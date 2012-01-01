Photo by honglouwawa/E+ via Getty Images

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:NYSEARCA:SDOG) might be an excellent choice for value investors who are more into simplistic dividend strategies that produce meaningful, above-market yields coupled with slowly but steadily growing income. SDOG mostly invests in high-yield large-cap U.S. equities, or put another way, heavyweight players that trade at a material discount to their respective sectors as they were given a cold shoulder by investors for whatever reason from lackluster growth to the weak balance sheets or due to a simple misunderstanding of their advantages by the market (a deep value situation).

As of early June 2021, the fund amassed a stock portfolio of $1.26 billion. Since its inception, SDOG's AUM had been rising substantially until 2018, when it entered the decline phase and fell much closer to its peer WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DHS).

Data by YCharts

The recent dynamics of the AUM and average daily share volumes point to the fact that asset flows have not been exceedingly robust. Anyway, that by no means undermines its merits as a high-yield fund and does not make it an ETF to avoid.

But what clearly is the fund's drawback is that its 0.4% expense ratio is somewhat on the expensive side if compared to a few of its closest peers, namely the ~2% yielding iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) that charges only 0.08% or ~2.9% yielding Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) with its 0.06%.

Investment Strategy: Keeping it Simple

SDOG uses a somewhat simplistic strategy by following the equally-weighted S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs Index. As explained in the rulebook, the benchmark is composed of the top five companies with the highest dividend yields from each of the ten GICS sectors of the S&P 500. The REIT sector is ignored. The reconstitution happens in December every year, while the fund is also rebalanced every quarter, when constituents are weighted equally (a 2% cap), as well as the sectors (a 10% cap).

If a stock had the largest dividend yield in its sector as of the last business day of November, it would end up in the SDOG portfolio. No additional quality metrics are applied: an S&P 500 company can be burning cash, squandering it on nugatory capex, using debt to cover shareholder rewards, have a too-elevated yield that is literally screaming that a firm is on a brink of a precipice, and still become the index constituent. It certainly should not be interpreted as the sign that the SDOG portfolio is rife with such yield-trap names given the Quant analysis of the fund holdings (discussed below) demonstrated that most of them have exemplary profitability but, anyway, that is what quality-focused investors should pay attention to. If they want a more picky investment strategy mindful of quality characteristics like payout ratio, dividend growth, or leverage, they should take a closer look at SCHD or HDV since both track indices (the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 and the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus Indices, respectively) that incorporated quality screens in their stock-picking routines.

A Closer Look At Holdings

The ETF appears quite concentrated, with only 50 stocks in the portfolio and the ten-largest positions accounting for 21.7% of the NAV. It is worth noting that more than a quarter of net assets is allocated to 13 dividend aristocrats, including Exxon Mobil (XOM), Leggett & Platt (LEG), People's United Financial (PBCT), Genuine Parts (GPC), etc., which I personally see as a positive given aristocrats' recession-tested business models.

2.7% yielding Seagate Technology (STX) is the fund's most significant long position with a close to 2.4% weight. STX was one of the five stocks with the highest yield in the technology sector as of the last business day of November 2020. STX is followed by International Paper (IP), an almost large-cap player from the materials sector, with its 2.2% weight. The third-largest holding is Kraft Heinz (KHC) that also has a weight marginally above 2%. The largest company in the portfolio regarding market cap is XOM, a supermajor, valued at $258 billion, while mid-cap Xerox (XRX) is the smallest.

The median dividend yield of the portfolio is 3.8%, while the most generous dividend payer is AT&T (T), a dividend aristocrat with a 7% yield. Unfortunately, given recent developments, there is an exceedingly high possibility that it will lose its aristocrat status in around a year from now given the looming dividend reset in the wake of the Discovery deal.

Sector Mix

All the ten sectors from IT to energy are equally weighted in the benchmark, but some fluctuations do occur during the year, with a few of them amassing a more significant share of the NAV due to higher investor attention, like industrials and materials now that both temporarily have above 10% weight, and others losing their position and creeping to the bottom, like healthcare with its 9.68% share of the net assets at the moment. These dynamics are certainly explainable given defensive players have been underperforming, while cyclical value stocks have been on a tear this year.

Data by YCharts

Quant Data Analysis

Expectedly, the index comprises predominantly value names since higher yields are typically indicative of lower multiples overall. More specifically, almost 70% of the net assets are allocated to stocks with at least B- Value Grade or better, while companies with A, A+, and A- Grades account for over 35% of the portfolio. This makes it perfectly positioned for a risk-off scenario that can be activated by tightening of credit conditions, which, in turn, might be triggered by persistently high inflation coupled with noticeable developments on the employment front. SDOG has already been doing nicely together with other value funds while the performance of much-hyped growth juggernauts has been rather sluggish.

Unsurprisingly, only 10% of the net assets deployed to players with nice growth profiles, or with the Growth Grade above B-. Regarding profitability, it is worth highlighting that over 78% of the NAV is invested in the companies that have robust margins and decent capital efficiency, which is illustrated by the Profitability Grades above B-. Moreover, firms with the PG in the A category have a close to 42% weight.

What Returns SDOG is Capable of Delivering

Its recent total returns have been largely impacted by the switched market sentiment as value stocks have been on a tear after years of dramatic underperformance. SDOG has delivered a 25.6% total return, trouncing the closest yield-focused peers, while the S&P 500 (SPY), its parent index, has been up by only ~13.4% this year. Growth (represented by IWF) has been lagging.

Data by YCharts

This also expectedly resulted in a precipitous decline of the distribution yield, which is currently teetering at an all-time low.

Data by YCharts

Though the same is valid in the cases of its closest peers HDV, DHS, and VYM, the compression of SDOG's distribution yield is much more pronounced, which is nicely illustrated by the charts below:

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

But since the value style was dramatically underperforming in the 2010s (total returns below are from July 2012 to today), SDOG's longer-term returns, even with generous dividends factored in, are quite weak if compared to the overall market represented by the tech-heavy S&P 500 (SPY).

Data by YCharts

Distributions

As I said above in the article, SDOG's strategy might provide slowly but steadily growing income. At least, historical data is supportive of this assumption. We cannot say for sure what will happen later in the 2020s but for now, the fund's most recent quarterly distribution is at an all-time high of $0.48, which is well above its previous record of $0.46 paid in March 2020. Moreover, that is also 1.35x higher than the median since inception and 1.66x higher than its first distribution paid in February 2012.

Final Thoughts

In sum, SDOG is an interesting high-yield dividend value fund that keeps its investment strategy as simple as possible. Since it is sector-neutral, with rebalancing every quarter with the 2% & 10% rule, it would be a fine choice for investors who would like to see a portfolio with a value tilt but not overexposed to any of the ten GICS sectors represented in the S&P 500.