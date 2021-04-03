Photo by richard johnson/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

In this article, I will give you a company that I have covered in the past. The Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) is one of America's largest producers of manufactured homes and is well-positioned to benefit from surging home prices and the need for affordable housing. In this article, I will explain how the company operates and why exposure in this niche industry makes sense. It reminds me a lot of Clayton Homes, which was purchased by Berkshire Hathaway in 2003 as Buffett, too, aims to buy strategic investments that have decades of favorable tailwinds. In this case, it's not only housing demand but also the increasing quality of manufactured housing ("MH"). Besides that, SKY is perfectly capable of turning sales into strong cash flow resulting in plenty of capital and a very healthy balance sheet. While the stock is currently far from cheap, I urge investors to keep a close eye on SKY. So, bear with me while I give you the details.

The Benefits Of Manufactured Housing

MH communities are not perfect. However, what used to be trailer parks with a bad reputation have become highly successful MH communities run by giants like Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS) and Sun Communities (SUI).

SUI, for example, highlighted a number of MH benefits that give the company an advantage in the current economic environment. When it comes to renting MH vs other non-MH rental options, people spent roughly $0.83 per sq. ft. That's well below $1.74 for other rental options. Meanwhile, the average square footage is 1,250 for MH compared to 1,000 sq. ft. for other rental opportunities. This is because apartments in cities are often small, and very expensive (NYC, SF, etcetera.). Needless to say, the average rent is roughly $700 lower for MH renters, which is a big deal.

The differences for homeowners are also significant according to the data presented by SUI. On average, MH costs $81,900, which is roughly 2 years of median income. The average costs of a single-family home are roughly $300,000, which is 7x the median annual income.

Besides that, I have done my own due diligence across multiple websites in multiple cities/states, and I have to say that there are very attractive deals on the market for a variety of buyers.

With this in mind, let's look at some other numbers that explain the situation even better.

Skyline Champion Is Well-Positioned

One of the problems when it comes to investing is that a strong industry/market does not immediately translate to a bull case for a stock. That's one of the risks when entrepreneurs bring up the total addressable market ("TAM"). In this case, manufactured housing is a very interesting industry; however, there are plenty of companies that are trying to be a part of it. The largest player in the industry is Clayton Homes, which Buffett's Berkshire bought in 2003. This deal gave the company significant homebuilding exposure and an even bigger footprint in the mortgage and financing industry.

Another problem is that the MH industry is very competitive. This includes factors like price, product features, reputation for service and quality, depth of distribution or location, and financing. Additionally, capital requirements for entry into the industry are very low according to SKY.

Moreover, as of March 2021, there are roughly 33 producers of MH in the United States, operating 136 production facilities. The top 3 companies have a combined market share of roughly 75%. SKY estimates that its U.S. wholesale market share of MH is close to 17%, which makes it a leading producer in this space.

Note that SKY was the result of a 2018 merger between Skyline and Champion Home Builders, which created a company with a larger footprint, a more diversified product portfolio, and better production capabilities. In other words, all the things needed to compete in this challenging industry.

With this in mind, SKY has become a player with a $2.9 billion market cap and exposure in both Canada and the United States. As the map below shows, the company's main retail operations are in the South, which is currently a high-growth market due to migration from higher-taxed states.

Source: SKY May 2021 Investor Presentation

Roughly 77% of its U.S. housing exposure comes from HUD-coded homes (MH homes) followed by 16% modular homes and 6% park model homes.

The average selling price of its homes is $63 thousand, which needless to say, proves my point that the company is focused on affordable housing.

However, this is not the best news. Strong sales do not mean shareholder value. In very competitive markets, it happens that companies need to compete based on price, which significantly impacts margins. This mainly impacts smaller companies because they simply lack the resources to compete on a bigger scale.

The company's EBITDA margins, for example, are steadily improving. In 2019, EBITDA margins were close to 7%; this improved to 9.5% as of March 2021 and is expected to reach 10.6% in the 2022 fiscal year. These numbers are roughly 800-900 basis points below its non-MH peers like PulteGroup (PHM) and D.R. Horton (DHI), which makes sense as MH housing has (generally speaking) lower margins. One of its largest (but smaller) competitors Cavco Industries (CVCO) has EBITDA margins that are roughly 50 basis points lower.

As the graph below shows, SKY is expected to generate more than $161 million in EBITDA this year. In 2022, this number is expected to rise to almost $200 million. It gets better as the company has negative net debt thanks to more than $260 million in cash. Net debt is expected to gradually fall to minus $430 million as a result of strong free cash flow. Keep in mind that the company does not pay a dividend. The company also does not engage in buybacks. This means that cash is mainly used to improve its cash position to engage in acquisitions. I do not disagree with this and would encourage a significant move to boost sales through acquired growth, especially when economic growth is slow.

Source: TIKR.com

Valuation

As previously mentioned, the company has a $2.9 billion market cap and is expected to lower net debt to minus $300 million this year. Hence, I'm using a $2.6 billion enterprise value. Based on $162 million in EBITDA, we get a multiple of 16.0x. Using 2022 numbers ($427 million in net cash and $196 million in EBITDA), this valuation drops to 12.6x.

With this in mind, I have to apologize. The graph below is a total mess as SKY's historical valuation is short and very volatile because of negative EBITDA in the past. However, I added one of its largest competitors Cavco Industries, which has a more 'steady' valuation. While a double-digit EBITDA valuation might seem lofty, it is justified as MH manufacturers, at least the ones that are profitable, have higher growth rates and significant free cash flow improvements. If this industry is going to continue its growth pace, there is no need to wait for a sub 10x EBITDA valuation as this simply won't happen - under normal circumstances.

Data by YCharts

Unfortunately, there's bad news that I need to discuss.

Potential Headwinds

I would be on shaky moral ground if I didn't mention that I expect weakness in the domestic (and probably international) homebuilding market as I discussed in this article.

As inflation is rapidly rising, I expect the Fed to step in going into 2022. Unfortunately, inflation is mainly caused by pent-up demand. This means that the Fed could hike into weakness next year, triggering a situation similar to the early 1980s.

While I do not think that the Fed will act soon - they made that very clear - they may be forced to act going into 2022 if inflation gets out of hand. To battle inflation, the Fed has 3 major tools it can use according to research from Intelligence Quarterly. Source: Intelligence Quarterly For the sake of this article, I won't cover 2-3 as I believe that option one has the most impact on the housing market. Why? Because historically, higher rates have caused building permits to drop (graph below). While every single economic downturn is unique - it's always different this time - we should expect building permits to suffer once the Fed hikes as the Fed will only hike if they are forced to. This means that inflation will be even higher while the pressure on the middle-class will have risen significantly.

Keep in mind that I am not saying this to scare anyone. It is just something I take into account when adding to an existing position and opening new investments.

Takeaway

I like manufactured housing as a secular trend investment. Especially in the current environment where housing prices are rapidly rising, the need for affordable alternatives grows. While the industry is highly fragmented and very competitive due to low entry barriers, SKY is well-positioned to capture high (future) demand due to its large footprint in both the United States and Canada. The company has solid margins and the ability to turn sales into significant free cash flow.

Moreover, the company has negative net debt and should be able to use acquisition opportunities in the future to expand its business.

The valuation isn't cheap, but it's also far from expensive given outperforming growth in the MH industry. Unfortunately, I expect weakness in the housing industry next year due to current inflation trends and the potential response of the Fed going into 2022.

If you are long, stay long as there's no need to sell a good long-term investment because of an (expected) bump in the road next year. However, if you are not long yet, there are three options depending on what you're comfortable with:

Buying a starter's position now and adding on weakness.

Waiting for a correction to initiate a position.

Maintaining a higher cash position to buy IF the stock indeed takes a bigger hit once housing shows weakness.

1 & 2 are more suitable for long-term investors as 3 comes with the possibility that housing does not show weakness next year, which will result in missing a lot of potential upside.

Regardless, using SKY as a proxy for housing is a good idea, and I believe that on a long-term basis, this company will deliver significant shareholder value.

(Dis)agree? Let me know in the comments!