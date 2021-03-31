Photo by Justin Paget/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Today, we take a look at a small, but well-known travel-related company. The firm should benefit from a rebound in the global travel space as vaccine distribution proceeds and hopefully 'normalcy' returns in 2021. With the significant amount of operational costs the company took out of its structure during the pandemic, profitability should be enhanced as growth returns. A beneficial owner recently scarfed up $800,000 in new shares on May 3rd, prompting us to dig deeper into this name. A full analysis follows in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview:

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) is an internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies across the globe. The stock has rallied nicely off the Covid-19 pandemic lows and now trades just under $16.00 a share and sports and an approximate $180 million market capitalization.

Travelzoo develops special travel-related promos and provides them to subscribers by email and social media. The company also sells advertising across its various platforms. Obviously, both aspects of their business were greatly impacted by the pandemic.

In response to Covid-19's impacts on travel worldwide, the company shut down their money-losing Asian operations which was an effort that was already in progress before the coronavirus brought almost all travel to a halt. As you can see above, the amount of costs taken out from operations during the shutdowns and restrictions is impressive. This means as revenue growth gains traction, Travelzoo will be a much more profitable firm than it was early in 2020 before the outbreak wrung havoc on the global economy.

The global pandemic hit the company's European operations worse on a percentage basis. Based on the difference in vaccine distribution on the two continents, travel business looks poised first to recover in the United States at the moment.

The company also sold travel vouchers to bolster their balance sheet which has no debt. As those vouchers are redeemed as travel picks up again, they will be recognized as earnings.

The company posted first quarter numbers late in April. They were in line with expectations. Revenues were up approximately 15% from the fourth quarter of last year. Sales were down nearly 30% from the same period in 2020 before the pandemic shut down a good portion of the global economy. However, the net loss was much, much less this quarter than 1Q 2020 thanks to the substantial costs Travelzoo has taken out of operations.

In the second quarter, the company expects revenues to increase 15% to 20% from the first quarter and to be back in the black.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

Analyst firms seem to have become more sanguine on Travelzoo's prospects in recent months. On March 25th, Ascendiant upgraded TZOO to a Buy from a Hold with a $20 price target and provided the following commentary from their analyst:

"The analyst notes that following a sharp deterioration in the first half of 2020, the company's Q4 and Q4 had seen continued monthly improvements, even though Q4 was weaker due to new lockdowns late in Q4 due to rising COVID-19 cases particularly in Europe. The analyst adds that Travelzoo's subscriber growth was down, but its Q1 guidance was positive amid "more encouraging" signs of a travel industry rebound."

On April 22nd following first quarter results, Barrington maintained its Buy rating and $24 price target on the stock while Noble Capital upgraded its rating to Outperform with a $18 price target the same day.

On May 3rd, Beneficial owner Ralph Bartel added $827,000 worth of new shares to his considerable holdings. That was the single biggest insider purchase of the stock since 2015. As of March 31st, 2021, consolidated cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $72 million thanks largely to those presold vouchers.

Verdict:

Travelzoo had navigated through the pandemic in an admirable fashion and looks poised to return to profitability this quarter. Unlike other travel-related industries like airlines or cruise lines, its balance sheet is pristine. A good portion of the coming improvement in travel has been reflected through the large rally in the stock off the pandemic lows. TZOO seems worthy of a 'watch item' holding at the moment.

The stock is also a good covered call candidate as option liquidity in its shares is solid. That is how I have taken a small position in the stock this week (described below). The stock seems reasonably valued at the moment so we don't think it has merit for inclusion into the model portfolio at this time. However, if the shares fall to $13 to $14 range during the next 'hiccup' in the overall market and/or additional insider purchases occur, TZOO may merit a larger stake.

