve, which, under the leadership of chairman Ben Bernanke, focused upon getting the stock market going in order to get the economy growing. Most analysts give Mr. Bernanke, and his predecessors, Janet Yellen and Jerome Powell, high marks for what was achieved in terms of the economic recovery.

And the times when it seemed as if the stock market was wavering, one had to look no further than investors' concerns about whether or not the Fed was going to continue to underwrite the stock market going forward.

The concerns of the investors were generally quickly put away as Federal Reserve officials stepped in and reassured the investors that the Fed was not “backing off” from its accommodative monetary policy and then followed up by doing things that comforted the investors.

And stock prices continued to rise.

The Current Big Concern

Over the past four weeks or so, investors have been concerned about the possibility that price inflation in the U.S. economy might be rising to the point where Federal Reserve officials would have to “back off” from its accommodative stance and actually work to combat the possibility of rising prices.

This has kept investors uncertain about the future, a future that might include a Federal Reserve move away from its accommodative position with respect to supplying the financial systems with large amounts of liquidity.

Then, “U.S. stocks rose Friday the week with modest gains, after the monthly employment report showed the labor market continued its slow recovery in May.”

Caitlin Ostroff and Akane Otani write in the Wall Street Journal,

the labor market is improving, but not at a pace that will make the Federal Reserve rush to pare back additional support from the economy.”

Ostroff and Otani quote James McCann, deputy chief economist at Aberdeen Standard Investments,

Nothing from today is going to move the needle for the Fed imminently.”

And, barring a sustained pickup in wage pressures, “the Fed remains convinced that short term price pressures will not last, suggesting that rates will be on hold until 2023 absent any nasty surprises.”

So, the stock market approached new historic highs. The Fed, still, is winning the battle.

The Concern Over The Fed “Backing Off” Is Not Going Away

The problem is that the concern about possible Federal Reserve actions is not going to go away.

One reason is that short-term interest rates in the United States are near zero and with all the money the Fed is pumping into the banking system, the pressure is for these short-term rates to go negative.

Officials at the Federal Reserve don't want this to happen and have already moved to keep these short-term rates in positive territory.

Second, the value of the U.S. dollar has been falling and looks like it will fall further in the future. The reason for the declines is the massive amount of fiscal stimulus coming out of the Biden administration along with huge deficits for an extended period of time. The Federal Reserve shows every indication that it will help the government underwrite this debt through further purchases of Treasury securities.

Can the Federal Reserve and the federal government really allow the U.S. dollar to sink much further?

So, there are other reasons for the Fed to alter the stance of its monetary policy.

Maybe The Fed Is Already Starting To Move

With all this going on, it may be the case that the Fed is already moving to position itself toward becoming less “accommodative.”

For one, the Fed has announced that it will, in an orderly manner, reduce the corporate securities it had previously purchased as a part of its 2020 liquidity program.

In addition, it seems as if Federal Reserve officials are starting to leak information about future discussions concerning its purchase of securities. This is what this Fed leadership seems to do before it introduces any kind of action. It leaks various ideas pertaining to possible actions it would like to carry out.

So, something may be in the works. Just one more comment here, the Fed needs to be very, very careful because investors are extremely sensitive to what the Federal Reserve might do.

In the past, the markets have reacted any time investors think that the Fed might be withdrawing from supporting the stock market.

Given all the press the current uncertainties pertaining to the Fed and the stock market have received, any Fed “tip” that it might withdraw will draw a significant reaction.

And this is just what the Fed does not want, although the Fed has spent years, unintentionally, moving markets into the state they are now in.

Conclusion

The Fed, for the short-term, seems to be winning the battle to keep stock prices around recent historical highs.

But the Fed is still walking on very shaky ground.

The upcoming weeks are going to be very interesting.