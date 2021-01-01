Photo by Kiattisak phoocharoen/iStock via Getty Images

Over the past few months, a heated debate has been going on in the United States Capitol about the scope and size of a potential infrastructure spending bill. The debate has been fairly traditional, but due to the power dynamics in Washington, it seems like it's finally a feasible thing to get done. While the amount varies between $1 trillion and >$2 trillion, the outcome for certain companies in the infrastructure and construction business is nearly certain to be meaningful.

U.S. Concrete (USCR) is one of those companies. It operates concrete construction and treatment, mostly in Texas and on the eastern seaboard, and has a steady stream of contracts in place set to deliver solid revenue growth for the coming years. It's a core operator in industries which are set to get a significant portion of any potential infrastructure spending bill - airports, bridges, industrial and residential complexes, and transportation systems.

Given the company's financial positioning, its current stream of contracts and its valuation relative to its closest peers, any potential infrastructure spending bill will certainly justify a higher sales growth figure which in turn, I believe, will justify a price to earnings multiple more like the company's closest competitors - which means a sizable share price increase potential over the next 2 to 3 years.

U.S. Concrete's current business

Even without a massive infrastructure spending bill, the company is in the process of delivering on over a dozen projects all across the country, which are set to deliver a solid stream of revenues for the next 3-4 years. Sales growth is expected to accelerate over that time period from roughly 3% in 2021 to 7% in 2023.

In the company's most recent earnings investor report, they emphasized their current projects, those complete, upcoming ones, and those in progress:

(Source: Company filings)

Although the company has had mixed revenue reporting quarters, due to factors like ASP (average sales price) per cubic ton and timing of contracts, they are expected to report a modest yet solid growth rate in sales for the coming years after the COVID-19 pandemic put a hold on many large scale residential-oriented projects, which are now picking up steam. I do believe that most of the current sales growth projections done by analysts do not take into account any potential infrastructure deal, meaning the 3-7% sales growth rate is based largely on projects currently in the pipeline or expected to close in the coming year.

$1.5 trillion windfall of infrastructure spending

In a typical infrastructure spending bill, whether it be $1 trillion or $3 trillion, spending on major road, bridge and transportation initiatives is extremely common and usually gets top priority, as outlined by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. The growing population in the state of Texas and the sometimes dire situation the eastern seaboards roads and bridges are in mean that any amount of spending will result in a significant uptick in demand for concrete products and mixes. This is where U.S. Concrete comes in.

Now, it's silly to try and predict what percentage of the overall spending the company will get given the fact that we don't yet know what each state will receive or how any of this is going to work, but what we can derive is that the company's revenues will increase at a faster pace and project demand will rise as a result of any size of an infrastructure spending bill coming out of DC. This means we need to look at the company's current sales streams and growth and try and figure out how additional spending will affect their top and bottom lines.

Modest sales growth but outsized profits

The US construction and concrete industry is not a fast growing one. From 2021 through 2025, US construction spending is set to rise at a CAGR of 4.7%, already accounting for some version of an infrastructure spending bill.

According to analysts, U.S. Concrete is set to grow sales at a 3.4% rate in 2021 and reach $1.41 billion. The company is then expected to report a 5.5% rise in sales in 2022 to $1.49 billion and then another rise of 7.4% in 2023 to $1.6 billion, slightly outpacing the overall US construction market CAGR projections.

When it comes to earnings, however, analysts expect U.S. Concrete to report an accelerating growth rate of 11.2% for 2021 to $2.37 per share followed by a 44% rise in 2022 to $3.41 per share and another 52.6% in 2023 to $5.21 per share. This is a result of cost-cutting, maturing debt, and a more favorable product mix the company is expected to offer in its upcoming projects.

Peer valuation calls share price into question

It's hard to peg exactly who U.S. Concrete's competitors are since there are hundreds if not thousands of smaller companies which bid for contracts all across its operating regions. However, there are a few public companies with similar business models or reporting segments which we can use to understand why the company's price to earnings ratio is seemingly low compared to their expected EPS growth rate.

Summit Materials (SUM), which has a reportable cement segment alongside its main infrastructure and construction segments, is expected to grow EPS at a decelerating rate through 2023, contrary to U.S. Concrete, of 43%, 20%, and 10% for 2021, 2022 and 2023, respectively. They are currently trading at about 30x forward earnings and 22x 2023 earnings expectations when the bulk of infrastructure spending is expected to take place.

U.S. Concrete is currently trading at around 24x forwards earnings and 10x 2023 earnings. The 2 companies have roughly the same amount of asset and inventory ratios, although U.S. Concrete has a slightly higher debt ratio, meaning there is some disconnect between the two companies' valuations.

Some risks remain but core valuation stands

U.S. Concrete does have a fair bit of debt, over $600 million in fact, which as a percentage of current market capitalization can spell trouble if the Fed begins indicating they are expecting to raise rates at a faster pace through 2023. The company has been paying down some debt after the big jump in 2017 but not fast enough, meaning interest expense continues to weigh on profitability and its cash-generating abilities.

As mentioned earlier, the US construction and infrastructure industry is a highly fragmented one with many large companies which fight over competitive bids for contracts as well as thousands of smaller companies which can have regional advantages. This means that there's a chance, however small, that U.S. Concrete doesn't enjoy a large boost to sales due to being outbid, undercut on price, or simply being unable to fulfill the contract at the desired timeline without taking on a substantial amount of short term debt.

These concerns should remain on investors' minds before considering a long-term investment in U.S. Concrete or any construction company in the US on the basis of a potential infrastructure spending bill.

Any infrastructure spending will lift valuation

Given the difference in valuation between U.S. Concrete and its most reasonable competitors, the company is seemingly undervalued compared to EPS growth expectations, even without any additional infrastructure spending.

Looking at peers, it's fair to project a 30x earnings multiple for U.S. Concrete in the short term (12-24 months) and a 20x earnings multiple for the longer run (24-36 months). This presents a fair value share price for U.S. Concrete of $70.00 in the short run to $104.00 in the longer run compared to the company's current share price of just over $57.00 per share.

That's a potential upside of over 82% over the next 2-3 years.

Conclusion

Given the company's debt situation and the overall industry saturation, I get why the company's multiples are set lower than the industry overall. However, given the company's modest yet solid sales growth, accelerating EPS growth, and the potential for a massive infrastructure spending bill, I believe it is greatly undervalued and is a great, long-term investment.

I initiate U.S. Concrete with a bullish stance.