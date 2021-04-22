Photo by Predrag Vuckovic/E+ via Getty Images

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:NYSE:SLG) is one of the monthly payers that I recently included in my recent article, "My Top Ten Monthly Dividend Payers." I've never written an article about SLG, so this seems like a good time to do a deep dive into what makes SLG tick and whether it deserves a spot in your portfolio.

SL Green Realty Corporation was founded by Stephen L. Green in 1980 and went public on the New York Stock Exchange in 1997. As of the end of the first quarter of 2021, SLG owned 28.3 million square feet of Manhattan real estate in 84 buildings. A member of the S&P 500, SLG is Manhattan's largest office landlord. As New York City goes, so goes SLG.

As a monthly dividend payer with a healthy 4.5% yield, SLG is always on my radar. Its strong stock performance over the past year drew my interest.

There's no question that SLG has a history of success. But is it a good investment for you? Fortunately, we have plenty of data to help us figure that out.

The Business Climate is Recovering

Due to the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, working in offices acquired a bad name. The Pew Research Center trumpeted a "new era of remote work" where any worker who could work from home would do so from now on. Dire stories appeared in the media about how many workers would quit if forced to work in offices ever again. Tales of a mass exodus from New York City abounded.

With all this dire news about the very core of SLG's business, who would possibly want to buy its stock as an investment?

Well, it turns out a lot of investors still see value in SLG, as we'll discuss below. Perhaps this is because Pew was premature on this "new era" of avoiding offices.

As the pandemic subsides, workers are returning to the office. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics Report on Employment for March 2021 showed that 21.0% of workers teleworked, down from 22.7% who did so in February. That number declined to 18.3% in April and then to 16.6% in May. That is a 27% drop in just three months. The inescapable conclusion is that the "new era" of people working from home is now being followed by another "new era" of people going back to the office.

That is a stunning trend. Over a quarter of the people who were allowed to work from home already have been forced back into the office. That trend shows no signs of stopping or slowing down. From that, I draw the conclusion that office space is gradually regaining its pre-pandemic value, but it likely will remain undervalued by the market until every last worker returns to the cubicles they thought they had escaped forever.

Similarly, the demise of New York City also has been greatly exaggerated. As headlined in Business Insider, "The urban exodus out of New York City and San Francisco is more myth than reality." In a May 11th follow-up article, the same source noted that NYC residents are returning to the city "in droves."

Rents certainly did drop in NYC and other major cities, but it turns out that many departures were temporary. Many Manhattan residents moved to Florida - and over half are said to be planning to move back. Many who moved would have moved anyway. Others simply moved to the suburbs or across the river. New York has survived a lot in its 400 years of history, and it appears it is going to survive the 2020 pandemic just as it survived the Spanish Flu in 1918 and other crises.

A lot of the dire stories about declining rents and empty buildings involved residential real estate. Manhattan office state is controlled via long-term leases that businesses can't quickly skip out on. Enough time has passed so that any deterioration of office space should show up in SLG's finances.

So, let's take a look.

SLG Passed the 2020 Stress Test

As I've written in other articles about monthly payers, the 2020 pandemic presented a classic stress test that we can now use to see how strong underlying businesses really are. Apparently, it was Warren Buffett who first said that "Only when the tide goes out do you discover who's been swimming naked." The tide went out in 2020.

SLG Total Revenue Diluted EPS FFO Dividends Per Share Payout Ratio 2016 1,781.9 $2.40 869.9 $3.03 120.28% 2017 1,533.4 $0.90 667.3 $3.23 295.76% 2018 1,234.7 $2.75 605.7 $3.38 121.10% 2019 1,204.5 $3.19 605.7 $3.54 108.90% 2020 1,027.5 $5.01 562.7 $3.04 77.41%

Total revenue and FFO in $000s. Source: Seeking Alpha.

A quick glance at the annual metrics over the past five years shows that 2020 was a little weak. FFO and Total Revenue were down, and SLG cut the dividend. However, the declines weren't dramatic (total revenue down about 15%, FFO down by about 7%). The dividend cut actually brought the payout ratio down to a very conservative level. Those numbers certainly don't start any alarm bells ringing.

Let's drill down to the quarter numbers to see if they tell us anything useful.

SLG Total Revenues Diluted EPS FFO Dividends Per Share Payout Ratio Q2 2019 305.5 $1.99 159.2 $0.87 45.99% Q3 2019 303.8 $0.41 151.4 $0.87 192.66% Q4 2019 296.2 $0.21 147.6 $0.91 316.31% Q1 2020 301.5 $1.51 172.0 $0.30 65.73% Q2 2020 238.7 $0.76 136.1 $0.91 118.03% Q3 2020 229.2 $0.19 135.5 $0.91 363.15% Q4 2020 294.7 $2.48 119.2 $0.92 39.55% Q1 2021 213.3 ($0.11) 128.3 $0.91 NM

Source: Seeking Alpha.

The quarterly numbers do tell us some useful things. Most importantly, the dividend cut only lasted for one quarter when the pandemic first struck and seemed unstoppable. The company quickly regrouped and restored the dividend in the following quarter.

FFO bottomed in the fourth quarter after a steady decline from the first quarter of 2020. This is understandable, as the effects of the pandemic were cumulative during 2020. The silver lining is that FFO showed signs of rebounding in early 2021. As we saw above, that is when the government figures show that workers began returning to the office. That trend likely will continue, so FFO may follow suit.

While some of the metrics are showing signs of recovery, it's also apparent from others that the local economy remains in the doldrums. Performance in the first quarter of 2021 was spotty. Let's see what the company itself has to say about this.

On the April 22, 2021 conference call reporting SLG's first-quarter earnings, Chairman/CEO Marc Holliday commented on the city's comeback:

The leisure and hospitality industry is starting to bounce back as domestic tourism is increasing in Manhattan. 100,000 jobs have been regained over just the last three consecutive months during the first quarter of this year. Leasing volumes for the period January through March were higher than any quarter since the outset of the pandemic.

Holliday continued this theme, citing some statistics on the growth of the city's bread-and-butter industries: Wall Street, technology, and finance:

Last year, Wall Street firms made $51 billion. That's the second-highest profit ever recorded since the date it was first kept over 30 years ago. The first quarter Big Five bank profits were up 163% year-over-year and the technology sector in New York is absolutely booming.

He ended on a positive note, emphasizing that the renewed health of the city was going to redound to SLG's benefit:

We are about to experience the confluence of low interest rates, approximately $100 billion of federal stimulus making its way to New York over the next 12 to 18 months, surging financial sector, significant business activity, upward swinging hiring trends, and a gradual lifting of COVID era restrictions. That's a recipe for what could be a truly explosive recovery in New York City. And SL Green is well-positioned to meet the growing tenant demand and develop the future of New York City.

In response to a question, Holliday pointed to people returning to the city as a positive for the future, as evidenced by high condo sales and other factors:

And regardless of my particular feelings on the matter, condo sales in March were at very, very high levels. We see occupancy gains in multifamily, we see commercial leasing gains, as I mentioned earlier, and we just see a general come back in New York.

Executive VP Steve Durels noted that the market is still having problems but at least is stabilizing:

[W]e are strong believers that the market has stabilized as far as where net effectives are. The concessions, we're not seeing as increasing. They are brutal right now, they are at a historic high as far as the amount of concessions go. But I think over the past 90 days, they've clearly stabilized.

The clear message from the company is that the city's economy is bottoming out and finding some traction, and that this should benefit SLG.

SLG's Stock Price Has Been Recovering

Since tanking with the rest of the market in March 2020, SLG's stock price has been beating the S&P 500 during the recovery phase.

Source: Seeking Alpha.

The SLG stock definitely is on the move. It's even run several points higher since my previous mention of it in my top ten list. Let's see what the technicals tell us.

Data by YCharts

As I've said in other articles, I like to keep things simple with technical analysis. We can see from the above chart that SLG is above the 20, 50, and 200-day moving averages. Market technicians consider this a bullish sign. The buy signal was last fall, when the stock price broke back above the 200-day moving average.

Despite its furious comeback over the past year, SLG remains undervalued by the market by some key measures such as price-to-book.

SLG price-to-book ratio over the past five years (Seeking Alpha).

As shown in the above chart, SLG is over 10% undervalued on a price-to-book ratio. The cash flow chart is even more revealing.

SLG price-to-cash-flow over the past three years (Seeking Alpha).

By traditional metrics such as price to book value and price to cash flow, the market is undervaluing SLG. The only thing standing in the way of it being bid back up to its previous levels is uncertainty about the New York economy. As discussed above, there are clear signs that it is bottoming out and showing signs of recovery. A good way to make money is by seeing an opportunity before the market fully prices it into the stock price.

How much upside SLG has, nobody can say. However, my working hypothesis from looking at how other stocks have performed over the past few years suggests that, as things return relatively to normal for a company, its stock price will follow suit.

Data by YCharts

As shown in the three-year chart above, SLG still has some work to do to get its stock price back to its old levels. It remains about 20% below its pre-pandemic 2020 highs. Notice that there is resistance on the chart at $80, and the stock price has pulled back slightly from there. Once it breaks through that resistance, it could run higher. That likely will depend on more progress being made against COVID-19 and a return to something that passes for normal in New York City.

Conclusion

SLG's stock price got hit hard during the pandemic and it has not yet fully recovered. By traditional measures, SLG's stock is undervalued. Since SLG's properties are concentrated in Manhattan, the local economy there will determine the stock's fate. While the New York economy remains in the doldrums, there are some signs that it is recovering. With a dependable monthly dividend that management quickly restored, SLG pays you to wait.

There's no question that SLG is a speculative buy at this point. This is not a position for the most conservative investors. However, the market has been bidding the stock price higher as normalcy nears. On the positive side, while it did cut the dividend briefly in 2020, it never eliminated it and has returned it to pre-pandemic levels. SLG survived the extreme stress test of 2020 at the heart of the pandemic appears able to continue its comeback.